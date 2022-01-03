FMIA Week 17: The Unfortunate Irrationality Of Antonio Brown And The Improbable Revival Of The Rams

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think my heart goes out to the Dickerson family. Two years after Caitlyn Dickerson, wife of ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, died of cancer, Jeff succumbed to colon cancer in the same Chicago-area hospice facility where his wife died. He was 43. He leaves an 11-year-old son, Parker, who now will grow up without his mother and father. A GoFundMe was set up for Parker’s future, with a goal of $100,000. By Sunday afternoon, the fund was almost 11 times that, at $1,070,670.

Caitlyn Dickerson was sick for seven years, and Jeff managed his job, his son and his wife’s care. “Anytime you think you hit a rough spot, or something is not going right in your life, think of the Dickersons,” good friend Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com said. “His last 10 years is the most unbelievable stretch of fortitude you have ever seen. For seven years, his wife was on the brink, multiple times. Jeff’s thinking how he is going to parent his son to adulthood. Then, suddenly, he is in that battle too.”

Eleven months ago, Jeff started his own battle against colon cancer. “Failure is not an option,” he texted one friend. Parker is an athlete, and Jeff went to at least one of his baseball games last spring with a loose jacket covering a chemo pump giving him a treatment while the game was on. “Never once complained, never once asked why,” said another good friend and radio partner, former NFL receiver Tom Waddle. “I called him two weeks ago. I knew things weren’t going well. And almost right away, as I’m holding back tears, he says, ‘Enough about me, how are your daughters?’ “

Waddle and three ESPN colleagues visited Jeff days before he died. Jeff asked the four men: “You guys know Parker’s such an energetic kid. I need you guys to help look after him. Can you do it?”

Waddle had to pause for a moment, re-telling the story.

“So now,” Waddle said slowly, “Parker has 10 or 12 uncles.”

Said Waddle: “It’s cruel. It will anger you. It will bring you to tears. But Jeff was so courageous. I’m 10 years older than him, but I consider him a role model for my life.”

Strangers have donated to the Parker cause. Twelve NFL teams or owners; Theo Epstein and Anthony Rizzo and Jed Hoyer from baseball; former Bears coaches Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman and John Fox; Andy Dalton and Greg Olsen and the McCowns; the Cubs and the Blackhawks; Mike Tirico and Jay Mariotti and Boomer Esiason and Jack Easterby and Brian Daboll and Nick Caserio and Louis Riddick and Steve Levy and Adam Schefter … and, pardon me, I’m forgetting hundreds. Thousands.

“Jeff would be so proud of the response,” said the coach of the Bears, Matt Nagy, who bonded with Jeff over the athletic exploits of their sons, and who talked of him emotionally on Saturday afternoon.

But $1 million for a boy, in five days … Amazing.

“Kindness, positivity,” said Nagy, who got closer to Jeff Dickerson than most coaches and reporters get. “The world is full of such negativity right now. But Jeff was full of such positivity. We saw it every day. It’s rare to find that, and it was authentic and it’s real, and when you find that, you raise a million dollars as fast as they did. Just goes to show you the power of being positive. My heart hurts for Parker. But his mom and dad have been such wonderful, positive people, and now he is going to be surrounded and insulated by a lot of love.”

2. I think it is so fitting that the Vikings season went up in flames Sunday thanks to a good man getting very bad advice about vaccines. (I don’t absolve Kirk Cousins of blame here, not at all, because he’s an educated person. But it’s still so hard to believe that an educated person with the fate of an NFL franchise on his shoulders would not do everything he could to not test positive and to stay available for his team.) Minnesota was walking on the edge of a cliff all season with Cousins’ willful decision to stay unvaccinated, and it’s sadly ironic that a positive Covid test finally prevented Cousins from playing a survival game against his arch-rivals in the penultimate game of the season.

3. I think I’m re-thinking my categorical statement that Joe Judge should be back coaching the Giants next year. Just thinking ... The Giants lost a serviceable quarterback, Daniel Jones, to a neck injury, and the loss of a serviceable quarterback should not turn your team to dung. Yet the Giants have lost five straight and looked horrible doing it. I felt the Giants simply had to stop turning over the coach or GM or both every other year. But I saw something Sunday that really bothered me: the screwed-up kickoff return in Chicago. Giants returner Pharoh Cooper waved everyone away near his goal line, let the kickoff bounce, and it didn’t bounce into the end zone—it bounced sideways. Panic ensued and the Giants had to hustle to recover it. The play is made worse by the fact that Judge is a veteran special-teams coach. John Mara has to give serious consideration to blowing it all up again. I’m not saying he absolutely should. I’m saying I now think everything is on the table about the Giants future.

4. I think this is either a coincidence, or scary, or both if you’re a Giants fan: Remember in 1978, when public pressure helped cause the Giants to import an independent, tough and thorough GM in George Young? In the four season prior to hiring Young, the Giants won 19 games. In the last four seasons, the Giants have won 19 games. I mean, I’m just saying.

5. I think the debacle that was last Monday night’s Dolphins-Saints game should not be forgotten. (I write once a week, so this is my first chance to address it.) The Saints got jobbed. When three teams with Sunday games and 20 or more players test positive for Covid, each got its game postponed one or two days. Not New Orleans, which had 22 players test positive in the days before the game. Why? Figure it out. Moving three Sunday games can be done; the networks have the game inventory to cover the holes. Moving a Monday game would mean no “Monday Night Football.” So the Saints had to make do. The Saints were picking guys off the street as late as Sunday to have enough players to play. Four hours before the game, Sean Payton saw two people he didn’t recognize in the equipment room. They were getting fitted for equipment—shoes, shoulder pads, jerseys. Payton met Ethan Westbrooks and Justin March, linebackers. They’d gotten into town late Sunday. They were suiting up Monday. Westbrooks, cut by the Raiders in mid-August, hadn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018. He played 15 plays in the 20-3 loss to Miami. March played 12.

6. I think if there’s a stronger word than debacle—travesty, maybe—use it for Miami 20, New Orleans 3. Someone there told me there was an eerie scene at the Superdome. “Fans didn’t care,” this person said. “They said, ‘We’re not watching a real football game.’ So they started leaving at halftime, and early in the third quarter.” This is what the NFL wants? This is one of 272 regular-season events the NFL wants to hold up as representative of a great, competitive game?

7. I think if you missed The Simpsons last night, you’ve got to find it. I am not a Simpsons regular, and so I can’t compare it to many. But everything about it is absolutely perfect when it comes to NFL 2021. A little tease. Where do you get Adam Schefter, a mockery of the ESPYs, a mockery of the Draft, booing of Roger Goodell, and a very loose portrayal of Baker Mayfield, all in a half-hour? If you missed, you can stream on Hulu starting today.

8. I think I heard that bizarre rant by Bart Scott on ESPN the other day, laying into the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor for continuing to throw while way up late on the Ravens in the 525-yard Joe Burrow game eight days ago. “He [Burrow] is gonna regret he ever did that,” Scott said. “And Zac Taylor, we gonna get his ass fired in four years.” A few points:

• “We?” Bart Scott last played for the Ravens 13 years ago. “We?” Is he employed by the Ravens? “We?” How does ESPN feel about one of its employees saying a team he worked for 13 years ago is working to get a coach in the division fired?

• Regarding Taylor: There are few teams more patient with young head coaches than Cincinnati. David Shula was 18-46 after four seasons in Cincinnati and Mike Brown gave him a fifth year. Most of it, anyway. He was fired in the middle of year five. Taylor could be on his way to a playoff season this year. Scott actually thinks he could go 0-17 next year, which is about what it would take, along with a player mutiny, for Taylor to get fired after four years now.

• I actually think Scott is good on TV because he’s not afraid. Some advice for him from someone who never played beyond sixth grade, which is to say, this is advice he’s not going to take: You think it was bush league for Cincinnati to be throwing deep up 20 with two minutes to go against a defense of scrubs for Baltimore? I would probably agree. But this isn’t the Bounty Football League anymore. Nor should it be. And the Ravens, for you, should be one of 32. Not “we.”

9. I think I wonder, as Ben Roethlisberger preps to ride off into the sunset, how the Browns (Kellen Winslow II) and Lions (Roy Williams) feel about passing on Roethlisberger to instead go with Jeff Garcia and Joey Harrington? I realize it’s unfair regarding Harrington, who was only in his third season, but there were many signs (inaccuracy, 29-to-38 TD-to-pick ratio) that he’d soon be gone. How history could have changed if Big Ben had gone to a different franchise in the Rust Belt.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Big fan of Tim Graham and Dan Pompei, both of The Athletic. Both wrote really cool stories in the last few days.

b. Graham’s story, on sudden Bills star Isaiah McKenzie being hungry on Christmas Eve in Buffalo, finding his favorite restaurant closed, and, well, Buffalo being Buffalo, Isaiah McKenzie issued a public plea for someone who might have some food in the house to feed him and lo and behind he ends up at a Polish Christmas feast! Wrote Graham:



Bummed to discover the restaurant was closed, he posted an Instagram plea at 8:43 p.m.

“Anybody got food at they house? Cause I’m hungry!”

… Chris Uba, invited McKenzie to join their family gathering in the Park Meadow neighborhood in North Buffalo.

“I responded to it almost as a joke, with my uncle’s address,” Uba said. “I DM Josh Allen once a week and get no answer, so I thought there was no way he would see it.”

McKenzie replied, “Say no more.”

In less than 15 minutes, McKenzie pulled up in his Mercedes SUV.

“What a surreal thing,” said Uba.

McKenzie walked into a traditional Polish holiday party. The family of 16 already had eaten, but plenty of pierogi, tenderloin and a certain other family dish remained. They seated McKenzie at the head of the table and brought him plates.

“It was like I was a family member, an uncle or something,” McKenzie said.

c. That, folks, is Buffalo, N.Y., an NFL place like no other.

d. Now to Pompei’s story about the unicorn of the NFL, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson. Wrote Pompei of Patterson, on his fifth NFL team:



[Atlanta coaches] were the first to see Patterson as more than an offensive condiment. By making him a mainstay of their offense, they forced defenses to identify him as a running back or receiver and then make adjustments based on motions and shifts. And to deal with a wild card, defenses had to have special schemes that weren’t a part of their standard packages.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patterson has played 249 snaps as a halfback, 91 as an outside receiver, 47 as a slot receiver, five as a tight end and three as a fullback. He also has taken one snap as a quarterback — he threw an incompletion — and two snaps at free safety.

He is every position; he is no position.

“He sees the game through the eyes of a true football player, not just paint by numbers of what the playbook says,” [offensive coordinator Dave] Ragone said. “He’s got a feel. And to me, he’s best when he can see the full picture, everybody’s responsibility and how he fits in. That’s what makes him such a great kick returner. He sees the pieces unfold in front of him and he hits it. It’s the same way he looks at offense.”

… Not being like any other player is what held Patterson back. Until it set him free.

e. What smart, fun stories by Graham and Pompei.

f. Radio Story of the Week: Frank Morris of National Public Radio, on lessons learned 10 years after from the Joplin tornado.

g. So valuable, as Morris points out, for those in Kentucky and Illinois who have had lives turned upside down because of recent violent weather.

h. Morris reported the Joplin school superintendent became a local hero when he said schools would re-open in three months.



MORRIS: The superintendent was C.J. Huff, and the goal he set was a tough one. Half the schools were severely damaged, and many of the teachers and students were homeless. Huff’s timeline gave him less than three months to get the district back on its feet. C.J. Huff got schools started on time by building classrooms in abandoned big-box stores. He was a local hero, all over national news. But he says that a few months later, exhausted, distraught citizens began fighting him at every turn.

HUFF: One of the things I learned is that when emotion and logic collide, emotion wins every time. It didn’t matter what we brought, whether it was data or subject matter experts. It didn’t matter.

MORRIS: Huff was demonized by some residents … Now Huff is a disaster consultant, and he says that every single one of his colleagues are former public officials ousted after a disaster.

HUFF: We call it the exclusive club that nobody wants to belong to.

MORRIS: Huff says disillusionment follows every disaster as recovery timetables push back. Ashley Micklethwaite, who was Joplin School Board president when the tornado hit, sees it as a cautionary tale.

ASHLEY MICKLETHWAITE: So Kentucky, listen up. Don’t do that. Just know that your leaders today are making the very best decisions that they can.

i. Interesting. Four minutes very well spent.

j. Personal Column of the Week: Brittny Mejia of the Los Angeles Times with a heartfelt piece about the impact of Covid on her extended family: “Covid stole the heart of my family. It also divided it.”

k. The importance of Mejia’s grandmother, her abuela, shines through in the story, and it’s not just the importance of Maria Diaz to the writer of the column. It’s her importance to scores of close family members who are emotionally torn by her death to Covid. Writes Mejia:



For many, COVID-19 is what forced them to stay home and wear a mask to keep others safe — the virus existing largely in the abstract. For me, it’s what came to define these last two years, personally and professionally. It’s what tore through my family, infecting nearly 30 relatives here and in Mexico, just on my mom’s side. It’s what led me to drive my cousins to say goodbye to their father, who was on a ventilator. It’s what was now stealing the heart of our family.

It’s also what divided my family.

This year, I thought hope had come in the form of the vaccine. But I had family members who didn’t trust it, others with excuses for why they didn’t need it.

Meanwhile, they kept working essential jobs. Like many whose extended families fell to the virus, their work could not be done from the safety of their homes. So the risk never faded.

My grandma was not vaccinated — not of her own will — and I fear it is a decision that will haunt my family and evoke anger for years.

l. The whole thing is just so tragic. So needlessly tragic.

m. Headline of the Week: The New York Post, on the delay of the Westminster Dog Show:

n. An important story I missed at the time, but I wanted to point out now: Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe on the late NHL player Jimmy Hayes, and the circumstances of his untimely death.

o. Hayes’ family told Shaughnessy about the opioid addiction that killed Hayes at 31. It’s a haunting tale of an athlete dealing with pain who could not wean himself off the pain-killers. Wrote Shaughnessy:



Jimmy’s dad hopes that something good can come out of the unspeakable loss.

“I don’t want him to be stigmatized like as a [expletive] junkie,’’ said Kevin Hayes. “You know what I mean? Because he wasn’t. Jimmy helped everyone. Some of the stories I’ve been hearing. He never said no. [Former Bruin] Torey Krug told me they used to go to Children’s Hospital. Jimmy’d fall in love with a kid, then go back a week later. And a week later. He was just a wonderful kid, but this addiction is just so powerful.

“I hope getting Jimmy’s story out there can save someone’s life. If this can save someone from the pain, great. It’s just so sad. I pride myself on being pretty mentally strong. I’m a street guy. But there’s just no formula for this.

“You have a beautiful, All-American boy who made a terrible mistake and it cost him his life.”

p. Programming Note of the Week: Beginning today, Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk show will stream live exclusively from 7-9 a.m. ET weekdays on Peacock, which will also host the program on-demand. Pro Football Talk features NBC Sports’ Florio with Mike Golic on Mondays, with Chris Simms Tuesday through Thursday, and me and other guest hosts on Friday. In addition to the PFT show, Peacock offers daily NFL programming on the NBC Sports channel for free, including The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, Brother from Another, Safety Blitz hosted by Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Peter King Podcast. You can sign up for Peacock here.

q. That’s one heck of a PSA right there!

r. Good luck to Razia Iqbal, the thoughtful, hard-questioning BBC World Service Newshour host. (She hosted the BBC news hour from 9-10 a.m. weekdays on public radio in New York and other markets across the U.S.). She announced Friday she’s taking a leave from her London-based show to be a visiting professor at Princeton in the coming year. She’s a great listen, and her journalism students at Princeton will learn a lot from her about how to ask questions and how to dig for the truth.

s. Congratulations to Jenny Vrentas, late of Sports Illustrated and The MMQB, for her new opportunity with the New York Times covering sports, particularly enterprise and investigative stories. I launched SI‘s NFL microsite, The MMQB in 2013. I’d gotten to read a lot of Jenny’s work at the Star Ledger in New Jersey, and I was impressed, and she took the leap with us, and I’m overjoyed she did. She’s a great example of taking an opportunity and working diligently and with pride at every last assignment she got. She consistently turned in thoughtful and well-researched pieces, time after time. That’s one of the reasons I am so happy for her success.

t. Finally, acknowledging some of the football people who died in 2021 one last time: Terez Paylor, Ted Thompson, Marty Schottenheimer, Chris Wesseling, Vincent Jackson, Irv Cross, Howard Schnellenberger, Steve Smith (Raiders), Sam Huff, Tom Matte, Ben Dreith, Colt Brennan, Jim Fassel, Terry Donahue, Alex Gibbs, Greg Knapp, Joe Walton, Floyd Reese, Tunch Ilkin, Keith McCants, Mick Tingelhoff, David Patten, Parys Haralson, Sam Cunningham, Carl Madsen, Claude Humphrey, Mark Pike, DeMaryius Thomas, Jeff Dickerson and John Madden.

u. That is one hell of a list. Rest in peace, all.