FMIA Week 7: Road Wins At Ravens, Steelers? Joe Burrow’s Bengals Are Scary, And It’s Not Even Halloween

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this is an interesting little nugget from Atlanta’s 30-27 win in Miami on Sunday: Falcons coach Arthur Smith had a photo of a Muhammad Ali knockout punch of Sonny Liston on his playsheet. “I put something there [on the back of the playsheet] every week,” Smith told me post-game, surprised that it had been noticed by the TV cameras. “I usually have our theme of the week. It’s an iconic shot, of course. To me, it represents the mindset you need. Every game in the NFL is a heavyweight fight. You gotta go for the knockout every week.” Give credit to Atlanta. After stumbling out of the gates 0-2, the Falcons have won three of four and could get over .500 Sunday at home against slumping Carolina. “Lots of big games in Atlanta this weekend,” Smith said. Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series are Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, Astros at Braves, and Panthers-Falcons is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

2. I think you don’t often get to have the kind of weekend Steve Levy’s having in Seattle, and it deserves to get a note here. Levy, for the first time in 17 years, did play-by-play of a hockey game Saturday night (he loves hockey) and tonight he’ll do play-by-play of his first love, “Monday Night Football.” It wasn’t just any hockey game; it was the Seattle Kraken, in the new and innovative arena in downtown Seattle, with that crazy fan base welcoming the newest pro sports team to the city.

IT'S A KRAKEN GOAL 🦑🏒



The first in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena!! pic.twitter.com/w3EzYZFbkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2021

“How many times do you get to be at a birth of a franchise?” Levy said from Seattle on Sunday. He was onto prep for tonight’s Saints-Seahawks game. “The great thing was, the arena’s not cookie-cutter. The biggest difference is you look up and there’s nothing in the middle of it—they’ve got two big video boards on the sides. Fans were just super into it. They will be number one in merchandise sales, I can tell you that. The other cool thing: They collect the rainwater off the roof and it is funneled down into becoming the home ice.” Levy said he marveled at Joe Buck for moving so smoothly between baseball and football at this time of year on FOX. “Joe’s a machine. How he can switch sports back and forth so quickly and so well is amazing.” And this weekend, for Levy, will be one he remembers forever. “It’ll be on the back of my baseball card,” he said. “These are my two loves.”

3. I think those alternate uniforms the Packers wore Sunday—solid bright yellow helmets, forest-green jerseys, two yellow shoulder stripes, yellow numbers, matching forest-green pants with a yellow stripe down the side—are the best alternates I’ve seen in the NFL. The look was in honor of the uniforms worn by the team in the 1950s.

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 24: Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates his interception during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4. I think the Football Story of the Week comes from the talented Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, on the quirky Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Jhabvala writes:



"[Hackett] majored in neurobiology, nearly became a doctor, taught hip-hop dance classes, is a wine connoisseur and has a gravitational pull to the greatest, biggest challenges he can find for himself. Hackett is, in short, a Renaissance man with a childish fervor who has a love for teaching, a love for football and a mental library few can match. Who else has sung Justin Timberlake over his headset when giving play-calls to a quarterback in the huddle? ‘It doesn’t take more than five minutes of talking to him to realize this guy’s really not like the rest of them,’ said quarterback Blake Bortles, a former first-round pick who played four years for Hackett in Jacksonville.”

Nice piece about a guy who’s been in the league for years but is still relatively unknown.

5. I think there was so much to admire about the extremely unglamorous win by the Browns on Thursday night. Two huge players in the game: running back D’Ernest Johnson, right tackle Blake Hance. I would not be surprised if either of those players was the 53rd player on the roster on cutdown weekend. But they were both huge in the Browns winning a survival game that prevented them from having a losing record with the Steelers coming to town next week. Johnson, who went hat-in-hand to get a job with the dearly departed Alliance of American Football, eventually made the Browns as roster marginalia, had a big role against Denver (and 144 rushing yards) only because Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were hurt.

Hance’s story is better. You may remember reading in this column on Jan. 11 the incredible Covid-related story of Hance getting plucked off the Jets’ practice squad on Saturday in Week 16 last year, and Hance driving to Cleveland in time for a Covid test and team meeting Saturday night. A week later, Hance was pressed into duty because of injury and played 15 snaps in the playoff win at Pittsburgh—without allowing a sack or pressure of Baker Mayfield. Now, Hance has started three straight games at tackle (two at left, one at right) and not allowed a sack in 203 snaps. In 231 snaps total this year, Hance has allowed five pressures, one QB hit and one sack. Former New England first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, in 274 snaps, has given up eight pressures, three hits, three sacks allowed. Teams that play close attention to the bottom of the roster get rewarded when the team is crushed by injury, and GM Andrew Berry and his staff deserve credit for the care and feeding the full roster.

6. I think the Thursday night game told me one other thing: For the 11th time in 16 years next March, the Denver Broncos are likely to be in the market for a long-term quarterback. I empathize with Teddy Bridgewater, playing hurt the way he’s doing right now. But either Bridgewater or Drew Lock is going to have to show a lot more than they have in the past three months to convince GM George Paton to not pursue again the quarterback of the future in Denver. Those the Broncos have tried: Jay Cutler, Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning (a different story; they knew he’d give them three or four very good years, he did, but Manning never was the “long-term” guy), Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Bridgewater.

7. I think, still, the best idea for Denver is to hope Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay next February. The Packers, if Rodgers insists on a trade, would want to send Rodgers to the AFC. Rodgers might want Pittsburgh, but my guess is Denver would offer more. Paton could put together a very good package and still likely have a good receiver group for Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers, as I’ve written, could also wait till March 2023 to be an unrestricted free-agent at 39 and choose his last home from any of the other 31 teams. The status of Rodgers could be the story of the next two offseasons.

8. I think I have a thought or two about college football today. Particularly, LSU coach/coach-about-to-be-fired/mailing-it-in-for-the-rest-of-the-year Ed Orgeron. He will not coach LSU after this season. He and the university have agreed that he is out in two months, and that he will be paid the remainder of his contract over the next four years regardless whether he works anywhere else. LSU will pay him $16.8 million to not coach. That’s not particularly outrageous in the coaching business. But here some evidence that Orgeron is luckiest man on the face of the earth because of one decision he made in 2018—admitting Joe Burrow to play at LSU. Some facts to consider:

• Orgeron went 10-25 at his first head-coaching job, Ole Miss, from 2005-07, then took a year to address some personal demons.

• After bouncing around at various jobs, he got the LSU head-coaching job in 2016 and went 15-6 in his first two seasons.

• With Burrow on board, LSU went 10-3 in 2018 and 15-0 in 2019. Burrow, Justin Jefferson and J’Marr Chase led the team to one of the great runs in college history.

• Since the national championship win led by the greatest quarterback season in college history, LSU is 9-9.

The school said last week that it will seek a new coach for 2022 after the season. Orgeron, who had not met with his coaching staff for at least the first two full days after the announcement of his departure, said he will not coach next year. He did say he will be fine financially. “I think I’m gonna have enough money to buy me a hamburger,” Orgeron said.

Gross.

Joe Burrow got a lot of this partnership. Orgeron gave him a starting job in the SEC. Burrow gave LSU a championship. I doubt Burrow even thinks about it, but I know how I’d feel if I were in Burrow’s shoes, making nothing while this coach makes $17 million because his team went 15-0 in 2019 and won a title with the greatest performance by a quarterback in college history.

There are so many things about pro football that are unjust. Currently, Roger Goodell’s soft treatment of Washington owner Dan Snyder leads that category. I won’t say Orgeron getting the gift of Burrow, then presiding over the decline of a great program and collecting $16.8 million while watching it is as bad. But this Orgeron thing is crazy.

9. I think I’ve got something interesting for all you helmet nerds out there. (Are there some?) VICIS and Schutt, two of the three major helmet manufacturers (Riddell being the other), are merging and moving operations to Plainfield, Ind., just west of Indianapolis. VICIS, the new helmet maker on the block, has pushed the established helmet companies to think differently in the industry, and this year introduced the first position-specific helmet in football history—a helmet for offensive and defensive linemen designed with more protection at the forehead and hairline areas. That’s where much of the regular contact is for linemen. VICIS and Schutt will be part of Certor Sports, a big U.S. sporting-goods manufacturer, with an emphasis on safer equipment for all levels of sports. Certor CEO Jim Heidenreich said his company will seek to combine “innovation, performance and protection.” Seems like a good move for underdog VICIS, which has had issues getting traction in the business because some equipment managers in college and pro football are so used to dealing with legacy companies Riddell and Schutt.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. TV Story of the Week, Part 1 and Part 2: Andrea Mitchell of NBC News on an Afghanistan school that has graduated 350 girls with degrees in coding, and now is in trouble because the Taliban wants to quash the school and the ability of women to learn. What a great thing Code to Inspire is, as this two-part series shows.

b. “I think only a miracle can help Afghan people.”

c. The miracle may be virtual education, with all learning being done in secret. Talk about irrepressible human spirit.

d. Story of the Week: A Secretive Hedge Fund is Gutting Newsrooms, by McKay Coppins of The Atlantic.

e. Alden Capital is decidedly not a friend of the people. Well, it is a friend of some very super-rich people.

f. Coppins begins the expert piece of precipitous decline of the Chicago Tribune this way:



The Tribune Tower rises above the streets of downtown Chicago in a majestic snarl of Gothic spires and flying buttresses that were designed to exude power and prestige. When plans for the building were announced in 1922, Colonel Robert R. McCormick, the longtime owner of the Chicago Tribune, said he wanted to erect “the world’s most beautiful office building” for his beloved newspaper. The best architects of the era were invited to submit designs; lofty quotes about the Fourth Estate were selected to adorn the lobby. Prior to the building’s completion, McCormick directed his foreign correspondents to collect “fragments” of various historical sites—a brick from the Great Wall of China, an emblem from St. Peter’s Basilica—and send them back to be embedded in the tower’s facade. The final product, completed in 1925, was an architectural spectacle unlike anything the city had seen before—“romance in stone and steel,” as one writer described it. A century later, the Tribune Tower has retained its grandeur. It has not, however, retained the Chicago Tribune.

To find the paper’s current headquarters one afternoon in late June, I took a cab across town to an industrial block west of the river. After a long walk down a windowless hallway lined with cinder-block walls, I got in an elevator, which deposited me near a modest bank of desks near the printing press. The scene was somehow even grimmer than I’d imagined. Here was one of America’s most storied newspapers—a publication that had endorsed Abraham Lincoln and scooped the Treaty of Versailles, that had toppled political bosses and tangled with crooked mayors and collected dozens of Pulitzer Prizes—reduced to a newsroom the size of a Chipotle.

Spend some time around the shell-shocked journalists at the Tribune these days, and you’ll hear the same question over and over: How did it come to this?

g. Alden Capital’s model, the story goes, “is simple: gut the staff, sell the real estate, jack up subscription prices, and wring out as much cash as possible.”

h. Really enjoyed this 47-year-old review by Roger Angell of four books about Babe Ruth, a review that was part of the best reviews in the 125-year history of the New York Times Review of Books. Angell writes so floridly, and his words of almost a half-century ago still resonate today. Amazing to see four books come out at nearly the same time about a man who’d been dead for 26 years at the time of this review. Writes Angell:



He stands alone, the ultimate American sports hero, sufficient in feat and person to sustain the myth and all our boyhood memories.

. . . All through these books, one reads of enormous crowds waiting and watching, not just in big league stadiums but in little railroad stations and vaudeville theaters and back-pasture ballparks across the country, where the Babe and his fellow stars barnstormed every year in the off-season, traveling thousands of miles every year to bring a glimpse of themselves (for money, of course) to people who would talk about the moment later, for months and years to come.

Today, homers and heroes come into our lives by television, without our effort or planning. They are simply there, right in the living room, every evening and every weekend of the year, and we no longer really notice them. Hank Aaron’s record-breaking homer was watched by more people than those who saw Ruth in his entire career with the Yankees, but how many can still see it at this moment and how many of us care? The games and the All-Stars and the championships and the epochal feats roll on without cease, and vaguely and irritably we long for something else — something or somebody who can stop it all for a minute and fix an image in our memory. What we get for our prayers is Evel Knievel, but never, no, never again, a guy like Ruth.

i. That’s some good writing.

j. No segue is any good here. But why oh why would there be a need for live rounds in guns on a movie set?

k. Podcast of the Week: A Showdown in Chicago, from “The Daily,” the New York Times daily podcast.

l. Julie Bosman, the Chicago bureau chief for the paper, delves into why the mayor and police union chief are at each other’s throats, and how that seems to have everything to do with the overwhelming reluctance of so many Chicago police officers to get vaccinated. So amazing that so many people in the public-safety sphere fight so hard to not be vaccinated—even though Covid has killed 716 police officers since March 2020, per CBS News.

m. Bosman, after working this story:



“I think what Mayor Lightfoot and other mayors are finding is that police officers are extremely resistant to being vaccinated for all kinds of complicated reasons, many of which have nothing to do with the vaccine itself. They are going to need much more than a push . . . I do think it’s striking that we’ve gotten to a point now where we are fighting in this country over pretty ordinary public health measures. We’re fighting over masks. We’re fighting over vaccines. These things have gotten completely wrapped up in politics. When we look at what’s happening with police departments across the country, it’s especially striking that the people who seem to be resisting these measures the most are also the people who are tasked with keeping the public safe.”

n. You probably know my stance on this. But it continues to confound me that these things are true, yet so many people don’t want to get the vaccine: Getting a vaccine is no guarantee that you won’t get Covid, but being vaccinated means it’s significantly less likely that you will get seriously ill, and significantly less likely if you do get Covid that it will threaten your life. The Centers for Disease Control says it’s 11 times more likely that unvaccinated people will die from Covid than people who have gotten the shot.

o. I guess it’s a live-free-or-die thing. But it is so crazy that something that could help you live a long life is being demonized the way the vaccine is.

p. Here come the off-with-his-head emails to peterkingfmia@gmail.com. You’re welcome to write them, but we’re probably not going to change each other’s minds on this strangely polarizing thing.

q. Video Remembrance of the Week: Lakisha Jackson Wesseling, widow of the late and noted NFL writer/podcaster Chris Wesseling, with a lovely video for son Lincoln, remembering the father taken from the little boy far, far too soon.

r. Chris Wesseling died of esophageal cancer last winter at 46, and his wife Lakisha, a producer at NFL Network, went through the painstaking project of paying tribute to her late husband, just so Lincoln will have a vivid picture of the man who died so soon after Linc’s birth. It is as lovely as it is emotional.

s. “I’ve never been more proud of something I’ve worked on in my life,” Lakisha said. It shows.

t. Illinois-Penn State. Nine overtimes is gimmicky and dumb. Good for the Illini. But nine overtimes is still gimmicky and dumb.

u. Things seem to be starting well for the Lakers this season.

v. Ten years ago this weekend, Russell Wilson and 6-0 Wisconsin traveled to play 5-1 Michigan State, with Kirk Cousins handing to Le’Veon Bell. On the last play of the game, Cousins threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Keith Nichol to win the game, 37-31. Six weeks later, in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Wilson led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and Wisconsin won the title 42-39.

w. Baseball is a funny game. Or, as John Sterling would say to boothmate Suzyn Waldman, “You can’t predict baseball, Suzyn.” For two days, the Astros couldn’t get the Red Sox out. The next three games, the Red Sox couldn’t buy a hit. The Red Sox got farther than anyone though they’d get, but now, looking at the last three games, it’s a wonder that a team that weak defensively in the infield and that streaky offensively, and a team that makes so many mental errors, got within two wins of the World Series.

x. Here’s what is so admirable about the Astros (I don’t have the hatred for the team that most do): It’s not the megastars who lifted them to the World Series. Most important players in the ALCS: Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia. Compare the expensive guys to the cheap ones in the six-game ALCS. Altuve/Bregman/Correa: .269 on-base percentage, five extra-base hits, six RBI. Alvarez/Tucker: .440 OBP, eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI. The depth on that roster is so good.

y. How imaginative and flexible are the Braves. No Acuna, no Ozuna. Great graphic by TBS on the Braves. Outfield on opening day: Marcel Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Ronald Acuna. Midseason outfield: Orlando Arcia, Guillermo Heredia, Almonte. Postseason outfield: Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson.

z. How about the offensive stars on the four ALCS/NLCS teams: Kiké Hernandez, Yordan Alvarez, Eddie Rosario, Chris Taylor.