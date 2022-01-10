FMIA Week 18: ‘Sometimes You Get A Sense.’ Ben Roethlisberger And The Steelers Crash NFL Playoffs - Barely!

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it is interesting to note that Cooper Kupp said the other day it “wouldn’t seem right” to have 2021 records achieved in 17 games compared equally to the 16-game seasons before that. In an ideal world, he’s right. But the NFL won’t asterisk records in a 17-game season, and the league shouldn’t. In a 12-game season in 1952, Detroit cornerback Night Train Lane had 14 interceptions, a record that has never been topped. In a 12-game season in 1960, Green Bay’s Paul Hornung, set the single-season scoring record with 176 points, a record that stood for 46 years. Packer Travis Williams had four kick returns for TDs in 1967, in a 14-game season; that single-season record still stands. I don’t support the 17-game season and never will—it stands in direct opposition to the health-and-safety measures the league claims to embrace—but after 43 years of 16-game regular seasons, people are just going to have to deal with the statistical impact of the extra game.

2. I think the NFL suffered a big loss last week, with the news that chief strategy and growth officer Chris Halpin, 45, was leaving the league to take a big job with media holding company Interactive Corp. Halpin would have been one of the strong candidates to replace commissioner Roger Goodell whenever Goodell steps down. Halpin had imagination, and he knew how to get things done.

Case in point: Last year, he pushed hard for franchises to be able to do individual team marketing deals outside the United States. Usually, such marketing deals are split into 32 equal pieces and shared by every team in the league. Halpin thought: That wouldn’t motivate any team to work hard in a foreign country. Let’s incentivize teams to want to work overseas to build their brands. So he proposed a system whereby teams would apply to the league to work in one or more countries. In years one and two, the teams would keep 100 percent of all revenue generated through marketing and sponsorship deals; after that, teams would keep 80 percent of the revenue and share 20 percent with the other 31 teams. The measure passed 31-1, owners energized by the thought that they could make incremental money in football-hungry lands like Mexico, the UK, Germany and Brazil. Eighteen teams were awarded rights in eight countries in round one of the application process. The 49ers, one of nine teams to get rights in Mexico, already has inked deals with United Airlines and Levi’s in Mexico.

It would have been wise for the league to find a way to keep Halpin, who loves football. Without him, the NFL needs to find someone with the imagination and business sense who can keep pushing the ball forward on the international and strategy front.

3. I think this is a piece you should read, by Dr. Chris Nowinski of the Concussion Legacy Foundation: “On the question of Antonio Brown and CTE.” Nowinski writes no one knows if Brown’s irrational acts are a result of having the brain disease CTE:



We need to invest more in preventing and treating CTE.

Football is less obviously dangerous than it was in years past, but that doesn’t mean we’ll see a reduction in future cases of CTE. All the reforms made may be completely offset by the fact that football players at every level are bigger, stronger, faster, and therefore creating higher magnitude impacts.

We don’t invest nearly enough in learning how to meaningfully treat CTE, which not only impacts athletes but also military Veterans and victims of abuse.

In 2015, the NFL pulled $14 million from research designed to learn how to diagnose CTE. To wipe that headline off the front page, the NFL quickly announced a $100 million donation to brain research, but only put a few million of that towards CTE research, instead putting $60 million toward safer helmets, which isn’t going to make much of a difference in CTE but creates hope and headlines. (Did you hear about new position-specific helmets?) When you think about helmets and CTE, think about trying to prevent automobile deaths by only investing in better bumpers. It’s such a small piece of the puzzle.

… I think Tom Brady had it right when he said, “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.” Antonio Brown’s mental health has been unraveling on a public stage for many years. CTE could be the cause of everything. Or it could not.

But that doesn’t change the fact that a staggering number of former football players, contact sport athletes, military Veterans, and others are suffering from CTE, and we don’t have answers.

4. I think I’ve got five other football comments on Brown:

a. Josina Anderson reported after he was fired by the Bucs that Brown had suitors, still in the NFL. She tweeted, “If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team, he can have one.” That certainly could be true. But how utterly pathetic is that? How many times does a player have to thoroughly disrupt a team (happened in Pittsburgh, happened in Oakland, happened in Tampa) and then release privileged communications—on every team!—before the other 29 teams in the league say, “I wouldn’t touch this player if he played for free.” Brown broadcast a Mike Tomlin locker room speech! He released a private phone call with Jon Gruden! He released private text messages with his coach and a personal trainer in Tampa!

b. It’s always someone else’s fault.

c. Imagine you’re Tom Brady, and you’ve gone to bat for Brown to get him on this team, and to get him on a team to win the first Super Bowl ring of his life, and then you hear what Brown said on the FullSend Podcast last Friday. The Bucs were snug up against the cap this year, and already had three receivers making big money (Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski), and wedged the 33-year-old Brown’s incentive-laden one-year, $6.25-million deal into the team’s salary structure. “Why’s AB on a prove-it deal?” Brown said on this podcast. “Who’s better than me over there? Let’s be real! … Who’s the best guy … in football, receiver-wise?” Well, let’s see. Brown played 18 games, including playoffs, for the Bucs. He caught 95 balls for 1,109 yards, an 11.7-yard average. Let’s see how many receivers in football this year were better. In average yards per catch, 54 receivers were better. In passes caught, 11 players were better. In receiving yards, 13 were better. And I’m giving Brown a bonus game here—18 games—when the NFL was 17 games this year.

d. Brown was a member of the Bucs for 29 games. He was hurt or sat for 11 of them. He’s 33. That is a guy worth a big deal?

e. Moral of the story: Let Brown fix his life. I mean, really fix it. Address his issues. Then, if he’s of sound mind and he wants to play and you’ve got iron-clad contractual assurances that it’s one strike and he’s out, then give him a chance. If he doesn’t do all that, run as far away from him as you can.

5. I think we are entering what the late Giants’ GM, George Young, used to call, “silly season.” It’s the time of year for coaching and GM rumors, and for a story that got some legs Friday that, if the Packers got to Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Rodgers might boycott the game as a protest over the league’s Covid testing regimen. The reaction was swift. Rodgers retweeted the story with a hashtag of “dumbestf------storyever.”

6. I think the point is this: If a story seems absurd, it’s probably a good idea to check it two or three times before giving it air. And it seems like this was a prank anyway. Strange times we’re living in, with the 24/7 news cycle … and not just 24/7, but however many seconds there are in 24 hours, because there are things to check and debunk quite often during the day.

7. I think one of the silliest things I saw Saturday night after the Broncos loss was a headline or two about Denver coach Vic Fangio “ripping” quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. At his post-game press conference, Fangio was asked what was separating the Broncos from the three other teams in the division. He said, “Those three other teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everyone. We just need to get a little better.” He didn’t say Lock stinks. He didn’t say Bridgewater stinks. He just implied Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and Derek Carr are better. Stop the presses!!!

It would be wonderful if coaches could simply say what they think consistently, rather than telling the very mild truth and getting raked over the coals for it. You don’t win in the NFL without quality quarterback play. Ask Matt Rhule and Robert Saleh and Matt Nagy and Dan Campbell and Joe Judge. Would you rather Fangio have said, when asked what was separating Denver from the rest of the division, something like: “I don’t know—I’ll have to watch the film?” It’s just nonsense.

8. I think the 2018, ’19 and ’20 iterations of Andy Reid’s Kansas City team scared foes a lot more than this year’s team. This KC team looked flat in Denver on Saturday. L’Jarius Sneed pulling up instead of trying to tackle Drew Lock on his second TD run? Weak. Reid had better hope this effort was meh because the players felt they had little to play for in game 17.

9. I think I loved the research and information in Kalyn Kahler’s Defector story about nepotism on coaching staffs in the NFL. As Kahler reported, 111 NFL coaches are related biologically or through marriage to current or former NFL coaches, out of 792 coaches employed by NFL teams. Which means 14 percent of all coaches in the NFL have an intimate connection to the team that hired them. “Las Vegas also leads the league with nine coaches related to a current or former coach on staff, followed by Denver and New England with eight,” she reported. The league has tried to encourage the hiring of more minority coaches through the expansion of the Rooney Rule. But the league needs a nepotism policy too. What are the chances that in an open hiring process, the Raiders would have hired nine coaches related to a current or former coach there? Zero, of course.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Kent Babb of the Washington Post on how one man, Brian Kelly, got incredibly rich at LSU while scores of others at the school in recent months either got laid off or subsisted on terrible wages.

b. What a terrific story about the incredible wage gap in sports today. Writes Baab:



BATON ROUGE — Sitting alone in the dimly lit kitchen, Chris Toombs cradles his bedraggled iPhone, searching for holiday gifts for his three children. Books, electronics, clothes.

He clicks on a blue quarter-zip for his younger son. Then he flicks the cracked screen upward, sees the price, $27, and clicks his teeth. Too much for his paycheck from Louisiana State University.

“If this ain’t poverty …” he says to himself.

… [Toombs] now works in the school’s office of diversity. It’s an important responsibility as LSU distances itself from a troubling history, provides outreach to a city marked with reminders of division and Jim Crow, attempts to diversify a student body that’s two-thirds White.

For this, he makes $12,000 per year and has his graduate school tuition waived, enough to make him feel both accomplished and destitute. He graduated high school early, has a bachelor’s degree, even once ran for political office. Yet sitting here two weeks before Christmas, on the verge of asking his mother to buy Christmas gifts for his kids, Chris exists on one side of a vast wealth gap that divides his employer, his city, his country.

“The most degrading, hardest, frustrating part of my life,” he says.

c. Sometimes reporters hold a mirror up to the society in which we live, and it is a very ugly sight, but necessary. Good job by Babb doing it here.

d. Travel Story of the Week: How to take a road trip with your dog, by Jessica Martinez of the Los Angeles Times.

e. Yo Jessica: I want to meet Millie. Good dog.

f. I love stories like this, that tell you step by step what you need to do to have a pleasant experience in a situation that has the potential to not be very pleasant. Advised Martinez:



Have realistic expectations. This could be in terms of your vehicle, your plans, your traveling partner or your pet. Millie has never walked more than two miles at a time, so we knew tough hikes wouldn’t be an option. Because we had an ambitious itinerary, we also knew we never had too long in any one place. Still, we carved out time for local coffee in Torrey, dinner from a food truck under string lights in Moab, stopping to marvel at yellow trees in Telluride and playing in the snow at the Grand Canyon.

So, will we travel with Millie again? Two days into this trip, we already started planning the next one.

g. Column of the Week: Steve Politi of NJ.com found a Jersey grandmother with some pointed words, and a message about boycotting the team, for Giants owner John Mara. And who can blame her, the way this team is playing.

h. You do NOT want to tick off the Nutley grandmothers, as Politi writes:



If the Giants have lost Maryann Villa, then they have lost their fanbase. If this 85-year-old grandma, a season ticket holder for more than a half-century and a loyal fan for longer than that, has thrown up her hands and walked away — wake up, John Mara, because your team is in big, big trouble.

“I can’t stand the torture any more!” Villa said over the phone this week.

i. But Maryann! The culture! They’re building some great culture!

j. The I Couldn’t Have Written It Better Myself (in 100 Years) Story of the Week, by Barry Svlurga of the Washington Post: The WFT is in all-time disrepair, and Daniel Snyder has his fingerprints all over it.

k. Line of the Week, after the stands at Snyder’s FedEx field collapsed at the end of the last home game: “That his stadium is crumbling is both factual and symbolic.” Wrote Svlurga:



Fewer people showed up to watch Washington games at FedEx than ever before … The final two home games were marked first by the hated Dallas Cowboys standing on the visiting sideline, imploring their legions of followers to stand up and cheer, and then the celebration of ravenous Eagles fans that led to the collapse of the railing.

… It matters that the team announced it would honor the late safety Sean Taylor by retiring his jersey number all of three days before the ceremony, a clumsiness for which team president Jason Wright apologized. It matters that the announcement of the ceremony came just days after damning and offensive emails from Jon Gruden to former Washington team president Bruce Allen were leaked, so the Taylor ceremony felt like an orchestrated distraction. It matters that when the actual ceremony happened, there were no speeches from team officials or former teammates, and the entire affair felt cheap and hollow.

And it matters, by contrast, that when it came to announcing the date in which the team’s new nickname and logo would be revealed, it gave nearly a month of run-up — a Jan. 4 announcement that Feb. 2 would be the unveiling — evidence that the franchise can plan for the events about which it truly cares.

… There’s just never a bottom here.

l. Kudos to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero for the story on the expectation that Steelers GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft.

m. I have always thought of Colbert as the perfect Steelers GM. Egoless, totally a background guy, cared only about doing the right thing and picking the right players. Fiercely loyal to the Steelers, and quietly strong-willed about the old-fashioned way the franchise functions to this day. The ultimate Steeler. If this is it for him, I tip my hat.

n. The season just ended was the best “Great British Baking Show” season ever. Each of the bakers was eminently likeable. Giuseppe, the Italian, was an absolute wizard, Jurgen a terrific baker with a charming Eeyore personality, and two neophytes—Crystelle and Chigs—so wonderful because their success genuinely amazed them. I love that show. It’s the best escapist TV on TV today.

o. Still can’t believe Crystelle screwed up the focaccia the way she did in the finals. But I love the fact that it didn’t destroy her, and she was happy for the others. That’s a big reason why the show is so good. The bakers are competitors, but once the results come down, there are no turds in the room. Everyone’s a good sport about it.

p. In other news, I bring you … cinnamon rolls!

q. I mean, you look at these and want to eat the MacBook Pro screen:

r. Saw “Belfast.” I liked it—but definitely make sure to put the subtitles on the screen. Those characters were soooooo Irish. But I loved the classic Irish mom basically telling the husband and wife, You’ve got to get out of here. A really interesting slice of life about a period in history we don’t know enough about.

s. RIP Sidney Poitier, a great man at a time America needed him so. And a wonderful actor. I didn’t see “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” till years after it came out, but what a powerful movie, and so important in the sixties.

t. And RIP Bob Saget. What a huge part of a beloved sitcom TV for my two girls. Loved that guy.