FMIA: The Truth And Shame Of The Deshaun Watson Trade, And How The Davante Adams Mega-Deal Got Done

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think now that the compensatory picks have been set, and the draft order has been released by the NFL, here are a few notable draft nuggets:

• Cleveland still has five picks in the top 120, because the deal with Houston for Deshaun Watson includes just one pick this year—the first-rounder, 13th overall.

• Houston now has multiple first-rounders in the next three drafts. The Texans get first- and third-round picks from Cleveland in 2023, and first- and fourth-round picks in 2024. Don’t complain, Texans fans: Houston has five of the top 80 picks this year, and it’s better to spread these picks out, particularly if a quarterback is a target next year.

• The Niners have zero picks in the top 60. The Raiders have zero picks in the top 80. The Rams have zero picks in the top 100.

• The Giants, picking fifth and seventh overall, are likely to look to move one of them to try for multiple first-rounders next year.

• The Jets, with four picks in the top 40, would also love to put one of them off till next year, if the right offer comes.

• Denver has zero picks in the top 60, and five picks in the next 60.

• The Ravens, starting with the 76th overall pick, have seven of the next 66 picks.

• The Packers have an intriguing option or two …

2. I think I’m not trying to say trading Davante Adams is a good thing. But Packer fans should realize five things after life post-Adams:

a. They have the 22nd, 28th, 53rd and 59th picks in the draft.

b. Davante Adams was the 53rd pick eight years ago.

c. The three NFL all-pro receivers in 2021 were the 36th overall pick (Deebo Samuel), 53rd (Adams) and 69th (Cooper Kupp) in recent drafts.

d. Picked between 22 and 59 in the last several drafts: Justin Jefferson (22), D.J. Moore (24), DeAndre Hopkins (27), Tee Higgins (33), Michael Thomas (47) and A.J. Brown (51).

e. I asked Daniel Jeremiah to pick two receivers to give Green Bay—one in the 22-28 area, and one in the 53-59 area. “Chris Olave for the first one,” he said. “Incredibly smart, disciplined route-runner, 4.3 speed, the kind of receiver Aaron Rodgers would love.” For the second, Jeremiah chose North Dakota State’s 6-4 burner, Christian Watson. Smart and physical, with 4.36 speed. Practiced in Fargo for five years, so the weather wouldn’t be an issue.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

3. I think the saddest draft news of the week had to be first-round edge rusher David Ojabo of Michigan, the yin to Aidan Hutchinson’s yang on the Wolverines’ defense, tearing his Achilles on the school’s Pro Day. No way to sugarcoat it than to say it probably pushes Ojabo—who should be fully recovered for the 2023 season, and has a ghost of a chance to be fit by late this season—down into the second round. It’s mindful of the Achilles tear Washington cornerback Sidney Jones suffered on his Pro Day in March 2017. Jones was likely to be a mid-first-round pick; the Eagles picked him 43rd overall, with the 12th pick of round two. Jones hasn’t been the player the Eagles projected. But I doubt that will be a negative in the consideration for teams playing the long game (Seattle at 41 overall, Indianapolis at 42, Baltimore at 45, Philadelphia at 51) if Ojabo is on the board for them.

4. I think I’m dizzy considering the rapid transport of Case Keenum, who has moved to eight teams in the last eight years. Starting in 2014, from Houston to the Rams, the Rams to Houston, Houston to the Rams, the Rams to Minnesota (for the Minnesota Miracle), Minnesota to Denver, Denver to Washington, Washington to Cleveland, and now Cleveland to Buffalo. He’ll back up Josh Allen, and the Browns get a seventh-round pick in this draft.

5. I think it’s only right that Matthew Stafford signs a four-year extension with the Rams (which happened Saturday) and finishes his career with the Rams. The end of this deal, most likely, would give Stafford 18 NFL seasons. If he wraps up with 12 seasons in Detroit and six in L.A. (should he stay healthy), that feels like it’d go down as a highly successful trade by the Rams.

6. I think it qualified as a wow to see a highly respected young general manager, Buffalo’s Brandon Beane, throw a dart at Washington after running back J.D. McKissic agreed to a free-agent contract with Buffalo, then reneged when his original team, Washington, offered to match. McKissic chose the Commanders. Beane was not pleased, particularly because many of those in the Washington organization, including head coach Ron Rivera, were Beane’s co-workers in Carolina. “Once you have an agreement,” Beane said in a news conference the other day, “the agent is supposed to say, ‘It’s over.’ And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it’s over. But the other club didn’t back off.” That’ll sting for a while.

7. I think I can’t believe Bobby Wagner, healthy and coming off the second- and 11th-best seasons for linebackers per Pro Football Focus in the last two years, is still on the street.

8. I think the headline that was lost in the Friday mayhem of Deshaun Watson but was notable to me was this from the Washington Post: ”Anheuser-Busch cuts ties with Washington Commanders.” No reason given. But what reason could there possibly have been, other than the one that has plagued this team for months—the endless string of sexual-harassment claims against the franchise and its disgraced owner, Daniel Snyder? I’ve said it repeatedly: How much longer will this tarnished franchise be forced to get whittled away, day by day, because Daniel Snyder will not sell? If he truly loves the franchise, rather than loves the thought of owning this franchise, then he’d sell. But of course Snyder loves the power more, so he hangs on while the team continues its descent long past mediocrity.

9. I think the easiest way to show me you’re a lousy football fan is to scoff at Don Hutson’s career, which many in the Twitterverse did when Chase Stuart tweeted about his greatness the other day after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders. Stuart pointed out that both men had played 116 regular-season games for Green Bay, and Hutson had 99 TD catches to Adams’ 73 … and Hutson’s career average reception was 16.4 yards to Adams’ 12.1. I understand Hutson played in a far different era, and there wasn’t the same kind of competition and emphasis on the passing game throughout the league as there is today. But the way players should be considered in historical perspective is by comparing them to those in their eras. When Hutson retired in 1945, the NFL was a quarter-century old, and he had three times as many touchdown receptions (99) as any player in NFL history at that point. That record lasted a remarkable 44 years, till Dec. 10, 1989, when Steve Largent caught his 100th for Seattle. Don’t tell me Hutson doesn’t belong in the discussion for the greatest receiver who ever lived. (Before you rush to your keyboard and write or Tweet at me, “You idiot! Jerry Rice was far better!”, I said that Hutson belongs in the discussion. There’s a good argument to be made for Rice, of course.)

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Sports Story of the Week: Kent Babb of the Washington Post with a masterful piece on what it’s like to have Mike Krzyzewski for a father-in-law.

b. How many in our business have tried to find something new about a very famous figure? So often, it’s the great white whale: You get an assignment to turn over something new about LeBron or Brady or Coach K. And it’s well-nigh impossible. But Babb did it, about as well as it can be done.

c. Babb wrote that son-in-law Chris Spatola, soon after moving to Durham with one of Coach K’s daughters, Jamie, was preparing for her parents to come to their home for dinner for the first time. He hired Krzyzewski’s landscaper to make the yard look great. But when the folks arrived, the coach/groundskeeper-in-chief took one look at a sad evergreen planted near the house, frowned and said, “Whose decision was this?” Wrote Babb:



Its branches drooped, making it look a little like a forlorn Christmas tree. And that was precisely the problem, Krzyzewski explained, in the same excruciating detail as if he were correcting a freshman’s mechanics on a jump shot

“You need to send a strong message, plant-wise, when people come up to your home,” Chris remembers him saying, an extremely Coach K way to think about such a thing. “And that’s just a sad-looking tree.”

In that moment, on that walkway, Krzyzewski — with his five national championships, dozen Final Fours, three Olympic gold medals — wasn’t a coaching icon who built a basketball dynasty using talent, his own instincts, and relentless attention to detail. He was every father-in-law ever …

“It wasn’t even about me liking the plant! It was about him coming to my home and telling me to change that plant,” Spatola says. “By that time, I had been to combat. I was a West Point grad, and I was a good husband. ‘This may be your daughter, but this is my family.’ There were some real mind games going on, and no, that tree is going to stay right there.”

d. Wonderful, Kent Babb.

e. If you have a chance to see my TV Show of the Week, please do. It’s a year or so old, but my wife and I found it on Netflix: My Octopus Teacher. It’s a documentary that won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Film … about a South African conservationist, Craig Foster, who is at a low point in his life when he begins to dive deep off the southern coast of Africa. He sees an octopus. He’s fascinated, and begins to watch the octopus every day he can find her. The octopus begins to trust him, and gets close and touches him. Such a cool story, complete with good news and bad news and the ultimate bad news of nature.

f. Eighty-five minutes very well spent. Thanks, Craig Foster.

g. Seems so easy to understand, and so apolitical. But this bill to keep the time the same year-round in the United States actually has some consequences that, particularly in northern climes in the U.S., should certainly be considered.

h. Daylight Savings Time Story of the Week: Gal Tziperman Lotan and Sahar Fatima of the Boston Globe, with health experts saying it’s a terrible idea. As reported by Lotan and Fatima:



“In their zeal to prevent the annual switch, the senate has unfortunately chosen the wrong time to stabilize onto,” said Dr. Charles Czeisler, chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “What the Senate passed yesterday would require all Americans to start their work and school an hour earlier than they usually do, and that’s particularly difficult to do in the winter, when the sun is rising later.

“… It is disheartening to think, especially as progress was being made in starting high schools and middle schools at a later hour, that all of that would be reversed by causing children at schools and adults at work to start an hour earlier,” Czeisler said. “And that was never mentioned in any of the articles I saw describing this legislation.”

Think back to the darkest day of 2021, the winter solstice on Dec. 21: The sun rose at 7:08 a.m. and set at 4:16 p.m. Boston got 9 hours and 8 precious minutes of sunlight, which, for many people, fell during work or school hours.

A permanent switch to daylight saving time would mean that next winter solstice, the sun won’t rise until after clocks strike 8 a.m., and set at about 5:15 p.m.

i. This bill seemed to come out of nowhere. It’s not the biggest thing confronting our country, and it’s not in the top 20. But it seems to need a little more consideration.

j. Passionate Texan Story of the Week: Christian Wallace, writing for Texas Monthly, on his vehicle: “Me and My Truck: A Love Story.”

k. So cool, waxing warmly on his 2005 GMC Sierra. Wrote Wallace:



… After its initial owner had put 30,300 miles on it, that pickup was mine. I drove it off the lot of a used-car dealership on Valentine’s Day 2007, and we’ve been on the road together ever since. My truck and I have weathered blizzards, sandstorms, floods, I-35, and four presidencies. We have (sadly, unintentionally) taken the lives of a couple of deer, a turkey vulture, and an armadillo. And on at least two occasions, the two of us have very nearly been sent to that big garage in the sky.

Yet here we are. At last check, the odometer read 266,195. That’s enough miles to land you on the moon or to make about seventy trips along the perimeter of Texas. Our most recent visit to the repair shop wasn’t a cheery affair. The mechanic handed back the multipoint inspection scrawled in ink. He said the brakes needed to be replaced ($1,478), the tires showed signs of sun rot ($1,120), the engine could use a new serpentine belt ($139), and the engine was leaking from “basically everywhere.” I suppose with unlimited money and the right mechanical skills, a truck can technically last forever. But after you’ve replaced the motor, the seats, the dash, the windshield, the panels, it becomes a bit like the ship of Theseus. Is it really the same truck?

Lately, I’ve begun to look, every now and then, at used pickups online. But every time I start browsing, I can’t help but think, “Yeah, but besides the wobble and the wacky thermostat and that weird whirring noise when I press the throttle, there’s nothing really wrong with my GMC.”

Part of me knows that our travels are nearing their end. Still, I’m having a hard time letting go.

l. I’ve never felt that way about a vehicle. Wish I had.

m. Ukraine Idea of the Week: David Muir of ABC News, on the Door County Candle Company in northern Wisconsin making Ukrainian-themed candles, with all money raised going to Ukrainian relief.

n. And 20,000 orders by the airing of this, with thousands more to come I’m sure.

o. Fowl Story of the Week: Christian Martinez of the Los Angeles Times on a weird event in northern California, “A feud between mail carriers, wild turkeys comes to a deadly climax near Sacramento.” Just wild.

p. Martinez reports that while a postal worker was delivering mail in a neighborhood outside Sacramento, one of the oldest of the wild turkeys attacked him. The carrier got a stick from his truck and bashed the turkey to death. Wrote Martinez:



So far, the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s investigation into the incident has revealed strange details about the area’s turkeys and their behavior and treatment.

Investigators found that some residents had been feeding the turkeys “copious quantities of food,” which is prohibited in California and could be a factor in the birds’ aggressiveness.

“It probably contributed to the massive size of the turkey in question because it was eating just an unlimited amount of food every day from this particular household,” Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. “We are addressing that issue as a major contributing factor to this overall problem.”

The turkeys seem to have been targeting delivery workers in the neighborhood since October, when the postal service began reporting the situation to wildlife officials. Foy said the attacks had also disrupted deliveries from FedEx, UPS and other carriers.

Foy said the turkey that was killed Monday was by far the heaviest he had ever lifted.

“I’ve been around about 25 years, so I kind of know turkeys,” he said. “And I just I looked at it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is the biggest turkey I’ve ever seen.’ ”

q. Last week, it was disclosed that unvaccinated New York athletes (as of now) will not be allowed to play home games this year. Which means Mets and Yankees need to show vax proof to be able to play.

r. What Aaron Judge was asked in Florida: “Are you vaccinated?”

s. What Aaron Judge said: “I’m so focused on just getting through the first game of spring training. I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes. But right now, so many things can change. I’m not really too worried about that right now.”

t. What Aaron Judge meant: “No.”

u. John Clayton, gone. Man, that one hurts.