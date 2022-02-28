FMIA: NFL Combine Prep Begins With These 5 Truths About The ’22 Draft; TV Broadcaster Money Turns Crazy

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think, and hallelujah if it is so, the NFL Competition Committee is going to consider two rules changes on overtime in the next two months—first at the Competition Committee meetings at the combine this week, then at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach in late March. One: Guarantee each team a possession in all playoff overtime games, even if the team with the first OT possession scores a touchdown. Two: Guarantee each team a possession in all games, even if the team with the first possession scores a TD. Two is less likely than one. To make a change, 24 teams would have to vote to approve.

A month ago, I reported it was unlikely there would be enough momentum for an OT change for playoffs or for all games. But the absurdity of the major meaning of a coin flip in two mega-playoff games in the last three years are causing NFL power players to rethink what should be obvious. In New England’s OT win over Kansas City in the AFC title game three seasons ago, the Patriots won the OT coin flip, scored a touchdown, and red-hot Patrick Mahomes never touched the ball. In the AFC divisional game this year, the Mahomes-Josh Allen duel, KC won the flip to start overtime, scored a TD and the Bills never touched the ball in overtime.

At the very least, owners should vote to make the playoff overtime rule fair. Here’s hope saner heads prevail, and all playoff games—at least—are not unjustly affected by the flip of a coin.

2. I think any Bucs fan did a triple-take at mid-afternoon Sunday, seeing the retirement of guard Ali Marpet at age 28, after just seven seasons. The departure of the NFL’s sixth-rated guard in 2021 (via PFF, among those who played at least 600 snaps) leaves another hole in the Bucs’ lineup. It’s not as a big a hole as the one left by Tom Brady’s departure, of course. But when you lose one of your top starters, who’d been a solid rock in starting 68 of the team’s last 71 games, that’s a big blow. Insight from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

According to Ali Marpet’s father, Bill, the Bucs offensive lineman has had several discussions with the Bucs before reaching his decision. “From what I can gather, he just wants to be healthy the rest of his life,” Bill Marpet said, adding Ali had no health issues. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 27, 2022

3. I think, by the way, I will not be surprised if Tom Brady, sometime in the next year or two, says he wants to play football again. Educated hunch.

4. I think, if you want a better bet, Tampa Bay is likely to be the host team for the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany this season (as I hinted two weeks ago, and Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported Friday). It would have worked perfectly for the NFL, and for Germans jonesing for a real NFL game, to see the Tom Brady-led Bucs come to Allianz Arena in Munich mid-season. But the prospect of the Bucs one year removed from winning a Super Bowl is more attractive than the other NFC candidate that could have hosted in Germany this year, Carolina. (Four NFL teams, Tampa and Carolina in the NFC, and New England and Kansas City in the AFC, won NFL marketing rights in Germany in December, and will be the host teams for games in Germany over the next four seasons. By placing each team, by season, as the home team in Germany when it has nine home games scheduled, it will allow each team to keep eight home games per season. Tampa Bay has nine home games this year, so eight would stay in Raymond James Stadium.) The Bucs have one of the best non-division home schedules in recent years, so moving one game to Munich shouldn’t hurt much. They play Super Bowl teams Cincinnati and the Rams, and Kansas City, Green Bay, Baltimore and Seattle at home, as well as division foes Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina. You’ll see announcements begin to come this week, making official the hosts of the five scheduled international games this fall.

5. I think this is how the scheduling of the international games could work this year:



England: Three, between Weeks 4 and 8 (Oct. 2-30). Germany: One, in the vicinity of Weeks 9 or 10 (Nov. 6-13). Mexico: One, likely Week 11, on Nov. 20 (Sunday) or 21 (Monday), coinciding with a Mexican national holiday, Revolution Day, which is Nov. 20, followed by a national holiday on the 21st.

6. I think I took note of what former Carson Wentz teammate Lane Johnson said on The Rich Eisen Show the other day. “He’ll get a shot somewhere,” Johnson said of Wentz, who apparently is on the block after one season with the Colts. “I think this will be a point where he can prove all the doubters wrong.” Well, “all the doubters” would now include the two coaches who have been the biggest boosters of Wentz in his NFL career. The Colts traded a load for Wentz last spring, and after one year, apparently Colts coach Frank Reich—his coordinator in the Eagles’ Super Bowl season—didn’t see enough to want him back. That’s about as damaging a blow as Wentz could have gotten in his first post-Philly season. That comes after Wentz was benched in 2020 in Philadelphia by coach Doug Pederson; those two were making beautiful music together in 2017 with the Eagles. Benched by Pederson, sent packing by Reich (if that happens) … Those two doubters used to be his biggest fans, and that’s not a thing to be ignored.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 09: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) walks back to the sidelines after Indy is forced to punt during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 9, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

7. I think it’s crazy that the trade situation of Deshaun Watson is as muddled today as it was on opening day almost six months ago and at the trading deadline four months ago. Nothing of substance has changed. It probably won’t change till it is determined in Texas by approximately April 1 whether Watson is charged with any crimes in conjunction with the 22 women who have accused the Texans QB of sexual misconduct. Watson has missed the chance to be traded before the 2021 season. He has missed the chance to be traded at the ’21 deadline. He will almost certainly miss the start of QB-trading season when the league year opens on March 16. It’s insane that the Watson camp has not driven this situation to a conclusion, regardless how much it might hurt Watson’s reputation and wallet. As it stands now, a team that waits to see the legal outcome for Watson might be passing on the majority of this year’s QB crop and maybe even the draft. I just don’t understand slow-playing this for a year, and now longer.

8. I think that doesn’t even include whatever sanction the NFL levels on Watson. Roger Goodell has the right to suspend players who have not been found guilty of a crime, and has done so, as Mike Florio pointed out the other day. Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games (reduced to four) when he was accused of sexual misconduct but not charged criminally. It would be surprising if Watson were not suspended regardless of the outcomes of those cases. So let’s say Texans GM Nick Caserio goes to the combine this week and talks with other GMs (Philly? Washington? Pittsburgh? Carolina? Denver?) about Watson. Is there a GM willing to commit three first-round picks plus a little something else for Watson when said GM has no idea when Watson will take the field for him? I wouldn’t, without legal clarity. That’s for sure.

9. I think this is the Aaron Donald note of the week: On NFL Network, Andrew Whitworth said he just ran into Aaron Donald in the Rams’ weight room. He called that a positive sign that Donald would not retire, but rather return to the Rams for year nine. Probably. Might just be better than going to his local Gold’s Gym.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. It’s Combine Week, and I’ll be having my usual meet-up with football fans at Sun King Brewery on the east side of downtown Indianapolis on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Some of my good media friends from around the country will be there to share beers with you, and answer all your football questions. You can get tickets here, for $25.

b. Please help us sell it out. If you’re not coming to the combine and want to help the cause, you can also buy a ticket and donate it to someone we’ll find in Indy who can attend. Buy the ticket, email receipt to peterkingfmia@gmail.com, and we’ll be sure your ticket goes to good use.

c. The event benefits Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based charity that obtains and distributes school supplies free to local teachers of needy students. When we did this a couple of years ago (at the last pre-Covid combine), I was touched at the event by a Teachers’ Treasures rep who told us the story of helping teachers who previously needed to spend rising percentages of their own salaries to buy supplies for their classes. It’s so unjust. We raised $1,700 a couple of years ago, and I’m hoping for $2,500 this year. Help if you can. Thanks in advance.

d. Man, this story from Reuters got me all misty.

e. A stranger, a phone number, two trusting children, a family separated for who knows how long … and the sanctity of motherhood. Reported Reuters:



BEREGSURANY, Hungary, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Clutching a mobile phone number of a woman she had never met, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary on Saturday, entrusted with a precious cargo.

A stranger’s children.

Waiting at the border crossing on the Ukrainian side, Ableyeva had met a desperate 38-year-old man from her home town of Kamianets-Podilskyi, with his young son and daughter.

The border guards would not let him pass. Ukraine has banned all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving, so they can fight for their country.

“Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over,” 58-year-old Ableyeva said, the arms of the young boy she had known for just a few hours around her neck.

f. Watch the video atop the story.

g. Last chance to help an urgent cause in the United States: blood and platelet donation. With supplies at record lows in our country, I’ve had this contest set up: Give a pint of blood or bag of platelets by March 1 (tomorrow, unfortunately), send evidence of your donation to peterkingfmia@gmail.com with “Blood Donation Contest” in the subject line by end of day Tuesday. I will pick one name at random, and I will join you and a guest for lunch where you live at the place of your choosing.

h. We’ve had 112 donors from coast to coast come through for local communities, which thrills me. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Keep it coming for two more days.

i. News We Can Use Right Now Dept.: Steve Hartman, On the Road for CBS News, finds a program for high school students in urban Chicago that is desperately needed.

j. Story of the Week: Jesse McKinley of the New York Times, on the explosion of legalized sports gambling in New York state.

k. Think of this: In the first five weeks of the legal sports betting boom in the state, one out of every six adults living in New York signed up to bet on sports with one of the gambling mega-sites. To me, that’s shocking. And scary. Wrote McKinley:



That demand was also probably whetted by a long wait for New York gamblers, who watched enviously as New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania all legalized placing bets on a mobile phone or laptop in recent years. Since the state’s first four betting sites launched on Jan. 8, just as the N.F.L. playoffs were looming, more than two million unique player accounts have been utilized in the state, according to GeoComply, with more than 245 million transactions.

Many of those users are capitalizing on alluring offers from operators: Caesars Sportsbook was particularly generous — or outlandish, depending on your point of view — offering a dollar-to-dollar match on deposits to player accounts, up to $3,000, in addition to a $300 sign-up bonus.

It’s a strategy that left Alan Woinski, a gambling industry analyst and consultant, bewildered. He said that such promotions were “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” noting that “the demand was going to be there.”

l. Being handed $3,000 to gamble (if you put up $3,000 yourself) is like a gambling company saying, “Come on. Bet. Bet. And then bet some more—we’ll help you!”

m. Tate Matheny retired last week. He is the son of Mike Matheny, the major-league manager. Tate was a Red Sox farmhand and his name probably doesn’t mean a lot to you. But he means something to me. A few years ago, The MMQB’s training camp tour finished its day in Spartanburg, S.C., home of the Panthers, and on the way to seeing the Falcons the next day, we stopped to see the minor-league Greenville Drive a few miles from Panthers camp. Lovely little Fenway-replica stadium in a nice southern town. We’d arranged that I’d throw out the first pitch of the game that night, and I did. Matheny, a Sox hopeful, went behind the dish, and I threw … a football. A bit of a wobbly spiral, but it got to Matheny for the catch. He was a good sport about it. So I’ll always remember Tate Matheny.

n. Does baseball have any idea that other sports are speeding by it? And that every few years when they argue over whatever they’re arguing about—and I couldn’t care less—a great sport turns off more and more people? I mean, look at the sports landscape. In two generations, baseball has plummeted compared to football. Per Baseball Almanac, TV ratings over the years, in average viewers per game:



1991: 35.7 million 2001: 24.5 million 2011: 16.5 million 2021: 12.3 million (including streaming)

o. Corresponding Super Bowl numbers in average viewers in Super Bowls in the 1991, 2001, 2011 and 2021 seasons: 79.6 million, 86.8 million, 111.4 million, and 110.4 million (including streaming).

p. It pains me to write those numbers. The World Series audience is down 66 percent from ’91 to ’21; the Super Bowl number is up 39 percent from ’91 to ’21. I love baseball. Ten very enjoyable days every year are spent at ballparks. But the sport leads all sports in our universe, both sides, in shooting itself in the foot.

q. Column Line of the Week: Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, on the current labor strife: “Keep it up, you’ll be fighting over a carcass.”

r. Sad, but so true.

s. Save thyself, baseball. Do a deal by end of day today. Split every issue right down the middle.

t. This is not the place to read about war but, as usual, I have an opinion. The people of Russia and the people of Ukraine seem to really like each other. I am no war historian, so help me on this: Has there been a similar situation in our lifetime, when two friendly countries with no significant problems with the other get into a war because of the desire of one single man? With one single man running a country where millions and millions have no desire to be fighting friendly neighbors? Is there a soul other than Vladimir Putin who wants this war?

u. The stories of heroism from the Ukrainian side warm the heart. This president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is something. Advised by NATO and U.S. allies to leave the country for his own safety, Zelensky declined. “The war is here,” he said. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

v. Now that’s a hero.