FMIA Week 5: Bills Thump Chiefs On The Night It All Changed In The AFC

The 1-Month Storylines

Tonight will be the 80th game of the 272-game regular-season schedule, and it seems like five games (for most teams) is a good time to take stock of where the league is after one month.

The year of egalitarianism

The season is one month old, and there’s one unbeaten team—the 5-0 Cardinals. Is it possible we’re overlooking them? Arizona hasn’t played a prime-time game in five weeks, and only one is on tap in the first 13 weeks of the season, Thursday night Oct. 28 against Green Bay. It’s a year when so many 4-1 teams—Buffalo, Tampa Bay, the Rams and Chargers, Dallas, Green Bay—are getting the love and Arizona isn’t.

“That’s okay,” safety Budda Baker told me Sunday night. “I wouldn’t know that, because I don’t pay much attention to the hype. I’m a Netflix, chill-at-home guy. I don’t watch any of the football shows where people are saying things about us. It’s better than way. Every week, I come in level-headed, excited to play the next game. We got a lot of guys like that.”

Baker said something interesting about the equality he feels on the team. “So, J.J. Watt,” he said, speaking of the new Cardinal. “We’ve got a good thing going here—all egos left at the door. When we talk to each other, we’re not arguing. We’re correcting. We believe in never making the same mistake twice. J.J., he wants to be held accountable. His leadership is amazing. The things he says, it makes you want to run through a brick wall sometimes. For example, last week, J.J. skipped a gap on one play. He was supposed to rush through the B gap and I had the A gap. But he swam to the A gap. He took my gap and the running back bounced outside.

“So I talked to him about it and he was like, ‘Hey, you can correct me. I want you to correct me. If I do something wrong, do it.’ ”

The ego-free Cards won a game differently Sunday, 17-10 over the Niners. In the first four games, they scored 38, 34, 31 and 37 points. That was good, because they’re going to need to be frustrated and respond. Kyler Murray, a superstar the first four weeks, was a complementary player Sunday, when the Cards had to win a field-position game. “Kyler’s vocal levels have been way higher this year,” Baker said. “He’s a perfectionist, and he’s always fixing the smallest things on routes with his receivers.”

Big game Sunday at the 3-2 Browns, who’ve had two narrow losses to Kansas City and the Chargers. As usual, it’s a no-respect week for Arizona. It’s a regional game. America won’t see them again. “Doesn’t matter,” Baker said. “We’re just into the 1-0 mentality. Win every week. Go 1-0. The other stuff, who cares?”

The most surprising teams, in a good way

1. Arizona (5-0). Nice to have a quarterback with historic wheels completing 75 percent of his throws. Just as nice to be able to hold good teams to 13 (Tennessee) and 10 (San Francisco) points.

2. Dallas (4-1). Giving up 23.4 points per game, down six points a game from last year. That, plus Dak Prescott’s return, has made all the difference.

3. L.A. Chargers (4-1). First 20 games for Justin Herbert: 50 TDs (44 passing, six rushing), 5,912 yards. “We’re in every game, all game, with him,” said Austin Ekeler.

The most surprising teams, in a bad way

1. Kansas City (2-3). Image of the first month, caught by NBC Sunday Night Football cameras: Safety Daniel Sorenson getting beat on the long touchdown, and fellow safety Tyrann Mathieu holding his hands to either side of his helmet in utter disgust.

2. New England (2-3). Pats have their quarterback in Mac Jones, but they had to pull out all the stops to beat Houston. Something’s missing here. Since Tom Brady left, they’re 9-12.

3. Indianapolis (1-3). Could have put Washington here. Too early to give up on the Colts, especially after seeing them handle Miami last week. But for them to rebound, Carson Wentz has to be his 2017 version.

The kick of the year

Camera on Mason Crosby after he pulls a 36-yard field goal wide left, 2:12 left in the fourth quarter. No emotion from Crosby.

Camera on Mason Crosby after he pulls a 51-yard game-winner left on the last play of the fourth quarter. No emotion.

Camera on Mason Crosby, two minutes into overtime, after he yanks a 40-yarder two feet left. He looks chagrined, but no real emotion.

Camera not on Mason Crosby, fourth-and-inches for Green Bay in field-goal range, late in overtime in a 22-22 game. Coach Matt LaFleur approaches him on the sidelines, and you know what LaFleur is thinking. If he sees uncertainty in Crosby, if he sees the averted eyes, he’s not going for the field goal again. He’ll put it in the hands of one of the great quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers, and take his chances.

“What do you think?” LaFleur said.

“I got this,” Crosby said.

Straight down the middle from 49 yards away. Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Randall Cobb #18 and Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s been a weird year for kickers. They missed 12 PATs Sunday, one by Crosby. So Crosby missed four kicks in Cincinnati, and still got a chance to kick the winner again.

It always interests me, the mindset and approach of field-goal kickers. There was a gusting wind on a warm afternoon in Cincinnati, the wind blowing in different directions up to 20 mph. The 51-yard miss got caught in a hard right to left wind, he thought. Crosby’s not sure, but he thinks one or more of the kicks may not have had the laces facing straight ahead; when they’re to either side, the ball can be a knuckleball. He’ll see the tape today and figure if the snap-hold part of the equation needs adjusting. But the approach . . .

“Sounds boring,” he said from Cincinnati post-game, “but I’ve been in it for a long time, and make or miss, you move to the next one. You kinda go through the process for a play or two and then you have to reload. When Matt came right down to me he just said, What are you thinking? And of course I wanted to kick it.

“It’s my job. I just keep resetting. I haven’t missed many kicks the last few years. Unfortunately it came in a little bit of a cluster here but I know my ability and when everything is smooth and good, we go out there and execute. It was another opportunity. Just couldn’t believe with how crazy this game was that we had another chance. But when there’s chaos, when the challenge gets even higher and the pressure gets greater, you have to find that calm. I’m able to do that. I want to be out there. If you get too high, you won’t find that calm.”

I talked to Crosby for 13 minutes. When I hung up, I thought: If we’d had a 65-yarder to try after he’d missed three, I’d have sent him out there too. I certainly know why LaFleur did.

Injuries rule the sport, and owners want 18 games?

I can’t figure out what is more debilitating:

• Tennessee with 17 players on IR on Oct. 11 and with stars Julio Jones and Bud Dupree out of Sunday’s game but not hurt enough to go on IR;

• The Patriots playing without four-fifths of their starting offensive line due to various maladies, endangering rookie quarterback Mac Jones;

• The Bucs trying to win without three injured starters in the secondary, a fourth (cornerback Jamel Dean) not 100 percent with a knee problem, and playing a game Sunday with Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir the starting corners. Sherman, 33, had been on the street till 12 days ago, and Desir’s been cut by three teams in the past 11 months.

• The Giants playing a crucial division game at Dallas, as things developed, without their starting left tackle, quarterback, running back and top three receivers.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 03: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears is helped up after suffering a knee injury against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 24-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nobody’s crying for anyone in the NFL, there’s an epidemic of injuries every year. But it’s just another reminder of how brutal and injurious this game is, and how bad an idea it was for the owners to push the players into a 17-game schedule just so their product would be worth a few bucks more. It’s only Week 5; the regular season has three months to go. Below, I list a team of players who are currently out, either on injured-reserve or out this week or who got hurt this weekend and will miss time. Look at the team. It’s a Pro Bowl team. I went 42 deep. I could have gone 53 deep in above-average players missing in action, easily.

The owners in the last round of negotiations initially pushed for an 18-game regular-season schedule and settled for 17. You can be sure 18 isn’t dead in their minds. If the players don’t want 18 to happen, they may have to strike to fend it off nine years from now. It is altogether laughable to hear owners talk about their immense regard for player safety and well-being while putting a system in place than has starters playing 6 percent more snaps this year than last. I hope someone shows owners this team.

The Week 5 All-Injured Team



OFFENSE QB: Russell Wilson (finger surgery), Seattle. RB: Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Carolina; David Montgomery (knee), Chicago; J.K. Dobbins (knee), Baltimore. TE: Rob Gronkowski (ribs) Tampa Bay; George Kittle (calf), San Francisco. WR: Michael Thomas (ankle), New Orleans; Julio Jones (hamstring), Tennessee; Jarvis Landry (knee), Cleveland; D.J. Chark (ankle), Jacksonville T: David Bakhtiari (ACL), Green Bay; Terron Armstead (elbow), New Orleans; Trent Brown (calf), New England. G: Quenton Nelson (ankle), Indianapolis; Brandon Scherff (knee), WFT; Shaq Mason (abdomen), New England. C: Frank Ragnow (toe), Detroit.

DEFENSE DL: Demarcus Lawrence (foot), Dallas; Brandon Graham (knee), Philadelphia; Carl Lawson (Achilles), Jets; Stephon Tuitt (knee), Pittsburgh; Marcus Davenport (pectoral), New Orleans; Akiem Hicks (groin), Chicago. LB: Shaq Thompson (neck), Carolina; Za’Darius Smith (back), Green Bay; Kenneth Murray (ankle), Chargers; Blake Martinez (knee), Giants; Bud Dupree (knee), Tennessee. S: Marcus Maye (ankle), Jets; Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), Tampa Bay; Lamarcus Joyner (triceps), Jets. CB: Jaire Alexander (shoulder), Green Bay; Marcus Peters (knee), Baltimore; Jason Verrett (knee), San Francisco; Jeff Okudah (Achilles), Detroit.

SPECIAL TEAMS P: Brett Kern (groin), Tennessee. K: Wil Lutz (core muscle), New Orleans. KR: Jalen Richard (foot), Las Vegas. ST: L.J. Fort (knee), Baltimore. LS: Zach Triner (finger), Tampa Bay.

Shad Khan must be having second thoughts about handing Jags to Urban Meyer

Taking stock of the first 10 months of the Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville: Hired Chris Doyle as director of sports performance, despite Doyle’s record of racist and demeaning comments to players at Iowa . . . Accepted Doyle’s “resignation” a day later . . . Drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the draft . . . Lost his opening NFL game to expansion-level Houston by 16 points . . . Traded the ninth pick in last year’s draft, cornerback C.J. Henderson, to Carolina . . . Watched as his team blew a 14-point second-half lead in Cincinnati to fall to 0-4 . . . Team traveled back to Jacksonville after the loss to Cincinnati without Meyer, who went to Columbus for the weekend instead. Meyer was spotted and videotaped in a Columbus bar the next night, appearing to allow a woman to dance sexually against him . . . Jags fell to 0-5 Sunday with a loss to Tennessee. Meyer lost five games once in a 17-year college coaching career.

Well, look on the bright side. Meyer did draft Trevor Lawrence. (It was one of the easiest draft choices in recent history.)

Simply put, the hiring of Meyer is on the way to being a colossal mistake. He can change the current narrative by winning, and by being an adult. As for Meyer’s actions 10 nights ago: He’s in a bar in Columbus, where he’s still revered by many after winning the 2014 national championship at Ohio State. He’s having his picture taken by some fans. For anyone in the public sphere to think it’s okay, whether there’s a camera in plain sight or not, to have a woman grinding on him is incredibly poor judgment. It might make his wife want to divorce him, but it is not fireable. It is crass and tone-deaf and idiotic, however.

“His conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” was owner Shad Khan’s zinger of a line last week. “He must regain our trust and respect.”

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Imagine putting out a statement like that—“He must regain our trust and judgment”—10 months into the first year of what an owner thinks will be a 10-year, franchise-changing partnership. Meyer, I’m told, was utterly humiliated. Jacksonville’s got the Seahawks, Bills, Niners, Rams and Patriots left to play. Best case scenario for the ’21 Jags: 3-14, Lawrence improves gradually, and no more dumb Meyer headlines.

When Meyer was considering taking the Jacksonville job, his biggest confidant was Jimmy Johnson, the former Cowboys and Dolphins coach, who also went from college super-coach to NFL coach. Here is the good news for Meyer: Thirty-two years ago today, Johnson was 0-5 in his rookie season, just like Meyer is now. The bad news for Meyer: Thirty-two years ago tomorrow, Johnson traded Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for what turned out to be three first-round picks and three second-round picks, the deal that set up the Cowboys personnel-wise for their run of dominance. Meyer does not have a Herschel Walker to trade, and he would not find a 2021 pigeon like then-GM Mike Lynn of the Vikings to make such a mega-trade. No, the Jags are in for a long-haul fix. They probably have their franchise quarterback. Much less certain is whether they have their franchise coach.

The NFL’s fun team

Isn’t it fun to watch the Los Angeles Chargers? The confluence of imaginative coach (Brandon Staley) and phenom quarterback (Justin Herbert) and offensive weaponry galore and defensive playmakers (Derwin James, especially, playing everywhere) getting off the canvas time and again. It’s just fun to watch. The 2021 Chargers are what the 2019 Chiefs were.

On Sunday, the Chargers beat Cleveland 47-42 in a wild and wooly slugfest, Creed versus Balboa. Forty-one points in the fourth quarter. Six touchdowns in the last 12 minutes. When I spoke with one of the heroes of the day, Austin Ekeler, 20 minutes after the game, he clearly hadn’t come down yet. He said “Wow” five times. He scored three touchdowns in the last eight minutes, two on runs and one on a screen pass. On Ekeler’s final touchdown, four Cleveland Browns dragged him into the end zone to max out how much time they’d have to come back and win. The defense dragged the offensive player into the end zone! Against his will!

Ekeler, unplugged, on the wildest game of the first month of the NFL season:

“Oh my goodness. Oh man, I’m still taking in that win and what just happened. It was incredible. Wow. On the touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, it was a screen, a play I fumbled on earlier in the game. That made me sick to my stomach. I’m still sick about it. But that’s the great thing about football—you can make up for plays like that.

“Man, it feels like, when we get on the field, we’re gonna go score. If we have to, guess what? We’re going for it on fourth down. That’s just the way we roll right now. J-Herb’s been smart with the ball. Finding us, and we’ve been getting open and giving him an option to throw to. It’s that feeling like we’re in a zone. We’re scoring every time we get the ball.

Inglewood, CA - October 10:Chargers Austin Ekeler, #30, is pushed into a Touch down against a wall of Browns defenders including Joe Jackson, #91, John Johnson, #43 and Troy Hill, #23, during 4th quarter action SoFi Stadium Sunday, October 10, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42. The Chargers go to 4-1 on the season. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“Crazy play at the end. I’m not trying to score. Right? I’m trying to waste time. Which, I mean, if I was smarter in that situation I would’ve just immediately gone down. I was like, Oh let me try to waste more time. And I tried to get cute, kill some time, got greedy, and they came and grabbed me, picked me up, took me in the end zone. Weirdest play ever. Has anybody ever been sad to score a touchdown? There’s not many situations where you’re sad that you scored a touchdown, but that one was like, man, wow, I dropped the ball in that situation by not just going down.

“So now, big win. But we can’t caught up in hype. One of my old running back coaches used to tell me, ‘You can smell the cologne but don’t taste it. Don’t taste it.’ What does that mean? There’s gonna be a lot of people talking about you. You can say thank you, but make sure you know every single week you gotta show up to work. This is the NFL.

“Wow. Today was incredible. I got a feeling you’re gonna see this all year.”

The iron QB takes a seat and Seattle’s probably toast

Later in the column, you’ll see some eye-popping numbers about Russell Wilson starting all 165 games of his NFL life since being drafted in 2012. What’s so ironic is the play that ended his streak was an absolute fluke play in the third quarter Thursday night. On a follow-through of a pass, his right arm came down hard on defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s arm, and the awkward contact resulted in a surprisingly serious injury to the top of the middle finger on his passing hand. He suffered a ruptured tendon and a dislocation and had to be replaced by Geno Smith. Seattle lost.

One source said Wilson spent “about two minutes” ticked off that he’d be out for a while, then started asking Seahawk medics and good friend Drew Brees for advice on how to proceed. By the time he’d left the locker room Thursday night, he’d already spoken to the Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand procedures, Dr. Steven Shin, and figured he’d have the operation on Friday. Bascially, he sprinted to get the surgery done. By 6:30 Friday morning he was getting an MRI done. The results were shipped to Shin and two other specialists to be sure all agreed on the surgical path. Wilson boarded a morning plane for Los Angeles, was in pre-op shortly after 11 a.m., and was finished with the hour-plus procedure by 1 p.m. Imagine: Seventeen hours between suffering the injury and having it repaired 1,100 miles away. One of the pieces of advice he heard: The sooner you get the surgery, the sooner you’re back playing. Shin said the surgery went well and Wilson will be back sometime this season.

“I’ll be great,” he said Saturday night in a lightning-quick phone chat. “I’ll be better than ever.”

He’s projected to be out four to eight weeks, which should just about cook the Seahawks’ flagging season. Seattle’s in massive trouble on defense—the Legion of Boom is a distant memory; Bobby Wagner probably wonders sometimes, Who are these guys I’m playing with?—and the 450.8 average yards per game allowed is on pace to be an NFL record of defensive futility. The Seahawks are 2-3, in a very tough division, and even if Wilson is back by Week 10, Seattle would have Green Bay, Arizona, the Rams and Arizona left on the schedule. Wilson has missed the playoffs only once in nine seasons, but the road to the postseason this year looks highly unlikely.

A little bit on labor

DeMaurice Smith won a reprieve Friday, a new term as executive director of the NFLPA approved by the board of 32 player reps 22-8 with two abstentions. During the 90-minute call with the reps, he told them if he didn’t get at least two-thirds of the vote Friday, he wasn’t going to run—because it would be clear the player leadership didn’t have enough faith in him to lead the union. Now that he got the vote, he said this will be his last term, with the length TBD. It might make sense for a two-year period to find a new executive director; that’s how long it took the NBA players union to ID and hire its last executive director, Michele Roberts, and the two unions have similarities in the complexities of the job.

As for Smith, his struggle with many player leaders is based in the union’s acceptance of the 17-game season, which is detested by many players (with good reason). I’ve always believed Smith’s hands have been half-tied when it comes to major issues like the 17-game season—and could come in the next labor deal if/when the owners ask for 18 games. Football players don’t have the stomach for a work stoppage. They just don’t. They might say they do, but in order to hang in, players with finite lifespans in the game (many of them with lower career spans than their baseball or basketball peers) have to be willing to sacrifice a year of employment to get what they want. And in the case of the last vote, you saw the vast majority of the rank-and-file push a labor deal with the 17-game season over the finish line. Why? Because the majority of players who might play for two, three or four years don’t want to go on strike. They want the best deal they can get without striking.

Smith gets whacked for pushing the 17th game, understandably. The ancillary parts of the deal—a slightly higher percentage of the gross NFL revenue, 11,000 retired players getting a pension bump averaging 53 percent a year, minimum salaries for young players going up from $510,000 in 2020 to $1.065 million in the last year of the new deal, expanded practice squads, less off-season work, no more suspensions for positive marijuana tests—didn’t get covered much. He never would have gotten the buy-in if he said to players, We’ll fight the 17th game, but you may have to strike for it.

No idea who the favorite to replace Smith will be. Whoever it is better buy not just a few Armani suits, but a suit of armor to take the arrows this job requires.