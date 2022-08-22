FMIA: A Divided Cleveland Reckons With Deshaun Watson Reality and Why Rams Trust in Raheem Morris

Ten Things I Think

1. I think preseason games, mostly, are a gigantic waste of time, a grifting way for teams to get full prices to see a collection of 30 through 85 on the roster play football that means something only to 30 through 85. The games should be eliminated. In their place: The league should televise the joint practices more and more teams have now. If fans so desired, they could have seen, for free at Chargers camp Wednesday and Thursday, Justin Herbert throw a TD pass to Keenan Allen, covered by Trevon Diggs, at the Cowboys-Chargers joint practice. In the Saturday game at SoFi, fans had to pay full price to see Chargers third-string QB Easton Stick throw a pass to free-agent Michael Bandy, covered by free-agent safety Markquese Bell. You might say, Who’d watch a joint practice on TV? I don’t know. I do know it’s an insult to ticket-buyers to pay to watch backups when two days earlier all the real players were playing competitive snaps for two hours.

2. I think it might be time to worry about the Tampa Bay offense. I’m not worried about Tom Brady’s absence—yet—because two people with knowledge of his time off told me over the weekend they expect he’ll be back sometime this week, and they’re not concerned. What to be worried about:





The starting offensive line at season’s end was, left to right, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs.

After Marpet retired and Cappa left in free-agency, the starting offensive line a month ago, at the start of camp, was Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Ryan Jensen, Shaq Mason and Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs strained his oblique last week; no timetable for his return. Stinnie was carted off in Nashville Saturday night; he was diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL—out for the year. So the starting line for Brady (we guess) to open the season could be, left to right, Donovan Smith, rookie Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Shaq Mason and street free-agent Fred Johnson.

Yikes.

No guarantee that Chris Godwin (ACL surgery, Jan. 3) will be back for opening day, though he’s making good progress. Practice this week and next will tell.

We’ll see how the beat-up front plays out. But offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had better get his short drops and quick throws dominating his play sheet in September.

3. I think that’s a fascinating media deal by the Big Ten, giving the conference the best football deal in college sports and boosting the exposure of both men’s and women’s basketball. (The SEC would like to have a word down the road re the football portion, however.) And they did it without the power of ESPN, going with Fox, CBS and NBC for an eight-year deal beginning in the 2023-’24 seasons. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, the former Vikings executive, patterned the deal after the NFL’s TV contracts, with wall-to-wall games every Saturday during the college season, per Michael Smith of Sports Business Journal. Reports Smith:



Even without ESPN, the Big Ten’s new set of partners will provide a powerhouse lineup of college football on Saturdays in the fall. It will start with Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” at noon ET, followed by CBS’ 3:30 p.m. window and NBC’s new “Big Ten Saturday Night” game in prime time.

The Fox-CBS-NBC triumvirate will provide the Big Ten with an NFL-like lineup of games on over-the-air TV.

“The goal was to own each of these windows,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the former Vikings COO who used the NFL as a model for the Big Ten’s own rights negotiations. “To capture the hearts and minds and the fan avidity, I think you’ve got to make it very simple for your fans. So, I always had this visual, especially coming out of the NFL, that we’d have partners in each one of those windows. And then we’d have some special events, like two games on Black Friday.”

4. I think putting a football tripleheader on the big networks every Saturday, football from noon to 11:30 p.m. ET, is precisely what the NFL did, right down to NBC now owning the prime-time football windows on Saturday and Sunday nights. The difference, obviously, is that NBC will be counter-programmed on Saturday by ESPN and other college-football airers, and on Sunday NBC has the only game in town.

5. I think, and I don’t really know anything about this, that there is almost always a method to Aaron Rodgers’ madness. And when he calls out his young wide receivers for drops or lousy route-running, what he’s really saying is, HEY!!!! GET IT IN GEAR!!!! You guys are playing opening day, and playing big roles, and I have to have you, so let’s go. Do you think Aaron Rodgers would be calling out stiffs who weren’t going to make the team or contribute early?

6. I think the Football Story of the Week is Kevin Clark of The Ringer on the deep-passing prowess of Joe Burrow. It’s a collection of stories about how Burrow sees things in the defense and changes on the fly, the way smart (and more veteran) quarterbacks do. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told Clark there’s a point in every game when Burrow says: “I know they can’t cover this.” The gift of having a quarterback who has the physical tools to execute changes-on-the-fly that his beautiful mind is telling him about is something so incredibly valuable in today’s game. Good story by Clark explaining it all. He’s so good at diving deep into complicated things. I like the fact he got his receivers and Callahan to tell the tales too.

7. I think, apropos of nothing, I admire Andrew Luck walking away from football on his terms, staying away, and living another life. Apparently. It’s so cool he has disappeared and there aren’t 16 rumors a week about him. He’s just … living. Without football. It’s possible, you know.

8. I think when Mike Tomlin says he wants to see Kenny Pickett in more “varsity action,” that’s a signal his mind is a sliver open about his QB1 decision. Good for him. Pickett still needs to significantly outplay Mitchell Trubisky, but it’s helpful that is two games out this summer, he’s completing 86 percent (19 of 22) with three TDs and no picks. Mitchell Trubisky is very likely the opening-day starter, but good on Pickett for making it interesting.

9. I think I really appreciate Judy Battista. A lot. So Battista works for NFL.com and NFL Network, and so obviously she understands she can push the envelope, but not napalm the envelope. But she understands the outrage of the Deshaun Watson ruling and of the appeal and of the settlement. This was the first graf of her story analyzing the settlement:



“Perhaps the only good thing to come of Thursday’s announcement that Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy were a few words near the bottom of the NFL’s statement: ‘Today’s announcement concludes the process.’”

Perfect.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Happy 95th birthday to an American treasure, Rosalynn Carter.

b. Radio Story of the Week: Rachel Treisman of National Public Radio with a gem: “A man who held up a bank demanding his own money becomes an unlikely hero.”

c. Some stories seem impossible. This is one of them.

d. Reported Treisman:



Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old food delivery driver, held up to 10 people hostage during the seven-hour standoff last Thursday, according to The Associated Press. He entered the Federal Bank with a shotgun and canister of gasoline, fired three warning shots, locked himself in with several bank employees and customers and threatened to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to withdraw his savings — which he said he needed to pay his father’s medical bills.

e. And it gets nuttier.

f. Scary Story of the Week: Indiana obstetricians and gynecologists consider fleeing the state because of fear of prosecution … and persecution, from Farah Yousry of NPR. Yousry and hospital exec. Dr. Nicole Scott discuss the problem.



YOUSRY: A survey of residents and fellows across all specialties at the hospital found that 80% of the doctors said they are less likely to stay and practice in Indiana with the abortion ban. Scott says last year, more than half of them stayed.

SCOTT: I mean, our residents are devastated. I mean, they signed up to provide - I’m sorry - they signed up to provide comprehensive health care to women. And they are being told that they can’t do that. And I think it will deeply impact how we recruit and retain people to our state.

g. Imagine people making choices about where to live and raise families, and learning that in some places their medical options are severely limited for women.

h. Coffeenerdness: I neglected last week to mention a really nice feature of the NRG Stadium press box that only a coffee nerd like me would appreciate. The Texans PR staff features a Keurig cup brewing system with a wide variety of coffees, from Dunkin’ Donuts to Starbucks. Never thought I’d have a Starbucks French Roast coffee in an NFL press box, but here we are. Thanks to the Texans for being considerate of caffeine snobs.

j. Beernerdness: Speaking of snobs for St. Arnold’s Beer Garden in Houston (it’s outdoors)… If you are a fan of diverse beers and you can take the warmth (fans are present), this funky place just east of downtown will make you very happy. Get the pretzel.

k. I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I don’t cover the NBA and don’t follow it all that closely. I respect Bill Plaschke a ton. But his column about the Lakers re-signing LeBron James really surprised me. “Two more years of LeBron James? Two more guaranteed years of embarrassing Lakers mediocrity.”

l. Yikes.

m. Would they be better not signing LeBron? How possibly would they?

n. Training Camp Road Song: “Times Like These,” a Covid song with some remote artists combining as the Live Lounge Allstars (Dave Grohl, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul, many others)

o. “All Too Well.” Man, Taylor Swift slays people who have crossed her, and so literately.

p. Or maybe this one. Live, from Tokyo

q. U2 and Jagger onstage together. “Gimme Shelter.” That’s some good writing music.

r. How great is Dennis Eckersley? The Hall of Fame pitcher, who will retire after this season from Red Sox telecasts, was in Pittsburgh Thursday for Sox-Pirates and called this Pittsburgh team “a hodgepodge of nothingness.” Is that perfect or what?

s. Column of the Week: John Canzano, the wordsmith from Oregon, on a great mother-in-law … and wife

t. Beautiful writing and a wonderful sentiment, John Canzano:



We pulled into her mother’s driveway on Saturday and found a line of American flags planted in the ground of her front yard. They stay up, year-round. She’s insanely proud to live in this country. Anyone who knows her story would understand. Her journey may have began in a boat, fleeing China. But it resulted in a daughter who emigrated to the United States, became her high school class president, and earned a full-ride scholarship to Pepperdine University.

A single mother.

The little girl, who became my wife.

I wonder how in the world they ever made it. Faith, for sure. Each other, definitely. Sports was the great unifier in my family of origin. We rallied around baseball games, played soccer, and watched football on the weekends. We also went to movies and bookstores. On Saturday, as we drove south on Interstate-5, I asked my wife what she and her mother did together for fun.

“There wasn’t a lot of time for going and doing things,” my wife said.

u. You know what I really miss about home life when I am on the road this long? Doing the crossword at lunch with Ann King.

v. Naps, too. I have become a professional napper. Those will continue this week in Brooklyn. Can’t wait.

w. Not a bad age, 65.

x. I have truly loved this camp trip. There are a few people I’d like to thank. When I signed with NBC in 2018 (I’d been a part-timer there since 2006, thanks to the great Dick Ebersol), I made two things a condition to my employment: the annual summer camp trip, with a videographer/producer at every stop; and editorial control of the FMIA column. FMIA used to be MMQB, but I left that for Albert Breer at The MMQB, and my wife Ann thought of Football Morning in America, playing off the Football Night theme. NBC loved it. Anyway, NBC was gracious enough to send great people along with me. This year, those great people were Kelsey Bartels and Morgan Miller on the first leg of the trip (terrific and tireless), and Annie Koeblitz on the second leg; it was Annie’s fourth time on the road with me, and she for some reason likes this trip and prods me to think of things I never would think of.

One example that you’ll see next week in this space: Annie and I agreed to meet Chargers coach Brandon Staley for a ride to work at 5:30 a.m. at his home 25 minutes away from my hotel and the Chargers’ facility. Annie didn’t have a Go Pro (the portable mini-cam used on dashboards in things like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee), and so she found one late the day before. She lives just south of Los Angeles, so she was at home, and I was at a hotel in Orange County. We were to meet at the Chargers facility in Costa Mesa to drop one car and take another at 4:40. At 4:09, I was in the shower and heard a ping on my phone. I wondered, what is that? It was Annie, 31 minutes early, saying she was in place. Incredible. Annie, Kelsey, Morgan. That’s who they are. That is their ethos: Just get the job done. I cannot do this trip without them. They drive, they arrange, they sacrifice personal lives, they cut sleep short. I am so appreciative of their work. Future employers of them? Be in touch with me. By the end of the conversation, you’ll think you can’t live without them. Anyway, at this point in my life I appreciate young people who love the work and who make me better, and these three women are just awesome. My thanks to them.