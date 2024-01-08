FMIA Week 18: Buffalo’s $4-Million Division Title and Green Bay’s 10-Percent Playoff Bid

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think Miami has some work to do, regardless of what happens this weekend at Kansas City. The Dolphins are owned by Buffalo, and they were 1-5 against playoff teams. Flaws showed when Tyreek Hill was out. Crazy as it sounds, I’d aim for one more speed receiver in the draft if I were GM Chris Grier. Speed is what separates this offense.

2. I think one statement surprised me in post-week-18 football. It was this from Jerry Jones, asked about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. “We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs,” Jones said. When I read that, my first thought was that Jones wants insurance in case Dallas has an embarrassing end to its season. Second thought: Jones wants a shot at Bill Belichick.

3. I think Arthur Blank felt like, Let’s just rip the Band-Aid off now. No sense delaying the inevitable. I do understand the frustration with Arthur Smith and his inability to get the Falcons to be better. But as always, it comes down to the quarterback in this league, and Desmond Ridder’s just not a starting-caliber quarterback.

4. I think the Eagles being favored in their Wild Card game at Tampa might be the funniest betting line since … well, since forever.

5. I think the only positive for the Eagles right now is what tackle Lane Johnson has done at all road games this year. The night before the road games, he hosts a Gold Star family or Silver Star family—families of either deceased or wounded military members—spending time with them, giving them his jersey, and gifting them tickets for the game. This weekend, he hosted the sisters of the late Army Specialist Matthew Sandri, who was killed in a rocket attack while serving in Iraq in 2004. He spent an hour with them Saturday night at the Eagles’ hotel in Jersey City, N.J., then gave them tickets to the game. Such a wonderful gesture by Johnson, making sure these nine families during the course of the season know they’ve not been forgotten, and ensuring their relative’s memory will live on.

6. I think the Lions should sign Zach Ertz. Today. With Sam LaPorta appearing to be lost with a knee injury, and one of the best playoff tight ends in recent times healthy and on the street, what’s there to ponder?

7. I think in 2024, C.J. Stroud’s got a good chance of having two 1,200-yard receivers—Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins (80 catches, 1,297 yards) has been a revelation, and Dell had 709 yards in 11 games before fracturing his fibula six weeks ago.

8. I think I have no interest in hearing a player say of a star teammate: “[Fill in the blank] should be the MVP this year. It’s no contest.” It so surprises me that a teammate would push a teammate for MVP!

9. I think you owe Jimmy Kimmel a big apology, Aaron Rodgers. And you’ll be lucky if he accepts it.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. We watched “The Holdovers” on demand last week. (What a country! Movies at home!) I liked it. I like Dominic Sessa as the troubled student and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the grieving cook better than Paul Giamatti, the private-school professor with baggage out the wazoo. I’d give it a B-plus. One beef: Has there been a more typecast modern actor than Paul Giamatti?

b. Giamatti in “Sideways.” Giamatti in “The Holdovers.” Same guy.

c. Story of the Week: I’m late on this, really late, and I appreciate Sunday Long Reads for drawing me to it. It’s a great whodunit, Tom Donaghy of Atavist Magazine, with a great title: Who Killed the Fudge King of the Jersey Shore?

d. So this story is an all-day sucker. I bet it’s 25,000 words. But trust me: It’s worth it.

e. The first four paragraphs by Donaghy give you hints, as tantalizing as the fudge, of a gruesome murder and the chase to solve it decades later. Writes Donaghy:

The fudge sold at Copper Kettle was so creamy, so sweet, so beyond compare, that many candy shops on the Ocean City boardwalk didn’t even sell fudge, because there was no point. During summer vacations to the Jersey Shore in the 1970s, my father would take my brother and me as a treat, when we behaved. A pretty girl in a pinafore would greet us outside with a tray of free shavings. We’d load up on them until her smile strained, then proceed inside. Once we popped actual cubes of the magic stuff into our tiny mouths, we were as high as kids are allowed to be.

For decades, Copper Kettle lived in my head as a kind of childhood memory-scape: the salt air coming off the ocean, the shiny vats of molten fudge, the too much sugar all at once. Then, during the pandemic, my family decided to return to the Jersey Shore for my mother’s birthday, so everyone could gather outside. I told my brother we should make our way back to Copper Kettle, and he informed me that it had long since gone out of business. He had some more information too: about what had become of Harry Anglemyer, the man behind the fudge.

In the early 1960s, Harry had a string of Copper Kettle Fudge shops up and down the Shore. So revered were his stores that Harry was known far and wide as the Fudge King. He was even in talks to build a fudge factory—something that would’ve taken his Willy Wonka–ness to the next level—when he was savagely beaten to death on Labor Day 1964. His body was stuffed under the dashboard of his Lincoln Continental, parked at an after-hours nightclub called the Dunes. The case was never solved.

I spent the next two years sorting through a trove of whispers and accusations around the murder. At first I was just curious, but more I learned about Harry—a figure beloved by friends and strangers alike—the more intent I was to identify the killer.

f. Pretty, pretty good.

g. Now for the highlight of the week—and nothing comes close.

h. How awesome is Caitlin Clark? Watch that video, and you’ll see that the ball is maybe 20 inches from her hands when the buzzer and red light on the backboard go off. Like, she shot this shot at :00.1 … maybe. Could have been a twentieth of a second when she shot.

i. Obit of the Week: Richard Goldstein of The New York Times, on the death of former Browns quarterback Frank Ryan, 87, the last quarterback to lead the franchise to an NFL championship. This is clearly one of the most interesting men ever to play in the NFL.

j. A few wows to consider here. It’s been 59 years since the Browns won a title. Ryan threw three touchdown passes in the 27-0 title game victory over the Colts in 1964. He earned a doctorate in mathematics at Rice University and taught at Yale. During Browns training camp in 1967, he taught math in the morning and practiced with the Browns in the afternoon.

k. Can you imagine Patrick Mahomes telling Andy Reid in the spring, “Coach, I’m teaching a couple of math classes in the morning. Won’t be at practice till noon for the next few weeks.” Riiiiiight.

l. Wrote Goldstein:

Sportswriters were intrigued by Ryan’s disparate callings.

Portraying him as the thinking-person’s quarterback, they couldn’t resist citing the title of his doctoral dissertation: “A Characterization of the Set of Asymptotic Values of a Function Holomorphic in the Unit Disc.”

Ryan said he couldn’t explain what that meant to anyone who did not understand advanced mathematics, but he turned aside suggestions that he was a genius whose intellect helped him find weaknesses in defensive alignments on football Sundays.

“An analytical mind can certainly help a quarterback,” he told Roger Kahn of The Saturday Evening Post in 1965. “But people who say that a mathematical mind is important are just not very well-informed about mathematics. What I do at the university has nothing at all to do with what I do on the field.”

m. Answer to the Eternal Question of the Week: Should you pre-rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher? Mari-Jane Williams of The Washington Post on the conundrum here.

n. Williams confirms what is the best news for water conservationists: Pre-rinsing not needed.

o. Writes Williams:

Experts almost uniformly agree that dishes do not need to be rinsed — and, in fact, should not be rinsed — before going in the dishwasher, saying it wastes water and might make your machine operate less effectively. The Good Houskeeping Institute, which spent more than 374 hours over four months testing 17 dishwasher models loaded with the dirtiest dishes they could conjure, none of them pre-rinsed, confirms this advice.

p. Football Story of the Week: Zak Keefer of The Athletic on a guy who grew up a Colts fan in Baltimore, who went to prison on a murder rap, who dreamed of getting out and seeing a game in another city three states away, and … well, I won’t spoil it.

q. Did you watch The Wire? You’ll want to read this, then.

r. Antonio Barnes is living proof a person can do incredible harm and turn into a person who can help society. Good for Keefer for finding him and telling the story of his long, long trip from Memorial Stadium in Baltimore through America’s penal system to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last week.

s. Writes Keefer, first quoting Barnes:

“There were so many nights I’d just sit there in my cell, picturing what it’d be like to go to another game,” he says. “But you’re left with that thought that keeps running through your mind: I’m never getting out.”

It’s hard to dream when you’re serving a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder.

…

It started with a handoff, a low-level dealer named Mickey Poole telling him to tuck a Ziploc full of heroin into his pocket and hide behind the Murphy towers. This was how young drug runners were groomed in Baltimore in the late 1970s. This was Barnes’ way in.

He was 12.

t. Well done, Zak Keefer. And well set up.

u. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. From Minnesota Public Radio, on the incredible snow-less season in the Great North.

v. “It’s more like mud wilderness now.”

w. Tonight in Houston: Michigan 33, Washington 30. Your move, Jim Harbaugh.

