FMIA: Do The Hungry Lions Have The Horses To ‘Rich Strike’ Their Way To A .500 Record In 2022 NFL Season?

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I owe major thanks to those who did my job for me while I was on vacation with these guest columns:

• June 13: Commencement speeches that resonated with me, led by Louis Riddick’s bet-on-yourself theme at Pitt.

• June 20: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on their Amazon Prime Thursday night marriage. Cool to see that Herbstreit’s a bit of an Al fanboy.

• June 27: NBC’s Paul Burmeister, voice of the USFL, with everything you need to know about the spring league’s first year.

• July 4: “Doc G,” a reformed compulsive gambler, on the danger of the omnipresent craziness of now-legalized sports gambling. Friends, this cautionary tale is important.

• July 11: Thirty FMIA readers, from Beaconsfield, England to Sachse, Texas, gave some thoughtful ideas about how to improve the NFL.

Thanks, all of you, for the thoughtful summer reading.

2. I think, assuming Deshaun Watson doesn’t play Week 1, the worst of the nine Sunday early-window games was Cleveland at Carolina … until July 6. The trade of Baker Mayfield to the Panthers that day, and the likelihood that Mayfield will win the starting quarterback job, makes Cleveland-Carolina must-see—at least for a few series. Imagine Mayfield’s motivation to shove it to the Browns that day. This trade makes sense to me. Despite what Carolina people said, they weren’t full of hope that Sam Darnold could be the long-term quarterback. And Mayfield for a season might show enough to earn a contract in Carolina. He’ll have to show a lot. Owner David Tepper doesn’t want to throw more millions at a quarterback without thinking the new guy has a chance to be the long-term guy.

3. I think I keep reading and hearing three words about Lamar Jackson and his stuck-in-cement contract talks or non-talks with the Ravens: Pay the man. I have four words in response: Play this season first. After Jackson’s injury-plagued 2021 season, I remain bugged by his postseason play. He’s 1-3 in four playoff games, with toothless losses to the Chargers (2018 season) and Titans (2019) at home. He’s led the Ravens to 17, 12, 20 and 3 points in those four games (13 points a game) with a 68.3 rating. Do you want to lock in Jackson at $46 million a year, or whatever, with that postseason Sword of Damacles hanging over Jackson? I don’t. Let him play this season out and judge his worth then.

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

4. I think Rob Gronkowski plays again.

5. I think this is the best line written about football in my time away. It comes from Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post, writing about Daniel Snyder’s ownership of the Washington Commanders, and the impression the franchise is giving when it props up Snyder as someone who has learned from his mistakes. Wrote Jenkins: “There’s never any such thing as a cleaned house as long as he’s still in it.”

6. I think Ann Killion wrote a very interesting column in the San Francisco Chronicle on Steph Curry eclipsing Joe Montana—in her eyes—as the pre-eminent Bay Area athlete of her writing career.

7. I think we can debate that for a long time. But her logic is pretty good. Writes Killion:



Like Montana, Curry revitalized a moribund, dysfunctional franchise. Like No. 16, No. 30 has brought four titles in less than a decade to the Bay Area. Like Montana, Curry is a multiple-time league MVP, a Hall of Fame lock, and now has won an MVP trophy of the championship. Like Montana, Curry won two championships with one of the greatest ever (Rice, Durant) but also two without that superstar.

Curry has changed the game. Montana also changed the NFL, but it was primarily due to his collaboration with Bill Walsh and the innovative offense they were able to execute together. Curry changed the NBA because of his unique skill set … He has revolutionized the sport.

Curry has vocal fans in every arena in the association. The NBA is a worldwide product and Curry is a global icon. Curry has made the world move. But mostly, he has made the Bay Area move. With joy, with celebration, with pride that he plays here.

8. I think it’s a mark of a good columnist, writing about Montana v. Curry, that the reader starts a column thinking: “She’s nuts. Montana’s one of the best quarterbacks of all time. No way Curry’s better.” But then you read, and you think, and whether you agree or disagree, you finish it thinking, “Ann Killion made her point, and it’s great logic.”

9. I think the classic exchange of Roger Goodell’s appearance before Congress (when Daniel Snyder tucked his tail and hid in his chickencrap no-show) happened when one of the Congressional committee members, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), asked Goodell why Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been banned from NFL games. So apt, Jim Jordan sticking up for that esteemed journalist Dave Portnoy in a hearing that was supposed to be about the continuing debacle that is Daniel Snyder owning an NFL franchise. Jordan, Portnoy. Perfect together.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Regarding the state of air travel in the United States, I learned a lot from Derek Thompson in The Atlantic, from a conversation he had with a travel expert.

b. Scott Keyes, of Scott’s Cheap Flights, told Thompson the root cause of the problems we’re seeing now is airlines trying to get lean and smart during Covid. They underestimated how ravenous the American public would be to fly again once the worst of the pandemic had passed. Said Keyes:



“Delta shed 30 percent of their employees—almost 30,000 people cut from their staff. American Airlines laid off 30 percent of their staff, through buyouts, early retirements, or otherwise. Airlines were trying to become as lean as possible to reduce those operating expenses with the anticipation that they were not going to be making much money.

“They assumed that this was going to be a six-year recovery period, not an 18-month recovery period. So when travel demand started rebounding much quicker than they anticipated, the airlines were caught flat-footed.”

c. Not satisfactory, but understandable.

d. I have the perfect illustration for all head coaches of the future to use when a team is floundering at midseason, and all seems lost, and there is no hope for a championship. On May 1, the Mississippi baseball team lost to Arkansas to fall to 8-14 in the Southeastern Conference. To this point, Ole Miss was 1-8 against Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas. The team finished fifth in the seven-team SEC Western division. Eight weeks after that May 1 loss, Mississippi finished off a two-game sweep of Oklahoma to win the College World Series.

e. Kudos to Ole Miss. What a comeback, and what a story.

f. The Perfect Pushup Story of the Year: Christie Aschwanden of the New York Times on an exercise we should all do. This is the coolest fitness story. So simple, so important.

g. Radio Story of the Summer: Philip Connors, who works as a fire lookout in New Mexico, on what it’s like to watch so much of his beloved countryside burn, in a discussion with NPR. Sometimes it’s instructive to just listen to an eyewitness talk about what he sees as the face of America changes, acre by acre by acre. Connors, a writer by trade, is so good, so expressive. Listen to his voice:



At first, he thought of the lookout job as a paid writing retreat with good views. But over time he became a witness to the changes brought on by a warmer, drier climate.

“The place became my citadel and my solace. And it’s given me so much joy and beauty over the years,” he said. “Now it’s almost like the tables are turned, like it is in need of solace because big chunks of it are being transformed and going away.”

He notices the signs everywhere. At the highest elevations, the oldest conifers used to be snowed in through late March. Now there’s less snow, and the soil is drier.

When he hiked up the mountain for the first time this spring to open the tower, “with every footstep I was sending up little puffs of powder from the soil,” he said. “I had never seen that this time of year.”

Connors said the spruce, pine and fir forests at high elevations are vanishing from his part of the world.

h. We have to start paying more attention to what the thoughtful people seeing this destruction are telling us.

i. Eli Saslow is a Master Dept: The great Washington Post writer found the depravity and desperation of our society on bus route 15 in Denver. This poor 45-year-old bus driver, Suna Karabay, never signed up to be abused like this. She is on the front lines of homelessness, crime, the drug epidemic, the explosion of fentanyl, poverty and the breakdown of civil discourse. That’s a lot to cover. Writes Saslow:



Forty-five years old, she’d been driving the same route for nearly a decade, becoming such a fixture of Denver’s No. 15 bus line that her photograph was displayed on the side of several buses — a gigantic, smiling face of a city Suna no longer recognized in the aftermath of the pandemic. The Denver she encountered each day on the bus had been transformed by a new wave of epidemics overwhelming major cities across the country. Homelessness in Denver was up by as much as 50 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. Violent crime had increased by 17 percent, murders had gone up 47 percent, some types of property crime had nearly doubled, and seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine had quadrupled in the past year.

She stopped the bus every few blocks to pick up more passengers in front of extended-stay motels and budget restaurants, shifting her eyes between the road ahead and the rearview mirror that showed all 70 seats behind her. In the past two years, Denver-area bus drivers had reported being assaulted by their passengers more than 145 times. Suna had been spit on, hit with a toolbox, threatened with a knife, pushed in the back while driving and chased into a restroom during her break. Her windshield had been shattered with rocks or glass bottles three times. After the most recent incident, she’d written to a supervisor that “this job now is like being a human stress ball.” Each day, she absorbed her passengers’ suffering and frustration during six trips up and down Colfax, until, by the end of the shift, she could see deep indentations of her fingers on the wheel.

j. Read to the end. It’s worth it. Painfully, it’s worth it.

k. Journalism Story of the Week: Jonathan Watts of The Guardian, on the scandal of two journalists who died trying to uncover the truth about the pillaging of the Brazilian rainforest.

l. Watts was a friend of the journalist, Dom Phillips. He wrote this story to bring attention to crimes none of us every see:



Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira have been killed in an undeclared global war against nature and the people who defend it. Their work mattered because our planet, the threats to it and the activities of those who threaten it matter. That work must be continued.

The frontlines of this war are the Earth’s remaining biodiverse regions – the forests, wetlands and oceans that are essential for the stability of our climate and planetary life-support system.

The integrity of these systems is under attack from organised crime and criminal governments who want to exploit timber, water and minerals for short-term, often illegal profits. In many regions, the only thing standing in their way is Indigenous communities and other traditional forest dwellers, supported by civil society organisations, conservation groups and academics.

My friend Dom knew how important this story was.

… The killings will chill journalists and editors covering the environmental frontline, but I hope it will inspire rather than deter. What happened to Dom and Bruno is not a one-off: it is part of a global trend. Over the past two decades, thousands of environment- and land-defenders have been killed worldwide. Brazil has been the most murderous country during that time. Some of the deaths cause a global storm, such as those of Chico Mendes, Dorothy Stang and now Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, but most go under-reported and uninvestigated. If anything useful can come from the latest horror, let it be a recognition that these are not isolated cases. Let journalists examine the patterns that link these crimes, let us tell stories off the beaten track, and let us try to find solutions to the planet’s problems, as Dom was trying to do.

m. Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira are international heroes.

n. Cassidy Hutchinson is a national hero.

o. Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman are national heroes too.

p. The truth hurts sometimes. Actually, a lot of times in our recent history. Denying the truth doesn’t make the truth false. It makes those who deny the truth liars. Just another reason that journalism schools are more important now than ever.

q. Steph Curry is a national treasure. Just think: Aside from his clunker of a Game 5 against the Celtics, he made 31 of 62 threes in the other five games of the NBA Championship Series. He was more accurate from three-point range than two-, and almost all of those threes were contested.

r. Sue Bird is a treasure too. Good luck to her in her last season in the WNBA.

s. Now this is some content we could use today, from David Martin of CBS News, reporting on four Army veterans who served in Vietnam being awarded the Medal of Honor by the president. Just listen to the bravery in this piece. Wow.

t. Happy 80th birthday, Dick Shiner. Now there’s a blast from the past. Remember Shiner, who had a fairly undistinguished decade as a sometimes-starting quarterback in the NFL? Shiner’s claim to fame is that he was the Steelers’ quarterback in 1969, when he lost his last eight starts, paving the way for Pittsburgh’s marriage with Terry Bradshaw. Pittsburgh and Chicago tied for the worst records in the NFL at 1-13 in 1969, and in those days, ties in the draft order were broken by coin flips.

u. So, before the Super Bowl in New Orleans in January 1970, 18 days after the Steelers ended their desultory season with a 27-24 loss at New Orleans (Billy Kilmer outdueled Shiner that December day at Tulane Stadium), Ed McCaskey of the Bears and Art Rooney of the Steelers met in a New Orleans hotel ballroom. Pete Rozelle flipped a 1921 silver dollar in the air. “Heads,” McCaskey called. It came up tails. The Steelers got the first pick, and Bradshaw. The Bears traded the second pick—to Green Bay!—for Bob Hyland, Elijah Pitts and Lee Roy Caffey. Between them, that trio played a grand total of two seasons in Chicago. That was one heck of an important coin flip right there.

v. RIP James Caan. My enduring memory is how real he was in “The Godfather.” My favorite role of his was as the dying Bear Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song.” My winner for Underrated Role of James Caan’s life was as Will Ferrell’s dad in “Elf.” What an actor.

w. Fave Passage of the Summer: Bill Pennington of the New York Times on the crucial moment of the last hole at the U.S. Open, the tournament won by Matt Fitzpatrick with one terrific shot on hole 72:



The pivotal moment, as is common at major championships, arrived as Fitzpatrick stood on the final tee of the 72-hole, four-day tournament while leading by one stroke. Known for his meticulous precision — he has for many years charted the finite details and the outcome of every shot he hits in competition — Fitzpatrick had missed only two fairways to that point in his round.

But his 3-wood on the 444-yard, par-4 18th hole was ripped left and landed in the center of a yawning bunker just off the fairway. His ball was 156 yards from the hole, which was positioned on a plateaued green protected in the front by a cavernous bunker that has ruined many a golfer’s round for decades.

… He pulled a 9-iron from his bag and imagined he was a junior player again.

“I thought: try to hit it close,” Fitzpatrick said, smiling.

The shot soared over the perilous high lip of the bunker he was in and above the crest of the vast bunker guarding the 18th green.

“It was amazing to watch,” said Fitzpatrick, who knew at that instant that he would almost certainly make a par, which he did with two cautious putts.