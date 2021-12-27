FMIA Week 16: How Colts Overcame Covid On Christmas. Plus The Most Important Win Of Josh Allen’s Life

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it’s got to be painful for Ben Roethlisberger, in the sunset of a Hall of Fame career, to be noncompetitive against the best teams in the AFC, as the Steelers have been recently. In the last month, Pittsburgh has lost by 31 at Cincinnati and 26 at Kansas City, and in Roethlisberger’s career, the Steelers had never lost to either team by more than 10 points. Imagine how it must feel for Roethlisberger to bring his family to Kansas City for a game, as he did Sunday (that is rare for him), and to have them sit there and watch the Steelers be as pathetic as they were. The end is not kind to most star athletes, and unless Pittsburgh can sweep Cleveland and Baltimore to finish 9-7-1, Roethlisberger—this is expected to be his last year—will play his last five NFL seasons without winning a playoff game.

2. I think there’s a lot that’s troublesome about the Cardinals right now. But to me, three things stand out.

• They haven’t won at home in more that two months. They’re 0-4 in that span in Glendale, and after falling out of first in the NFC West for the first time all season Saturday night, it’s pretty likely they won’t have to worry about that in January.

• The offense looks totally out of sync — three offensive touchdowns in their last two games. In their recent three-game losing streak, the Cards are scoring 17 points a game, Kyler Murray can’t even get the snap from center down, and there’s nothing Arizona can rely on.

• The Cards scare no one. That’s not scientific. It’s just real.

3. I think I would love to see Aaron Rodgers, who was so happy and content and grateful Saturday after the 24-22 win over Cleveland, stay in Green Bay in 2022 and be a lifelong Packer. But more than that, Rodgers has kept his word, from what he told me and others during training camp. He promised to be where his feet are. He said he told his teammates when he reported to camp after his long time away in the offseason to live in the moment—no use in thinking about the future, which is out of everyone’s control. This is a media-crazed league, and it’s clear Rodgers has practiced all season what he preached when he got to camp last summer. He sounds like a man who loves where he is.

4. I think, having said that, I have no idea what Rodgers thinks deep down inside. And if, as it turns out, he decides he wants to leave after this season, this might be a Rodgers idea for a deal after the season:

a. Say Denver loses three of the last four to finish 8-9. Vic Fangio, with his third sub-.500 year in three seasons as coach, could be replaced with Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

b. Denver could use a good chunk of its $49 million in 2022 cap space to reach a long-term agreement with free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams of the Packers.

c. Denver could trade first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, plus wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, to Green Bay for Rodgers.

Notes: Deal would leave Denver with no first- or fourth-round picks next year, but two picks in each of the second and third rounds … Deal would leave Denver with Adams, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as a legitimate 1-2-3 at wideout … If Rodgers leaves after this season, Green Bay would get significant compensation. If Rodgers stays one more year, he would be an unrestricted free-agent in 2023 and the Packers’ only compensation would be a compensatory third-round pick in 2023 … If Rodgers, as expected, would sign an extension in Denver, his receiver group of Adams, Sutton and Patrick would be with him for three years at least, through the end of the 2024 season—when Rodgers would be 41 years old.

5. I think Kevin Stefanski’s a good head coach. Cleveland’s fortunate to have him. But going pass-pass-pass with a quarterback having a bad day, and having a first-and-10 at midfield with 59 seconds and three timeouts left, and trailing by two, with a running game over 200 yards for the day and averaging 8.8 per rush, is simply coaching negligence.

6. I think there’s one thing about very modern football that bothers me a lot, and that’s impatience. This was a headline in The Athletic (which is great, by the way) on Saturday: “Only Zach Wilson can change the Jets’ narrative, and he’s running out of time.” Sheesh. After 14 games, Wilson is on trial for his life? Zach Wilson got drafted by a wayward 2020 franchise, the 2-14 Jets, and he’s struggling. Big deal! Let me remind you of one thing: The first year the Steelers won the Super Bowl was Terry Bradshaw’s fifth season in the NFL. Coming out of camp that year, Bradshaw was beaten out by Joe Gilliam. He regained the starting job, and later in the season, Chuck Noll yanked Bradshaw for Terry Hanratty. Bradshaw won back the job and was the Super Bowl starter that season, the first of four Super Bowl wins in the next six seasons. There’s a reason why the Jets stay awful. Actually there are several. But one is that the media and fans are impatient, and then a collective unconvinced front office/ownership is impatient. In the end, so often, it results in the waste of a very high top pick. Wake up, people.

7. I think the Bills are lucky the Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis absences didn’t kill their chances in New England. Both are unvaccinated. Not only did Beasley test positive last week—meaning he had to miss a minimum of 10 days before being allowed to test back onto the team—but also he had the gall to blame the NFL for being out. “Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley wrote on Instagram. “The rules are.” That’s like saying, To be clear, testing positive for a communicable disease is not keeping me out of this game. An NFL rule that I knew all about and risked being able to steer clear of is. Beasley played with fire and got burned, and the Bills had to adjust in New England without a key receiver who caught 158 passes since opening day 2020. Good for the Bills that Isaiah McKenzie played the game of his life replacing Beasley. And hearing Chris Mortensen’s report that Beasley has been fined “in the range of $100,000” this season for Covid violations has to make the Bills wonder why they’re hanging onto an insubordinate player, no matter his football value.

8. I think the NBC NFL rules expert, Terry McAulay, made a perfect point with this tweet during the weird extra Monday game:

Watch that play a couple of times. And then tell me you’re sure the interference should have been called on Browns defender M.J. Stewart and not on the receiver, Zay Jones. Or there should have been no call. As it happened, the call was defensive pass interference. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, on third-and-five at the Raiders’ 9-yard line, threw it up downfield, and Stewart got flagged for a 46-yard penalty, to the Cleveland 45-yard line.

9. I think I’ve said it for years: Defensive pass-interference should NOT be a spot foul. Give me one reason to justify that call on Stewart being a 46-yard penalty. Impossible. It’s a perversion of the rules of the game. It’s downright irresponsible for the NFL to have the max offensive pass interference foul be 10 yards, while there is no limit for DPI yardage. Plus: A third to a half of the DPI calls are hand-fights between receiver and DB, and Stanford coach David Shaw told me a few years ago that the major beef on eliminating the spot foul on DPI and turning into the 15-yard-max college rule—that beaten corners would tackle receivers with two steps on them—doesn’t happen very often in the college game. It’s an easy fix. DPI should be a 15-yard flag.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Sports Story of the Week: Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on a baseball. That’s it. A baseball.

b. First, I love how Derrick Goold loves baseball. I love how the Post-Dispatch loves baseball. This is a cool story, the story of how the ball from Daniel Descalso’s first major-league hit ended up as a door prize in a Best Western Hotel in small-town Massachusetts a decade after the hit. Wrote Goold:



“I had so many at-bats and big moments, but when you get that first hit, you can kind of breathe a little bit at that level: ‘I can get a hit up here, too,’” Descalso said. “It’s proof to yourself. That is your ‘I’m here’ moment. Even now to look at that ball it brings back all the memories of that night.”

A good play and a bad bounce denied Descalso base hits in his first two at-bats. In the eighth, Descalso batted with two runners on. He still can see [Pittsburgh pitcher Brad] Lincoln’s 2-1 pitch: “Fastball, down and away.” He lashed it to the outfield. Center fielder Alex Presley, newly into the game, dived and the liner slipped past him for the first of Descalso’s 593 big-league hits. Left fielder Brandon Moss picked up the ball before the warning track and threw to shortstop Argenis Diaz. Two runs scored, and Diaz’s errant throw sailed wide of the catcher. Descalso stood at third, grinning.

As if the bat was still in his hand, he can recall everything about that hit.

Except where exactly he put the ball.

c. Am I the only one who has had enough of Christmas by 10 on Christmas morning? I think it has something to do with the fact that the first carols every year begin in mass media around Oct. 31.

d. Good News of the Week: Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, on former Dodger Andre Ethier doing his part to fight hunger among the thousands of undocumented Angelenos with the “No Us Without You” charity. Wrote Harris:



Kim Muller, a local chef who was delivering loads of food to families who couldn’t get to the distribution site themselves, looked over at Ethier with wide eyes.

“I saw he was involved in person and was like, ‘Dude!’” she said with a laugh.

And the people receiving food called out from their car windows and waved in delight, thankful not only for the charity helping them get by, but now also the former Dodgers star bolstering its efforts.

“God bless you,” shouted one man in a silver sedan, flashing a toothy smile before driving away near the end of the day. “Gracias!”

e. Could Uber Eats at least find two adult males who look remotely like football players for the ad with Erin Andrews? Lord. What ad agency approved that?

f. I have never seen a number four who weighs 326 pounds till that commercial.

g. Sunk my teeth into “Get Back,” the three-part doc on the Beatles on Disney+. A few things come to mind. It’s tedious, but in a good way. Watching the creative process in 1969 of this now mega-famous group (think Taylor Swift times two) is absolutely fascinating. If you like the Beatles (I can’t get enough of them to this day), the most amazing thing to watch, in real time, is the creation of some of the most famous songs of our lifetimes.

h. You see Paul McCartney farting around with his guitar, thinking of lyrics on the fly for “Two of Us,” and “Get Back,” and other late-term Beatles songs. You see him, after five or six tries of putting a name in the song and thinking of good places for this name to be, and passing on a more political version of the song to protest the British anti-immigrant culture of the late sixties, think of “Jo Jo left his home in Tucson Arizona for some California grass.” That’s the biggest strength of this doc. You see the creative process happening, 52 years after it happened.

i. The other part that’s so interesting is the fragile people the Beatles were. John Lennon’s a dour guy (at least at this point of his life, and maybe due to the fact that it doesn’t seem he really wants to be in the band anymore). McCartney’s an optimist, but realistic about his role in the band. “I’m scared of me being the boss,” he says during one contentious rehearsal. Ringo Starr’s a hey-whatever guy. George Harrison is earnest, somewhat troubled, and clearly ticked off feeling not being treated as an equal. At one point, almost resigned to his fate, Harrison said to McCartney: “Whatever it is that will please you, I will do it.”

j. Beernerdness: Bought Vandelay Wit (Faction Brewing, Oakland, Calif.) for the label, drank it for the nice coriander flavor. A very nice wheat beer. But check out this label. If you don’t understand, you didn’t see the “Seinfeld” episode with George Costanza (pictured) trying to protect his unemployment benefits, and … well, it’s a long story, but it ends with George face-down on the floor, just like on the front of this beer can.

k. Coffeenerdness: Jacob’s Wonderbar at Philz Coffee, the pour-over place in the Bay Area, is a must-drink when I’m West.

l. Remembrance of the Week: Rowan Ricardo Phillips, writing for the New York Times’ annual magazine of excellence “The Lives They Lived,” with an essay on the late MLB pitcher Mudcat Grant. Wrote Phillips:



One Friday night in September 1960, Grant’s Cleveland Indians were hosting the Kansas City Athletics. The stakes could not have been lower: Both teams were lousy, and with only two weeks left in the long season, there was little to play for but pride. Grant, a pitcher, was not in the lineup that night, but he had plenty of pride.

The 25-year-old was shaped by his hometown, Lacoochee, Fla. The Klan rampaged freely there, shooting into the homes of Black families. Grant’s father, James Sr., died of pneumonia when Grant was a baby, so his mother, Viola, had to fend for herself and her six children. She took to hiding the young Grant in a wooden box near the fireplace of their shack — it had no electricity, no hot water, no toilet — when the Klan came through.

As the first notes of the anthem began to play on that September evening in 1960, Grant rose with his teammates. A talented vocalist, he loved singing the national anthem before ballgames. (Later in his career, in fact, he would become the first active player to sing the anthem before a game.) But on this night, he improvised his own ending: Instead of “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he sang, “This land is not so free, I can’t even go to Mississippi.”

All hell broke loose.

m. A great reminder of what life was like 60 years ago for so many in our country.

n. Stay safe, stay healthy, and be careful as you celebrate the new year. Happy 2022 to everyone.