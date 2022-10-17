FMIA Week 6: Allen-Mahomes Play Another Classic, And Von Miller Remembers The Toilet Paper That Got Him Here

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the best three teams in football, in order, are Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Kansas City.

2. I think if I’m Carolina GM Scott Fitterer, I wouldn’t be just listening to offers for Christian McCaffrey. I’d be trying aggressively to move him. When healthy, McCaffrey, obviously, is a top-five back in the league. But he’s missed 23 games due to injury since opening day 2020. The good news is McCaffrey’s 26, but his value will be severely diminished because of his injury issues. Fitterer’s got two weeks until the deadline. Question is: Will a team give a second-round pick for him? Not sure I would, unless I had a mega-need and was a strong playoff contender.

3. I think Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano is the best player who gets the least credit in the NFL.

4. I think this succession of events told me everything I need to know about who Carolina wide receiver Robbie Anderson is:



a. When Matt Rhule was hired to coach Temple in 2013, he okayed the move of the 6-3 Anderson from the secondary to wide receiver. Anderson responded with 791 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

b. The program stuck with Anderson when he missed the 2014 season due to academic ineligibility. Rhule welcomed him back in 2015.

c. Anderson had 70 catches for 939 yards as a senior, and was signed as an undrafted free-agent by the Jets. After averaging 52 catches a year in four seasons with the Jets, Anderson hit free-agency. The Jets were lukewarm about re-signing him.

d. In 2020, Rhule, the new coach of the Panthers, signed Anderson to a two-year, $20-million contract, with $12 million guaranteed.

e. Anderson caught 95 balls for the Panthers in 2020 and in 2021 Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer authorized a two-year extension for Anderson for $29.5 million.

f. Rhule was fired by owner David Tepper last Monday.

g. This was the reaction of Anderson to the firing of the man who coached him in college and who, when Anderson’s free-agency market was soft, signed him to one contract and then another a year later: little more than a shoulder shrug and “It is what it is.”

Robbie Anderson on the firing of Matt Rhule. pic.twitter.com/7iFiJQWCMb — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 13, 2022

h. On Sunday, in the first post-Rhule game, Anderson was kicked off the sidelines in Los Angeles by interim coach Steve Wilks, apparently for mouthing off to an assistant coach. That should give you an understanding of soon-to-be former Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson.

5. I think it looks bad for the future of running back Cam Akers with the Rams. He was de-activated over the weekend and coach Sean McVay said ominously about the player’s fate, “We’re working through some things.” Akers was the Rams’ first pick in the 2020 draft, the 52nd pick overall, and the highest pick L.A. had in any draft from 2018 to 2021, and, of course, more valuable than a normal 52nd pick because the Rams won’t have a first-round pick between 2017 and 2023 and mid-round second-rounders are important. But in 25 games with the Rams, Akers has had two 100-yard games. He’s wilted under hard coaching.

6. I think Julian Edelman’s implication on “Inside the NFL” last week about how to sack a quarterback these days was downright weird. Commenting on the roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady, Edelman said: “Yes, that was a terrible call, but you’ve got to know what you’re getting into when you’re playing against Tom Brady. We’ve seen these calls over and over again. What did [Maxx] Crosby do when he had the sack [on Patrick Mahomes] last night? He just held him up. You’ve got to play smart.” What was that? Good for Jarrett, who was on the show. “You can’t be serious in what you just said,” he said to Edelman.

7. I think this is the bottom line: If you’re going to suggest a defensive player should hold up a quarterback on a sack instead of tackling him to the ground, you’re suggesting the NFL play regular-season games the way it has played the Pro Bowl, or you’re suggesting the NFL play flag football.

8. I think that was unbecoming of Tom Brady, and that’s putting it mildly, to try to kick Jarrett after the perfectly legal sack. Brady deserved the NFL fine.

9. I think this is my question about the Chicago Bears, who wore orange socks, orange jerseys and orange helmets Thursday night against Washington: Are Bears orange?

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. RIP Angela

b.

c. Lansbury.

d. I meant it that way. Pat Summerall would have appreciated it.

e. What a life. What an incredible life. Nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar during World War II at age 18. Earned a Tony 65 years later on Broadway. Imagine being among the best at what you do for 65 years!

f. My daughter Mary Beth’s favorite TV show of all time—she still binges on it—was “Murder, She Wrote,” about a widow who rode her bicycle through a small town in Maine and was a mystery writer and amateur private investigator. Lansbury was perfect for the role, and she said the job fit her perfectly because she was basically playing herself on the show. But everyone between 20 and 65, kid or parent of one in 1991, remembers Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Potts, the singing teakettle in Beauty and the Beast. A fantastic run.

“Run along into the cupboard Chip, time you were in bed” 😘



RIP Angela Lansbury pic.twitter.com/Vrjps5SnQJ — Richard Angell 🇺🇦 (@RichardAngell) October 12, 2022

g. Obit of the Week: Alex Traub of The New York Times, on farmer and YouTube star Andy Detwiler, who lost both arms in an accident on a farm at age 2 but went on to an amazing farming life.

h. The incredible Detwiler packed a lot of farming lessons into his 52 years of life, and documented many on YouTube. Wrote Traub:



In his videos, Mr. Detwiler performs farm chores with striking resourcefulness and dexterity.

In one, of him feeding goats, he approaches a stack of feed bags and says, “I don’t advise this to anybody,” then bites one of the bags, lifts it upright, unties the string around the top with his teeth, spits the string out, cranes his neck so that his chin and shoulder surround the bag and grasps it, narrating his technique along the way. He carries the bag to a barrel, drops it inside, picks it up again with his teeth and smoothly pours the contents inside.

He then scoops up some feed with his right foot, raises his foot to the camera, creating a close-up, and lectures about the feed (“there’s oats in it, and cracked corn”), standing on one foot all the while.

i. Awesome. Just awesome.

j. Never thought I’d see Bruce Springsteen cover The Commodores, but I absolutely love Bruce doing “Nightshift.” Cool to see him honoring other artists and branching into different music.

k. Incredulous that the Warriors didn’t suspend Draymond Green for the vicious punch of teammate Jordan Poole. What, exactly, would constitute a suspendable offense? A fine? For a guy who’s made $155 million in his career, and who’s making $25.8 million? For an offense coach Steve Kerr called “the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had”? That’s some real justice right there.

l. Interesting to hear Bob Costas, on the Yanks-Cleveland playoff series, say this of Aaron Judge, who is headed for free-agency this off-season: “There will be some active bidding, including from the San Francisco Giants, the team he grew up rooting for.” Bob Costas, not a rumor-monger.

m. Baseball Story of the Week: Lindsey Adler of The Athletic with an insightful and blunt piece on Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

n. It’s odd to post a feature story in the middle of the playoffs on a player who you or may not have a shred of interest in. I did it because Adler, who obviously covers the Yankees beat well, got stuff out of Cole that an insightful writer, close to the team, gets. The story sucks you in. Reminds me in an odd way of an old story called “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner” about a kid in England who turned to running to cope with emotional and physical distress in his life.

o. Adler on Cole, who passed on signing with his home-area Angels for the cauldron that is being a crucial piece for the New York Yankees in October:



Gerrit Cole spent 28 years working to own one of the most prestigious pieces of real estate in baseball: The ace of the New York Yankees. Here at the summit, though, loneliness pervades the luxury everyone else can see.

“I think it’s the hardest job in the league,” Cole says. “I don’t think there’s a harder place to be the ace. I think it’s the most hunted job in the league and I think it comes with the most weight. The division is a f---ing (gauntlet). Above all else, I’m paid to keep us in the game as long as I can and take the ball every single f---ing time that I can and charge straight into the fire.”

The home that greatness builds is one in isolation. Those who aspire to legacy spend their entire lives obsessed with the sensation of separating themselves from the pack. But when your position is unique, so is the experience. The demands are different. The interpretation of your performance is different.

“It’d be very nice to be living at home, playing with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani,” Cole said. “I could be spending today grilling burgers and drinking beer and gambling on football games. Instead, I’m here at Yankee Stadium throwing a bullpen at 10 f---ing 40 am, but we’ve got the LDS [league division series] coming up, and I’m pumped.”

p. Almost makes you want to root for Cole, regardless of your fandom.

q. Important Education Story of the Week: Eli Saslow of The Washington Post on the impossible situation of staffing the school system in an American town, Bullhead City, Arizona.

r. Saslow is a master at getting inside a vital story in America and illuminating it perfectly, no matter how ugly it is. And this story is downright ugly. Depressing and ugly. He goes to Bullhead City, a place desperate to find teachers to teach out-of-control students. The superintendent, Carolyn Stewart, 75, had just gotten a note from one of her principals, who wrote in desperation: “We are one teacher away from not being able to operate the school.”

s. So desperate is the superintendent to staff her schools that the superintendent finds some teachers in the Philippines, outstanding teachers, willing to take the jump for more money to teach in America. Rose Jean Obreque is the best one. Per Saslow, this is what Obreque finds in an early day in her English classroom in Fox Creek Junior High School:



Obreque was straining her vocal cords to shout over them. “I want you to listen!” she said. “We are not in the jungle. We are human beings, right? We cannot proceed with all this disruption.”

“We cannot proceed!” one of the students yelled out, as if declaring victory, and others started to laugh and yell, too. “Please, have some respect!” Obreque said, but only a few students seemed to hear her. “Five, four, three, two, one,” Obreque shouted, but they weren’t quieting down, and there was nothing but more humiliation waiting for her at zero. She decided to try a tactic she’d used a few times in the Philippines, planting herself quietly at the front of the room, modeling silence, looking from one student to the next and waiting for them to recognize their own bad behavior.

A boy was chewing on the collar of his shirt. A girl was taping pencils to each of her fingers and then pawing at the boy next to her. Two boys were playing a version of bumper cars with their desks. A girl was pouring water from a cup into another girl’s mouth, and that girl was spitting the water onto the student next to her. “Ugh, miss teacher lady? Can I go wash off this spit water?” the student asked. A boy was standing up and intentionally tripping over his friend’s legs. A girl was starting a game of hangman on the whiteboard. A boy was walking up to the front of the classroom, holding out a piece of paper rolled into the shape of a microphone, and pretending to interview Obreque. “So, what do you think of life at Fox Creek?” he asked.

t. There is nothing to say other than we’ve got a crisis in American education, and if you want to look the other way and say, It doesn’t affect me, so I don’t care, fine. But you will care when millions, and I mean millions, of uneducated people leave school incapable of contributing to society or unwilling to do so. We need to line up squarely behind teachers and public and private education and support the people and institutions.

u. Family History Story of the Week: Siri Chilukuri of The Wall Street Journal with a story on how you can preserve family history by a collection of well-placed emails.

v. This is behind a paywall, but I’ll try to get the point across in case you can’t read it, through Chilukuri’s words:



Ryan Jobson, 32 years old, was feeling frantic. His father, 62, had just started to recover from a heart attack in his home in Woodstock, N.Y. The pair had always intended to spend time getting the elder Mr. Jobson’s story in writing—with a particular focus on his years as a student protester in 1970s Jamaica. But now Ryan, a professor of anthropology at the University of Chicago, was worried the time to put pen to paper would never come.

A former student introduced him to Storyworth. For $99, the company will send weekly prompts to an email address of your choice. Each email contains either a question you’ve written or chosen from the Storyworth library. (Sample queries: “Who are your favorite artists?”; “Do you have any regrets in life?”) The recipient types his or her responses, and has the option to attach related photos. After the year, it is all bound into a hardcover book.

Mr. Jobson gave it a shot. He expected to hear specific stories he already knew but was surprised to discover his father opened up more than he ever had before.

Entries to Storyworth can be accessed on your account page at any time, but those who have received their book say it can be a powerful tangible object. Mr. Jobson recalls that when his father saw the bound volume he said, “I don’t know how I did this.”

w. I know zero about college football, and I saw only the last quarter-plus of Tennessee 52, Alabama 49. But that was a special game, a special event. (And I do love the orange checkerboard end zone.) The way Tennessee played ‘Bama toe to toe reminded me of that Alabama-LSU game when Joe Burrow went wild in 2019. Good to see the Vols be prominent again—the game’s better when they’re contenders.

AND DOWN COME THE GOAL POSTS. pic.twitter.com/rvqD95itt9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

x. We all had Phils-Padres in the NLCS, right? The teams that won 111, 101 and 101 games are out of the NL derby, and the teams that won 87 and 89 games march on.

y. I could listen to Dan Shulman and Eduardo Perez call a baseball game on the radio every day. They were great over the weekend doing Yanks-Guardians, and I caught maybe 90 minutes of them doing the series. Made me wish I was in a car, doing a four-hour drive just so I could have them as companions.

z. You reap what you sow, Alex Jones—hopefully every day for the rest of your life.