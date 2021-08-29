FMIA: Baltimore Is Built To Last, But Reality Hits Hard After Injury; Camp Snapshots After One Month On Road

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the only thing about the Deshaun Watson-might-get-traded story that makes even a little bit of sense (but not much) is that this could be the time to do it—now, as teams trims their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Texans really want to clear Watson off their decks to rid themselves of a headache and a player they’re sure won’t be their long-term quarterback. (Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Dolphins are front-runners for Watson.) But trading Watson, and trading for Watson, is not smart now, at all, unless the Texans accept a conditional trade based on the legal case Watson is going through. I doubt they would. That would be a clear sign of desperation, and they’d never get max value for Watson by putting a deadline of, say, Tuesday on it. The problems:

• For Miami, imagine dealing for Watson now and coach Brian Flores facing Tua Tagovailoa for the first time after the trade—if he faced him at all; I’m assuming Tagovailoa would be part of any trade for a quarterback. After months of the team saying “Tua’s our guy,” they’d play Week 1 of his first full season knowing Tua’s not their guy, and with whoever (Jacoby Brissett, I assume) taking the first snap while, presumably, Watson waits out his legal case. Again, a guess. It’s a total unknown what the league would do with Watson before his 22 sex-assault cases are adjudicated.

• It would be the ultimate in franchise impatience, giving up on a quarterback the team anxiously picked fifth overall just 16 months ago. The Dolphins would be held up as the example of how NOT to draft and train and play a young quarterback. Plus, assuming the pricetag would be at least three first-round picks, that would mean the Dolphins would have invested four first-round picks and probably something else for a quarterback with police investigations hanging over his head.

• I will give Flores and GM Chris Grier this little wiggle room. Say they’ve watched Tagovailoa throughout the offseason and aren’t 100-percent sold, and they know if they can withstand the storm of an ugly 2021 with a totally pissed-off quarterback and a locker room looking at them crosseyed, the pain of today (and perhaps some significant demonstrations locally) will eventually dissipate. And they’ll have a top quarterback, whenever he’s able to play. Assuming Watson continues to be a great player, the Dolphins will have paid a total ransom but finally have fixed the position that has haunted them since the retirement of Dan Marino. I don’t agree with this, but as I say, I’m not inside their offices either.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images

• I have no idea what the outcome of Watson’s legal morass is going to be. But the interested teams can’t know either. Can any team that would trade for Watson be absolutely sure he’s not going to prison? How? Can any team be sure they know what the possible league sanction of Watson will be? And would you trade three ones for a player if you were fairly sure he wouldn’t play for your team till 2023—and that he might be tarnished significantly whenever he puts on the uniform?

• I would far, far, far rather risk losing out on Watson than trade for him now, with so much unknown, and with the future being dangerously murky. With all that being said, desperate teams do desperate things. I doubt anything happens with Watson, but then again I’m not inside the walls of the Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers or Broncos either.

2. I think I never want to make too much of a preseason game, but the Giants and Patriots had first units on the field for the first quarter Sunday night. And I do not know how New York quarterback Daniel Jones is going to stay upright behind that line. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who could go down as the pick most responsible for getting Dave Gettleman fired, allowed a turnstile sack to Josh Uche of the Patriots. A few snaps later, Thomas was part of the sieve that let Jones get enveloped again—though, as Carl Banks rightly pointed on the game telecast, Jones made a bad decision in passing up an easy completion over the middle trying to get greedy. Jones also had a disastrous interception in the end zone, throwing across his body right to a Patriot for an interception, not even close to one of his receivers.

The Giants have key first-year pass-catchers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay hurt, and no one knows if Saquon Barkley will be rehabbed enough to start the season. In a make-or-break season for the GM and QB, it has been a disastrous summer. Other than that, Mr. Mara, how did you like training camp?

3. I think I just saw the highlights of Trevor Lawrence playing with backups against Cowboy backups Sunday. But he looked so smooth, so sure of himself, passing fast and avoiding big hits. I always wonder if it’s worth it, playing a franchise player without enough good players around him in the preseason. Urban Meyer gambled and won with this move. Lawrence needed the reps. I like Jacksonville’s chances to come out of the first quarter of the season (at Houston, Denver, Arizona, at Cincinnati) 2-2.

4. I think now we can see Kyle Shanahan’s plan for the 49er quarterback brigade early. Looks like he’s going to do something everyone in the NFL says can’t work—regularly shuffle quarterbacks in and out of the game. The only coach who’s done it recently is Sean Payton, and the use of Taysom Hill as a change-of-pace QB in New Orleans was largely successful. The Saints will continue to go with that—I think—with Jameis Winston the starter and Hill making cameos to play with the defense. Jimmy Garoppolo looks like he’ll start, with Trey Lance coming in and not just to do the kind of athletic things you’d expect of a different style quarterback. Shanahan has to think that a defense will have some issues preparing for two quarterbacks. “You could tell it’s tough on them,” Garoppolo said after the Niners beat the Raiders using both quarterbacks Sunday. “That’s what we were trying to do.” It’ll be fun watching that in real time at Detroit in the 49ers’ season opener.

5. I think I have a few comments about the two nominees, one by the Senior Committee, and one by the Coaches’ Committee, that resulted in Cliff Branch and Dick Vermeil being nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. They will have their cases heard by the body of 48 selectors next February, and if they get 80 percent yes votes after the airing of their cases, they’re in. I am one of the 48 voters for the Hall, but I was not a part of either committee. I respect the work they put in. Some thoughts:

a. No problem whatever with Branch. I have always supported his case—though I am troubled that so many players from one franchise in one generation would make the Hall while other franchises are relatively barren in bronze busts. The Raiders won three world titles in between 1967 and 1990. Three titles in a quarter-century is good, but should that equate to 12 Hall of Famers, including two coaches? Branch was a premier deep threat in his 205 games and 14 seasons, and averaged a full yard more per catch than Lynn Swann. He deserves entry, in my opinion.

b. The Hall is skewing too far toward players and coaches on championship teams. Tommy Nobis and Ken Riley weren’t on winners, but they’re Hall of Fame-caliber players. It’s time to address the players who were great but were not postseason factors.

c. My problem with Vermeil’s nomination is the coach who was left out: Buddy Parker. Parker’s continued omission is a black eye for the Hall. Problem is, you don’t know who Buddy Parker is. But you know who Dick Vermeil is. Vermeil had scores of people supporting his case, and many lobbied the five-person coaches committee with entreaties and arguments in favor of his case. I asked one member of the committee how many people lobbied him about Parker. “None,” he said.

d. This is not a screed against Vermeil, who turned around two flagging franchises and led both to Super Bowls.

e. Parker turned around two flagging franchises in the fifties and early sixties, Detroit and Pittsburgh, and won two world championships, both against one of the great franchises, Cleveland, and great coaches, Paul Brown, of all time. The Centennial Committee, which was supposed to correct some of the historical injustices of the Hall in the 100th season of professional football, chose to elect two coaches from the last 30 years, which was not the founding idea of the Centennial Committee. Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson were that committee’s picks, with candidates from the first 70 years of NFL history left out.

f. Let’s have a look at Parker’s credentials. In 15 years coaching the Chicago Cardinals (one year), Detroit Lions (six years) and Pittsburgh Steelers (eight years), he was 104-75-9, and 3-1 in playoff games. Fairly modest compared to modern records.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 27: Detroit Lions head coach Raymond “Buddy” Parker is lifted on the shoulders of linebacker Joe Schmidt and tackle Lou Creekmur after a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in a League Championship game on December 27, 1953 at Briggs Stadium in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by George Gelatly/Getty Images) NFL

g. My pick for the greatest coach of all time is Paul Brown. In the fifties, Brown of Cleveland and Parker of Detroit met five times. Parker was 4-1 in those meetings. Detroit beat the mighty Browns twice in NFL Championship Games. Cleveland beat Detroit once in a title game. Parker’s 4-1 record versus Brown contains one additional positive asterisk for Parker. He quit the Lions a couple of weeks before the 1957 season began, claiming the front office was meddling in his job. George Wilson took over and the Lions beat the Browns in the regular season and routed them in the title game. Like the Dallas team Barry Switzer inherited from Johnson, many in that bygone era thought Parker deserved much of the credit for the ’57 team that beat the Browns twice. Whatever, in the six seasons from 1952 to 1957, the Lions obliterated the best team in football. Detroit was 6-1 against Cleveland in those six years, including 3-1 in championship games.

h. Then Parker went to Pittsburgh, for the 1957 season and seven more. In the seven seasons prior to Parker’s arrival, the Steelers hadn’t had a winning year. Parker had five winning years in his eight seasons in Pittsburgh. Five years post-Parker in Pittsburgh: 14-53-3.

i. The Lions have won four titles in their history. Parker coached two, and set up a third in 1957, as coach. To complete the circle, Parker was the most valuable Lion the year they won the 1935 championship over the Giants, rushing for a touchdown and as a two-way player intercepting a pass as a defensive back. So Parker’s fingerprints are all over every one of the four championships the Detroit Lions have ever won.

j. Many things about football back in the day simply don’t match up with modern-day football. It’s impossible to think of a coach of a championship team quitting that team days before the following season began. And you wouldn’t think that Bill Belichick would be the best player on a championship team years before he became a coach. That’s why, when considering candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, you compare candidates with players and coaches from their era. It’s just sad that a man like Buddy Parker, certainly not a slam dunk for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but obviously an excellent candidate, will be on the outside, with no one knocking on the door for him, in 2022.

k. Dick Vermeil did a tremendous job. He turned around the moribund Eagles and the lousy Rams with the power of positive thinking, a master’s motivation, and an early bend toward analytics. He brought the Eagles to one Super Bowl and then won one in St. Louis. So, even though he had seven losing seasons in 15 years as a head coach, his career is worth debate in the Hall of Fame room.

l. I want to emphasize one last thing. I am one of 48 voters for the Hall. I am not more qualified than any of the other 47. I feel strongly about my opinion, just as the other voters feel about theirs. So if others feel differently, that’s fine; I respect them. I just want to state on the record how I feel.

6. I think I’d like to see the Hall recognize the best candidates in the 102-year history of professional football, not the best candidate of our lifetimes.

7. I think I have three observations on the twin trades of Sony Michel and then Shaun Wade on back-to-back days:

• Smart for New England. With Damien Harris and James White the two most important backs on the roster, and with a corner need that might become major if Stephon Gilmore’s contract stays problematic, the Patriots get a promising 6-foot-1 fifth-round corner in Wade. Look at it this way: The Patriots probably would have made the Michel-for-Wade trade straight up, and now, in trading a fifth and a seventh to Baltimore for Wade, and acquiring a fourth and a sixth from the Rams for Michel, New England moves up maybe 30 slots with two future picks.

• Smart for Baltimore. Deep at corner (not many teams are), there’s no way the Ravens would have been able to sneak Wade through waivers at the final cutdown and place him on the practice squad. He’d have been claimed by multiple teams—my guess is Jacksonville would have got him. Baltimore used the 160th pick overall to pick Wade; they got, based on the 2021 draft, future picks of approximately the 158th and 242nd overall selections.

• Understandable for the Rams. Not a fan of dealing a low fourth-round pick for a marginal back, but the Rams don’t treat draft choices the way the other 31 teams do. They figure if Michel carries it 250 times this year, and it’s his only year as a Ram, that’s worth, say, the 130th and 209th picks in future drafts. If Michel is productive, it’s a good call. I just don’t know if he’ll be the 4.2-yards-per-carry guy the Rams want him to be.

8. I think in the end, Taysom Hill’s versatility and ability to give the Saints 15 snaps a game in the regular offense and a few more on special teams per game hurt him in his battle with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Winston, as I surmised last week, was named the starter for Sean Payton after an impressive preseason showing against the Jags last Monday. But Winston was better than Hill this summer, overall. That was clear. If Hill had been clearly better, he’d have won the job. Now Winston just has to keep it. If he’s a turnover machine, he won’t. Great game in Week 1: Aaron Rodgers at Jameis Winston. Can’t wait for it.

9. I think whoever wins the Patriots QB job, Mac Jones has proven that New England picking him 15th last April was brilliant. Predictable, but brilliant.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Someone explain to me why we can build a 2,151-mile pipeline carrying crude oil from Canada to the central and southern U.S., and no one’s thought to build a couple of those pipelines to transport water from the Eastern third of the country to the parched West? Is that nonsensical? If so, why? Can’t we figure a way to collect the water from modern monsoons like the one that just tragically pelted Tennessee and later the entire Northeast and ship it westward?

b. Maybe that’s folly; I don’t know. I imagine that collecting the rainwater would be the toughest thing. If there’s anyone out there with expertise, I’d love to hear it.

c. Heartbreaking Column of the Week: Tom Coughlin, the Super Bowl coach, on becoming a full-time caregiver for his ailing wife, Judy, who has a brain disease that takes her voice, movements and memory away. Writes Coughlin:



Transitioning from being with an N.F.L. franchise to full-time caregiver wasn’t easy. It’s still not easy. The playbook is either changing by the minute or so numbingly repetitious, you lose track of time and self.

The first year I was home was frustrating. Judy had always taken care of everything at the house, and I had always thrived on the structure of football. That was gone, and I was lousy at my new job. I would constantly tell myself, “I shouldn’t be here.” But now, even though I am still lousy at being at home, I know there is no other place I could ever be.

I’ve learned firsthand caregiving is all-consuming. It is mentally and physically exhausting. Sometimes you just need a break. When Judy is having a good day, then my day is good. But then there are dark days — those days that are so full of frustration and anger, they have me feeling like a failure and pondering the unfairness of the disease. I’ve spent my entire life preparing for some of the biggest games a person could play, but nothing can prepare you to be a caregiver who has to watch a loved one slip away.

d. That is heavy. It’s a reality so many people have to face, and face in totally anonymity, and make “in sickness and in health” the most meaningful five words in a married life.

e. Story of the Week: Molly Ball, writing in Time magazine, with a story on a cop who won’t let the events of Jan. 6 be forgotten: “The Aftermath: What Mike Fanone can’t forget.”

f. It is a story that will rile you up and make you wonder who we are as a people. Writes Ball:



This is the story of what happened after Jan. 6. This is Mike Fanone’s story, recounted over weeks of searching conversations and corroborated by witnesses, public records and videotape. It is a story about what we agree to remember and what we choose to forget, about how history is not lived but manufactured after the fact. In the aftermath of a national tragedy, we are supposed to come together and say “never forget,” to agree on the heroes and the villains, on who was at fault and how their culpability must be avenged. But what happens if we can’t agree? What if we’re too busy arguing to face what really happened?

“There’s people on both sides of the political aisle that are like, ‘Listen, Jan. 6 happened, it was bad, we need to move on as a country,’” Fanone tells me one recent afternoon on the well-kept back patio of his mother’s house, between long swigs from a beer can. It’s in a quiet exurban Virginia neighborhood, ranch houses alternating with McMansions, American flags flying over big green yards. “What an arrogant f-cking thing for someone to say that wasn’t there that day,” he says. “What needs to happen is there needs to be a reckoning.”

What makes a hero? Is it bravery, charging into danger to protect others? Is it sacrifice, the damage sustained in the process? Or is it the man who refuses to let us forget?

g. Football Story of the Week: Darryl Slater of NJ.com, on post-NFL Christian Hackenberg.

h. So impressed with the perspective of a guy who bombed out under intense pressure with the Jets. Hackenberg to Slater: “You got one shot at life. Live it and enjoy it.”

i. Real Life Story of the Week: Farnaz Fassihi of the New York Times, with an emotional story about one of the Afghans who was loyal and a huge help to American Special Forces, and how the soldiers he aided came to his defense at the most important time of his life.

j. Great headline: “A Stranded Interpreter, and the Soldiers Who Would Not Let Go.”

k. Wrote Fassihi of the interpreter his Special Forces friends called “Mikey:”



The day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, the 34-year-old Afghan was on his own. Determined to get out of Afghanistan, he was making a desperate run to the airport with his wife and two young sons when they were caught in gunfire amid the crush of people who had gathered there to escape. His wife and one son, 6, were both shot in the foot.

As he carried the bloodied and screaming child in search of a hospital, Mikey says, he flashed back to his time on the battlefield with American forces.

“I kept thinking, after everything I did for the Americans,” he said. “After all my hard work and risking my life, now this is what happens to my family? They are leaving us to die here.”

l. The story takes a turn for the good. I got emotional reading it.

m. Shouldn’t it be absolutely automatic that every one of those interpreters and crucial aides to our efforts in Afghanistan be admitted to the United States?

n. Shouldn’t we have had better intel about the Taliban’s ability to run roughshod over the Afghan forces before we pulled out? Or shouldn’t we have had mass evacuation efforts before pulling out? The country was going to fall—that’s for sure, and President Joe Biden was going to take massive heat for something that surely had plenty of blame to pass around—but the way we handled it was shoddy. We should have known better.

o. Seems sadly inevitable that time marches on; the U.S. Open will be played without Serena, Federer and Nadal. I sure hope they all get final acts worth of their greatness. Crazy that the last U.S. Open win for Serena Williams was seven years ago.

p. I’m sure MLB is rooting very quietly for a Yankees-Dodgers World Series, and how splendid it would be for fan bases in Brooklyn and all areas of New York, and of course in southern California. But these Giants are amazing. Just amazing. When they beat the Mets to sweep a three-game series to go 39 games over .500 the other night, Giants starters included Lamonte Wade Jr., Tommy LaStella, Wilmer Flores (batting 1, 2, 5 in the order, by the way), Alex Dickerson and Curt Casali. Talk about the little engine that could. What a great example of the fact that you can win without spending in the Dodgers/Yankees league.

q. Welcome back Chris (3-0) Sale, though I fear you’re late to the party.

r. Stay safe, Louisiana.

s. RIP, Ed Asner, an underrated actor and terrific human being, generous and idealistic—which you might not think after seeing the gruff characters he played. Greatest scene in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” history: The acerbic Lou Grant (Asner) tells Mary, applying for a job in her sunshiney way, “You’ve got spunk.” Mary is all happy and blushing. Lou says, “I hate spunk!” What an actor.

t. Somehow, I get the impression Javier Baez will not be a Met next April. You?

u. And cool stuff for the legacy of Terez Paylor, the sportswriter who died last February and left a gaping hole in our business. Owner Clark Hunt and the Kansas City franchise honored Paylor’s memory Friday night in the preseason game with Minnesota, contributing $10,000 to the scholarship fund that bears his name at alma mater Howard University. The team produced a video with players and coaches and execs praising Paylor. I loved this part from Alex Smith, the quarterback of the team when Paylor covered KC for the Kansas City Star: