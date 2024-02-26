FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it takes a special family to make this wonderful life possible. My daughters Laura and Mary Beth grew up mostly without a weekend dad for five to six months a year; maybe they liked the freedom, I don’t know. But they never complained. They even tolerated being in the column once in a while. And Ann. Wonderful, patient Ann. I wanted to cover the Olympics in Korea in 1988, when the kids were 2.5 and 5. Go, she said. I wanted to go on these training camp trips to make me a better NFL writer. Go, she said. I disappeared for so many snowstorms in playoff season. I’ll shovel, she said. (I think grrrrrrrrrr accompanied that.) Ann sacrificed so much in her life for me, and was the best mother there could be, and I get a little emotional thinking about putting her through that. She knew it was the cost of me doing the job the right way. I can’t repay her, but I will try in my own nerdy way.

2. I think I owe thanks to those who gave me my breaks along the way. Frank Hinchey and Jim Schottelkotte hired me in Cincinnati in 1980; in those days, 22-year-old kids weren’t hired at major city papers like the Cincinnati Enquirer, but they took a chance. Dick Sandler gave me the Giants and NFL beats at Newsday, and it was quite a culture shock, reporting for work at training camp in 1985 in Pleasantville, N.Y., with beat people from 18 other papers to spar with. Mark Mulvoy, the Sports Illustrated managing editor, hired me at 31 to cover the league in 1989, and made me the mag’s youngest senior writer at 32. I owe so much to Mulvoy. The entrée of Sports Illustrated in those days was everything. I wrote like a Triple-A player in a place with an All-Star Team of wordsmiths, so I knew in order to stay I’d simply have to outwork my peers—and that’s always what I tried to do. Thanks to Ross Greenberg for giving me a six-year run at HBO’s “Inside the NFL;” such wonderful TV journalists there. And thanks to Dick Ebersol for bringing me aboard “Football Night in America” in 2006 when NBC got the NFL again. I’ve loved my time at NBC. Thanks to Sam Flood, with an assist to Rick Cordella, for keeping the light on for me and bringing me to the network full-time in 2018, and to Matt Casey, Ron Vaccaro, Kevin Monaghan and Tess Quinlan for being such great collaborators/bosses over the past six years. I owe you all more than I can repay.

3. I think FMIA and The Peter King Podcast could not exist without the support of so many, and I must thank those vital people. For years, Dom Bonvissuto was the editor/conscience of the Monday column, a terrific friend and confidante. When he departed two years ago, I inherited two ace editors/assistants at NBC: Sarah Hughes and Amelia Acosta. What I liked about them is their willingness to advise me as a peer, not a superior. That’s what you need in this business. Neither tired of the ridiculous hours. I’m so grateful to Sarah and Amelia. Also, thanks to Paul Burmeister and Myles Simmons for co-hosting the podcast over the years. Both terrific. Myles, who’s done it the last two years, isn’t afraid to tangle with me—and he’s also great at adjusting to my ever-changing schedule. Also, thanks to Mike Florio for our Friday PFT fun over the past few years. The cool thing about the 7-9 a.m. ET PFT show—and I’ll be on this morning for two hours for you early risers/readers—is we could riff on anything from Seinfeld to well, a hundred things. Courtney Gustafson, Kristen Coleman, Pete Damilatis, thank you for your help and your imagination … and E.J. Gentile, the inventor of the bizarre videos that made me seem hip (an impossible task) or funny, thank you.

4. I think what’ll be fun next fall is turning on Red Zone at 1 p.m., flying through the day with Scott Hanson, napping for 20 minutes at some point, walking Chuck the dog at another point, then watching the first half of the Sunday night game and then, at halftime, deciding whether I want to watch the second half or not. If not, I’ll be in bed by 9:40. A normal Sunday night in the fall. That’ll be weird. I can’t wait to experience it.

5. I think when I think back on experiences of a football writer’s life, I think back to sitting in a New Jersey movie theater around Christmas in 1992. Ann and I were there to see “A Few Good Men” (Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore), and in the middle of the movie, when things were getting heavy in a Marine murder case, Cruise drove up to a newsstand and picked up the Sports Illustrated from Aug. 12, 1991. Eric Dickerson on the cover, as a Colt. My cover. My story. And here Tom Cruise examined it and bought it, and boy, it was all I could do to not yell in the theater, “Hey, that’s my cover!”

6. I think I’ll miss:

a. The training camp tour. Best month of the work year. Forty-five minutes in Andy Reid’s cinderblock dorm room, real time with quarterbacks and other key guys, watching practice to see things like Josh Allen sprint downfield to chase an interceptor—you learn a lot in that month.

b. Writing a story you know will get people’s attention. The thrill never goes away.

c. Seeing America. When I was a kid, the longest trip my Connecticut-based family ever took was to Cape Cod. I always wanted to do a job that included travel. It’s changed a bit. I remember flying out of Cincinnati for a Xavier basketball game (one of my first beats) in 1981, and the last six rows of the plane comprised the smoking section, and they were in full use.

d. Draft rooms. I was inside 11 of them, to see how the sausage got made.

e. Working with young writers. For the first 70 percent of my work life, I was an independent contractor, essentially. My job was to be the best I could on the beat. Sometimes I won, sometimes I lost. Most weekends on the road, I was alone, trying to write a better story than anyone covering what I was covering. It made me selfish, quite frankly. Winning the week dominated my thoughts. But starting in 2013 when Sports Illustrated allowed me to start a football microsite called The MMQB, I realized how lousy it was to be in the business for yourself and yourself only. I have loved having some small role helping the twenty-somethings I’ve been fortunate to work with starting in 2013—Jenny Vrentas, Robert Klemko, Emily Kaplan, Kalyn Kahler, Andy Benoit and others who followed. They’re thirty-somethings now, but they’re the future, all over the place, in sports and news and TV. Working with veteran scribe Greg Bedard and veteran editors Mark Mravic, Matt Gagne, and Gary Grambling was a pleasure as well.

7. I think I won’t miss:

a. Mock drafts. Busywork. Waste of time. Blight on the football planet. One mock draft, the week of the draft or close to it, after listening to sources and people you trust in the game—fine, and even good. Mock drafts in February – laughable; you don’t know anything. Mock drafts in October – worse, because you don’t have any idea who’s picking where. What a total waste of time.

b. Researching mock drafts. From mid- to late-April the past 10 or so years, I had no life, just a constant stream of tips and guesses and maybe 10 or 12 people in the game—GMs, coaches, two agents—who I knew were being totally honest with me.

c. Writing at 2:08 a.m. I got better, and slightly earlier, in 2023. (Average last file time in my final season: 2:29 a.m. Mondays.) Not saying it was misery, but to do the job right, and to have a good column out in time for morning tea in Europe and the early risers in the U.S., you’ve got to work late Sunday nights. Part of the job, just not a part I want to do anymore.

d. Trying to write something meaningful between the draft and training camps. I’ve always thought May 1 to July 15 should be a dead time. Ten weeks or so to get away, recharge. And that’s how it should be. But my time at The MMQB for those 10 weeks was filled with stuff, mostly pablum, to fill empty days. The media’s been conditioned to keep throwing logs on the fire, day after day after day when absolutely nothing is happening. I am thrilled to not contribute to that anymore.

e. Not a lot more, honestly. It’s been a wonderful life.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg Todd Rosenberg/Sports Illustrated

8. I think there’s one thing that was going to die in my notebook because I never got to it this season, but I decided to include it here under the heading of “Team I Think you Might Be Overlooking for 2024.” The Dolphins. Let me take you back to Frankfurt on Nov. 3. The Dolphins had just finished Friday practice, and coach Mike McDaniel agreed to let me ride back to the team hotel, maybe 25 minutes, with him so we could talk. I wanted to talk about one specific play that interested me. It was a touchdown against Carolina a couple of weeks earlier. Tight end Durham Smythe went in orbit motion (behind the backfield) from left to right of the formation, but instead of completing the motion, Smythe stopped short and at the snap of the ball, moved forward to block a linebacker near the line of scrimmage. Tua Tagovailoa flipped a short pass to Raheem Mostert, who scored the easiest touchdown of his life—because Smythe eliminated the only defender who could have stopped him short of the goal line. I loved the play because I hadn’t seen an orbit-motioner stop in mid-motion and charge ahead to block like that. It was just another way that McDaniel’s imagination invented new stuff on the fly, and it made football fun. So I brought this up to McDaniel in the car, and this was our exchange:

McDaniel: “Do you have cameras in the building?”

Me: “Uh, no. Why?”

McDaniel: “How did you know what it meant? This play represents everything about our team that is special to me. I was sitting on it all training camp. The motion was new. The concept, it was probably the worst success rate that any play has ever had—we were like 0-for-11 on it in practice. The reason why it represents everything special is because the entire time we were working on it, I was waiting for somebody to say, ‘Why are we running this play?’ It kept failing.”

Me: “In other words, nobody was negative about it.”

McDaniel: “No one even took a moment thinking about something that isn’t in their control. They trusted coaches. Nine times out of 10, if a play doesn’t work in the first three attempts, people throw it out. Either the coaches throw it out or the players say, I don’t wanna run this. But anybody who’s great at anything spends little to no time worrying about things outside of their control. Does Michael Jordan hesitate at the end of a game because he’s 5-for-20 shooting? He does not. Because he’s process-oriented and has conviction and doesn’t worry about anything. The whole reason the offense looks the way it does is because people have bought in across the board. There’s a lot of things that we do that are new that most people don’t wanna try. They’re resistant. They’re not willing to be vulnerable but you have to be vulnerable to be your best self. You have to be secure and… I just think it epitomizes what’s going on. People see the results but they don’t see the fact that since April 17, there hasn’t been one day that our locker room has wasted. It starts with the captains. When you approach every day and every rep with the same amount of intensity, how are you not gonna have results?”

Me: “Why did it fail 11 times?”

McDaniel: “Sometimes the quarterback would miss it. Sometimes the back would be too shallow in relationship to the quarterback’s launch point. Sometimes the blocker would be too far out in front of the halfback. They would throw it, the halfback would catch it, and the blocker would be outside of the halfback. If Durham wasn’t in the right relationship inside out of the back in the timing of the play, he couldn’t execute the block. When it worked, it was all the reps Durham Smythe and Raheem Mostert had in camp. And the eight times that Tua ran it and it didn’t work but he sat there and listened and absorbed all of it.”

Me: “I bet your players were euphoric when they came to the sidelines—all that failure, then it works in a game and helps you win.”

McDaniel: “Not really. That’s another cool point about that moment. When you approach practice with full intentionality, you get used to the natural momentum swings. You don’t get too high or too low. So like, people were happy in the moment and then came to the sidelines and looked at the pictures of the entire drive and moved on with their lives. They trusted the coaches, we trusted them.”

That’s modern football. That’s the brains of the game trusted by the talent of the game. That’s why I think Miami will rebound this year and give Kansas City and Buffalo and Baltimore and whoever a very tough go.

9. I think I have five quick thoughts about the near future:



Tom Brady ’s going to be very good in the Fox booth. Well, he should be for $37 million a year, or whatever it is. Quietly, Brady’s been working over the last five months, getting used to doing games in the booth, and learning from people he admires in TV. Remember one thing about Tom Brady: He was handed nothing in the NFL. Everything he got he earned. And he knew when he signed this ridiculous contract he’d have every eye in football on him when the job began in September 2024. Do you think he hasn’t knocked himself out to be sure he knows the rhythm and the cadence and the information patterns of doing color? Now that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be good. I just think he’s smart, and he knows what it’ll take to be good, and when he has to call out a friend in the game, he’ll find a way to do it.



Tom Brady's going to be very good in the Fox booth. Well, he should be for $37 million a year, or whatever it is. Quietly, Brady's been working over the last five months, getting used to doing games in the booth, and learning from people he admires in TV. Remember one thing about Tom Brady: He was handed nothing in the NFL. Everything he got he earned. And he knew when he signed this ridiculous contract he'd have every eye in football on him when the job began in September 2024. Do you think he hasn't knocked himself out to be sure he knows the rhythm and the cadence and the information patterns of doing color? Now that doesn't guarantee he'll be good. I just think he's smart, and he knows what it'll take to be good, and when he has to call out a friend in the game, he'll find a way to do it.

I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick. I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend. Suppose GM Ryan Poles traded the top pick down one spot to Washington (which would take Caleb Williams), and got the second pick, a second-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick in return. Then suppose Poles traded the second pick to Atlanta at eight, and the Falcons picked one of the other quarterbacks. In return, Chicago gets the eighth pick, Atlanta's second-round pick, and first- and second-round picks next year. Imagine moving from 1 to 8 and ending up with this draft haul:

The eighth and ninth (their own) overall picks in round one this year. Second-round picks from Washington and Atlanta this year. Three first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2025. For moving down seven picks in the first round, the Bears could end up with nine picks in the first two rounds of the next two drafts. Instant infrastructure.



I don't have a good feeling about Philadelphia in 2024. But if the Eagles return to goodness, it's got to be on the wings of Jalen Hurts. Lead, man.



Best new-media TV hire this off-season: Jason Kelce—assuming he retires. No idea who lands him. He'd be fun in a studio or educational in a booth.



—assuming he retires. No idea who lands him. He’d be fun in a studio or educational in a booth. Player under the most pressure in 2024: Justin Herbert. Wonderful player, wonderful numbers—except being 30-33 as a starting quarterback with zero playoff wins in four years. Herbert now has a coach, Jim Harbaugh, and GM, Joe Hortiz, who will be sure to build winning elements around him. This year or next, Herbert’s got to take his team deep into the postseason. Tall ask, in a conference with Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, whatever is left of Aaron Rodgers, and the great Patrick Mahomes.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Book of the Month: “The Lede: Dispatches From a Life in the Press,” by Calvin Trillin. Ann bought it for me, and here’s Scott Simon with an interview of Trillin on NPR.

b. I’ve hammered home the importance of media as watchdog, and been a nag about the disappearing local press all over America. Trillin, 88, monitors that, and writes common-sense columns about the world we live in.

c. Trillin told Simon about one his subjects, Miami-based crime reporter Edna Buchanan:

“She was relentless. She was asking questions after you thought the conversation was over. And she talked to me once about calling the next of kin of somebody who had just been murdered. And if somebody accused her of being just a ghoul and a vulture for calling at such a time and hung up on her, she counted to 60, and then she called again. She figured that by that time, somebody might have said, ‘You should have talked to that reporter,’ or maybe somebody else would answer the phone who was more talkative.”

d. So I paged through “The Lede” to the story about Edna Buchanan, and the lede read this way:

In the newsroom of the Miami Herald, there is some disagreement about which of Edna Buchanan’s first paragraphs stands as the classic Edna lede. I line up with the fried-chicken faction. The fried-chicken story was about a rowdy ex-con named Gary Robinson, who late on a Sunday night lurched drunkenly into a Church’s outlet, shoved his way to the front of the line, and ordered a three-piece box of fried chicken. Persuaded to wait his turn, he reached the counter again five or 10 minutes later, only to be told Church’s had run out of fried chicken. The young woman at the counter suggested that he might like chicken nuggets instead. Robinson responded to the suggestion by slugging her in the head. That set off a chain of events that ended with Robinson’s being shot dead by a security guard. Edna Buchanan covered the homicide for the Herald—there are policemen in Miami who say it wouldn’t be a homicide without her—and her story began with what the fried-chicken faction still regards as the classic Edna lede: “Gary Robinson died hungry.”

e. Wish I could write like that.

f. Had another “wish I could write like that” moment when I read Ben Solak of The Ringer on the Buffalo Bills after the disastrous home playoff loss to Kansas City. Wrote the young Solak: “Sisyphus looks upon Buffalo football and wonders what it’s like to suffer like that.”

g. Beernerdness: After years of fun experiments with beer, you’ll never guess which I’ve settled on now. I actually bought a six-pack of it in bottles on Wednesday. Budweiser. I found myself jonesing for it after having a tall boy at the Vegas Golden Knights game during Super Bowl week. Reminds me of a hot day at the ballpark.

h. Coffeenerdness I: Big mug every day when I’m home, without fail, of Starbucks Italian Roast. I’ve got no use for mild coffee anymore. It’s been that way for years now, and most days (no caffeine after noon at my age) I get my caffeine fix with 16 ounces of this pure gold.

i. Coffeenerdness II: I was in Ithaca, N.Y. Saturday, and fortunate enough to find Hound and Mare, a coffee shop downtown. First, because of the whole refuge thing on a 14-degree morning. Second, because of the New York Maple Latte. Mainline that into my veins, please. Fantastic drink, lovely atmosphere.

j. Winenerdness: Cabernet Sauvignon of choice now is Robert Mondavi 2021 Cab. Not much better than a plate of pasta and glass of the Mondavi.

k. Story of the Future: Katherine Sayre of The Wall Street Journal with the ultimate cautionary tale of how gambling, and the addictive nature of it, ruined the life of a Pennsylvania psychiatrist: “A Psychiatrist Tried to Quit Gambling. Betting Apps Kept Her Hooked.”

l. This story details the stark reality of how online sports gambling derailed the life of a professional woman who should have known better—the same way alcoholics should know better. And Kavita Fischer could not stop. Even as I step away from this column, I find myself wanting to shout from the rooftops about the dangers of what the NFL has embraced so cravenly.

m. Wrote Sayre:

Looking back, Fischer said she became a psychiatrist to understand the mysteries of the human brain. Over the course of about 11 months, she became a mystery to herself. “You know you’re wasting your life or time or money,” she said. “You just can’t get out.”

… On Jan. 9, 2023, Fischer emailed her DraftKings host to say she was “doing terribly” at Slingo and should try a different game “or quit gambling completely.”

“In the meantime, is there any way you can send me some VIP love?” she asked.

The host added a $500 bonus to her account. “Hope you can get hot!” he said. Later that month, he asked Fischer to check in once a week to see if she was eligible for promotions and credits.

… “I’m hurting this week—would you please be able to do one more bonus so I can try to turn my luck around tomorrow?” Fischer said in a March 8, 2023, email to her VIP host.

The host credited her account with $500. “Hoping this will get you on the right track!” he wrote.

“I would have stopped a long time ago,” Fischer said. “Those VIP bonuses would get me back in.”

…

She took out a $243,000 home-equity loan to pay off credit cards and personal loans at a lower interest rate. It will cost her $2,400 a month for 15 years, she said. That is on top of her monthly mortgage payment of $3,600 a month. To settle another $120,000 in credit-card debt, Fischer has payment plans that cost $2,500 a month. She has picked up shifts with a local healthcare provider for extra income.

In August, Fischer attended her first 12-step meeting for gamblers at a local church. She felt afraid and alone, thinking there might be only a few people there. Instead, there was a group of 25. One group member told her not to feel lonely anymore. She cried.

“I was, like, ‘I can’t believe there are so many people here,’” she said.

n. The bonuses are like drugs. They keep problem gamblers hooked.

o. Drug Scourge Idea of the Week: Brian Mann of NPR traveled to Portugal to see why there are so few overdose deaths in that European country. Here’s what he found.

p. The bottom line, Mann found, is deaths are way down there because Portugal treats addiction “as an illness, not a crime.”

q. Reports Mann: “No one has to pay for addiction care, and no one scrambles to navigate a poorly regulated recovery system.” A very interesting 10 minutes of your time.

r. Per Mann, people in Portugal are 45 times less likely to die from overdose than in the U.S. Health care is the reason.

s. Protest of the Week: You go, Kansas City moms. Per Lawrence Brooks IV of KCUR radio in Kansas City, a core of moms demanding common-sense gun reform rallied after the senseless post-Super Bowl celebration shooting.

t. I love what Sarah Deeder, a Navy vet who attended the protest, said on the sign she carried: “We are not KC Strong until we change our gun laws.”

u. I’ll miss the Combine this week, but I hope you’ll support the annual Combine Meetup/Fundraiser at Sun King Brewing Friday, 135 North College Avenue in downtown Indy at 6 p.m. Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic takes over for me as host, and she’ll have an assortment of plugged-in media people (and one special guest) for you to ask all your Combine, draft and NFL questions. Get your tickets here.

v. I love this event, and I’m happy to see Kalyn, local organizer Angie Six (couldn’t do it without her), Sun King and the Colts get behind the event and make it happen again. This year, the nonprofit partner is Million Meal Movement. Event proceeds will benefit deliveries of meals to Indiana food banks and food pantries.

w. RIP, Flaco the owl. The New York City owl, zoo escapee a year ago, was in this column a couple of weeks ago. Flaco evidently crashed into a building on the Upper West Side the other day. Cool owl.

x. Thanks, Annie Koeblitz. You’ve been invaluable since the day I went full-time to NBC in 2018.

y. It’s hard knowing something you love is over. But it’s exciting knowing there’s a mystery out there, and the future is unknown.

z. Thanks for reading. I mean, thank you, thank you, thank you. And thank you.