FMIA Week 14: George Kittle, 49ers Climb Aboard The NFL Roller Coaster Where ‘Every Game’s A Playoff Game’

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I would have been downright depressed if I were a Bills fan at halftime in Tampa Bay. The Bills were getting rocked. But what Josh Allen did in the second half was impressive. The Buffalo quarterback picked his team up by the scruff of the neck and carried them into contention late in the game. I didn’t see a lot of the game, but I read a lot, and the Bills were so impressive for just hanging in there.

2. I think the biggest winner of week 14 in the playoff stakes is Tampa Bay. The Bucs have a manageable schedule (Saints, at Carolina, at Jets, Carolina) that is more advantageous than either of the other 10-win teams in the NFC. … Biggest loser: Baltimore. The Ravens are not playing well, and they finish with Green Bay, at Cincinnati, Rams, Pittsburgh, and all three teams chasing them have a chance to catch them. Can the Ravens win two of four down the stretch? They could, but I am dubious.

3. I think this is disheartening news for the Detroit Lions: Mel Kiper doesn’t have a quarterback in the top 15 of his draft ratings as of this month.

4. I think the fact that Denver has 12 players who have tested positive for Covid in the last six weeks—with the team still in contention to make the postseason—tells me the Broncos need to triple their efforts to keep players healthy. Ditto Detroit and Washington.

5. I think the fact that Mac Jones didn’t win the Heisman Trophy and Bryce Young did is not altogether telling, but it does say one thing to me: Exhaust the study on the Bryce Young tape. He’s not eligible till the 2023 draft, and his stock could fall a bit in the ’22 season, but his play in the last five quarters of his life tells me an awful lot about what quarterbacks in the NFL must do to be able to win. He’s played great when the games that count the most are there to be won or lost.

6. I think the fact that Urban Meyer’s “multiple run-ins” with Jaguars staffers and players have reached the public—through the reporting of reliable Tom Pelissero of NFL Network—bothers me about the future of Meyer in Jacksonville. To have word leak that Meyer had words with receiver Marvin Jones is bad. What’s worse is Pelissero reporting that Meyer “delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers.” Meyer denied the reports in remarks after Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

7. I think owner Shad Khan is still very likely to bring back Meyer (2-11 as a rookie NFL coach) for 2022, perhaps without a few coaches on offense. Some of this Meyer-as-Captain-Queeg stuff is bothersome. Some of it is about the state of the NFL in 2021. Think for a minute about the last huge-name college coach who had a disastrous, embarrassing rookie year in the NFL. That was Jimmy Johnson in 1989 in Dallas. After propelling the University of Miami to the top of college football and taking a big contract to revive a moribund NFL franchise, Johnson went 1-15 as a rookie coach. It was so bad that year that the staff kept a pile of playbooks in the corner of a meeting room, to be able to give and get back from the steady flow of players being claimed and then fired so quickly that year. By the end of the year, Johnson was so fed up, so angry, so finished with football, that, after the final game of the season, a home loss to Green Bay, he got on a plane to the Bahamas and couldn’t be found for more than a week. Then he got recharged and started building a damn good team in year two.

Does Meyer have this in him? I don’t know. He does have an owner who wants him to succeed and has not given up on him. That is sincere. Now Meyer has to show why Shad Khan is right. If I’m Meyer, I find a core of people who are with me. I find the players like Michael Irvin, who helped Johnson control the Dallas locker room, and the others in team leadership who can influence the easily influenced. Trevor Lawrence? Brandon Linder? Myles Jack? Who knows. Meyer has to find a few. And he has to find the coaches who have his back, who think he can make it. And then, for this next month, he’s got to be solid as a rock. He’s got to be sure his team is leak-proof. Maybe all of this is not possible. Cannonballs have pierced the hull in Jacksonville. That’s got to stop. In 1989, even in media-crazy Dallas, Johnson could keep a lot of the BS behind the scenes. That’s harder to do today, even in a small market like Jacksonville. The walls have ears. There are more Pelisseros and Schefters, lots more, than there were 32 years ago.

8. I think it’s fantastic that FanDuel just agreed to pay Pat McAfee something like $30 million a year for his radio show. I remember well when McAfee, at 29 in 2016, led the NFL in punting with a 49.3-yard average, and he announced after the season he was retiring. He said he had a plan, and he was going to get into the media. I remember looking up his salary—he’d just finished making $9.2 million over his last three years, and I thought, Dude, you are nuts. Nuts. Play eight more years, earn at the top of the punter market, THEN get into the media. No one could know this crazy explosion about gambling was coming, but it came, and McAfee will make more in one year now than he’d have made in seven lucrative punting years combined. I like guys who lay their guts on the line and it ends up working out.

9. I think it was really cool to see retired sports broadcaster Doc Emrick do an essay for NBC on a long-forgotten piece of fascinating football history. The 1932 NFL Championship Game was played indoors, on a 60-yard field, on dirt, at the old Chicago Stadium—the same dirt just used as the floor for the circus. Bears 9, Portsmouth Spartans 0 … in a game played without the Spartans’ best player, Dutch Clark. He had to leave Ohio to return to his off-season job—coaching the basketball team at Colorado College. A great view into what the game used to be.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. To those who had towns erased, to those who lost homes, to those who had jobs obliterated by the incredibly powerful and slow-moving tornado Friday night, I am so sorry. So many Americans are sending prayers, thoughts and good wishes to Mayfield, Ky., and the swath of mid-America stretching to Illinois.

b. This, from a news station in west Texas, is the content you need this morning.

c. Some history: Last month, a bus crash involving the Andrew (Texas) High School band, on the way to a playoff game in west Texas, took the lives of three people, including band director Darin Johns. The next day, the band of the school Andrews played in the football game took Andrews’ place and played for the Andrews team. The deaths happened when a wrong-way driver plowed into the band’s bus on a highway, and many of the students’ instruments were destroyed in the crash.

d. So every year in Andrews (pop.: 13,653), 30 miles east of New Mexico, there is a festive Holiday Parade. The Andrews band is the star of the show. This year, local officials figured Andrews’ Mighty Mustang Band would not want to participate because of the anguish of the crash. But the band wanted to honor the deceased, including the beloved band director. Then something happened. A manager at a music store 112 miles from Andrews took it on himself to start calling band directors in the area to ask if they could band together to help replace the instruments. They said yes. And many responded to the idea of Chris Wheeler, the music store guy, to dress up in their best Christmas stuff, bus over to Andrews on the day of the parade, and give the kids instruments and march with them.

e. More than 1,200 students just showed up to support the Mighty Mustang Band.

f. The huge crowd of high school band members all played “Jingle Bell Rock.” There was even a French Horn player, who came from more than 100 miles away.

g. “Band kids do what band kids do,” Wheeler told NBC.

h. Wrote Cathy Free of the Washington Post:



One student, Olena Garcia, tied some tinsel to her tenor drum and learned “Jingle Bell Rock” at the last minute when the manager of the Dairy Queen where she works agreed to give her the night off.

“I got the music that night, but I caught on pretty quick and I was happy to be there,” said Garcia, a 16-year-old junior at Brownfield High School. “Band has always been my favorite class and I wanted to do my part to help keep spirits high for Andrews High School.”

Justis Ramford, a percussionist from Lamesa High School, said he could barely believe that so many high school musicians — including 50 tuba players — lined up behind the Mighty Mustang Band. “I’ve never seen so many band members in one place before,” said Ramford, 18. “I wondered how we might sound because there was no time for a rehearsal, but it all went smoothly and people really seemed to love it.”

i. I’m in awe of the goodness of these people.

j. Smart Hockey Story of the Week: Hockey writer Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, with a story about what I’ve thought about the hockey hierarchy for a long time: “Welcome to the NHL, where dinosaurs still roam the earth.”

k. Perfect. Lazerus’ point is about the rection to a crazy but fun and imaginative pass from Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, stationed behind the Buffalo goal with pressure coming from around him, flipping the puck OVER the goal so teammate Sonny Milano could bat the puck out of the air into the goal behind a stunned Sabres goaltender.

Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

l. Fun, fascinating, historic, unprecedented, very cool.

m. But not to ESPN commentator and former NHL coach John Tortorella. Wrote Lazerus:



“Is it good for the game?” Tortorella unironically asked on an ESPN+ broadcast. “I’m not so sure. I’m not trying to be a fool here, but I’m just not so sure it’s great for the game. If you did that back in the late-90s, 2000, you get your head taken off.”

He said that while plays like that might bring in new fans, “You’re losing fans, too.” He lamented that the game has gotten “too showman,” and should instead be “a hard game, an honest game.” Hard? Honest? Does he think what Zegras did was easy? Does he think Milano spread vaccine misinformation to the Sabres as he batted the puck in? What are we even doing here?

Why anyone would care what Tortorella, a man who’s built a career out of playing for overtime and stacking up enough loser points to squeak into the playoffs as the world’s most boring seventh or eighth seed, has to say is beyond me. But the fact is, he’s a prominent voice on the United States’ biggest sports network. Last month, Tortorella said that Connor McDavid, probably the most singularly gifted player in the history of the sport, needs to change his game to succeed in the playoffs, to essentially play an uglier, more conservative style of hockey. Connor McDavid! Instead of fixing the officiating in the postseason to allow the stars of the game to be stars, we should tell the stars to play more like grinders. Good God.

The ESPN deal is supposed to take the NHL into the future. And it’s loaded with great, forward-thinking voices trying to hook fans into the world’s greatest sport. But all this nonsense does is turn back the clock to a time when hockey was less fun, less skilled, and less popular. Tortorella is longing here for the good old days of the late-1990s and early 2000s, when Jaromir Jagr had to fight through a dozen stick fouls every time he made a move to the net, and when every fourth line was populated by knuckle-draggers who could barely skate but could throw a nasty right cross.

The NHL has never been better. It’s never been faster, it’s never been more skilled, it’s never had so many gifted stars. Yet the league’s mindset remains stuck in the past, making “Slap Shot” references about Toe Blake and old-time hockey.

n. That is some great writing with some reasoned points. Congrats, Mark Lazerus.

o. The problem, as I see it, is that there are too many people who want the NHL to be a bare-knuckle sport instead of progressing to a new version of the beautiful game. Barbarism must go. Pro hockey will be a regional game if it doesn’t grow and become more athletic.

p. Travel Story of the Week: Lizette Alvarez, writing in the Washington Post and asking for simple civility on airplanes right now. Wrote Alvarez:



With airplanes frequently short-staffed, some passengers have jumped into the fray to help attendants, even aiding with the duct tape or zip ties — tools that were once reserved for dangerous hijackers, not mask-rejecting boneheads.

And while public announcements from pilots have helped, liquor consumption hasn’t. The pandemic prompted airlines to cut back alcoholic beverage service, but many unruly passengers smuggled in liquor from to-go airport concessions, some in Big Gulp-type cups. It doesn’t bode well that some airlines have resumed serving liquor in coach.

What do the front-line crew members think it will take to make the skies friendly again?

“People going to jail,” said Sara Nelson, president of the International Association of Flight Attendants. “That would help.”

q. I’ve got to say I’ve flown quite a bit this year—maybe two-thirds of my pre-pandemic amount—and I have not seen one incident of people behaving very badly. I certainly hope the good behavior proliferates.

r. Sports Story of the Week: Gabrielle Ducharme and Amna Subhan of Cronkite News at Arizona State University, on the post-pandemic rebounding of high school basketball on the reservations of Arizona.

s. The job of a journalist is to take readers where they cannot go, and to teach readers what they do not know. They have done each with this story. Wrote Ducharme and Subhan:



Roughly 300 miles north of Phoenix, tucked behind the majestic Canyon De Chelly, sits Chinle in the heart of the Navajo Nation. A lone central two-lane highway leads in and out of the town. Surrounded by dirt, mountains and desert, the paved road is rare.

Signs hang along fences, warning against the spread of COVID-19. Aging buildings face east to celebrate the sunrise and rebirth of a new day, much the way the homes of their ancestors did for generations. The Wildcat Den at Chinle High School is arguably the largest one in town, the 7,500-seat arena that is home to Chinle basketball.

It sat idle from March 2020 to November 18 while the city was on lockdown due to COVID-19. The pandemic was hard on the community. In May of 2020, the Navajo Nation, which includes 27,425 square miles of land that extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah – had the country’s highest infection rate, surpassing New York. In addition to rapid spread, the numbers were also high because of significant testing, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release.

As of Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health reports 40,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,557 deaths. It has also rebounded faster than other hotspots because of lockdowns and mask mandates, Nez said. It has impacted many, including [Chinle women’s coach Francine] McCurtain and Chinle boys basketball coach Raul Mendoza. McCurtain lost her father, and Mendoza lost his daughter to COVID-19.

t. Man, the Arizona Coyotes seem like a lousy, deadbeat organization.

u. Nice D on Steph Curry, Sixers. So interesting to watch a good chunk of the Golden State-Philly game and see a player I had no idea about, Matisse Thybulle, help hold Curry to 3-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

v. Brian Williams, huge Springsteen fan, checked out of NBC News the other night with this: “My biggest worry is for my country … The darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads.”

w. He speaks the truth.