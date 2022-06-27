FMIA Guest: Paul Burmeister On USFL Being A ‘Fork In The Road’ For Players And What’s Next For Upstart League

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think there is one more USFL name you need to know: Case Cookus. He began the season as a backup quarterback, became the starter and led the Philadelphia Stars to an upset win over New Jersey in the semifinals Saturday. Cookus has an NFL résumé that’s brief and random, yet somewhat typical of many of the USFL’s players. Keep this in mind as you watch him lead Philadelphia against Birmingham in the championship game next weekend.

• He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2020. That was the Covid offseason, so for his first three months, all meetings and practices were done via Zoom, and there were no preseason games. Cookus was released in August.

• In 2021, Cookus had a trio of NFL stints, beginning with the Vikings in May 2021. He told me he tried out for the team at 11 a.m., and was running the huddle and operating the offense at 2. He said it was the most lost he’s ever been on a football field, and was a harsh lesson in how quickly you need to learn an offense. He lasted three days.

• In August 20221, Cookus signed with the Broncos in early August, and smiled when he explained how he felt a connection right away to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and QB coach Mike Shula. They ran a similar offense with verbiage similar to what Cookus ran in college at Northern Arizona. But the Broncos needed to sign a young linebacker for injury reasons and needed to free up a roster spot. Cookus was out the door.

CANTON, OHIO - JUNE 25: Case Cookus #10 of the Philadelphia Stars passes the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/USFL/Getty Images) Getty Images

• The Raiders came calling a few days later, signing Cookus for a very specific, brief reason. They weren’t going to play Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota for their preseason game with Seattle, so Cookus practiced with the team during the week, furiously trying to learn the offense. The day before the game, the coaches gave Cookus a long play sheet and made an unusual request: Instead of highlighting the plays he liked best, Cookus was asked to “highlight the plays you actually know.” Nathan Peterman played all but one play of the game; Cookus took the final snap of the game as a reward for his week of work. He was released two days later.

Maybe if Cookus leads Philadelphia to a USFL title next weekend, he’ll earn an NFL stay of longer than a week. I’m pulling for him.

2. I think I’ve been fortunate enough to call every Notre Dame football game on the radio since 2018. Being the radio voice of Notre Dame football is even more special than I envisioned. It’s a combination of fun, meaningful and exhilarating each Saturday.

I’ve been spoiled. Notre Dame is 44-7 the last 4 years. Usually there’s a top 10 team on one side of the field, a team on the other side that would LOVE to beat Notre Dame, and a stadium full of people excited to see it. The energy and sound that creates is radio gold.

This kind of job offers something you don’t always have in the booth: a connection to a team. The familiarity you develop with players and coaches and their stories lets you go places you wouldn’t ordinarily get to go. You stack knowledge, interactions and observations and can draw upon them throughout each game and season.

I always find it interesting when I’m accused of having too much energy for the “other” team. My response? I’m not cheering for the other team, I just love college football and the emotion and feeling that comes with it. A big play is a big play, and I think my voice just reflects the feeling in the stadium in that moment.

Notre Dame at Ohio State. Sept. 4. Fighting Irish. Buckeyes. The Shoe. Prime time. Can’t wait to get there.

3. I think I’m forever grateful to Mike Tirico, Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan and Kenny Albert for the gracious radio assists they each kindly dished my way. When I got the Notre Dame job in 2018, I had never called a game on the radio. I had a good amount of experience calling events on television, football in particular, and a real desire to get the job. But no experience. The amount of wisdom and tips Mike, Ian, Kevin and Kenny gave me was phenomenal. A PHD class in what to keep in mind when going from TV to radio and back. A few examples:



• If your words keep up with the laces, you’re ok. • Description words are your best friend. • Your energy, focus and anticipation have to be greater than TV. • Is your call in sync with the crowd; does your tone match the game? • The QB is always the central character. What is he doing? • Don’t forget to be a reporter.

If you’re lucky, you have moments in your professional life where people who know more than you do help you more than they have to. Those four, with their respect for the craft and willingness to help, made a big impression.

4. I think unveiling Chris Simms’ annual top 40 QB list makes for a really fun final month of the Unbuttoned Podcast. Give it a listen. Three QBs elicited the biggest responses:



29. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 25. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 8. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

• Chris has Tagovailoa and Hurts in the right neighborhood. The teens would be a stretch. The 30s would be a slight. There’s reason to believe both are moving in the right direction, but there’s also reason to wonder. The Dolphins and Eagles have plausibly improved the team around each quarterback, with offensive linemen and playmakers. Both quarterbacks have enough experience now to enter the season with the confidence of a veteran than the wonder of a youngster. They either play at a level that makes it obvious they should be ranked higher next year, or the teams will likely move on.

• Tom Brady at 8? I’d have him higher. His combination of conviction and talent still wins the play most times. Chris sees a deficiency when the pocket starts to collapse around Brady, and Chris feels Brady’s reaction in that moment is not as good as those ranked ahead of him. That’s a valid point. But I think Brady’s decision making and fastball are still elite, and to me he’s a top 5 QB.

I love Chris the dude for his friendship and sense of humor and his kindness. And I admire Chris the analyst for his informed opinions, and how much he cares about football. He watches all of it, thinks about it, develops strong feelings about it. Agonizes over his lists, fills notebooks with his thoughts. (In cursive, no less.) You don’t have to agree with his takes, but know that they come from a lifetime of being incredibly near football at its highest levels. Watching it, learning it, playing it, studying it, discussing it. And usually smiling about it.

5. I think after teeing up Chris Simms, Mike Mayock, Charles Davis, and Daniel Jeremiah on top 10 lists of all kinds the last 15 years, I finally need one of my own.



Top 10 80s Hip Hop songs 10 Special Ed, I Got It Made 9 Beastie Boys, Hey Ladies 8 EPMD, Strictly Business 7 Neneh Cherry, Buffalo Stance 6 Dana Dane, Cinderfella Dana Dame 5 LL Cool J, I Can’t Live Without My Radio 4 Whodini, One Love 3 Grandmaster Flash, The Message 2 Run DMC, Rock Box 1 Erik B and Rakim, Paid In Full

What’d I miss? Where did I hit? Any and all feedback - @paulwburmeister

6. I think if you don’t like Super 70s Sports on Twitter, I’m pretty sure we can’t be friends. This account never misses! 70’s and 80’s nostalgia, humor, movies, baseball cards, random kitchen appliances, car decor. It’s random and perfection. Every day.

7. I think I like Instagram because it’s in general a pretty positive place. Here are a couple of my favorite follows:



@AdamGrant: A psychologist and author who rolls out a couple thought-provoking posts a day. A thoughtful approach to wisdom, without being too preachy.

@Upworthy: I do two things pretty easily: laugh and cry. This account makes me do both. It’s mostly just good at giving you things to think about and feel good about. Who doesn’t need a daily dose of that?

8. I think I heard something super cool at my son’s end-of-season high school sports banquet the other night. The team won a state championship the night before. The young head coach, from an extremely successful high school and college program, is confident. Hard nosed. Organized. Driven. Doesn’t show much vulnerability from the outside, isn’t compelled to share a lot.

But he stood in front of the team and parents and spoke from the heart about what this group did for him, what it gave him, without even knowing.

Like most seasons, this one had times when things didn’t go well; and like most people, he had a couple moments of self doubt. The team rallied and played its best in the season’s biggest moments, giving the school its first state title in this sport, and giving the coach back the rock solid belief he most often had. He thanked them in a very sincere and real way.

People appreciate vulnerability, honesty, and hearing about those moments where we wonder: Am I as good at this as I thought I was? Am I doing this right?

Sometimes we need others to help us out of that temporary spot, without being asked. To pull us back into our own belief so we can get back to that space where we know we’re good, and feel our confidence more than our doubts. I stood in the back and held back tears, and thought: There’s nothing like sports, nothing like a team.

9. I think if you have only 15 minutes and a tiny sliver of open space, try this down-and-up ladder workout:



10 Burpees :30 second rest 9 Burpees :30 second rest 8 Burpees :30 second rest 7 Burpees :30 second rest 6 Burpees :30 second rest 5 Burpees :10 second rest 4 Burpees :10 second rest 3 Burpees :10 rest 2 Burpees :10 rest 1 Burpee :10 rest

Then work your way back up to 10, following the same amount of rest between sets. It works every time.

10. I think I’ve written every word of this article in the notes app on my iPhone. Do you respect me more or less?