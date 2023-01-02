FMIA Week 17: NFL Playoff Picture Comes Into Focus As Giants Make Playoffs; Steelers, Packers Survive

Ten Things I Think

1. I think I don’t understand a player, such as Derek Carr with the Raiders, getting replaced as the starting quarterback of a team and then leaving the team so he won’t be a distraction. Nonsense. Starters have lost jobs since the beginning of time in all sports. They should come back and support the backup — and the coach shouldn’t say, It’s okay to leave. Life is about showing up, in all circumstances. It’s just weird that a guy loses his job and it’s fine and dandy for the player and the team that he simply becomes a non-person.

2. I think this is setting up to be a crazy playoff season. Aaron Rodgers as a possible seven seed, coming in hot? Tom Brady, given up for dead in midseason, playing like 2007 Brady the last five quarters? The mystery Giants? The equally mysterious Eagles? The Kansas City-Buffalo-Cincinnati power brokers atop the AFC?

3. I think that was a good move by Bill Belichick postgame to praise two veterans who might retire, and may have been playing at home for the last time — safety Devin McCourty and special-teams ace Matthew Slater. Said Belichick: “Devin has done about everything a player could do for this program. And you could say the same thing about Matt Slater in the kicking game. I don’t know if there’s ever been or ever going to be a better player than Matt Slater as an overall special teams player, and the leadership he’s brought to the team along with Devin. Devin came in as a corner, went to the Pro Bowl, moved to safety, led the defense at the safety position from his second year on.” File those under the “Needed to be Said” category.

4. I think Lee Corso had some sweaty-palm moments just after midnight on New Year’s morning, when Ohio State lined up for a 50-yard field goal in a dome with three seconds left, trailing Georgia by one point in the college football semifinal. No good. Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Earlier, Corso had said on College GameDay: “Ohio State’s chances in this game are between none and none.” Ohio State had a 14-point lead with 11 minutes left in the game, but yeah, the fourth-best team in college football this year had no chance to best the top-ranked team. Lucky man, this Corso.

5. I think I’ve got a good story for you about Knockout Pools. You know, the NFL game in which you pick one team every week to win, and you can only pick any team one time all season.

You may, if you’re from the New York area, have heard of Mike Goldstein. “Mike from Montclair.” He was a regular caller to the Mike and the Mad Dog Show on WFAN for years, and wasn’t afraid to joust with Mike Francesa. Mike Goldstein has three daughters. We know each other from years of living in New Jersey because I coached his two youngest, Emma and Carly, in softball in Montclair. Freddi, the oldest, has gone on to a career in PR — she was Bill de Blasio’s mayoral press secretary for a while, and works for Uber now — and she likes to put a couple of bucks down on the games she watches. Giants fan. Tom Brady hater.

Freddi, 32, was in a Knockout Pool this year. There were 663 entries, at $50 apiece. Rules allowed for entrants to have five entries, so Freddi was in for $250, picking different teams each week in each entry. “Different people have different strategies,” she said. “I thought, ‘I just gotta stay alive every week.’ I wasn’t looking at every team’s schedule and figuring I’d save the best teams for later in the season. I just looked at who had the best chance to win every week and didn’t give it many other considerations.” She looked at the Vegas lines each week, and often centered on the biggest favorites.

Week 14. Freddi had one clean entry remaining of her five. She was one of nine people left. She hadn’t picked Kansas City yet, and KC had Denver. But KC had a cake game in Week 15 (Houston). Her husband urged her to save KC for a week. Nope. Freddi took Kansas City to beat Denver. Three picked Seattle to beat Carolina. Two picked Tennessee to beat Jacksonville. Two picked Las Vegas to beat the Rams. One picked Dallas to beat Houston.

The email from the keeper of the pool came in late Sunday night of Week 14. “The hammer fell and it fell hard in week 14,” the commissioner wrote. “Two entries remain.”

Week 15. Freddi and a guy she didn’t know, Adam. He’d won the pool previously, so he seemed a formidable foe. If they were tied after 18 weeks, they’d split $30,000. But if one person fell out, the winner would win $24,000, the loser $6,000. Freddi still had the Vikings left. Vikings-Colts seemed a pretty easy pick. “But a friend of mine said the Vikings were just due for a loss,” she said. “I kind of liked New Orleans against Atlanta. The Falcons were playing a rookie quarterback making his first start. Seemed logical. Maybe I should have picked the Vikings, but I felt better about the Saints.”

Of course, it was Colts 33, Vikes 0 at the half. And the Saints sprinted out to a 14-0 lead. But Freddi and Adam hung on for wins here. Freddi’s Saints beat Atlanta 21-18. Adam picked Kansas City, and KC survived in OT at Houston 30-24.

Week 16. Freddi picked the QB she hates, Brady, to win at Arizona. Adam picked Detroit to win at Carolina.

Sunday: Panthers stunned the Lions. Monday: Bucs stumble and bumble around. It’s 16-6, Arizona, in the fourth quarter. Freddi and friends played a board game, Settlers of Catan, to ease the tension. Bucs scored a TD with eight minutes left, then kicked a field goal to send the game to overtime.

Overtime. Cards won the toss, got nothing done. Punted. Brady took the Bucs down to the Arizona 22. The game was on the phone of a friend during the board game. “Do you want to watch?” Of course, Freddi said. Ryan Succop kicked the 40-yard field goal to win, and there was some jumping up and down, some hugging. Freddi was $24,000 richer.

“I’m at the age where there’s no fun anymore,” she said. “I have to put it toward my mortgage.”

And now that she’d been enriched by the efforts of Tom Brady, her feelings must have changed about Brady. Right?

“Still hate him,” she said.

6. I think for those of you in Knockout Pools, our 2022 champion has some advice for you. “Don’t think about next week,” Freddi Goldstein said. “Get through this week. Win this week. Don’t overthink it.”

7. I think I don’t understand two things about the Denver situation. One: The new coach will report to the owner, owner’s rep Greg Penner, not the GM. That sets up the coach going over GM George Paton’s head, whether the owner thinks it does or not. What, is the owner going to want to meet with the coach every Monday after the game? Will Paton be invited? I mean, why invite a separation like that? Two: In the past few days, several offensive players, in what appears to be an orchestrated show of support for besieged quarterback Russell Wilson, have taken to Twitter to back Wilson. Jerry Jeudy Tweeted about his “elite work ethic,” K.J. Hamler about his hard work and dedication, Garett Bolles about how he “pours his heart and soul into our TEAM.” Fine. But to do it all at one time looks staged, of course.

8. I think, as much as I appreciate Wilson’s excellent decade of play in the NFL, he’s been awful this year, and his play more than anything else got a rookie head coach fired after 15 games. It’s time to shut up, take the medicine that an elite player who makes truly elite money and then plays at an F level has to take and figure a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Too many grandiose words, too little grandiose play.

9. I think I agree with Rodney Harrison, with an asterisk. Harrison said he thinks Brady plays in 2023, and for another team. I think if Brady plays, he’ll play for another team. I also think he’ll have to join a team that he thinks has a chance to win a Super Bowl. Is that Vegas? Indy? Some team that partners with Sean Payton? We shall see.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Football Story of the Week: Matt Barrows of The Athletic with a really cool piece about what happens in an NFL locker room at halftime

b. Kyle Shanahan let Barrows see the inside of the locker room at halftime of Bucs-Niners last month. Barrows wrote about the perception/cliche of what happens at the half versus the reality:



The cliche involves soaring speeches and players getting whipped into a frenzy before the third quarter. And while there’s certainly a rah-rah element to the intermission, no one is delivering “win one for the Gipper” sermons in the NFL. There’s no time. Halftime lasts only 13 minutes, and the players might be inside for roughly 10 minutes.

“When you’re watching on TV, it feels like the halftime is an hour long,” said running back Christian McCaffrey. “When you’re playing, it feels like the snap of a finger.”

--



During pre-game introductions, the equipment staff began transforming the locker room, which is a 3,600-square-foot rectangle, into two classrooms. In the southeast corner, they set up four rows of folding chairs in front of a big whiteboard. That’s where the offense meets. In the opposite corner, the setup is the same for the defense.

... After three or four minutes, everyone has migrated to either the offensive or defensive sides, and the locker room settles down. This is when halftime turns into a lecture hall.

The offensive side is more intense. It’s like an advanced-level math seminar condensed to six minutes. Shanahan is on the left side of the whiteboard, scribbling down the eight or so pass plays he likes for the second half. On the right side of the board, run game coordinator Chris Foerster and tight ends coach Brian Fleury do the same for the run plays.

c. Fascinating. Congrats, Matt Barrows, on taking people where they cannot go, to teach them things they’d never know.

d. Clemente Anniversary Story of the Week: It’s been 50 years (and two days) since Roberto Clemente, on a mission of mercy to help Nicaraguan earthquake victims, plunged in an airplane to his death off the coast of his native Puerto Rico. The pain and inspiration live on to this day, as this richly researched story from Dave Bennett of the Los Angeles Times illustrates.

e. Clemente is widely known as a great humanitarian, and rightfully so. His good deeds are legendary. But this anecdote from former teammate Manny Mota — who played six seasons with Clemente in Pittsburgh — rang true about Clemente seeking perfection:



In a game at Forbes Field, the Pirates’ ballpark at the time, a batter hit a ball down the right-field line and it took a strange bounce and eluded Clemente, Mota said. What should have been a single turned into a double.

“After the game, Roberto said, ‘Manny, I want you to meet me at the ballpark early tomorrow and get a bag with 75 balls.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about? Why do you want to do that?’ He said, ‘I want to figure out how that guy hit the ball past me.’

“So the next day we got to the ballpark early and he goes out to right field and says, ‘I want you to try to hit the ball to me just like last night.’ I hit him 40, maybe 45 balls and he calls me out to right field. He had found a small piece of wood that the ball had bounced off the night before and that was why he missed it. He said, ‘Go ahead and hit me the rest of the balls. I want to make sure that never happens again.’ And that’s why he was the best right fielder in baseball.”

f. Great story, too, about Francisco Lindor saying he grew up in Puerto Rico and learned about Clemente in school, and trying to make the world a better place — the way Clemente did — became a part of kids’ DNA there.

g. RIP, Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

h. Long live Pele. Do you know how he got his first name? He was born in 1940, and his parents named him in honor of inventor Thomas Edison. He loved the name, and in fact didn’t love the soccer name he was given, Pele.

i. When I was a kid, that one word said everything — even to an American-sports-loving kid growing up in Connecticut. The expansion Hartford Bicentennials hosted Pele’s Cosmos at a rickety minor-league football stadium in Hartford, Dillon Stadium, on Aug. 1, 1975, a month before I left for my freshman year of college, and a few months after I played my last season of high school soccer. This was big. Really big. The Bicentennials won 3-1, and records of the day said there were 8,217 on hand. Pele played a lot but didn’t score. We thought we were watching royalty, even in a venue as low-down as that one. I think tickets were $3. I think about that now and it occurs to me that, for example, Lionel Messi playing anywhere in America would draw gigantic adoring crowds. The Cosmos, with Pele, drew 4,445 in Boston in 1975, 4,959 in Rochester, and 4,796 in Toronto. Different world 48 years ago.

j. I wish I could read what Grant Wahl would have written about the death of Pele, and the meaning of his life.

k. Cool Pele story: In 1968, Pele, 27, and his Brazilian team, Santos, played an exhibition at Fenway Park in Boston against the Boston Beacons. The Boston Globe dispatched a sports-department summer intern from the University of North Carolina, Peter Gammons, to cover the game. That Peter Gammons.

l. Congrats to Eli Saslow, moving from the Washington Post to the New York Times to be a writer-at-large. When Eli Saslow writes a long feature, I put down what I’m doing and pause my life for 15 minutes and devour it. A few examples:

m. The dysfunction of America , from the experience of a Denver city bus driver.

n. The challenges to Seattle mental-health caseworkers keep getting worse.

o. And my favorite from 2022 — Saslow on a great teacher from the Philippines attempting to help save a foundering school district in Arizona, and how haunting it was.

p. Those are such important stories, all of them. Saslow has a sense of what matters, what’s important to bring to the attention of the public, and how to illuminate people working everyday jobs who really are extraordinary. He has a gift, and we’re fortunate to be able to unwrap it.

q. Which reminds me of George Santos, the liar who got elected to Congress from New York in November. This might be true, and it might not be, but I have to wonder if the immense cutbacks in journalism in recent years led to one or two or 15 media outlets or reporters who would have gone down the rabbit hole to investigate Santos before the election not doing so.

r. The Santos story is beyond outrageous. He absolutely should not be seated when new members of the House of Representatives are sworn in Tuesday. He is accused of lying about going to an exclusive New York City prep school, lying about graduating from two colleges, lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, lying about his grandparents who were born in Brazil having escaped the Holocaust, lying about being Jewish, lying about what he called “a proud American Jew,” lying about his mother dying on 9/11 despite one Tweeting that his mother died on Dec. 23, 2016, lying about owning rental properties. He admitted last week, after the New York Times unspooled many of the lies, that he never graduated from college, never worked for Citigroup of Goldman Sachs, that he is actually Catholic, that he never owned properties. Don’t seat this clown.

s. Luka Doncic saying “I need a recovery beer” might be the best quote after a triple-double in NBA history. That was some triple-double: 61 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists. How does one who scores 61 points find 10 assists?

t. Remember when the legalized marijuana business was going to make everyone rich? Ben Markus of NPR went to Colorado and found out the boom has gone bust for one grower, Matt Huron, and it sounds like a lot more than that.

u. Per Marcus:



MARCUS: “Back in Denver at Matt Huron’s grow warehouse, he says marijuana has become like the hypercompetitive restaurant industry, where some will do well …”

HURON: “And then there’s, like, a gazillion other guys that open up a restaurant, and they’re out of business in a year. And that’s really what the cannabis industry is now.”

v. It takes gumption for Rick Singer, the brains behind the Varsity Blues college-admission scandal, to have taken in $25 million in bribes from the very rich to steer their kids to prestigious colleges, and kept $15 million for himself (per prosecutors), and then ask for a sentence that included no jail time. He’ll be sentenced in Boston Wednesday. Singer’s attorneys say he is living in a trailer park for senior citizens, which must mean $15 million doesn’t go as far as it used to.

w. Birthdays of the Week: On Tuesday, the most famous connection in Giants’ history will celebrate. Eli Manning turns 42 and David Tyree 43. Tied together in history and on the calendar.

x. This one crept up on me. Jim Everett turns 60 today. Where has the time gone?

y. Happy trails, Judy Woodruff, and excellent work as anchor on the PBS NewsHour for the past nine years. At 76, Woodruff cedes the anchor chair to Amna Navaz and Geoff Bennett and will be a senior correspondent for the network. The best thing anyone could say about a news anchor is you’ve got no idea watching her what her political leanings are. Woodruff was straight-down-the-middle, a trusted and smart voice.

z. RIP Barbara Walters. She fileted so many important people, in politics and the wider world, by asking the questions and saying the things so many would not. Great case in point, in an interview with the three Kardashian daughters and mom Kris Jenner a few years ago: “You don’t really act, you don’t sing, you don’t dance. You don’t have any, forgive me, any talent!” Whether it be Donald Trump or Fidel Castro or Kim Kardashian, Walters asked the well-researched questions that needed to be asked, and inspired two or three generations succeeding her — male and female — to do the same.