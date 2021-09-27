FMIA Week 3: Sean McVay Has Killer Headache. Plus 50 Hours In Heart Of New England As Tom Brady Returns

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think my favorite story of Week 3 is Yosuah Nijman. You don’t know him, unless you love the Packers, or unless you were all over the Sunday night game on NBC. “Yosh” Nijman (pronounced Ny-man) is the third-string left tackle for Green Bay. Prior to Sunday, he’d played 15 snaps from scrimmage on the line, with zero starts. But with regular starter David Bakhtiari and back Elgton Jenkins both out with injuries Sunday night, the Packers were in a next-man-up situation. Problem: The next man up had never played a full NFL game, and the next man up would be opposing one of the best pass-rushers in the game, Nick Bosa of the 49ers. Now, teams can only do so much to hide liabilities. A quarterback like Aaron Rodgers certainly understood Sunday night he’d have to make quick decisions and quick throws.

So here’s what’s cool about the story. During the game, Davante Adams walked by Nijman in a break in the action. Nijman said to Adams: “Man, it’s just a blessing to play with you guys. I am really enjoying this.” How’d he do? Passable to well. Per PFF numbers, Nijman pass-blocked 34 times, allowed two pressures and no sacks, and blocked Bosa 31 times. Bosa got no sacks, one tackle for loss and seven tackles. A nice game, but not a dominant one. And Adams, for one, couldn’t stop smiling about Nijman afterward. “Great heart,” Adams said. “Proud of what he did out there.”

2. I think this is a great indicator of one of my favorite football sayings, You never pick up one year where you left off the previous year: The eight division winners in 2020 are a combined 12-12 after three weeks.

3. I think the pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to come back and play well once his fractured ribs are healed will be immense, and intense. Tagovailoa had a couple of ticky-tack injuries last year, then got pulled for performance in Week 16 at the Raiders, then played poorly in the last game of the season at Buffalo, and entered this season with pressure to prove he deserved to be the Dolphins’ long-term quarterback. He was okay in the Week 1 win at the Pats, then got the broken ribs in the first quarter of Week 2 against Buffalo. Now he’ll miss at least three games on injured-reserve before returning (Miami hopes) in Week 6 against Jacksonville. So he’ll miss, minimum, 15 of the first 20 quarters this year. Say he comes back for the Jacksonville game. Miami has five games in a 26-day span then: Jacksonville, Atlanta, Buffalo, Houston and Baltimore. That’s not a killer slate. With the impatience of owner Stephen Ross to get his long-term quarterback, and the fact that Tagovailoa hasn’t proven in any way that it’s him, that five-game, 26-day stretch has to be the runway to stake his claim for this job.

One last note on the Tua story: It’s absurd that we’re talking about a quarterback having to prove himself by midway through his second season. Totally absurd. But that’s the business the NFL is now. The impatience at quarterback is fairly overwhelming, but it exists.

4. I think I am on record, and have been since writing last March about the near-certainty of the advent of the Monday night wild-card game, that it’s a great idea for the NFL to plant the flag on a mid-January Monday night and make it a permanent wild-card time slot.

5. I think for the crowd that will say, It’s unfair for a team to have to play a wild-card game and then travel to play a rested team on a short week in the divisional round, I’ll give you these four points:

• Last season, the first with six wild-card games, there were three on Saturday and three on Sunday. The NFL this year will eliminate the 1:05 p.m. ET Saturday slot and play a game in the 8:15 p.m. ET Monday window now. Those two teams who would have played the early-afternoon Saturday game would likely (but not certainly) be coming off competitive games the previous Sunday just to get to this game. Consider Indianapolis, the road 1:05 Saturday team last year. The Colts were fighting for a division title, tied entering the last weekend with Tennessee at 10-5 for the AFC South lead. Indy played all-out to beat Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. Sunday of Week 17 while hoping the Texans would beat Tennessee. If Tennessee lost, the Colts would have been the 4 seed and gotten a home playoff game. Tennessee won, sending Indy to the 7 seed and on the road in the first playoff game. So, ask head coaches who had to scratch and claw to make the playoffs this question: Would you rather your most important game of the season be a quick-turnaround short-week game, on the road, after a grueling regular season . . . or would you rather have two extra rest days to play your most important game of the season, with the proviso that if you win the wild-card game you’ve got to play a short-week road game in the divisional round?

• Poll 32 coaches on that question. I’m sure it wouldn’t be 32-0 either way, but I am just as sure the majority would say they’d want more rest on the front end. I asked ex-coach Jimmy Johnson this exact question. He thought for about five to eight seconds, then said: “I would think, the way coaches think, it’s a one-game season when you get to the playoffs, and what gives you the best chance to win that one game in the wild-card round? You’d like to have the rest for that first game. It’s not like you’re thinking about the next games—you’re just thinking you want to have the best chance to win that first one. Because you’re not guaranteed that second one. If you win the first one, then you worry about the second one, even if it’s on a short week.”

• A team in excellent health might be okay with playing a short-week wild-card game, with a 50-50 chance of an extra day of rest in the divisional round. But how many teams will be in excellent health after a 17-game grind? And if a team plays Monday of wild-card weekend, it’s guaranteed the extra day of rest. If that team plays Saturday of wild-card weekend, it’s no lock that it will get the extra day of rest and play Sunday in the divisional round.

• Those who object to moving to Monday and having the winner play a short-week road game—I understand the disadvantage. But you can’t speak about the unfairness of playing a short-week divisional game without noting the advantage of a long week to prepare for the wild-card game.

6. I think it is very likely that one of the 4-seed-versus-5-seed games will be the 2021 wild-card Monday nighter on Jan. 17, 2022. Why? Because the way the playoffs work, the lowest-seeded remaining teams play at the highest-seeded teams. The 1 seed will host the team with the lowest seed in the divisional round, and the next-best remaining team will host the second-worst seed. At the end of Sunday’s games, every team left in the playoffs will know its fate the following weekend. If 7 beats 2 and 3 beats 6 in the wild-card round, for instance, the divisional round will feature 7 playing at 1 and the 5/4 winner at 3. Any other way would raise the chance of not knowing one conference’s divisional matchups till 11:30 p.m. ET Monday. Interesting note: Last year, both 5 seeds won road wild-card games against the 4 seeds. (Baltimore won at Tennessee, Tampa Bay won at Washington.) Just guessing that the NFL would have put Baltimore-Tennessee on Monday night and kept Tampa Bay (and Tom Brady) as the Saturday prime-time game. But either way, look for a 5-at-4 game on Monday night.

7. I think Davis Mills has my respect for hanging in against the best defense in football in his first NFL start. The best thing I can say about him is he wasn’t afraid Thursday night, and he made some strong throws against a confusing D. I like the fact that Houston now gets to see Mills for a few starts and Tyrod Taylor for a few more. The franchise should be able to make a judgment on which quarterback will accompany/compete with one they draft/add in trade in 2022.

8. I think I want you to look at a tweet from Saturday, digest it, and then let me escort you through how the football landscape has changed in just one year.

It is notable that:

• This is the first year that “who covers the spread” has ever been promoted by an NFL TV partner.

• This is the first year that the NFL has official sports betting partners—Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. The NFL also has deals with four other companies as authorized NFL gaming operators. That’s seven partners with the power to promote the NFL and to be used by partners. [For transparency, NBC uses one of them, PointsBet.]

• The is the first year that an NFL institution, “Inside the NFL,” has been streamed.

• This is the first year of Paramount Plus, which was born on March 4, 2021.

• Amazingly, even nine months ago that tweet would have been farcical.

The moral of the story is how incredibly fast the media, gambling and football landscapes are changing. It’s truly head-spinning.

9. I think I’d like to thank NFL Films, particularly Todd Schmidt and Brigitte Rodgers, for being kind, thorough and professional, and for allowing me to pay tribute to my dad in this way:

A letter to dad ❤️@Peter_King's journey through life and sports writing wouldn't have been the same without his father's influence.#NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/zG80bgTLik — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 24, 2021

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. TV Story of the Week: Steve Hartman, the CBS On The Road guy, with a gem from storm-ravaged Houma, La.

b. The power of human kindness is amazing. And the great work is led by the most apt name of the year: Angel Flood. She is cooking for the linemen who have come from all over the country to repair the power lines and power grid in her town. She is not alone. Reports Hartman:



CBS News found thousands of people helping the linemen in every parish affected by the storm. They’ve prepared meals, offered rooms and washed laundry. Flood has told the linemen to leave their dirty clothes on her front porch. She has them fluffed and folded by the morning. “It’s like checking your chickens and you got an egg,” Flood said, checking her porch to see if anyone left a bag of laundry.

Lineman Jarrad Cawley, of Winter Garden, Fla, cannot believe how well he has been treated. “They have been an absolute godsend to us,” he said. “I’ve been on a lot of storms. I’ve been doing this for quite some time. We’ve never been treated this good before.”

Flood said it’s the least she can do. The linemen put in 16-hour days, seven days a week, away from their families. Flood has learned in talking to them that it’s rarely about money and more about duty. “If you’re a lineman and you don’t take a call to go ‘on storm’ — is what they call it — it’s like being in the Army and turning down deployment,” Flood said.

c. Angel Flood, thank you.

d. Cautionary Tale About Something That Seemed So Good: Christina Caron of the New York Times says we should not overdo seltzer intake.

e. Pellegrino or Polar has been a valuable writing companion over the years. But now, after reading Caron’s take, I’ll shift at least half-time to tap water. Writes Caron:



Carbonated water is more acidic in our mouths than flat water. Bubbly water contains carbon dioxide, which is converted to carbonic acid when it mingles with saliva, lowering the pH level of your mouth. The pH scale indicates whether a solution is more acidic (lower pH) or alkaline (higher pH). Drinks with a lower pH can be erosive to teeth, making them more susceptible to cavities; however, unsweetened carbonated water is not nearly as erosive as soda or fruit juice, according to a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association.

If you prefer drinking it alone, without food — Dr. [Brittany] Seymour [of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine] usually drinks unsweetened seltzer while cooking dinner — use a straw to help the water bypass your teeth. In general, try not to sip it for more than an hour. Drinking carbonated water over a long time period prolongs the amount of time that your teeth are exposed to acidity … Something else to keep in mind: Many people assume club soda and seltzer water are interchangeable, however club soda usually has sodium.

f. Man, even what’s good for you isn’t good for you.

g. Reporting of the Week: Kyle Dunphey of the Deseret News in Utah went to Moab, Utah, where the late Gabby Petito and her boyfriend argued and fought Aug. 12, and found the National Park Service ranger, Melissa Hulls, who calmed down Gabby. Dunphey’s story is a good example of nosing around till you find the person who can help you best tell a very big story—in this case, a story about a troubled woman in apparently an abusive relationship. Wrote Dunphey:



Melissa Hulls can still hear Gabby Petito’s voice.

On Aug. 12, the visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park, heard a call come over her radio of a possible domestic assault, stemming from an argument in Moab between Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Hulls arrived to find the couple pulled over by a Moab police officer inside the park. Knowing that in a domestic violence situation the female usually feels more comfortable talking with another female, she focused on Petito, who at that point was sitting in the back of a police cruiser. “I can still hear her voice,” Hulls said in an exclusive interview with the Deseret News. “She wasn’t just a face on the milk carton, she was real to me.”

Hulls pictures the sobbing 22-year-old sitting in the back of the cruiser. She knows her mannerisms, just from the roughly hour-and-a half interaction.

“I was probably more candid with her than I should’ve been,” Hulls recalls, warning Petito that her and Laundrie’s relationship had the markings of a “toxic” one. “I was imploring with her to reevaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life,” she said.

h. Petito died some days afterward. Her death was ruled a homicide, and authorities are looking for Laundrie in connection with it. Laundrie cannot be found.

i. TV Piece of the Week: Anne Thompson of NBC News on the nation’s oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, turning 100. Inspirational, not only about Soskin’s history, but on the erasure of some Black history as well.

j. “The history that I lived was nowhere in sight—not one minute of it.”

k. “I still love this uniform, partly because there’s a silent message for every little girl of color that I pass on the street.”

l. I mean, what is going on here? We have got to help flight attendants more than we are.

m. I’ve never run into anything like this on a plane, and I haven’t seen any of the reported physical stuff on planes in the age of Covid, either. But I support the flight crews demanding more protection on every flight, even if the bill is covered by the flying public.

n. Wait. The NHL preseason has begun? And there was a split-squad twinbill Sunday in Florida (Nashville-Panthers), 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.? Did any person stay for all six periods?

o. I have one comment: Go Kraken!

p. Great job by the Detroit Tigers, paying tribute to Miguel Cabrera on Friday night at home.

q. Congrats, Jon Lester. He won his 200th major-league game last Monday in a classic Lester game at good-hitting Milwaukee: six innings, three hits, no walks, two earned runs. Great big-game pitcher, with a 9-7, 2.51 ERA postseason life. Two huge starts to lift the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title against St. Louis. I was at Game 5 in St. Louis, Lester’s 3-1 masterpiece, helped by a line-shot David Ross ground-rule double to score the decisive run. Memorable time for me. Flew to St. Louis that afternoon to see the game, drove halfway to Kansas City after the game, slept, then got up early to finish the drive, and to interview Alex Smith, 8-0 on Andy Reid’s first KC team, at 9:30 that Tuesday morning. Good thing I like coffee.

r. Listened to the Yankees TV crew Friday and Saturday for Yanks-Sox. Michael Kay is so good at telling stories that truly inform, including the age of Fenway and the scuttlebutt of a DiMaggio-Williams trade and the only sound you heard in Fenway on the Bucky Dent playoff homer in 1978 was from the Yankee execs next to the dugout. Just great baseball conversation with Kay and analyst David Cone, who’s a gem himself:



Kay: “This place opened up in 1912, and here we are, 2021, and the same two teams are playing. It’s kind of amazing, and it’s comforting in a way.”

David Cone: “It is. You walk through the clubhouse and it’s the same. It smells the same.”

Kay: “The day this ballpark opened up, news of the Titanic going down had reached the shores of the United States.”

s. And then, in the seventh inning, Kay and Cone talked about not pinch-running for Giancarlo Stanton after he walked, with the Yankees down 2-1. Made sense to thinking about running for him there. But they made the point that maybe Stanton would be up in a big spot later. And Stanton came up with the bases jammed in the eighth and hit the grand slam that won the game. These guys are really good.

t. People Are Good Story of the Week: Sharon Pruitt-Young of National Public Radio on the free store (inside a middle school) helping a fraction of 17 million hungry people in the country, founded by rapper Gunna and heart-of-gold entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe.



The store, called Gunna’s Drip Closet And Goodr Grocery Store, has an array of foods, household items, toiletries, and even clothes and shoes for students and their families. “The principal describes it as like a mini Walmart,” Crowe said. But the biggest difference, of course, is that everything is absolutely free. Stock is replenished weekly, and there are vegan options as well as fresh produce. Also present are plenty of easy and quick options, which were chosen for a very specific reason.

“We were really conscious of making sure that we were providing items that the kids could make themselves because the principal let us know that a lot of these kids, when they leave school, they are essentially adults that are making the meals,” Crowe explained. “They’re doing everything for their household.”

Parents can come shop after dropping off their children for school, and they even have the option of using an app, created exclusively for the school, to reserve a shopping time slot or request items.

u. Just when you get really bummed about the state of our world, you hear the Steve Hartman story about Angel Flood, and this story, about people who really care about the problem of hunger. Thanks to all trying to make the world just a little bit better.

v. Brian Kelly has won more games at Notre Dame than Knute Rockne or Ara Parseghian. For people of a certain age like me, that’s a wow.