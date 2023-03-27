FMIA: Thursday Night Football flex, Roger Goodell’s contract and the latest from the NFL owners meetings

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I wonder this as we see more and more legislation aiming to minimize the importance of the kicking game in pro football: When will special teams coaches go extinct? They’re not going away in toto, of course. But as one special teams coordinator asked me the other day, after seeing a spate of new rules to further lessen the impact of the kicking and punting games, “How long before an owner asks a coach, ‘Why are we paying $1 million for a guy who coaches eight plays a game?’” Consider that teams now have two or three coaches devoted to the kicking game, and this guy’s onto something. How long before it’s one?

2. I think I think there are passionate people about their jobs, and then there is Mel Kiper—62 going on 25.

3. I think these are three excellent nuggets from Kiper, and imagine the words coming out from him in that staccato, Kiperian, lightning-fast way:





“I’m looking at 35 to 40 corners that I think will play in the league out of this draft,” Kiper said the other day. “Deepest position in the draft.” Think about that. About 85 percent of draftees make practice squads or active rosters coming out of camps. So imagine 220 rookies make a team or a practice squad this year. And imagine 38 corners are in that group. That would mean 17 percent of the rookies who make it out of camp are corners—for a position that produces three of 23 “starters,” if you consider the nickel corner a starter. That’s 17 percent of the make-it rookies for three spots.

Kiper’s very bullish on Ole Miss corner Emmanuel Forbes . “Fourteen career interceptions, six pick-sixes—one off Will Levis this year. He’s 6’1”, ran a 4.35 at the combine, missed only one game in his career and it wasn’t for an injury.” Where do I sign? Only problem is, Forbes is thin as a rail, 166 pounds.

Kiper on Florida QB Anthony Richardson: "He was superman against Utah, just incredible. And then the next week against Kentucky, he completes 40 percent of his passes, throws a couple picks. There were times this year where he flashed it again, but there were times this year where he's missing layups. Then he's missing throws in the middle of the field. He's missing throws deep. Missing throws to all levels. Missing, like I said, bubble screens. He's bouncing it to the left, bouncing it to the right. Low with the throw, high. That's the inconsistency with accuracy that bothers you … I think the time he needs will be provided by a team like Seattle, a team that can allow him time. He's only got 13 career starts. That's it! That's a red flag. Again, the inexperience is a factor against him. But if you can let him, I say let him sit, watch and learn. People say, 'Ah, you can't do that!' Well, you have done it. Patrick Mahomes sat for a year. K? He's still young. He's only 21 years of age. I think Seattle would be perfect, with Geno Smith there. If Geno continues to be great, then Anthony Richardson waits. If Geno's just a one-year wonder, then you got Anthony developing. It's kind of a win-win. It's a bonus pick for Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. I think Seattle, to me, on paper, logically, thinking it out, would be the perfect spot for him."

4. I think it’s stunning to see the transformation of the Panthers , and particularly the Carolina offense, in six months. The Panthers from opening day 2022 to March 2023:





Head coach: Matt Rhule to Frank Reich .

to . Offensive coordinator: Ben McAdoo to Thomas Brown .

to . QB coach: Sean Ryan to Josh McCown .

to . Senior offensive assistant: Jeff Nixon to Jim Caldwell .

to . Quarterback: Baker Mayfield to Andy Dalton .

to . Running back: Christian McCaffrey to Miles Sanders .

to . WRs: D.J. Moore / Shi Smith / Robbie Anderson to Adam Thielen / D.J. Chark / Terrace Marshall *.

/ / to / / *. Tight end: Ian Thomas to Hayden Hurst.

*The WR configuration is anyone guess, and Shi Smith, still a Panther, could be in it. It’s entirely possible that a three-receiver set will include three players who did not play in the Panthers’ 2022 opener against Cleveland. Neither Terrace Marshall nor Laviska Shenault played in the opener last season.

5. I think I won’t be surprised, unless Seattle takes him at five, if Jalen Carter drops out of the top 10. I view Seattle as a team that isn’t as scared off by players with character concerns as some other teams are. I asked the coach of a team outside the top 10 who is very interested in Carter and has researched him. The issue with Carter’s alleged involvement in speeding in connection with the accident that killed two people from the Georgia program is worrying, he said, and his team is still looking into that. “There are concerns there,” this coach said, “and I don’t know where we’ll end up on that. But as far as football goes, I don’t view the concerns there that would prevent us from drafting him. I’ve heard about him not practicing hard. I understand, and that could be an issue. But he’s such a freak of nature.” The point: talent shrinks big issues.

6. I think the Jets’ 2021 draft is looking pretty grim after the trade of wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Browns Wednesday. (Moore plus the 74th overall pick to Cleveland for the 42nd) The Jets had three picks in the top 100 in 2021: quarterback Zach Wilson (second overall), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (14th overall), and Moore (34th overall). Wilson’s rep has been severely tarnished through two seasons. Vera-Tucker’s a plus-player but missed the last three months last season with a torn triceps. Now Moore’s gone. This trade means three things:









The Jets found Moore an underachieving pain in the rear end, and you have to wonder what didn’t show up in the scouting process about Moore the person or Moore’s character. You could say, Douglas did a good job, getting the 42 nd pick for him, but I’d say a couple of things about that. Dumping the 32 nd pick of 2021, with 4.35 speed, after two lousy seasons is bad business. And Douglas didn’t pick up an extra pick here—he moved up 32 spots. Valuable spots, of course. But early third-round picks are valuable, and the Jets are without theirs now. The Jets now hold the 42 nd and 43 rd picks, one of which is likely to be used in the trade for Aaron Rodgers . Say that happens. Say the 42 nd pick goes to Green Bay. Then the Jets pick, overall, 13 th and 43 rd … and then not again till midway through the fourth round, 112 th Mecole Hardman replaces the speed and, the Jets hope, the deep-threat possibility that Moore never was. Hardman still has the chance to show that explosiveness. But Hardman, over 25 games in the past two years, caught balls for 990 yards and 11.8 yards per reception. Not surprising Kansas City let him walk. There’s one other part of this story that means something: Moore was on the cap this year for $1.47 million. Hardman signed for one year with a max deal of $6.5 million. Let’s say he actually sees $5 million of it. The Jets have added a speed guy Kansas City let walk after an injury-plagued season but have surrendered the advantage of a comfortable rookie contract, and Hardman will eat up perhaps $3-million-to-$4-million more for a parallel player. All in all, it’s a shaky deal.



7. I think the more I hear about the Jets’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, the more it’d scare me—unless, and this is a big “unless”—it involves at least a verbal agreement that he plays in 2024 as well.

8. I think you might be surprised at the answer to the question about touchdowns scored by NFL coaches. The most is by linebacker/special-teamer/very-occasional-tight end Mike Vrabel. The list:









LB Mike Vrabel, 13 (12 receiving, 1 pick-six) TE Dan Campbell , 11 (receiving) LB DeMeco Ryans , 1 (fumble return) LB Ron Rivera , 1 (fumble return)



Note: Frank Reich threw 47 passing TDs and Doug Pederson threw 12 in their NFL lives, but neither scored a touchdown. Todd Bowles, Kevin O’Connell and Sean Payton (replacement player, 1987) also played in the NFL but did not score.

9. I think, still, one of the most amazing factoids about the 1987 replacement games (the three-week period when NFL players went on strike and teams signed full teams of replacements to play games to satisfy their network TV requirements) is that Sean Payton played three games at quarterback in relief for Mike Ditka and the Bears. In the first one, he threw for 51 yards and was sacked four times by a blitzing Buddy Ryan defense at Philadelphia.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Saddest sporting moment of the week: the realization that it will be three years before the World Baseball Classic happens again. What a show it was.

b. Shohei Ohtani of the world champion Japan team won two games in the series, homered, beat out an infield hit with Vince Coleman speed and got the save in the tense 3-2 championship game win over the United States. In the United States. By striking out Mike Trout—on three swings and misses. Man.

c. Story of the Week: Eli Saslow of the New York Times, in his first piece after leaving the Washington Post, on the incredible hardship faced by a mom-and-pop sandwich shop (literally mom and pop) trying to stay open as an island in the middle of a huge homeless encampment.

d. Saslow is so great because he goes to the heart of his stories and finds the reality of modern America, and it’s quite often an ugly reality. This story is heartbreaking—and necessary.

e. Writes Saslow:



He had been coming into work at the same sandwich shop at the same exact time every weekday morning for the last four decades, but now Joe Faillace, 69, pulled up to Old Station Subs with no idea what to expect. He parked on a street lined with three dozen tents, grabbed his Mace and unlocked the door to his restaurant. The peace sign was still hanging above the entryway. Fake flowers remained undisturbed on every table.

He picked up the phone and dialed his wife and business partner, Debbie Faillace, 60.

“All clear,” he said. “Everything looks good.”

“You’re sure? No issues?” she asked. “What’s going on with the neighbors?”

He looked out the window toward Madison Street, which had become the center of one of the largest homeless encampments in the country, with as many as 1,100 people sleeping outdoors. On this February morning, he could see a half-dozen men pressed around a roaring fire. A young woman was lying in the middle of the street, wrapped beneath a canvas advertising banner. A man was weaving down the sidewalk in the direction of Joe’s restaurant with a saw, muttering to himself and then stopping to urinate a dozen feet from Joe’s outdoor tables.

“It’s the usual chaos and suffering,” he told Debbie. “But the restaurant’s still standing.”

f. Chaos and suffering. Read the story. It defines chaos and suffering.

g. Eli Saslow, a singular figure in American journalism today.

h. Tech Story of the Week: Nicole Nguyen of the Wall Street Journal on “the problem with your dying AirPods :” The problem is the batteries inside those little rascals can’t be replaced.

i. Writes Nguyen:



I have the first-generation AirPods Pro and, after about three years of constant calls, music and podcast playing, I can use them for less than an hour before the “womp womp” low-battery sound plays.

Hundreds of millions of these wireless in-ear sets are sold every year, with AirPods and AirPods Pro being the most popular, according to analytics firm Counterpoint Research. Their lithium-ion batteries—similar to what powers smartphones and other electronics—degrade over time. Because earbuds are so small, their batteries tend to die faster, typically within a few years, and there’s no easy way to replace them.

Someday, your buds will end up in a drawer, recycle bin or, worse, landfill. AirPods are one of the many tech products we buy each year that die well before we want them to.”

j. Want to see the country? Join the University of Cincinnati basketball team. In the span of 11 days ending Wednesday, the Bearcats played in three time zones and four states: Fort Worth (conference tournament), Cincinnati (home, NIT), Hempstead, N.Y. on Long Island (NIT) and Orem, Utah (NIT).

k. Great Journalism Idea of the Week: Tyler Kepner of the New York Times, who got just-retired vet catcher Stephen Vogt, who caught 6,000 major-league innings, to dish on the habits and memories of catching 15 pitchers of all skills in his career:

l. In this business, ideas win. They always win. Kepner’s one of the writers I read and always admire because he thinks of good stories, not just the Captain Obvious ones. He caught the big stars and ambidextrous one, Pat Venditte.

m. Kepner with Vogt on his buddy Chris Archer:



We were in Double-A together and then Triple-A, and then we made our debut the same year. And we lived in the same hotel during September of 2012; he rode home with my wife, my daughter and me every night back to the hotel, so we really got to know each other and got close. And then I got designated for assignment that next spring — and the next time we met back up on the same field was our first inning of our first All-Star Games.

Ned Yost told me I had the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and I didn’t even realize who I was going to catch. So I run out there to catch the fourth and I look out and, sure enough, here comes Chris Archer. For me, it was such a special moment, obviously personally, but also to share it with somebody you came up with through the minor leagues. When you play together like that, you may not talk all the time, you may not see each other for a while — but you’re family.

n. So many of these vignettes are gold. Just gold.

o. Reporting of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post on how the Memphis Police Department, under fire for some of its officers’ roles in the death of Tyre Nichols, cut corners and relaxed standards to recruit officers. With the sensitivity around the Memphis police, imagine how in the world Klemko could have gotten nine former and current officers to talk about problems in the department. They had to know their jobs were in jeopardy if they were discovered to have talked to Klemko.

p. Wrote Klemko:



“They baby these recruits and do everything they can to help them pass the tests so they don’t lose the body,” said Brian McNamee, a former Memphis police lieutenant and supervisor of training for the department from 2019 to 2021. “That’s a problem. If somebody can’t pass the tests and can’t grasp the material, you don’t want them on the streets policing you.”

The department didn’t respond to repeated requests for information about the recruits, policy changes and incidents described in this article. Davis, the chief, and Strickland, the mayor, declined interview requests. Rallings, the former police chief, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Memphis academy, which requires more hours of instruction than state standards, still produced hundreds of quality cops over the seven-year period, the current and former officers said. But dozens of less skilled, poorly trained students joined them in graduation, they said.

One student graduated the academy in 2017 after multiple allegations of wrongdoing — including accusations of sexually harassing an instructor, the former instructors said. He resigned two years later after turning off his body camera during a traffic stop and shooting a fleeing suspect, according to department records.

q. Profile of the Week: Owen Amos of the BBC on a convicted man , but a man sentenced excessively, released after 27 years in prison in Missouri, finally smelling fresh air.

r. Amos on Bobby Bostic, who had a strange ally in earning his freedom—the judge who sentenced him:



After almost 10,000 nights in a cell, November 8, 2022, was Bostic’s last. But he was too busy dreaming of freedom to sleep. Instead, he spent the long, dark night packing his cell. He left his possessions for other prisoners but kept one thing. His typewriter held too many memories - too many stories—to leave behind.

At sunlight, with his cell packed, he looked at the board setting out which prisoners were moving cells. Next to his name was one word: released.

“It wasn’t real until I seen the words,” he says. “When I did, it was like music to my soul.”

“His departure now a reality, Bostic put on his going-home outfit. After 27 years in grey prison-wear, he had chosen a three-piece blue suit.”

“It represents the new chapter of my life,” he says. “The new business of life.”

Twenty-five years earlier, Judge Evelyn Baker told Bostic he would “die in the department of corrections”. But now, at 7:30 on a November morning, Bobby walked out of prison a free man, his suit and smile as bright as the Missouri sunshine.

As he did, a woman in a black hat stepped forward to hug him. Her name was Judge Evelyn Baker.

s. Excellent set-up to a dramatic moment by Amos.

t. Hey Greeny: Get well soon. We need you back and better than ever.

u. (Mike Greenberg had a heart procedure and will be on the shelf for a bit.)

v. “Not bad for a bunch of nerds,” Princeton’s Blake Peters said after the Tigers fell short of the Elite Eight Friday night. Which means they won two games in the tournament. Which is what makes March Madness so cool. That, and seeing San Diego State beat the so-called best team in the tournament, Alabama, Friday night.

w. RIP Willis Reed. What a hero to generations of New Yorkers.

x. And RIP, Joe Pepitone. What a life, from a high school gunshot wound to “Seinfeld.” Bruce Weber’s obit in the New York Times tells all:

y. Re his “Seinfeld” fame :

z. One of the most incredible things about this, or any other, college basketball season is that a week from tonight, Florida Atlantic or San Diego State will be playing for the national championship.