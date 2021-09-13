FMIA Week 1: Cheese, Decisions And Dreams—Jameis Winston Gets The ‘W’ In Saints’ Statement Rout Of Pack

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think here’s some quick hits on 11 of the most interesting players or position groups of Week 1 with analysis from Pro Football Focus:

• Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence. A mixed bag, but not good overall. Only 59.6 percent of throws were catchable, and he had four turnover-worthy plays.

• The Kansas City offensive line. With five new starters playing 67 snaps each, the group kept Patrick Mahomes cleaner than the Super Bowl, but that’s damning with faint praise. They’ll need to do better than 22 pressures on 45 Mahomes drops. The two best PFF grades went to rookies: right guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey, in that order.

• New England QB Mac Jones. Good for a debut, for sure, with only one turnover-worthy play in 75 snaps. The yards-per-attempt, 7.9, is big time.

• The Buffalo pass rush. Looking for help to buttress the aging Jerry Hughes, the Bills are still looking. Ben Roethlisberger was pressured only nine times on 38 dropbacks. The Bills have to get better production from the young group.

• L.A. Chargers safety Derwin James. After playing only five games in the last two years due to injury, James played well in Washington: two run-game stuffs, one hurry as a rusher and three stops in the passing game. The Chargers need more of that.

• Giants T Andrew Thomas. His PFF game grade against the Broncos, 70.9, was in the meaty part of the curve, an improvement for a guy who’d been battered as a rookie. Daniel Jones was pressured on a third of his drops, which isn’t great but for the Giants is an improvement.

• Indy QB Carson Wentz. Didn’t make many big plays, but in his first game as a Colt, had zero turnover-worthy plays in 77 snaps.

• Jets QB Zach Wilson. A nice debut overall, though he didn’t get much help with six sacks taken and pressured consistently. He did hold the ball too long a few times, including a bizarre 9.22-second hold just trying to make something happen. Three big-time throws (a PFF stat), three turnover-worthy plays, five drops.

• Philadelphia T Jordan Mailata. Shortly after getting an eyebrow-raising, $16-million-a-year extension, the former Aussie rugby player lived up to the hype. He allowed one pressure and zero sacks of quarterback Jalen Hurts in 41 pass-blocking snaps.

• Arizona edge-rusher Chandler Jones. The advanced stats confirmed Jones’ great day: In 50 snaps, he had four pressures and five sacks of Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.

• Detroit QB Jared Goff. Rallied the Lions late, but the numbers overall were just okay. Still mostly a short thrower (24th average depth of target in Week 1, with 6.8 yards per attempt). Three big-time throws, two turnover-worthy plays.



2. I think the gaudiest number of the weekend was 12.35. That’s the yards-per-attempt for Matthew Stafford in his Rams debut. Seeing that 8.0 is good to very good, 12.35 is ridiculous (26 attempts, 321 yards). I expect the Rams to have Stafford throw more than 26 times in just about every game this year.

3. I think I loved watching the Arizona defense play against Derrick Henry on Sunday. When the game was still a game, Henry ran nine times for eight yards—that was his first-half total. The best stop was a classic J.J. Watt stop near the goal line, Watt swam past his blocker, dove toward the middle of the line, batted one of Henry’s legs, and tripped him up a yard short of the goal line.

4. I think it’s pretty easy, week after week, to focus on the genius of Patrick Mahomes when you watch Kansas City play. He made another one of those ridiculous across-the-body throws while rolling right Sunday. But the biggest play of the game was made by a safety who toils in the shadow of Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen, and a cornerback the Vikings didn’t re-sign, Mike Hughes. At midfield with just over a minute left, the Browns needed a TD to salvage a game they’d blown. Sorensen, blitzing from the left, bore in on Baker Mayfield. “I just wanted to disrupt the throw,” Sorensen said. “Sometimes it’s not pretty, but the teams that make the plays at the end usually win.” Sorensen hit Mayfield from behind, affecting his throw, and Hughes picked it at the KC 42 with 69 seconds left. Ballgame.

5. I think I look at Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert and think: Are both going to the Hall of Fame, or just one; and if one, which one? So confident at such a young age.

6. I think the most noticeable point about the Bucs’ opener was Tampa Bay’s offensive depth. Think of this: The Bucs didn’t dress explosive rookie wideout Jaelon Darden for the win over Dallas. Three passing-game mainstays last year, Cameron Brate, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson, combined to play 29 snaps Thursday night. Tight end O.J. Howard, hurt all last year, played only six snaps against Dallas. Glass-half-empty folk might say, The Bucs are going to overuse old guys Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. I would say, Who’s got the skill-position depth of the Bucs? Brate, Miller and Johnson averaged 57 combined snaps per game in the four playoff games last year. The fact they played only 29 against Dallas tells me they, plus Darden and Howard, will have lots left in the tank when needed.

7. I think if Cam Newton had clearly been the best Patriots quarterback in training camp, he would have been the starter entering the season. By all accounts, Mac Jones was either slightly better or clearly better than Newton in camp and so won the job—aided most likely by the fact that Jones had his best day against the Giants in a full practice when Newton was missing for five days because of Covid protocols. And so now you wonder, Newton’s a former MVP, he’s on the street, a team can probably get him cheap, why isn’t he getting picked up? Three distinct reasons that I see:

• Newton last Friday dropped a video with some comments about his release from New England. This statement by him would scare any coach or GM thinking about bringing him in: ”I was gonna be a distraction without being the starter. Just my aura. That’s my gift and my curse.” You think any team wants a backup quarterback (if that’s what Newton would be) who admits when he’s not playing that he’d be a distraction if he wasn’t playing?

• A backup QB is an insurance policy and should be an aid to the starter. Think it’s smart to bring in an unvaccinated player to fill that role? Truth is, any unvaccinated plyer could vanish for 10 days, no exceptions, if he tests positive at any point during the season.

• Newton didn’t play well last year. Whatever the reason, that is indisputable. And the recent evidence suggests he was going to be in for a battle to keep his job this summer. When he lost the job, his own words suggest that he’d be a bad backup. So unless some team has a major injury crisis at quarterback this year, I think there’s a good chance he stays unemployed through the season.

8. I think I’d like to take a moment in a frenetically busy Week 1 of the NFL season to wish Dan Marino a happy 60th birthday on Wednesday. For all the people who have played with Marino, rooted for Marino, covered Marino, or worked with Marino (I’m in the last two categories), I’m sure well wishes will be sent from around the globe to Marino this week.

9. I think I’d like someone please to wake me when the Washington franchise picks a name. The breathless coverage of the final eight candidates, which may or may not be the final eight candidates . . . sheesh.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. The only thing I truly miss about the days following 9/11: how nice people were to each other. How truly nice. I volunteered with scores of people in the two weeks following the attacks on this country, and I was assigned to work in a giant warehouse in lower Manhattan where stuff from all over the country was being divvied up—boots for workers at the site, clothing for anyone who needed it, cases of all kinds of food and bottled water.

b. Do we have some of that niceness left? Please?

c. 9/11 Story of the Week: “I was responsible for those people,” by Tim Alberta, in The Atlantic. Wrote Alberta:



On the evening of September 4, 2021, one week before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Glenn Vogt stood at the footprint of the North Tower and gazed at the names stamped in bronze. The sun was diving below the buildings across the Hudson River in New Jersey, and though we didn’t realize it, the memorial was shut off to the public. Tourists had been herded behind a rope line some 20 feet away, but we’d walked right past them. As we looked on silently, a security guard approached. “I’m sorry, but the site is closed for tonight,” the man said.

Glenn studied the guard. Then he folded his hands as if in prayer. “Please,” he said. “I was the general manager of Windows on the World, the restaurant that was at the top of this building. These were my employees.”

The man glanced over Glenn’s shoulder. “Which ones?”

Glenn didn’t say anything. Slowly, he turned and swept his open palm across the air, demonstrating the scale of the devastation: All 79 names were grouped together. The guard closed his eyes. “Take as much time as you need,” he said softly.

d. Powerful.

e. This is what’s crazy about tennis, at least to me. In the women’s semis at the U.S. Open, with the 73rd-ranked player in the world, Leylah Fernandez of Canada, going shot-for-shot with the second-ranked player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the crowd in New York was going nuts pretty consistently for Fernandez. And why not? Fernandez entered the tournament as the ultimate underdog, and in the three previous matches, Fernandez had beaten the third-, 17th- and fifth-rated players in the world. Along the way, she’d been charismatic, smily, excited, and this crowd had fallen in love with her. So now the crowd was going bonkers for Fernandez as she battled Sabalenka. The ardent tennis fan would know Sabalenka, but the lesser fan wouldn’t. Sitting home (I watched it on DVR), you could feel the excitement for Fernandez. So this is what I heard on ESPN in the middle for the match:



Chris Evert: “The crowd hasn’t been that bad.” Chris Fowler: “They’ve been fair . . . for the most part.”

Seriously? The crowd should be polite and sit on its hands and not root for the exciting underdog, or root in some prescribed fashion? Man, don’t tell fans what to do. It’s absurd. I like the ESPN tennis crew—Fowler is good at everything—but let’s let fans react the way fans want to react, shall we?

f. Football Story of the Week: Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, with a smart and important story about the impact of two under-40 coaches, Sean McVay and Brandon Staley.

g. Rodrigue has been doing some excellent work covering the Rams and branching into broader football stories. This is terrific, about how new ideas on both sides of the ball are impacting the game:



McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur and Mike McDaniel were all on the same Washington staff as young offensive assistants now approaching a decade ago, under Kyle’s father, Mike Shanahan. All were under 30, all were bright and abnormally competitive and all were hungry to find a way to add pages to the Shanahan playbook however they could.

Three of the four went on to become head coaches. McVay was hired in Los Angeles in 2017 and made international headlines as the NFL’s youngest head coach. LaFleur joined him for a season as offensive coordinator, spent a season as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee and now is the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Kyle Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2016 before becoming the head coach of the 49ers in 2017, just as McVay also joined the division and head-coaching ranks; McDaniel is currently Shanahan’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco. Raheem Morris, who was on the defensive side in Washington, is now back with McVay as his defensive coordinator. Another Mike Shanahan disciple (although he was not with Kyle Shanahan in Washington), Rich Scangarello, journeyed to San Francisco to coach quarterbacks under Shanahan.

Richmond Flowers, another former offensive assistant on that staff who now runs the sports agency Collective Sports Advisors, likes to tell a story about current 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster, from when they were all together in Washington. Foerster, Flowers said, used to look around at all of them crammed, bickering and brainstorming, in those offensive coaching rooms in Ashburn, Va., and remark, “You guys are f---ing lucky. There are very few buildings like this.’”

“That’s when you know something is right,” Flowers recalled. “What do you do when you’re a part of something that doesn’t exist anywhere else is the league?”

h. USMNT Story of the Week: Grant Wahl, the longtime soccer maestro for Sports Illustrated and elsewhere, now has his own substack site, Futbol with Gant Wahl, and he was in Honduras to see the 4-1 victory that the Americans desperately needed in the World Cup qualifier Wednesday night.

i. Grant Wahl loves the world game. He’s been everywhere for it. I was interested to read what it must have been like for a home team to lose by giving up four second-half goals in a game it too needed desperately, and Wahl delivered:



SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — You hear and read a lot about what it’s like for the USMNT to face hostile fans in Central America during World Cup qualifying. But only on rare occasions does the script get flipped, and that hostility turns inward, and you have a scene like the one in the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano after the U.S.’s 4-1 come-from-behind victory on Thursday night.

The Honduran fans rained debris on their own team.

After the U.S. scored three goals in the final 15 minutes, the Honduran supporters revolted. They threw bottles at their players, who tried to evade the barrage by running into the stadium tunnel through a protective line of helmeted police officers holding their shields in the air. They chanted in anger at the Honduran coach, Fabián Coito, yelling ¡FUERA COITO! (COITO OUT!) They whistled and shook their fists. Honduras is a proud soccer country, and honor is a powerful thing. La H’s second-half performance, they were saying loud and clear, had not been honorable.

Hondurans in the stadium have been friendly to American visitors the four times I have been here. So it was a strange feeling to walk through that stadium concerned about your safety, but only because you might get caught in the crossfire of Hondurans vs. Hondurans.

j. Futbol with Grant Wahl might be worth a Substack follow/subscription, especially with the U.S. still not locked into a World Cup berth. Wahl will be there for all the ups and downs.

k. Radio Story of the Week: Steve Inskeep of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” with a gem on an Afghan man who became an interpreter for the U.S. Army and then a U.S. citizen and, well, his story is compelling and worth 11 minutes of your life.

l. The Said Noor story is such a great illustration of why the United States, troubled as it is, is a beacon for the world’s neediest.

m. “Tom Brady” is in this story. From Afghanistan to Houston and Wisconsin . . . building better lives in a deserving family.

n. Said’s sister: “I want to be a doctor.”

o. Said: “That’s something you will do in this country.”

p. Reality Check Story of the Week: Matthew Futterman of the New York Times on ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, who was attempting to break the five-year-old record for speediest running of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail. Problems ensued.

q. Jurek is 47. At 41, he set the record, which requires a person to run about 50 miles a day for six weeks. But an early quad strain on the rough terrain knocked him out of the running after seven days. Wrote Futterman:



Part of him does not want to subject himself to this ordeal again, but his wife, Jenny, has already mentioned that he’s likely going to want to go back to “clean up my mess,” Jurek said.

“It’s good to be humbled,” he said. “Humans need to be humbled, to have those experiences where we need to adapt to things, because that is where the magic happens. How do we adapt to a struggle? There’s beauty in the struggle. The reality is you don’t always win. You can be defeated.”

r. How do we adapt to the struggle? There’s beauty in the struggle. The reality is you don’t always win. Lots of value in that.

s. Stop with the outrage on Brian Kelly. He made a bad joke. End of story. Move on.

t. Beernerdness: Five Boroughs Summer Ale (Five Boroughs Brewing Company, Brooklyn, N.Y.). Had this on tap in Manhattan the other day, ice cold, in a goblet. Darker than most similar ales I’ve seen, and hoppier. An excellent bite, with a bit of sweetness to it. Really liked it. I see that it’s sold in cans, so I’ll be on the lookout.

u. There must be a good reason for the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions to have been on a September Wednesday afternoon, but I really can’t think of one. Hey! Let’s make a headline event as anonymous as possible!

v. It’s Sept. 13, and I guess I don’t have to look in the small print for the Bobcat scores for the rest of the season. Saturday, in Athens: Duquesne 28, Ohio 26. Where have you gone, Frank Solich?

w. Happy first birthday, Defector. You’re making a major mark.

x. The Toronto Blue Jays belong in the playoffs. The Red Sox and Yankees, that’s another matter. Speaking of the playoffs, there’s something unfair about the scenario: Giants win 106 games. Dodgers win 103. In the Wild Card game, Dodgers burn ace Walker Buhler in the one-game series Oct. 4, then fly to rested San Francisco on the ensuing off-day and begin the five-game division series Oct. 6. Dodgers pitch Buehler once, in game three. Giants pitch top two pitchers, Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb, twice each (if one can go on three days’ rest) if the series goes five. I’d be more of a fan, in terms of scheduling, of the three teams with the best records in the league getting a bye from the Wild Card game, and the two teams with the worst records playing in the Wild Card game. In this case, if things stay as they are, the Giants, Dodgers and Brewers would get a pass, and San Diego or Cincinnati would play the N.L. East winner in the Wild Card game.

y. Baseball is so fascinating to me. The Yankees very recently won 13 games in a row. They played a four-game home series against Toronto last week, lost all four, and never led once in the series. That’s the first time in 96 years that the Yankees were swept in a series of at least four games and never led once. Figure that out.