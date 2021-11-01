FMIA Week 8: Big Day For The Bench And Backups—Trevor Siemian Helps Slay The Dragon In The Superdome

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think my one takeaway from the league meetings is how tone-deaf Roger Goodell sounded, standing in front of the press on Tuesday and saying the sanction on the Washington football team and owner Daniel Snyder was just. The tone-deaf part, mostly, is insisting the league is protecting the aggrieved women’s collective privacy, when several of the women are begging for the investigation’s finding to be released. I kept thinking about how the NFL is aggressively moving to appeal to women fans, to increase the number of women who watch and follow the game. Those are the women who have to be thinking how crazy it is that the league is protecting Daniel Snyder over the women who worked for him and were wronged.

2. I think Washington used to be a flagship franchise of the NFL. Consider this now: Only one team in the NFL through seven weeks was averaging less than 80-percent capacity at its home games. That’s WFT—averaging 62.3 percent at FedEx Field. I am amazed the league is bending over backward to support a miscreant owner who’s run one of the best franchises in the game into the ground.

3. I think congrats are in order for Mike Tomlin, who tied Bill Cowher in regular-season victories on Sunday with the 15-10 victory over Cleveland. Comparing Tomlin to Cowher, the Hall of Fame coach, in regular-season play:



Tomlin, 15 years: 149-81-1 Cowher, 15 years: 149-90-1

4. I think I am going to put away the anointing oils for the Bengals right now. I glorified them a bit too early last Monday.

5. I think the Sublime Quote of the Week belongs to Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, asked after Carolina’s win in Atlanta if next week’s game against New England would have a little extra meaning for him. Said Gilmore: “A lot extra.”

6. I think it’s going to be pretty hard to keep a kicking job in the NFL when you miss your 10th in 82 career tries, as Joey Slye did for the Niners in Chicago on Sunday. Look at it this way: Justin Tucker is more accurate on career field goals (90.8 percent) than Slye is on PATs (87.8 percent).

7. I think Troy Aikman had excellent analysis on the TD throw from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb in the fourth quarter Thursday night. Aikman saw that cornerback Byron Murphy, pre-snap in the defensive left slot opposite Cobb, was motioning to safety Budda Baker, Cover me. Make sure you’ve got me if Cobb cuts to the inside. Baker ignored it. As he stood doing nothing in the defensive backfield, Baker watched Cobb do the incut and get the perfect throw from Rodgers. And immediately on replay you saw Murphy motioning to Baker as if to say, You should have been there. A few seconds later, Aikman said: “After the play he [Murphy] is looking at Budda Baker, like, where were you?” Really good at showing the inner game.

8. I think I don’t know where to start, on the Jets’ Monday acquisition of Joe Flacco. Four points:

a. As I’ve harped on for weeks, it’s absurd that a rookie quarterback like Zach Wilson had no respected veteran backup all season, both for help during games and so he’d be able to sit down late in debacle games. The Jets knew Mike White, the only backup, had never played a snap and so never put him in games until they had to last week. White was terrific, absolutely terrific, on Sunday against the Bengals ... but that doesn’t make up for not finding a vet in the off-season,

b. So they trade for Joe Flacco. It costs a youth-needy team either a fifth/sixth-round pick, depending on Flacco’s playing time. That’s a draft choice the Jets very much need—for a position (vet QB mentor/insurance policy) that should have been filled last spring.

c. Flacco lives 95 miles from the Jets’ complex in Florham Park, N.J. But for personal reasons, he said he could not report to the Jets until Friday. Without being able to practice all week, Flacco was inactive Sunday, and White started.

d. Jets owner Woody Johnson gave an early vote of confidence (seven weeks in) to coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas last week. Blah blah blah. Performance matters, not words. Beating the Bengals matters.

9. I think, for those who asked, this is the regimen of Joe Buck to save his voice through World Series games in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday, Packers-Cards in Arizona on Thursday, and World Series games in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: No alcohol (better sleep that way), lots of coffee (though it’s not great for the voice) and then, just before the game, this concoction in a thermal cup: Throat Coat tea, with a couple of Hall’s blue menthol cough drops tossed in. The cough drops melt, and the throat-coating is supreme. “I have a FOX audio guy in the booth, Mike Rew, who used to be on the road with Bon Jovi. He used to do that for his voice,” Buck said from his Atlanta hotel Sunday, the voice sounding excellent. “I feel great. Rested. My voice is a 10.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. My gosh, this story.

b. TV Story of the Week: Boyd Huppert of KARE-TV in Minneapolis with a beautiful story on a 14-year-old cross country runner in Chippewa Falls, Wis., Susan Bergeman. This is not just Huppert’s story. Photojournalist Devin Krinke truly made this story come to life. It’s one of the best and most inspiring stories I’ve seen on local TV in a long time. Krinke’s videography is superb.

c. Susan Bergeman pushes her brother Jeffrey, who is non-verbal and has cerebral palsy—for the length of cross country races at Chippewa Falls High School. Krinke put a Go Pro camera on the back of Jeffrey Bergeman’s wheelchair to capture the effort and grace and athleticism of Susan pushing Jeffrey for three miles.

d. It’s clear this is a labor of love for a sister who wants to make sure her brother doesn’t live his life on the sidelines. “We tried to figure out a sport, an after-school activity, he could participate with me,” said Susan.

e. All I can think of after watching—and wiping tears from my eyes—is, “Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman must have some incredible parents.” They do—mom Jess and dad Jordan. The family includes a third sibling, Sam, 9, a boy adopted from Ethiopia at 1 year old. Boyd Huppert: My wish this morning is that everyone in this country watches your story and learns something from it.

f. Line of the Week: Jeff Passan of ESPN on the Tomahawk Chop ritual at the baseball games in Atlanta: “That noise you hear this week emanating from Truist Park will sound like the tomahawk chop, but in reality it will mark the beginning of its death rattle. The chop is not long for Atlanta, and, with any luck, not long for the sporting world.”

g. Reporting of the Week: Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com on Rams owner Stan Kroenke possibly trying to renege on his promise to cover the NFL’s legal expense on the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

h. Such excellent detail from the NFL’s meeting last Tuesday and Wednesday in New York. Wickersham reported that Kroenke might be trying to get out of paying “tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses related to his team’s 2016 departure from St. Louis, a revelation that angered many NFL owners when they learned of it Tuesday, sources told ESPN. The legal update from NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, during the owners’ first in-person meeting since December 2019, stunned many in the room, according to accounts from people who were there and others briefed on the proceedings.”

i. Golf Story of the Week: Helen Ross of PGA Tour on 53-year-old local club pro Brian Morris, who made his PGA debut this weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championships—despite having Stage IV cancer. Wrote Ross:



Morris only gets truly nervous when he goes to see his doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston every three months. Almost two years ago, those physicians cut into the back of his skull and removed a malignant tumor from his brain. They later discovered stage IV cancer in his stomach and esophagus, too, and, at his most recent check-up, inoperable tumors in his neck.

By all rights, this inspirational and indomitable man probably shouldn’t be living out a dream this week at Port Royal Golf Course. But he is, and Morris’ very presence in the field should teach the rest of us about not taking our own lives for granted.

“I used to be terrible with nerves,” Morris says. “But since I got diagnosed with cancer, it’s like hitting a tee shot don’t really – like I embrace it now because I’m able to do it and I probably shouldn’t be because according to the doctors and how my cancer was growing and stuff.

“I’ve been past my expiration date, you know?”

j. Luckiest Surgeon in the World Award goes to Dr. Tony Tannoury of the Boston Medical Center. See if you agree.

k. Lucky, you say? Lucky? The Boston Globe headline to the story read: Boston Medical Center surgeon fined for leaving operating room to eat in his car, then falling asleep and missing the procedure. State regulators, the paper reported, “fined” Tannoury. Not “fired.”

l. Emergency surgery. Guy prepped for surgery. Surgeon leaves to get food, takes food to his car for whatever reason, eats food, falls asleep. (At least that’s what this report claims, although it’s beyond weird that you eat dinner, fall asleep very soon after the mastication ends, knowing you have to do emergency surgery on a needy patient, and then you almost certainly either ignore or somehow miss phone calls or texts I’m assuming must have flooded your cell phone trying to get your attention. As Jonathan Saltzman of the Globe reported:



The incident that got him into trouble occurred on Nov. 22, 2016, according to the consent order, after a patient came to the hospital needing emergency ankle surgery. Tannoury and the chief resident, who was not identified, took the patient to the operating room at about 9:30 p.m.

Tannoury “left the OR when the patient was being prepped for surgery and before the surgery began, intending to get something to eat prior to performing the surgery,” the consent order said. He left the hospital, “bought something to eat in his parked car, and fell asleep in the vehicle.”

m. This doctor either has the greatest record of surgical excellence or the state regulators in Massachusetts are softer on heinous offenses than Roger Goodell is on owners. I’m not sure. But whatever, how you avoid getting fired for what that surgeon did is beyond me.

n. Crossword Clue of the Week: From the New York Times Monday puzzle last week comes one of my favorite clues in a while—“Spice whose name consists of two consecutive pronouns.”

o. Thyme.

p. I admire crossword constructors. Imagine the word “thyme” fitting nicely in a five-letter spot and you have to come up with a clue for it. You could say, “Aromatic green herb.” Or you could have some fun. Cool.

q. (I’m not sure the correct wording is “Spice whose,” by the way. Still a great clue.)

r. Beernerdness: Hard to avoid Terrapin Beer Company (Athens, Ga.) when you’re in Atlanta, and I most certainly did not. If you know my beer tastes, they don’t often fall on the uber-hoppy side, but I did find Hopsecutioner IPA by Terrapin to be a joy. Six varieties of hops in this beer, and I have no idea if that is some sort of record, but I do know this is an easy-drinking, delicious beer. Perfect head too. I like my beer ice cold, and the first sip of the auburn brew through the white head is just superb. Highly recommended.

s. Coffeenerdness: You realize how much you miss Starbucks Italian Roast when you’re flying and eating breakfast in hotel coffee shops. You get home, have the great Italian elixir and say, Now that is perfect drip coffee.

t. Very cool to note this: Mike Tomlin spent part of his bye weekend watching his son Mason, a cornerback at Columbia, play a Friday night game at Dartmouth. Imagine how much a football coach misses of his kids’ weekend lives in the fall, and then consider that the weekend off can be spent in such a bucolic place as Hanover, N.H., watching an Ivy League football game. Columbia 19, Dartmouth 0, by the way.

u. Answer to the Mark Davis trivia question: Willie Brown wore number 24 for the Raiders and in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rick Barry wore number 24 for the Oakland Oaks of the ABA and the San Francisco Warriors and Golden State Warriors of the NBA. Rickey Henderson wore number 24 for several MLB teams including the Oakland A’s—though the first six years of his pro career, he wore number 35 for the A’s. And Willie Mays, perhaps the most famous 24 of them all, wore 24 for the New York Giants, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

v. Great question, Mark Davis.

w. I really like the MLB “Stand Up To Cancer” display in the playoffs. It’s so human.

x. RIP, Rem Dog. Jerry Remy, the former second baseman for the Red Sox and Angels but more famous as the irreverent colorman on Red Sox TV games, died of lung cancer Saturday. You can figure how much he was loved by the decibel level of the ovation in his last Fenway appearance—throwing out the first ball before the Oct. 6 wild-card game against the Yankees.