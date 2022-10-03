FMIA Week 4: Hurts at Home in Philly, Players and Parents on Football Safety, and the Case for Aaron Donald

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think, for as shaky as the 1-3 Saints have been, they’re a double-doink – maybe 10 inches of a kick – away from being tied for the NFC South lead.

2. I think if I’d been writing the headline on the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota for the New Orleans Times Picayune last night, this would have been my headline: DOINK. DOINK.

3. I think I was highly impressed with the Jags Sunday. Competitive team, hustle to the ball at all times, good edge presence led by Josh Allen. Trevor Lawrence needs to have a better sense of pressure in the pocket and he must take care of the ball better, obviously. They could use a receiver to take some of the heat off Christian Kirk. But Duval wasn’t built in a day.

4. I think Jets alums and fans suffered a double blow over the weekend with the deaths of offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney. Powell was a four-time all-Pro, a mauler and technician on the line. Sweeney was a versatile lunch pail guy. He started every game for 11 straight years in his career, going from left guard to left tackle to center. I knew Sweeney, who was a classic blood-and-guts ballplayer and a valued teammate. I saw his friend and ex-teammate Jeff Lageman—he’s a Jacksonville radio voice—in the press box here Sunday, and he said, “Jim could have played in the fifties, which is the ultimate compliment I can give a player. So tough, such a great guy in the locker room.”

5. I think the hole got deeper for Brett Favre the other day when Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic reported on some questionable giving patterns by Favre’s Favre 4 Hope foundation. In 2018, they reported, Favre 4 Hope—whose mission was to aid “charitable organizations whose focus is to provide support for disadvantaged children,” plus assistance to breast cancer patients—gave the Southern Miss Athletic Foundation $60,000. That same year, The Athletic reported, no other charity received more than $10,000 from the Favre foundation. Maybe that’s not illegal, but it certainly is unethical.

6. I think it’s not incredibly concerning, because today is Oct. 3, and the draft is almost seven months away. But it’d worry me, if I were a GM with a potential quarterback need, that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the potential first pick in the 2023 draft, hurt his shoulder Saturday against Arkansas. Nick Saban played down the injury after the game, but did you hear what Gary Danielson said on CBS during the game? “I tore my rotator cuff on a play exactly like that.” And Pro Football Talk reported that Young “was in pain and could be heard yelling loudly” on the field. We shall see.

7. I think the possible change to MVP voting reported by CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is tremendous news. The 50 voters (national NFL media people, chosen by the Associated Press) who choose the MVP after the final game of the regular season have annually been asked to choose one player for the award. Now, per Jones, the AP is considering ranked-choice voting, the way other sports’ MVPs are chosen. Voters would vote for a number of players in descending order, with point values assigned to each. For instance, if the AP asks voters to pick five, the players on each ballot could be assigned point totals of 10 for first place, seven for second place, five for third place, three for fourth place, one for fifth place. I love the idea. As one of the voters, I hope the AP institutes it for this season.

8. I think the NFL doesn’t deserve praise for changing the Pro Bowl to a skills competition and flag-football event. The NFL dallied on this decision for years while an embarrassing display of non-football with players giving 36-percent effort was shown on national TV.

9. I think this Pro Bowl decision should have been made 15 years ago. I’d always hear from the pro-Pro Bowl crowd, But it gets good ratings—better than big NBA games! The NFL could show Patrick Mahomes playing marbles and get good ratings. That’s no excuse for continuing to show a product that has demeaned the NFL for years.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Hurricane Ian Story of the Week: Linda Robertson of the Miami Herald with a vivid account of what search and rescue is like on Fort Myers Beach.

b. This is startling, eye-opening and tough to read in spots. The power of a hurricane must, must, must be respected. It’s great journalism by Robertson.

c. Writes Robertson, quoting a first responder, a Miami firefighter who traveled to the area to help with search and rescue, describing the task at hand from the front lines:



“We received a head’s up that a neighbor was missing. Fourth house down on Anchorage. But there is no house here. They told us to look for a blue roof. But there is no blue roof here. We found it on the next block,” he said. “We were looking for two bodies on Andre-Mar Boulevard. We had to hunt for clues — the color of the paint, a house number, the make of the car that used to be in the driveway. We found them 200 yards from where the house had stood.”

d. Whew.

e. The American League MVP should be Aaron Judge, and it wouldn’t be close if not for Shohei Ohtani being as other-wordly as he’s been—capped by pitching a near-no-hitter last week and hitting 34 home runs. But Judge should get the award, and probably will in a rout.

f. Winning needs to count in the MVP award, I believe. The Yankees are 26 games over .500, close to winning 100 games. The Angels are 15 games under, and have been under .500 every day since June 5. They haven’t played a meaningful game in the last four months of the season. I realize sometimes an MVP can come from a bad team and should come from a bad team if the performance is so great it overrides a great performance on a great team. But the way Aaron Judge, with the weight of baseball’s biggest franchise on his shoulders for most of 162 games, has carried the Yankees while passing Babe Ruth and (as of today) tying Roger Maris for the most homers in American League history … and for being this close to winning the Triple Crown—he’s got to win it.

g. Story of the Week: Ksenia Ivanova and Catherine Porter of The New York Times on “Panic, Bribes, Ditched Cars and a Dash on Foot: Portraits of Flight from Russia:”

h. “People were running so fast that the wheels from their suitcases were falling off.”

i. Some 200,000 Russians – mostly men – have escaped, including through a thin gorge separating Russia from the country of Georgia. Wrote Ivanova and Porter:



DARIALI, Georgia — They are bus drivers, programmers, photographers, bankers. They have driven for hours, bribed their way through many police checkpoints — spending a month’s wages in some cases — and then waited at the border, most of them for days, in a traffic jam that stretched for miles.

Many grabbed their passports, abandoned their cars and crossed the frontier on foot, fearing that Russia would slam shut one of the last, precious routes to leave the country. The Kremlin dispatched teams to border crossings to weed out draft-eligible men and hand them conscription notices, and rumors spread on social media that it would seal the border.

Most of those who left had no idea when they would return home, if ever.

j. Ivanova, a photographer, found Russians in the woods and on the roads of Georgia and took their photos, and briefly told their stories. One of her subjects was Vladimir, a geologist from St. Petersburg:



His grandmother adores Putin. His mother hates Putin.

Vladimir thinks the Russian president is a madman who isn’t bluffing about using nuclear weapons — one reason he waited in line for 13 hours to cross the border.

“Every Russian family has someone who supports the war, and someone who’s against it,” he said. “It’s just some families fell apart because of it, and some have not.”

He went to one antiwar protest, but quickly realized both its danger and its futility, he said. “There’s probably 10 times more police than protesters,” he said. “It’s all pointless.”

k. That’s one of the things I absolutely love about reporters, about newspapers, about this craft: This story took you somewhere you cannot go, to see things you could not know. Fantastic.

l. Alarming Story of the Week: Oliver Whang of The New York Times on the rising percentage of burnout among American physicians.

m. If 63 percent of all U.S. doctors are experiencing at least one tangible symptom of burnout, we as a country are in big, big trouble. Wrote Whang:



Results released this month and published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, a peer-reviewed journal, show that 63 percent of physicians surveyed reported at least one symptom of burnout at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, an increase from 44 percent in 2017 and 46 percent in 2011. Only 30 percent felt satisfied with their work-life balance, compared with 43 percent five years earlier.

“This is the biggest increase of emotional exhaustion that I’ve ever seen, anywhere in the literature,” said Bryan Sexton, the director of Duke University’s Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality, who was not involved in the survey efforts.

The most recent numbers also compare starkly with data from 2020, when the survey was run during the early stages of the pandemic. Then, 38 percent of doctors surveyed reported one or more symptoms of burnout while 46 percent were satisfied with their work-life balance.

n. We need more doctors. We need shorter hours for the doctors we have.

o. Football Story of the Week: Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland, who doesn’t sound like he’s battling a disease that may kill him.

p. In 2019, Holland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that has no known cure. He needs to bottle his optimism, patent it, and sell it for thousands of dollars.

q. “If you can get through the storm, you’ll see the sunshine.” Wrote Branch:



Multiple myeloma has no cure and is infamous for roaring back after periods of remission. Barring a medical breakthrough, Holland’s battle will not end in victory.

Holland is back in remission. He’s in his 11th month of a clinical trial at UCSF that has eliminated the abnormal plasma cells that were multiplying about a year ago, forcing him to leave the team for the only time since he was diagnosed. He feels good. His biggest physical ailment is a balky hip that needs to be replaced, a reminder of the ex-linebacker’s seven-year NFL career with the Packers. So how often is his cancer in the back of his mind?

“Oh, all the time,” Holland said. “‘When is it going to come back? How long will this treatment work?’ You just don’t know.”

r. Radio Story of the Week: From NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, Eric Westervelt reports on the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting that killed 60 people.

s. Never found a motive. How is it possible that no motive was ever found?

t. “It’s something that’s forever, unfortunately, going to be part of me.”

u. The crime scene is now one of the parking lots for the Las Vegas Raiders.

v. No easy segue from that.

w. Newspaper Tease of the Week: A lifestyle section tease, referring to a story inside the paper, from The Wall Street Journal: “Can you teach an old dog to crop his pants?” Crop, meaning cut off the bottoms so the pants will be shorter. And not meaning anything else. At all.

x. Hey Dave Sims! Great call on the Cal Raleigh home run that sent the Mariners to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

y. “THE DREAM LIVES! THEY ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! THE DROUGHT IS OVER!”

“THE DREAM LIVES! THEY’RE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! THE DROUGHT IS OVER!” @TheDaveSimsShow just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/DmbJRvsbJW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022

z. I HAVE TO SEE “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”