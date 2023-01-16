FMIA Wild Card: Joe Burrow on Going to Buffalo; Daboll and Pederson on their Latest Improbable Wins

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think if I were a Vikings fan, I certainly would not feel I got beat by an inferior team Sunday. But I would spend the off-season asking this question: Why would Kirk Cousins—on fourth-and-eight, with the season on the line, knowing you need eight yards or the season is over—throw the ball three yards beyond the line to T.J. Hockenson with a safety right on top of him? The result, of course, was a three-yard gain, with Xavier McKinney toppling Hockenson practically where he caught the ball. Three-yard gain.

2. I think there are three reasons why Sean McVay—who turns 37 next week— will return to coach the Rams in 2023:





It’s been well-chronicled, and it’s true, that no TV network has a $15-million-or-so number one analyst job available for him. All those seats are filled. I don’t think that was the only thing about TV that appealed to him, but I don’t think McVay was interested in being Just a Guy on TV. I do think he had some regret over not taking a two- or three-year hiatus last year and taking one of the big TV jobs. Amazon? Maybe FOX? But if he really wanted to jump after winning the Super Bowl, he would have.

I think he’s going to enjoy re-imagining his coaching staff. I hear he wasn’t crazy about this iteration of the offensive staff, and maybe that’s one of the reasons he told them all they were free to seek jobs elsewhere this postseason. He wants to be challenged, and this staff wasn’t doing it. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen may not have been what McVay wanted in an OC—a coach who would challenge him and bring new ideas to him—and that could be why he’s going back to the University of Kentucky as a coordinator. Most great coaches can be miserable at times. Bill Parcells was. Bill Belichick is. Jimmy Johnson was. When McVay is losing, he can be too—but in the end, those in the organization agree with McVay. Being demanding and tough is a good thing.

One more thing: More than once in recent weeks, McVay was told by Rams people, “Do what makes you happy.” I think what will make him happy is his team lining up against the 49ers this fall with a real chance to win, not just a fluky chance. And that will come with having time to re-think who he wants on his staff. It also might entail having a different mindset when it comes to working with GM Les Snead on the future of the Rams. I believe the franchise will be out of the sell-out-to-win-now-at-all-costs business, and will be more likely to bank draft choices to get a bigger number of young prospects in camp starting this summer.

3. I think, by the way, that the Kevin Burkhardt-Greg Olsen team on FOX is damn good. I enjoy listening to them, and I learn things listening to them. They’re eminently likeable, and Olsen is very good at explaining the game in an easy way. Whenever Tom Brady enters the big booth at FOX, assuming he does one day, he’s going to have some shoes to fill as Olsen’s heir.

4. I think there has never been a more perfect or more apt news item on pregame TV than Peter Schrager reporting that Kliff Kingsbury has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and isn’t, for now, interested in being an NFL offensive coordinator. Kingsbury, in a hammock, napping between Heinekens, on Michael Bidwill’s dime, is the most perfect image of Fired Coaches 2023.

5. I think the end of the Ravens’ season is the beginning of perhaps the biggest story of the NFL offseason: the fate of Lamar Jackson. Today is day 43 since Jackson sprained his PCL in a game against Denver. It’s an uncommon injury that usually is not repaired by surgery, but rather with aggressive rehab. A few factoids:





It’s always dangerous to project timelines when a player gets hurt. The timeline when Jackson sprained the ligament Dec. 4 was two to three weeks. Jackson never played nor practiced in the final six weeks.

I spoke with two athletic trainers about the injury. Both said the player has to feel comfortable with playing with some discomfort in the knee. One said the key to coming back from a PCL sprain is to have a strong quad, and to build up the quad so the leg can feel capable even if there is still some weakness or unsteadiness in the ligament.

Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz had the same injury in week two this season. He returned two weeks later, played two games, then took another week off to continue to strengthen the area. He averaged 57 snaps and 4.3 catches per game in the last 11 weeks, numbers close to his career average over his time as a Dallas starter.

had the same injury in week two this season. He returned two weeks later, played two games, then took another week off to continue to strengthen the area. He averaged 57 snaps and 4.3 catches per game in the last 11 weeks, numbers close to his career average over his time as a Dallas starter. I thought it was interesting to hear wideout Sammy Watkins talk about wishing Jackson would play. “You got a chance to do something special,” Watkins said, per Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post. “We all know with Lamar Jackson out there, this team is really freaking good, and special things can happen. He can will this team to a Super Bowl. I don’t think he’s thinking about it that way … But he’s got an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. I hope he hobbles back out there. Put him out for the pass plays, and don’t run him at all. But you never know. That could be wrong. I’m being very selfish right now, just to want him to be out on the field.” Do others in the locker room feel the same way? I don’t know. Jackson’s a popular player in that room.

Jackson on the sideline during Baltimore’s most recent game against Pittsburgh. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

6. I think, as I wrote in my Award Section, Charles Omenihu gets my nod as the Niners’ defensive player of the game. I quizzed you about him. How did Omenihu get to the Niners? Answer: On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, with the trading deadline looming at 1 p.m. PT, GM John Lynch sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Houston for Omenihu, who’d had moderate success (seven sacks) as a part-time player for the Texans in 2.5 seasons. He played 54 percent of the snaps for the Niners as a rotational lineman this year, and showed his value in a big way Saturday.

7. I think one other thing about that Seahawks-Niners game: I love the future of the Seattle franchise. This year’s draft by GM John Schneider yielded six legit valuable pieces for the future, and now the team has the fifth and (approximately) 19th picks in the first round, and the 37th and 50th picks overall, approximately, in round two. Schneider has made his living in the middle and late rounds (the fifth in particular), so imagine what the Seahawks might do with four picks in the top 50. That plus Geno Smith is a logical place-holder at quarterback for the near-term. It’s a good time, and an optimistic time, to be a Seahawks fan.

8. I think Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker should have been suspended for a game for his hard shove of a Lions athletic trainer in the Week 18 game in Green Bay. Walker should have been forced to sit out of the Packers’ opener in 2023.

9. I think there is no other word for the fine system, in this case, than “insane.” On Oct. 30, Lions running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown against Miami and celebrated in the end zone by gyrating his hips, then got lifted in the air by center Frank Ragnow. I timed it. Took 4.46 seconds. No flag on the play. That week, Williams got fined $13,261. Contrast that to the infraction by Walker, six days after medics were heroes on the field for saving Damar Hamlin’s life. Walker shoved the athletic trainer to the turf with 7:30 remaining in the game and was ejected. Walker was fined $13,261 and missed one-eighth of the game. To review:





Williams end-zone-danced for 4.4 seconds. Wasn’t suspended. Fined $13,261.

Is there a soul out there who can justify this? I didn’t think so.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Steve Hartman, you’ve done it again.

b. TV Story of the Week: Hartman, On The Road for CBS News, reporting from Hopkins, Minn., from an elementary school where students did one of the nicest things I’ve ever seen.

c. A fifth-grade class taught by Betsy Julien found it unfair that students with physical disabilities at Glen Lake Elementary didn’t have any place to play on the playground—no adaptive playground equipment. They found out it would cost $300,000 to outfit the area with stuff so all could have fun at recess and after school.

d. Reported Hartman:



One day the students asked Julien why they couldn’t just buy the equipment themselves.

“I said, ‘Do you know how much that costs?! It costs a lot of money,’” Julien said. About $300,000, by her estimation.

The students were undeterred. They started collecting spare change, then held a bake sale, printed flyers and went door to door. Then they began cold-calling businesses and even got restaurants to donate a portion of their profits. This went on for months.

e. I lost it when the tears rolled down the teacher’s cheek after the kids met the goal. “My future as an adult is bright knowing that this generation of students, of changemakers, sees something that needs fixing, and they go for it headfirst,” she said.

f. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute of the Week: On MLK Day, here’s a three-minute story from the invaluable StoryCorps —which archives and catalogs interviews with ordinary and famous Americans at the Library of Congress—on Friday’s edition of NPR’s Morning Edition.

g. Host Dwane Brown has the story of a civil rights leader and former aide to Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Blake, whose family worked at a Louisiana cotton field when he was a young boy.

h. Said Blake:



“I guess I was 11, 12 years old. We were field workers. The adults said, we’re going to protest. They sat down at the end of the row. Well, time passed on, and we saw the owner of the plantation was coming toward us. And next thing I knew, everybody was back in the field.

“I didn’t go back. And he scolded me and said, I’m gonna tell your daddy about you. He’ll straighten you out. I said, well, sir, we said we weren’t going to go back until we told you our grievances, so that’s why I’m sitting now.”

i. Coaching Story of the Week: Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, on the dilemma facing Sean McVay , from coaches who have faced that same question—to coach or not to coach?

j. Farmer intros the story well:



The season is over for the Rams, but the hand-wringing is heading into overtime.

What will Sean McVay do? Will he continue to coach the team? Will he take a TV job? How about a leave of absence on a beach in St. Somewhere?

k. McVay has decided to return, of course. But the quotes and the situation are universal.

l. Joni Mitchell, you are awesome .

m. Congrats on the first child, Kevin Clark . Welcome to the world, Teddy. It is definitely not a slow news day for the Clarks.

n. I’m late on this, but congrats on good work to Coley Harvey of ESPN and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reporting on Damar Hamlin from the Cincinnati hospital that housed him. Long hours, good journalism by both.

o. And congrats to the winners of the annual awards from National Sports Media Association. Great work, Ian Eagle (national sportscaster of the year) and Pete Thamel and Ken Rosenthal (co-winners, national sportswriters of the year). I love seeing excellent, driven, hard-working people recognized. Those three men are fantastic at their jobs, and beacons for young people who strive to make it in the media business.

p. Crazier than Stetson Bennett playing college football at 25 years, three months old: Oregon tight end Cam McCormick has entered the transfer portal. He will be an eighth-year senior in 2023. Follow his Oregon career: Redshirt frosh 2016, played 13 games in 2017, broke his ankle in week one 2018, out injured in 2019, out injured in 2020, tore his Achilles in week two 2021, played a complete “junior” season in 2022. Seven years at Oregon, 18 receptions. Now McCormick wants to play an eighth.

Stetson Bennett after winning his second straight college football national title last week. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

q. I don’t know. I guess we’re all free to do what we want in this country, but it’s damn odd for a person to be on a college football roster for eight years.

r. Football Story of the Week: Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.com with a scathing look at the NFL delaying the game in which Damar Hamlin got hurt 14 days ago.

s. As Van Natta reported, it was NFL chief football administrator Dawn Aponte who was the key league official, not NFL executive VP Troy Vincent or anyone in the league office in New York. Wrote Van Natta:



Aponte appeared caught between two teams that didn’t want to play and league officials inside the command center, led by NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who left open that possibility for nearly an hour, the official said. “Whatever crazy nonsense she was getting,” the official added, “man, she held it. She held it strong.”

While NFL officials insisted that they never intended to restart the Bills-Bengals game, the accounts of coaches, players, union officials and team executives tell another story: Postponing the game was a ground-up decision.

“The league did not cancel the game,” the team official said. “The Bills and the Bengals canceled the game.”

…The team official placed blame for the league’s vacillation squarely on Vincent.

t. Crime Story of the Week: Max Marin of the Philadelphia Inquirer, on a 65-year-old cold case of a murdered boy that Philly police just won’t let go. For years, the murder victim was known simply as “the boy in the box,” because he was found beaten to death in a box 65 years ago.

u. Heartening to see the murder of a 4-year-old boy dating back to 1957 still under investigation. Joseph Augustus Zarelli just got a new headstone on what would have been his 70th birthday.

v. Writes Marin:



The case has haunted Philadelphia since February 1957, when Joseph’s body was discovered inside a cardboard box in a weedy lot in then-rural Fox Chase. His image dominated newspaper front pages as people hoped to identify the boy. The wait would last nearly 66 years.

Detectives served as pallbearers at Joseph’s first burial in 1957, at a Northeast Philadelphia potter’s field, where his first donated headstone read “Heavenly Father, Bless This Unknown Boy.” Authorities exhumed his remains in 1998 to extract mitochondrial DNA from a tooth, and he was reburied at Ivy Hill. (He was exhumed again in 2019 for more genetic sampling

Police said the hunt to find Joseph’s killer remains ongoing — but they have released few details since releasing the name. Not even the names of Joseph’s biological mother and father have been made public. That lack of information, combined with the unusual Zarelli surname, has led amateur sleuths to fill the gaps with wild speculations about the boy’s fate in what one expert called an episode of “true crime nutballery.”

w. To the scores who have asked … Yes, Joe Biden deserves every bit of the investigation the feds are launching on him. If Biden fashioned himself the president of virtue and intelligence as opposed to Donald Trump, he cannot make the errors he’s making now, with sloppy and illegal possession of classified documents. It’s not just a bad look, it’s bad for the country. It’s scary that a lifetime politician didn’t know better, or didn’t have people around him who knew better.

x. RIP Lisa Marie Presley, the lone child of Elvis Presley, the ex-wife of Michael Jackson. Sad to see her die at 54, the latest of so many in her family to die young. Elvis died at 42, Lisa’s son by suicide at 27, her paternal grandmother at 42, her maternal grandfather at 24 in a plane crash, Michael Jackson at 50. Lisa’s maternal grandmother died last year at 95. Sort of a mysterious life. She always said her dad was caring and loving.

y. Movie of the Week: The Banshees of the Inisherin. I don’t see many movies these days. But my wife and I watched this on HBO Friday night and loved it. One of the strangest movies I’ve seen. But in this case, strange is good. The premise is the relationship between two friends on a small island off the coast of Ireland, and one day one of them tells the other he doesn’t want to be friends with him anymore. Seems the other (Colin Farrell) is a dullard, and the former (Brendan Gleeson) wants to live the rest of his days not being bored. It’s slow in parts, but I can assure you, lots happens after that. Recommended.

z. Plus, you get to find out what “fecking” means.