FMIA Week 15: Chandler Jones’ Winning Play Echoes the Immaculate Reception, 50 Years Later

1. I think I’m up in the air on my coach of the year pick, and one should be open-minded with three of 17 games remaining. But I can tell you Brian Daboll being 8-5-1 with the Giants solidly in the playoff hunt entering Week 16 gives Daboll a strong case.

2. I think one of the reasons I never pay a lot of attention to forecasts of when players will be ready to return from knee injuries is that no two knee surgeries are the same. Case in point: Washington edge-rusher Chase Young. He played 24 games with the team and has missed the last 22 with ACL surgery. Nothing’s guaranteed with ACLs.

3. I think even the secondary and tertiary uniforms of the Chargers are the best in football. Look at these sweet ones from Sunday against Tennessee at SoFi:

(Ronald Martinez / Getty) Getty Images

4. I think my favorite factoid from a sideline reporter this weekend came from Laura Okmin at the NFL Network game in Buffalo. The weather was brutal and windy and snowy before the game, then the game started in decent windless weather, with snow and swirling winds forecast to be on the way. Okmin late in the first quarter, when it was fairly nice still: “Talked to Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator, before the game. Said he’s got two play sheets for this game: One for this weather; it’s nice and crisp and cool, no wind. But also has one for weather that may be coming shortly.” Cool and important. It added to the reality of the story Saturday night in Orchard Park.

5. I think the Ravens have to find a way to sign Roquan Smith. The former Bears linebacker, acquired before the trade deadline this year, has been invaluable. He’s the perfect sideline-to-sideline playmaker the Ravens have yearned for.

6. I think anyone who is really paying attention has to have some uncertainty about whether Sean McVay returns to coach the Rams in 2023.

7. I think one of the issues—and this is just me making an educated guess—is whether there’s a network out there that would come at McVay with the fervor that TV came after him 10 months ago. I thought McVay was taking a TV job after the Super Bowl, and maybe without the “run it back” emotion of the time he would have done that. Who knows? But since he chose to stay in coaching, FOX (Tom Brady), NBC (Cris Collinsworth), ESPN (Troy Aikman) and Amazon Prime Video (Kirk Herbstreit) all agreed to deals with analysts for huge money, and Tony Romo’s CBS contract reportedly keeps him employed there through 2030. It’s tempting to wonder, “What about a three-man booth at Amazon? Al Michaels and McVay are fairly close.” But I can’t see that working. Then you wonder about a studio show. I’m sure every show would love to put McVay in the middle of the pre- and post-game lineup, but two issues there. Most of these shows are East Coast-centered, and McVay and his bride live in L.A.—so if they stayed, that’s a weekly 2.5-to-three-day commitment at ESPN, CBS or NBC. And the money in the studio is maybe a quarter or a third of the number-one analyst role. I’d put my money on McVay being back to coach the Rams out of the mire, but we’ll see.

8. I think, and not to be insensitive here, the Cardinals are probably smartest right now—even if they keep Steve Keim in some position in the front office—to pick a new general manager. Keim took a health-related leave of absence last week, and owner Michael Bidwill is going to have to make a call on the direction of his franchise after the season, just months removed from giving Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury contract extensions. After being the NFC’s top seed at 10-2 just 54 weeks ago, Arizona is 5-15 since, and the franchise is in chaos. Feels very much like a time to start over.

9. I think it was good to read this week, from Sean Hammond of Shaw Media in Chicago, that longtime Pro Football Weekly publisher and editor Hub Arkush is on the mend after suffering a serious heart attack Aug. 15. Hammond details how Arkush doesn’t remember the first two months post-heart attack, which happened after a day of Bears’ summer practice. Arkush spent those months at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, had seven hours of open-heart surgery and now, at 69, feels blessed to have a second chance at life. Arkush told Hammond he plans to continue writing and covering the NFL: “The thing I’m worst at is doing nothing.” Good luck to Arkush as his recovery continues.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Video Moral of the Week: Walking, by NBC’s Doc Emrick:

b. I am like Doc, recently having become a long-walk devotee, and I loved how he distilled the significance of it into two-and-a-half minutes. For Emrick, now 76, he walks with his little poodle Poppy in his Michigan neighborhood on the St. Clair River, which separates Michigan from Canada, stopping as often as Poppy wants to. “I walk to take care of myself,” Emrick says in the video, “and even on those days when I take that first step thinking I can do little, I come back convinced I can do something.”

c. I called Doc Saturday to tell him I thought the video was great, and sent a great message, and he was happy. “I started jogging when I was about 20,” he said, “and 40, 45 years later, my knees were shot, and I began walking. You really do get time to think. Sometimes, not often, I might listen to a Tigers game with Ernie Harwell or Dan Dickerson, but mostly I walk in the quiet. There’s so much electronic noise today that I find it good to just get out there and think. It’s not too noisy. Maybe I’ll see a freighter on the St. Clair River, but mostly it’s just squirrels and the creatures, and the trees.” Thinking is good. Silence and nature are good.

d. Kalif Raymond went to Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and was a receiver/returner, at 5-8 and 170, for the Crusaders.

e. Good Person of the Week: Rachael Ray will not abandon Ukraine—ever, from Michael Starr in the New York Post.

f. Ray has been to Ukraine, and she will continue to go. Ray to Starr:



“I am a person of service and have been that way since I was 12,” she said. “This is who I am and who I will be until I’m gone. It’s the reason I was born. I’m a citizen of the world and that’s all I want to be; everything else is gravy. I love making TV shows but the thing I love most about our show is when we show people how many good works are being done by their neighbors and in their communities.

“I will not abandon these people,” she said. “I will keep going there until I’m dead or the game is over.”

g. Beernerdness: Fuzztail Hefeweizen (Sunriver Brewing Co., Sunriver, Ore.) is served on tap at the Redmond (Ore.) Airport, which is in the heart of Oregon beer country. I wasn’t able to take a proper look at the beers in south-central Oregon around Bend, but it’ll be on my list. Soon. Let me tell you, it’s worth going to that airport just to have the Fuzztail. That is one fine wheat beer. Get it with a lemon.

h. Football Remembrance of the Week: Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, with a story on the emotional Gardner Minshew reacting to the death of Mike Leach, his coach in 2018 at Washington State.

i. You heard these stories about Leach all last week, in the wake of the sudden death of the longtime innovative college football coach. McLane brings us into the Eagles locker room to feel real emotion about a death hundreds of miles away.

j. This is the kind of story a good beat writer feels and McLane wrote it well. Sometimes you write best when letting your subjects emote. Like this from McLane on Minshew, whose college career was basically kaput when Leach took him on as his QB at Washington State in his final year of eligibility, 2018—and Minshew ended up leading the nation in passing:



Gardner Minshew cried as he spoke about Mike Leach.

“He was the first person I’ve ever been around who, just by the way he lived and how authentic he was, brings that out in the people around him,” Minshew said on Wednesday, his voice often cracking. “I never found myself more comfortable with myself than when I was with Coach Leach.

“The way he believed in me — that belief, that’s something that really resonates, and that’s something I tell any parent, coach, teacher. The best thing you can do for a kid is believe in him. And he did that for me, and it changed my life.”

k. Football Story of the Week: Ken Belson of The New York Times on Colts owner Jim Irsay—quirky with many interests outside of football, including collecting very famous things.

l. I’ve written about Irsay and his collectibles before, but not with this depth or intelligence. I was drawn to one line by Irsay to Belson, on why he’s so into rock ’n’ roll—performing and being around the greats—and collecting:

m. “I’d rather be doing this than floating around on a $200-million yacht. If I float on that, I’m going to say, ‘I’m bored. Why am I here?’”

n. Belson wrote of a free show in Chicago, where Irsay displayed his wide-ranging museum-like collection—a lottery ticket from 1765 signed by John Hancock, an original Ringo Starr drum set from when he was a Beatle—and went onstage to actually sing … and then ruminated about his own battle with addiction:



Irsay returned to sing the last three songs — “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” by Neil Young and “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones — before the lights popped on. Several Colts cheerleaders in white outfits and blue pompoms ushered the crowd out. For another night, Irsay had turned the threads of his life into a shared spectacle, one that helps him keep the demons at bay.

“Many a man has tried to manage the opiates, you know, for millenniums, whether it’s Jerry Garcia or Tom Petty or Prince or Elvis,” Irsay said. “The pursuit can get really bungled and mismanaged. So, it’s really a thrill in life as we get older to try to have more experience and know what’s always the light and not the dark, because sometimes the shadows can fool you.”

o. I have a hard time envisioning Jerry Jones or John Mara singing “Gimme Shelter.” I also have a hard time envisioning Irsay being very cheery about his collection in the wake of the game in Minneapolis.

p. Can I tell you what a mensch Ian Eagle is?

q. I auctioned off three lunches with me for the youth literacy project I work with, Write on Sports. One of the lunches got a great bid because Ian Eagle said he’d join me. A Phoenix reader and Ian Eagle fan joined us with a friend in Manhattan on Wednesday for a fun two hours. Ian has one of the busiest schedules in our business at this time of year—CBS NFL games every Sunday, multiple Nets games on YES, Westwood One NFL radio—and when I called him to ask if he’d join me, knowing his name would ratchet up the bidding, he said sure. You should have seen him at the lunch. Great stories about Tom Brady, Kyrie Irving on a train … too many to count. Thanks to Ian for helping a cause for middle-school and high-school kids who need the writing and reading help so much.

r. This is what makes a good reporter: the power of observation. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe was at the Red Sox’ introduction of new outfielder Masataka Yoshida when he saw his agent, Scott Boras, working on another deal for another client. Wrote Speier: “Moments after the media availability to introduce Yoshida, Boras concluded a deal with the Sox’ rivals, negotiating a six-year, $162-million deal with the New York Yankees for lefthander Carlos Rodón. The late-stage negotiations took place as Boras snacked on food from a buffet provided by the Red Sox.”

s. The only thing I wish I’d learned is whether it was crudité, chips and salsa, or the Legal Seafoods chowder.

t. Pod Chunk of the Week: Jim Gray asked Tom Brady about Dre Greenlaw intercepting him last week in the Niners’ rout of the Bucs, and Brady seemed pretty darned honest about it: “It was s--- for me, to be honest. It was complete s---. But I try to be a gentleman. It was a great play by him. I’m happy he got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it. I’m trying to be a good sport about it. A lot of times I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport in the moment. When they get me in the right frame of mind, I’m actually a good sport.”

u. Two points about Grant Wahl, from my podcast conversation with his widow, Dr. Celine Gounder, about spouses who support each other, and about his ethos.

v. One: Before the games began in Qatar, I asked him whether Celine was worried about him being there, because of his outspoken criticism of the regime there. He said no. He said she’d been in places dicier than Qatar. When I spoke with Dr. Gounder—an infectious-disease doctor who has traveled the world on global-health issues—I asked about Grant in Qatar. She said, “I had some worries, actually more so with his prior trip to Qatar where he was doing reporting on migrant workers. That did have me a little worried. Some of my friends have been thrown into prison while working overseas for the most benign of things, like taking photos while on a jog of just the wrong thing. But you know, Grant and I both did a lot of work overseas in many different places that others might not be comfortable going to. I worked in Soweto in South Africa, which is this township near Johannesburg, for a long time. I’d be driving in and out of there all the time on my own and this is a place where there are a lot of carjackings. It had the highest rate of rapes in the world. The woman who photographed Grant for his jacket book cover for ‘The Beckham Experiment’ was a South African woman. It was taken when we were there. And she was carjacked and murdered soon after taking that photo. Later on, I was in West Africa in Guinea during Ebola as an Ebola aid worker. Grant was always really supportive of me taking those risks and doing the work I did. I was not going to stand in the way ever of him doing what he was passionate about. I think it was really important to both of us to do that kind of work.”

w. Two: Re: Grant the person, she said, “Grant was the kind of guy who knew when a friend was in crisis, or a family member was in crisis and when he needed to drop everything to be there for them. It was very important to him to mentor the next generation, to support women and people of color and LGBTQ folks who were journalists, who were others in his sphere. I think he took a lot from his mom and another early mentor, [former New York Times correspondent] Gloria Emerson, who were really important influences on him. Helen, his mom, was a feminist. And I think Grant really lived up to that, not just in terms of feminism about being equality for women, but really a broader sense of just equality for all.”

x. Very good ways to remember a very good man. Here is another one. Grant Wahl Remembrance of the Week: The great Louisa Thomas on the late Wahl, in The New Yorker.

y. Great part of the Thomas piece is how she recounts when Wahl really fell in love with soccer—on two college trips to one of the world hotbeds of it, Argentina.

z. I am sure Grant Wahl would have held his emotions in check at the end of Argentina winning one of the great World Cup finals in history, on penalties, after regulation and extra time ended in a 3-3 tie with ridiculous drama throughout. But deep down Grant would have been exulting. I was rooting hard for Argentina, in Grant’s absence. That’s the first thing I thought of at the end of this one, not what justice it was for the great Lionel Messi, or how thrilling it was for the weeping Argentina native Andres Cantor on Telemundo. Listen: