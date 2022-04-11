FMIA: Perspective From A Coaching Legend As Bill Belichick Turns 70; Dwayne Haskins Gone Too Soon

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think my history shows how much respect I have for Gil Brandt. I was a staunch supporter of his for the Hall of Fame, and I respect his breadth of football knowledge immensely. And though he apologized for his remarks about Dwayne Haskins on Sirius XM NFL Radio Saturday, the remarks about a man who died tragically hours earlier were so beyond the pale that I believe an apology is not enough. (Brandt said, “He was a guy that was living to be dead,” and “Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”) Brandt has long been a cornerstone interview and host on Sirius XM NFL Radio. He is 90 now. And after listening to the audio of the interview, I believe he shouldn’t be allowed to do live interviews anymore. If you want his expert opinion, tape him, and assuming the information is good and within the bounds of reason, use it. The problematic thing with his interview Saturday is that he didn’t say just one offensive thing, he kept going. He probably realized what he’d done later in the day, issuing the apology for it, but listening to him made me think he’s lost the trust he’s built up over the years. It’s a painful thing, telling a man you’ve got to put guardrails on him. But to me, unless Brandt voluntarily withdraws from public life, there’s no other option but to tape him from now on and then judge if you’re going to use his information.

2. I think, at first glance, the thought of Buffalo paying Stefon Diggs a mega-contract at age 29 seems a little financially aggressive. But it’s hard, when you’ve got a number one receiver who’s caught 230 balls over the past two years, and who you need to be great for at least two or three more years, to say you can’t afford to pay him market value. So paying Diggs was a costly move but a mostly necessary one.

3. I think, at second glance, what would worry me is the quarterback-ace receiver drain on the salary cap going forward. But … consider that Josh Allen and Diggs, in terms of combined 2024 cap number, would be $67.8 millon. That’s monstrous. It is also about 26.1 percent of the projected (best guess) 2024 cap number of $260 million. You are welcome to shake your head at these huge contracts, but the thing to keep in mind is the percentage of the cap in each year of the contracts. Plus: GM Brandon Beane will have about $192 million in 2024 to get the rest of his roster under contract. With his two biggest earners in the fold, Beane should be able to fit the rest of his roster and practice squad in a budget that size.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates after a catch during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4. I think the Niners are going to be in a quandary if Deebo Samuel insists on getting paid top of market, and getting paid now. They might not be able to do that. Yes, I saw what he did over the last half of this season—Samuel was the MVP of a Final Four team in the playoffs. But his average receiving season over the past two years (55 catches, 898 yards) is dwarfed, for instance, by Diggs’ average over the past two years (115 catches, 1,380 yards). Even when adding in the run-game impact, the stats are iffy. But Samuel has to be thinking: If they’re going to ask me to take the beating a running back takes, while asking me to be the deep threat for a playoff team, that’s something you don’t measure in stats. Dealing with Samuel is going to test the will and negotiating skill of GM John Lynch.

5. I think, not to pick on Malik Willis, but as a Liberty quarterback, he played two top-25 teams in two seasons—Coastal Carolina (2020) and Mississppi (2021). He beat Coastal Carolina, rushing for four touchdowns, and lost to Ole Miss. Notable numbers in those games: zero passing TDs, five interceptions.

6. I think you’re going to hear stories about a lot of teams talking themselves into quarterbacks in the next two weeks.

7. I think it was interesting to hear Bobby Wagner talk about representing himself for the last two contracts of his career—the first with the Seahawks and this year with the Rams. His take: “I think it started off with wanting to challenge myself outside of football. I knew I was getting into business and I was doing a lot of investments off the field. Obviously, football takes a lot of your time. I was looking at ways to kind of still learn something that would help me in life after football. ... I feel like I got a good grasp of how everything operates on the football field. But being in a position to understand the NFL as a business was something that I was intrigued with. I’m all about taking chances, and I wanted to take a chance on myself with this negotiation the first time which I thought was a great process. The biggest thing that I gained from this process was the relationships that I now have with GMs. Not just on the football side that know me as a football player, but on the business side which I feel will help me in life after football, whenever that happens.”

8. I think it’s a weird time in draft prep for the Panthers. They’re slated to pick sixth, then go the next 130 picks without making one. What a donut hole, picking sixth and then 137th, if of course they don’t make any trades in the guts of the draft.

9. I think I have to give a shout-out to a coach who, moments after winning a national championship, took time to give a shout-out to the players who play little in the games that count. That coach would be Dawn Staley, the South Carolina women’s basketball coach who seems like she’d be a fantastic coach to play for. When she was interviewed on the court after South Carolina beat UConn to win the national championship, Staley said, first: “I have to give a shout-out to our players who don’t get in the game a whole lot. We had 16 players. Probably seven or eight of them don’t get in the game a lot. But they prepared us. They prepared us for UConn. They prepared us for Louisville. They prepared us for Creighton. They don’t get the shine, but I’m gonna give them the shine. So thank you now! E, O, Eniya, LeLe, Saniya, …” referring to those who don’t play much: Elysa Wesolek, Olivia Thompson, Eniya Russell, LeLe Grissett, Saniya Rivers. Then Staley said: “We got the national player of the year, we got great talent, and they [bench players] get overshadowed. So thank you all for accepting roles that aren’t always favorable.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Reading about Dawn Staley, I bet she won’t have much trouble recruiting the best high school basketball players in the country. Who wouldn’t want to play for a coach like that?

b. Mark Schlereth! Heart surgery! Get well soon!

c. There’s something weird, or telling, or both, about Deshaun Watson accepting a $230-million guaranteed contract and the football world being outraged, and Aaron Judge summarily rejecting a $230-million guaranteed contract and it being just business in the baseball world.

d. I don’t blame Brian Cashman for being miffed (I’m sure that is putting it mildly) at Judge rejecting that offer. For a player who has missed 50, 60, 32 and 14 games over the past four seasons—39 per year, on average—why wouldn’t you factor in injuries and missed time to what you’d pay a player?

e. Free country, and Judge may well make more on the free market next winter, but I wonder if this is more than an outlier story. When’s the last time the Yankees tempted a franchise player to go and find a better deal somewhere else? You see all these weird (or progressive, I guess) streaming deals with booths like the Apple TV experiment on Friday nights, and I applaud MLB for trying to stay relevant with games that last 3.5 to four hours, which is madness. On Sunday night, I flipped back and forth from the KayRod (Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez) alternate cast to the regular booth, where Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez meshed easily—and had a superb in-game conversation with Sox centerfielder Kike Hernandez, who will be on TV one day, and for a long time. That was great. Roger Clemens was very good on the KayRod ‘cast. Those experiments are laudable. MLB teams are trying to make money in a sport with sharply declining TV ratings over the last three decades. Will the Gerrit Coles of the world keep making $36 million a year and more in a game with declining popularity? They may. But I’m bemused at anyone who’d be outraged about a team not paying top-of-market money to a guy who has missed 39 games a year over the last four years.

f. It does not make me happy to write that. I love spring. I love baseball. I’m also worried for it.

g. War Correspondent Story of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, on displaced Ukrainian prosecutors debriefing devastated citizens about what they’ve seen in the war, building a brick-by-brick case against Russia for war crimes.

h. Interesting. The Ukrainians are convinced they will win the war, and they want to be sure when it’s over they have the proof that Russian soldiers committed atrocities. Wrote Klemko from the small Ukrainian town of Kosiv:



The prosecutor general’s office estimates the country is using about 50,000 investigators from five different law enforcement agencies to investigate war crimes. They are conducting interviews across the country and meticulously documenting evidence that they hope to use in war crimes prosecutions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military force he sent to invade Ukraine.

So they have fanned out across Ukraine, addressing small groups of mostly female and elderly displaced people in churches, classrooms and auditoriums like this one in Kosiv. They explain that one day, there may be compensation for their lost loved ones, personal injuries and property losses, and that Russia can be held accountable only if its victims tell their stories in painstaking detail.

… During an interview with The Post, [Ukrainian prosecutor Iryna] Venediktova showed a photo of a 14-year-old boy on an autopsy table, his chest apparently sawed open by investigators to reveal a cylindrical munition the size of a soda can resting in a pool of blood next to his heart. His left arm was mangled, amputated near the elbow. The dead boy, they said, was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv in the early days of invasion. Prosecutors last month shared a cropped version of the photo with media.

“This is a chest. Inside is a piece of projectile,” Venediktova said. “It’s without words, actually. All the evidence is inside the chest of the boy.”

i. Can’t ignore what’s happening in Ukraine. Can’t look away.

j. Here’s the TikTok of Klemko’s first week in Ukraine.

k. Environmental Story of the Week: Shantal Riley, writing for Gothamist, on the impact of climate change on maple syrup production.

l. Endlessly interesting if only to discover how maple syrup gets from tree to table. Writes Riley:



Americans are the world’s leading consumers of maple syrup, and New York State holds the title of the second-largest U.S. supplier after Vermont. Now, in the midst of a global pandemic when more of us are cooking at home, demand for the gold stuff has gone through the roof.

But this swell in demand coincides with a changing climate that brings warmer winter temperatures to much of the Northeast. And winter and early-spring temperatures determine how well precious maple sap will flow. The climate problem was so detrimental last year that it squeezed the global supply of maple syrup … The sugar maple — Acer saccharum — is exquisitely sensitive to changes in temperature. It’s a little like Goldilocks. The flow of sap depends on temperatures being “just right.”

m. Story of the Week: How a former punk-rock roadie and current professional carpet-cleaner learned to be conversational in 24 languages and totally fluent in eight, from Jessica Contrera of the Washington Post.

n. Vaughn Smith might be one of the most fascinating people in America. Wrote Contrera:



He thought, at first, that there were two languages. English, like his dad spoke, and Spanish like his mom spoke. Vaughn liked visiting his family in Orizaba, Mexico, liked the way the Spanish words sounded in his mouth.

But growing up in Maryland, he often tried not to use them. He didn’t want to feel even more different than the other kids. He was already browner than them. He already didn’t understand why they laughed at certain things, or why they seemed to be able to follow instructions from the teacher that made no sense to him. Spanish was his first secret.

When some distant cousins of his dad’s came to visit from Belgium, they used words different than Vaughn had ever heard. Vaughn became more and more frustrated that once again, he couldn’t understand.

“I was like, ‘I want that power,’ ” Vaughn remembers.

o. He is learning “Salish,” a language known to something in the hundreds of people in Montana and Washington state.

p. People. Endlessly fascinating.

q. Will Smith: 10-year ban from the Oscars. Well, that got our attention. It seems fair to me.

r. Congrats to Leon Carter of The Athletic, one of the great sports editors of our day, for winning The Red Smith Award, given by the Associate Press for great contributions to sports journalism. So well-deserved.

s. Not that I follow it closely, but I find it hard to blame LeBron James playing through injuries on a dispirited team and averaging his highest point total in 16 years (30.3 per game) for the troubles of the Lakers.

t. Not that I follow golf closely either, but it’s strange to wake up on Friday morning and hear the name “Scottie Scheffler” and not know who it is, and then hear him talked about as possibly the best golfer in the world. Man, I need to catch up with modern sports.

u. Always a fond memory, apropos of nothing.

v. Who can’t laugh at that?

w. Maybe we need something to laugh at in a week like this.

x. So I’m not much of a golf guy, but holy crap. The Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa consecutive bunker shots finding the bottom of the cup on 18. Definition of drama. Imagine the pressure on both of those shots, and imagine holing both. Wow.