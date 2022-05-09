FMIA: ‘The Jets Stole The Draft’ And More Resonating Conclusions After Seven Rounds Of Sensible Selections

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think—quick!—you’ve got to hustle to the TV. Turn on NFL Network. The NFL’s about to announce Houston’s Week 9 foe! Must-see TV!

2. I think, as I’ve written recently, I still think the two front-runners for the first game of the season—which the NFL has a very tight lid on right now—are Buffalo at the Rams or Denver at the Rams, on Thursday night, Sept. 8.

3. I think if I’m Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, the new Raiders’ braintrust, I am drawing a solid line of demarcation between the business side of the building in Henderson, Nev., and the football side. And I’m staying on the football side. The ownership and business side is mayhem, and I have no idea who I’d be able to trust there.

4. I think I don’t know who’s to blame for the Raiders’ front-office follies. I do know they’ve had enough club presidents, GMs, COOs, etc., to fill 10 Fortune 500 companies in the last two years, and I do know the Raiders have one of the most undisciplined front offices in recent NFL history. If Mark Davis wants his new GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels to have a real chance to challenge Kansas City in the AFC West, he’ll make sure his organization is buttoned up a lot tighter than it is now. (That’s assuming Davis’ internal behavior is clean as a whistle, which needs to be established.)

5. I think there’s just one thing amiss with Tom Brady saying the ball getting knocked free in the Tuck Rule game “might have been a fumble.” It’s not his decision to make. It’s the officials’ decision to make, and they ruled, by the letter of the law, that it was not a fumble. However it looked, however cute the Brady video is 21 years later … it’s meaningless. Brady is good at stoking social-media furor, that’s for sure. And of course it looked like a fumble. But by rule at the time, it was not a fumble. Case closed.

6. I think much has been said about Ryan Tannehill’s statement that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor Malik Willis, the quarterback picked in the third round by the Titans. Tannehill’s right. It’s not in his job description, the same way it hasn’t been in other quarterbacks’ job descriptions. But I know Tannehill a bit. He’s going to be a very good teammate to Willis. He’s a good person. Of course he’s right that he doesn’t have to mentor Willis. But naturally, he will.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 2: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 34-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

7. I think the big problem with what Tannehill said is this: It sounds selfish, and it becomes a story. Why let it? Why not answer the question this way … I’ll support Malik in the quarterback room and on the field, the same way Matt Moore supported me early on in Miami. We’ll both get better through the classroom work and competing on the field.

8. I think it’s pretty tone-deaf to think the Titans wouldn’t think of backstopping the quarterback position after Tannehill’s meh 2021 season and poor performance in the playoff game against Cincinnati—a performance that shook Tannehill so much that he said last week he sought professional help to deal with the disappointment of it. He’s on the verge of turning 34, and the Titans, today, can’t be positive he’s their quarterback on opening day 2023. Taking a quarterback 86th overall isn’t a slap in Ryan Tannehill’s face. It’s an insurance policy for the team coming off being the first seed in the AFC, and coming off being shaken by the play of the guy who’s supposed to be the franchise quarterback.

9. I think the Interesting Note of the Week That No One Realizes (I invent some pretty weird stuff in this space) is this: Returner/receiver Andre Roberts signed with Carolina last week. It’s his eighth team in nine years. Let us count:



2013, Arizona. Last season as Larry Fitzgerald’s receiving partner (182 catches in four years) and golf partner. 2014-15, Washington. Had a 99-yard TD on a kickoff return at Carolina in 2015. 2016, Detroit. Had a 55-yard punt return for TD in win over Jacksonville. 2017, Atlanta. Unimpactful. 2018, N.Y. Jets. Superb year. First-team all-pro, with punt and kick returns for TD. 2019-20, Buffalo. Made his second and third Pro Bowls as dual-threat returner. 2021, Houston. Played six games, cut after fumbling against the Colts. 2021, L.A. Chargers. Had his longest kick return, 101 yards, a week shy of turning 34. 2022, Carolina. Joined his sixth team in 54 months.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Klemko! You’re back! Robert Klemko, Washington Post correspondent and former NFL scribe, returned to the mainland after a month writing about the war in Ukraine. He’s happy to be home, as this shot from Instagram would illustrate.

b. Enfield, Conn., is my hometown. And Enfield High School is my alma mater. The most influential coach/teacher I had in my formative years was Bob Bromage, who helped me love baseball. The town just named one of its baseball fields after him, and Bob Bromage Field is a long-overdue honor. Bob Bromage has no idea how much like Bill Parcells he was to a bunch of wide-eyed doofuses trying to learn baseball. He didn’t take crap, he taught the game acerbically and magnificently, and he didn’t care about anything except doing everything he could to win. Congrats, Bob, on a great honor, and I’m glad you’re still around to see it.

c. Engrossing Radio Interview of the Week: Jennifer Grey, the star of “Dirty Dancing,” and a big part of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” has written a memoir called, “Out of the Corner.” She was on WNYC’s “All of It,” with host Allison Stewart, and Grey had no issue with discussing everything about the botched nose job that so affected her life. The guts of Grey to admit stuff from the deepest part of her self was riveting, I thought. Grey said: “Somebody hear me! I am so alone!” Recommended.

d. Peyton Manning must be lauded for volunteering to start a scholarship fund for former Broncos teammate DeMaryius Thomas at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. What’s so cool about this effort is that it’s not going to help athletes who already have a chance at a college education. It’s to help those needy students from Thomas’ county in Georgia, Laurens County, or neighboring areas, for students who have a significant financial need. One other cool part of the scholarship: Students not only need a “B” average or better in high school, but also should have elements of community service or volunteerism on their student résumé. That is a great way to honor Thomas, a very good player and a very good person in the community. Good for Manning and his wife, Ashley.

e. Albert Breer: Congrats on your terrific mock—particularly the direct hits on Zion Johnson at 17 and Quay Walker at 22. That’s some great picking. You never told me you had fortune-telling capabilities. Seriously, dude: Great job.

f. Brilliant Baseball Moment of the Week: The nephew of Alex Rodriguez hit a big fly, a monster jack, a sultanous swat, in his first major-league at-bat for the Miami Marlins. Not only that, but he hit it off a legit hurler, Sean Manaea.

A-Rod's nephew Joe Dunand just hit a HR in his first big league AB. pic.twitter.com/ZCSVipk7Ab — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 8, 2022

g. Oh my. The 2022 Kentucky Derby. Do I have a voice left?

h. Rich Strike! A $30,000 claimer 7.5 months ago, opened at 99 to 1 in the crowded Kentucky Derby Field, AND LOOK AT THAT HORSE COME DOWN THE STRETCH … and Rich Strike is your Kentucky Derby winner.

i. Tech Story of the Week: Georgia Wells, Yoree Koh and Salvador Rodriguez of the Wall Street Journal with an excellent look at how TikTok staffers had to work ridiculous hours as a matter of course to simply get their work done. They wrote:



“In Los Angeles, the base of TikTok‘s U.S. operation, some employees complain of sleep deprivation exacerbated by frequent weekend work and mandatory meetings with colleagues across the globe.

Some ex-U.S. employees said to attend virtual meetings with managers in Beijing, they had to begin their work week on Sunday afternoon, which is Monday morning in China.

“I actually think I developed a sleep disorder from working so late into the evenings,” Chloe Shih, a former employee in California, said in a YouTube video.

j. I’m reminded of the hours young coaches have to work in college and pro football. In the NFL, you don’t ask about the hours you’ll have to work when you take a job, because the line of willing employees behind you will be thrilled to work said hours if you’re not.

k. One thing I forget to get to last week: Are you Brooklyn Nets fans happy you moved heaven and earth to sign Kyrie Irving?

l. No, I didn’t think so.

m. Let me know, Red Sox fans, if you have any hope to be remotely competitive in August. Sure looks grim to me. It’s a bad thing if you can’t hit. But not hitting combined with a bad bullpen, now that’s the death knell of a baseball season. And it’s only May 9!

n. Eff 2022. That’s what the baseball gods have to be thinking, with the Sox blowing game after game and now Chris Sale having a setback with the rib injury.

o. Golf Story of the Week: Alan Shipnuck, writing for The Fire Pit Collective, on the bizarre life and times of Phil Mickelson, which, apparently, include the gambling losses of $40-million. Writes Shipnuck:



Mickelson’s love of gambling is fundamental to understanding his style of play as a golfer. It might also explain the Saudi seduction. Based on his comments to me, he clearly enjoyed the idea of sticking it to the PGA Tour, but the real motivation was plainly the funny money being offered by the Saudis. Why was Phil so eager to cash in, at the risk of alienating so many fans and endorsement partners? The massive scale of Mickelson’s gambling losses has never before been made public, but, as noted in the book, during the Billy Walters insider trading investigation, government auditors conducted a forensic examination of Phil’s finances.

According to a source with direct access to the documents, Mickelson had gambling losses totaling more than $40 million in the four-year period (2010–14) that was scrutinized. In those prime earning years, his income was estimated to be just north of $40 million a year. That’s an obscene amount of money, but once he paid his taxes (including the California tariffs he publicly railed against), he was left with, what, low-20s? Then he had to cover his plane and mansion(s), plus his agent, caddie, pilots, chef, personal trainer, swing coaches and sundry others. Throw in all the other expenses of a big life—like an actual T. Rex skull for a birthday present—and that leaves, what, $10 million? Per the government audit, that’s roughly how much Mickelson averaged in annual gambling losses.

p. Ahhhhh … I don’t know exactly how to think of that, but I do think it’s pretty obvious that a man who loses $10 million a year gambling probably isn’t going to be able to just stop when the sick money stops rolling in.

q. Legal Story of the Week: Conor Orr and Gary Gramling of Sports Illustrated, with a look at the recently dismissed case against the Browns by former coach Hue Jackson.

r. Orr and Gramling detail a bonus system that skirts the boundaries of a team trying to build up high draft choices. In other words, a system that some could see as not trying as hard to win as possible. They write of their story:



The reporting provides an intimate look at a franchise attempting to walk a tightrope between “smart rebuild” and “all-out tank,” while trying to meld classic “football” coaches and scouts with a progressive “analytics” front office. They reveal actions that could be interpreted as violating the league’s principle of competitive integrity: Specifically, an addendum to Jackson’s contract includes bonus incentives that—while they do not specifically call for Jackson to lose games—appear to incentivize losing.

… Ostensibly, the bonus system was built in order to encourage collaboration between the coaching staff and personnel department, as [owner] Jimmy Haslam sought to meld traditional scouting with an analytics-heavy approach (a column, presumably designated for the head of personnel, had the same goals as the “coach” column, though some of the percentages differed). It didn’t work; Jackson, according to his unfiled application to vacate arbitration, first alerted the NFL to his concerns with the Browns’ four-year plan in November 2016, about halfway through his first season in Cleveland.

Multiple people outside the Browns organization who reviewed the table believe it could be seen as innovative. But it is, objectively, not in the best interest of the coach from a win-loss standpoint.

“If I got that sent to me, the first thing I’d think was ‘Holy s---, this is, like, a tank bonus,’” one veteran coaching agent says.

s. Nothing to see here, the league ruled. Surprise!

t. Beernerdness: Forgot to mention this gem from my trip to Philadelphia on draft night: Ship Bottom Brewery (Beach Haven, N.J.) has a delightful “Blueberry Bikini Bottom” Wheat beer—and don’t blame me for the name—that is light and summery and tastes good even on a 43-degree Philly evening. Recommended.

u. As usual, Rich Eisen is doing good things for children who need it most with his Run Rich Run sprint and fundraiser: https://www.stjude.org/get-involved/other-ways/run-rich-run-nfl-40.html. Good luck to him, and to St. Jude.

v. So I’ve got an idea. Ready?

w. I will have several guest columns in June and July, when I am off. (And when I will be off with my wife on a two-year-Covid-delayed 40th-anniversary trip to Italy.) I was thinking about guest columnists while I’m gone, and this thought came to mind: I should ask my readers to give their best suggestions on how to make the NFL better.

x. So here is the idea: Between now and midnight May 23, send me your idea of something that would make the NFL better—a playing rule, a franchise shift, a quirky thing you’ve had on your mind forever, a scheduling change, anything to make the game you love better. Write a smart summary of your idea, 300 words max. And on one of my off weeks, we’ll plan to use the 10 best/most interesting/most valid ideas for one of my guest columns.

y. So send me your idea in 300 words or less, with your name and where you live. Send to peterkingfmia@gmail.com. Make it concise. Make it sing. And I’ll choose the best 10, and you’ll be (for a moment) famous! You’ve got two weeks. And also: Put “FMIA contest” in the subject line.