FMIA: Why The NFL’s First $10 Billion Franchise Isn’t Really That Far Away

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the biggest question about Tom Brady as a future NFL game analyst on TV is the question every former player and coach who transitions to TV has to answer: Are you willing to cross the line and work for the people signing your very big check, or will you protect the players and coaches you know and like instead of calling things the way you see them? That’s the reported $375-million question for Fox.

2. I think the easy thing to say about Brady is he’s gotten used to being so vanilla in his public statements that there’s no way he’ll change and be the kind of analyst that once or twice a game will throw a zinger or a dagger. I actually think the opposite, or nearly the opposite. It’s like what his QB coach, Clyde Christensen, said the other day in Tampa: If Tom Brady chose to be a plumber post-football, he’d be great at it. He couldn’t stand being a crappy plumber, or crappy at anything. So I think he’ll work at it. He’ll know that, just like in football 21 years ago, the TV pros will be looking at him with skepticism. He’s not clever enough, he’s not honest enough. He’ll know that to be good, he has to get out of his comfort zone of all niceties and tell it like it is. On that LeBron James show last year, Brady said, “Ninety percent of what I say is not what I’m thinking. There’s a part of me that doesn’t like conflict, so in the end I always just try to play it super-flat.” That has to end once he’s on TV if he wants to be any good.

3. I think what I’d do if I were Brady is study Cris Collinsworth—and honest to goodness, I don’t say that because I work for NBC. I say it because Collinsworth knows how to talk X’s-and-O’s conversationally, he’s an easy listen, and he can criticize when the time comes. Remember the end of the Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl? Whatever you think of the play call that led to the Malcolm Butler interception, Collinsworth did not mince words: “I’m sorry. But I can’t believe the call. I cannot believe the call. You’ve got Marshawn Lynch in the backfield, a guy that’s been borderline unstoppable in this part of the field … I can’t believe the call.” Sometimes, a strong opinion is required, and you can’t be afraid to give it.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

One last piece of advice. If I were Brady, and I understand the busy-ness of his life, I would find time, 10 or 12 times this fall, to sit down and watch a football game from start to finish. Listen to the color guy. Think of what you like, what you don’t like. Think of the cadence of doing a game. Think of speaking in cogent eight-second bursts, because that’s the world you’ll be entering. Don’t start thinking about the gig a week after you retire, whenever that is. Think about the production meetings; you’ve been in a thousand of them. What line of questioning gets a smart coach or player to talk? You don’t have to do games now, or pretend to do them. But you can start to think about a style and the points you’d like to make that maybe are not made enough on TV.

4. I think you deserve all the plaudits, Jarrett Bell, for winning the Pro Football Writers of America’s Bill Nunn Award, emblematic of a liftetime of smart writing about pro football. Great work, and good to see you recognized forever in Canton.

5. I think the oddest, weirdest thing I saw in the past week was this tweet from former QB and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III:

Prayed to dear lord baby Jesus that the @NFL season opener would be Bills-Rams! The Defending Champs against the best roster in football. In order to be the champ you have to BEAT the champ. @JoshAllenQB , @stefondiggs and Bills Mafia get a statement game to start the season. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 12, 2022

Man, I can think of a lot of reasons to pray to Jesus. The Rams opponent on Sept. 8 is not one of them. Perspective, man. And for those who say, He was just kidding, well, maybe he was. But if you’re a religious person, and Griffin seems to be one, is it good to kid, or to be sarcastic, about praying to Jesus for something? To me, that was one weird tweet.

6. I think the death of Gino Cappelletti at 89 deserves more than an RIP, Gino. Five reasons why:

• He was one of the last true versatile players in football history. In 1960, with the first-year Boston Patriots of the American Football League, he played defensive back and kicker. Then he switched to wide receiver in 1961. He returned kicks, played briefly in the backfield, caught 292 passes in his career, and led the AFL in scoring five times, more than any player.

• He scored the first points in AFL history—a 35-yard field goal against Denver on a September Friday night on the campus of Boston University—and he is one of three men (George Blanda and Jim Otto) to play every game for his team in the AFL’s 10-year history.

• Some of his games … wow. In 1960, as a DB, Cappelletti intercepted three passes in a game against Oakland at Kezar Stadium. In 1961, against Houston, in his second month as a receiver, he caught six passes for 131 yards and a go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter—and kicked four PATs and a field goal. In a 1964 game at Denver, Cappelletti kicked six field goals in six tries. In 1965, at Fenway Park, he caught five passes for 151 yards (including 26- and 57-yard TD passes) and was four-for-four in field goals against Houston.

• Cappelletti was the AFL MVP in 1964, beating out Charley Hennigan, who had the first 100-catch season in football history (101 catches, 1,546 yards).

• Christened “Mr. Patriot,” Cappelletti did color on the Patriots radio broadcasts for 28 years. If asked their all-time favorite Patriot, many of a certain age in the six-state New England region would say Cappelletti, even today.

7. I think of all the stats related to the schedule this season, this one is my favorite: Air miles flown by Seattle in Week 13: 10,566. Air miles flown by Pittsburgh in the four-month regular season: 6,046. The Steelers have eight road trips, and will never leave the Eastern Time Zone. The Seahawks travel through nine time zones to get to Munich to play the Bucs on Nov. 13.

8. I think a Steelers fan could easily drive to all but two (Atlanta, Miami) of the road games this year, and Atlanta’s a 9.5-hour trek. When three of the non-division games are to Philly, Buffalo and Indianapolis (all an hour or less by air), that’s a borderline perfect schedule for a coach.

9. I think Daniel Brown wrote a great piece the other day in The Athletic about athletes and mental health, and highlighted Steve Young’s struggle with it over the years. Brown wrote about a Bay Area fundraiser for athletes and mental health, and used remarks from Young in his speech there:



“I really do look at it simply as being lost in the woods when a park ranger comes by. Would you feel ashamed to ask him for directions? No, you’d be an idiot not to ask him for directions.

“I want the same kind of experience for everyone as we make this less shameful. It would be foolish not to seek help for mental health. We need to lose that fear about getting that help. If I break my leg, I don’t walk around without a cast. Come on! It’s just stupid.

“So let’s not be stupid. Let’s be smart. Let’s ask the park ranger for directions so we don’t keep bumping into the same stupid tree. Right?”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I guess I’m the only one annoyed by the misspelling of a pretty basic English word in the Planet Fitness slogan.

b. It’s one thing to spell “judgment” wrong. But to plaster JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE all over the facilities and the advertising … it’s like the company is saying, “We’ll spell this word however we damn well please, and we don’t care that it’s wrong.” The British spelling includes the extra “e,” but the American spelling omits it. This is an American company, so I don’t get the British spelling. But I suppose if you want to utilise the additional “e,” even though I think there is no defence for it, this chain of fitness centres can do what it sees fit.

c. I saw something I found cool in Detroit when watching A’s-Tigers at lovely Comerica Park.

d. Adrian Martinez of the woebegone A’s started his first big-league game Tuesday evening. Martinez came to Oakland in a trade when the A’s dealt southpaw Sean Manaea to the Padres. Martinez got assigned to Triple-A and got the callup for his big-league debut because the A’s had a twinbill Tuesday in Detroit. He started game two.

e. Things started well. Martinez got the Tigers 1-2-3 in the first, finishing with his first big-league strikeout—of Javy Baez, no less. He got Miguel Cabrera on a feeble grounder to short in a scoreless second. In the third, he ran into some wildness, giving up a single, a wild pitch and a hit-batsman to put runners on first and second. Here came Baez again. Martinez got Baez to chase outside sliders on the first two pitches. He tried two more, but both were way outside. Baez fouled off the fifth pitch, and then, on pitch six, Baez flailed at an outside breaking pitch, and it was in the dirt, and it skittered by catcher Sean Murphy. Baez took off for first, Murphy sprinted after the ball, and on a bang-bang play at first, Baez was out by a millisecond. Martinez, obviously feeling lucky at his catcher saving a second wild pitch and putting an end to a wild half-inning, got near the dugout and waited for Murphy and said something, and they both smiled. Like: Thanks for saving my life in my first big-league start. I’m a little nervous, you know.

f. Martinez: W, 1-0. Five-and-a-third innings, four hits, no runs, no walks, three K’s. I think I was the only one to clap (out of a crowd of family and friends, it looked to me) when Martinez was walking off after getting yanked in the sixth. What a feeling it must have been for him, in his first game with a new team.

g. Football Story of the Week with a Good Lesson: Seth Emerson of The Athletic, on Matt Luke, the Georgia Bulldogs assistant coach who walked away from the game and from a national championship contender, retiring at 45.

h. What really hit me was the time last year he was at an amusement park for his 10-year-old son’s birthday party, in line at a ride, and he had to be on the phone doing recruiting business. “Dad,” his son said, and you could just hear what Emerson was getting across from the kid: Ever have time for me, Dad? Wrote Emerson:



Twenty-three years in coaching, in the prime of his life at 45, working for the defending national champions, making just under a million a year, and Luke just walked away.

“I think most people that know me are like, ‘OK we understand this.’ But I think some people are like, ‘OK what really happened?’” Luke said, laughing. “All my coaching friends called and said congratulations, and everybody else called and asked: What happened, are you okay, are you dying?”

But on a late spring evening, you could see exactly why Luke did it: A Little League game at the Bogart, Ga., Sports Complex, and there was Luke, standing and watching, talking to another player’s parent, relaxed in his T-shirt and shorts, not looking at his phone. If he had it with him.

i. Luke is one of the lucky ones. Because he was Ole Miss’ head coach for three seasons, he has a few million in the bank. Most position coaches in college football are miles from being financially secure. And good for Luke for realizing the family stuff before it was too late.

j. Retirement of the Week: Quite a story from Brendan Kurie in the Boston Globe about a college baseball coach who retired after coaching the same team, Bentley University in the Boston suburbs, for 54 years.

k. Bob DeFelice coached his first game in 1969, two months into the Nixon presidency. He coached his final game nine days shy of turning 80.

l. He won 848 of his 1,868 ballgames, which means he also lost more than 1,000. But he taught hundreds of young men life lessons as well as baseball.

m. Kurie quotes a man who played for DeFelice in his 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd seasons coaching, and whose son played for DeFelice in seasons 52, 53 and 54. “He takes pride in mentoring boys to become men,” said Ron Bright, who played for DeFelice from 1987-90 and whose son, Cory, is now a junior infielder. “He taught me that character is what you do when no one is looking. Thirty-two years later and that’s still in my head.”

n. DeFelice went to mass every day of his adult life. He is in nine Halls of Fame. Wrote Kurie, on the end of his final game, a 4-1 loss to Stonehill:



Bob DeFelice slowly walked from that third-base box into the dugout following the 1,868th, and final, game of his career as the only baseball coach Bentley has ever known. For six years he’s been the longest-tenured college baseball coach in the country.

“You thought you knew a lot about baseball until you played for someone who really knew a lot about baseball,” said Joe Majkut, Bentley’s shortstop from 1970-73.

o. Important column of the Week: Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe, on the recent suicides of female college athletes.

p. Tara Sullivan is good at this. At a time of such excitement in Boston sports, she writes an important column we should all be cognizant of: Sports can be a respite for some, but not enough of a tonic for all. Wrote Sullivan:



On April 25, it was James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett, age 20. On April 13, it was University of Wisconsin track athlete Sarah Schulze, 21. On March 1, it was 22-year-old Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer. Just this past week, Southern University cheerleader Arlana Miller, 19, left an alarming note on her Instagram account and later died by suicide.

“I think that the losses coming in close succession has really been traumatic,” said Dr. Julie Amato, a clinical and sports psychologist who has worked across a range of NCAA schools and professional sports teams. “Not just for the people who go to [those schools], but for the athletic community at large.”

The finality of death by suicide shakes that community to its core. By any of our usual measures of athletic success, these were athletes at the top of their games who seemed destined for continued greatness. Bernett was coming off a conference player of the week nod and a leader of JMU’s unprecedented run to the College World Series a season ago. Schulze earned academic All-Big Ten honors in cross-country and track. Meyer had secured Stanford’s 2019 national championship with two penalty-shootout saves.

q. Talk. Talk. And talk some more.

r. Column of the Week: Kevin Blackistone, writing in the Washington Post about the insult of the Herschel Walker senatorial campaign in Georgia. Wrote Blackistone:



Walker hasn’t even voted more than once in the past two decades. He was a resident of Texas until tapped by the GOP to run against [incumbent senator Raphael] Warnock. The Associated Press reported Walker’s ex-wife secured a protective order against him in 2005 and cited “physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior” in her filing for divorce. In his 2008 memoir, “Breaking Free,” Walker admitted to violent episodes, including hunting for a man in Dallas who he said was reneging on a business deal, and playing Russian roulette.

But none of that history, new or old, has stopped Walker from leading most primary polls or from being given a toss-up chance to defeat Warnock.

Walker’s sole qualification for Georgia’s electorate … is his athletic achievement. He isn’t like Warnock, an ordained minister who pastors at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church made famous by a former pastor, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., or thrice graduated — first from Morehouse and then Union Theological Seminary, where Warnock was awarded a master’s and a PhD.

Indeed, Walker’s campaign managers late last year quietly scrubbed his biography of the claim he graduated from Georgia. He earned a Heisman Trophy there but not a degree.

Walker is embarrassingly unqualified to be an elected official at any level, let alone in the U.S. Senate.

s. Happy to see the Nets draw a bit of a hard line with Kyrie Irving. GM Sean Marks said last week, “We’re going to need availability from everyone here … When you’re looking at players making $30 or $40 million … what makes them tick? What drives them? Do they want to be part of this? Are they motivated by something that is maybe not good for the whole team?”

t. NBA Stat of the Week: The Nets have played 226 regular-season games in the last three years. Irving has played 103 of them. He did have some injuries, but he missed 44 games due to personal choices. He missed nine because of a personal leave in 2020-21, and 35 because he wouldn’t get vaccinated in violation of a New York ordinance last season. He’s due to make $36.5 million this year, the last year of his contract, but he can opt out if he chooses.

u. My question: Despite his enormous talent, do you want the constant sideshow? If I were the Nets, I’d hope he opts out.