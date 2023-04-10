FMIA: The NFL Draft is 17 Days Away, and Memories of a Draft Past Show How Much Has Changed

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I’ll spend some time this week looking into McDonough v Bidwill, with the former top scout of the Cardinals accusing the owner of the franchise of telling him and then-coach Steve Wilks to use burner phones to communicate with suspended GM Steve Keim. Just before training camp started in 2018, Keim, who had pleaded guilty to extreme DUI, was suspended by the team for five weeks and fined $200,000. McDonough, second in command in the Arizona personnel department at the time, was handed the reins as temporary GM. Adam Schefter reported that, per McDonough, Bidwill gave McDonough and coach Steve Wilks burner phones to communicate with Keim during his suspension. On Saturday, McDonough told me he and Wilks were uncomfortable with breaking the rules of the suspension, which required Keim to have no contact with anyone associated with the Cardinals on team business. “I went to Michael,” McDonough said, “and I told him Steve and I don’t feel comfortable talking to Steve Keim during his suspension. Michael started screaming at me.” That led to a series of set-tos with Bidwill, McDonough said. Wilks was fired after one season and McDonough’s salary was eventually reduced, and then McDonough was dismissed by the Cardinals early this year.

2. I think we’ll find out in due time who’s telling the truth here. The bothersome thing about how the Cardinals handled this: They didn’t spend much time addressing McDonough’s major charge – that Bidwill supplied McDonough and Wilks with burner phones to illicitly communicate with Keim. The statement, attributed to Jim McCarthy, external public relations advisor to the Cardinals, did say that Bidwill “took swift action” and “directed the phones be retrieved and communications stopped.” But then the statement veered into character assassination that had nothing to do with the charges made by McDonough, alleging “extreme domestic abuse” by McDonough and cutting off support to one of his children. What purpose does the public smear campaign serve? If I’m a Cardinals fan, I want to know if my owner broke the rules. Period. That’s what the organization should be putting out there. That’s it.

3. I think if Bidwill is found to have supplied burner phones to two employees with the purpose of surreptitiously contacting Keim during a suspension in clear violation of league rules, commissioner Roger Goodell would have to suspend him.

4. I think there’s one more point to be made here: McDonough, the Cardinals’ VP of Player Personnel, lost out to John Lynch for the Niners’ GM job in 2017. McDonough very much wanted to be a GM. If it was ever discovered he’d broken a fairly sacred NFL rule and communicated with Keim during a suspension, then it’s likely he (McDonough) would have faced league discipline—and very likely blown any chance he’d have in being a GM one day. If this story is true, McDonough as whistleblower would be a pretty expected way to go, and it’s ridiculous to think it was a smart decision for Bidwill to ask him to break the rules. We don’t know yet if that happened, but if it did, that’s a bizarre request by Bidwill.

5. I think Jalen Carter could be drafted fifth or 25 and I wouldn’t be surprised.

6. I think if I were Howie Roseman, I’d draft Bijan Robinson 10th overall, break the Eagles’ mold of always fortifying the two lines, and say to the world: Okay, you all try to stop Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Bijan Robinson—I know you can’t.

7. I think I understand the devaluation of running backs in the NFL ecosystem; teams have discovered you can find good ones in middle rounds of drafts. But there’s one on the street that I just don’t get: Kareem Hunt, the 2017 NFL rushing champion as a rookie. He’s got plenty of tread left on the tires (125 carries per year in the last five years), and a 27-year-old back who’s averaged 4.5 yards per rush should have some value. If you eliminated him because of his 2018 assault of a woman and not coming clean about it to Kansas City team officials, I understand.

8. I think we get it, Cam Newton. You want a QB job in the NFL. The way you get that after being a total non-factor in the NFL for the last four years (you’re 45th in the league in passer rating since 2019 among those who have attempted 500 passes or more, and the only quarterback worse is Zach Wilson) is not to say where you’d want to play. It’s to say this: I’ll help any team in any way I can, and I’ll help the starter if I’m not the starter in every way I can to help us win. Why, oh why, with your recent resume would you think teams out there are eager to sign you?

9. I think Newton’s a person who cares about the future of the position, and I’ve talked to him about how much he wants to be a beacon for the next generation of Black quarterbacks. That’s really good. The way to do that now is to humble himself and get in a team facility and put those helpful intentions into action.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

b. All of that Jon Rahm golf Sunday, over a round and two-thirds to win such a revered tournament, was so cool. And his post-match reverence for the game and his Spanish countrymen was touching. I love when athletes love the sport and love traditions. Great moment in sport.

c. Not a great moment in sport: Shame on the Mavericks. Shame on the NBA.

d. Year after year, we hear stories of teams trying to lose to improve draft or trade positions in pro basketball, and year after year the league does nothing about it. The NBA says it’s investigating this one, but we’ll see if the league takes it more seriously than in the past. You bought a ticket to Mavs-Bulls Friday night, and you got 12 minutes and 35 seconds of the best player in the game, Luka Doncic, and after that you were treated to your team trying to lose. It’s insane, is what it is. Every fan at that game should have gotten a refund.

e. Great pickup of Kyrie Irving, by the way, Mark Cuban. Mavs were fifth in the Western Conference at the time of the trade. They were 11th after the Friday night debacle. When will the basketball world learn Kyrie Irving is a sugar high and not a winning basketball player?

f. My word: 150 points for Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid. He got his 63rd goal and 87th assist in San Jose Saturday. First time this century the NHL has had a 150-point person. I’ve got to get to a game with Connor McDavid on the ice.

g. As I wrote much of this column Saturday night, I had Devils-Bruins on TV. The Bruins are such a good team. Relentless. Don’t let you breathe. They deserve the Cup. It’s good to see the Devils be competitive (and better, really) after years of post-Brodeur malaise.

h. Sports Story of the Week: Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel on how amateur golfer Sam Bennett, the biggest story in the Masters through the first two rounds, got his biggest source of inspiration:

i. This is a haunting, important story. Really important. With so many great human lessons. Good for Lavner to find it and develop it.

j. Wrote Lavner:



MADISONVILLE, Texas – In the family’s darkest moment, here was one final flicker of light.

Having awoken from an afternoon nap, Mark Bennett was wandering around the house, as he often did, when he bumped into his son, Sam. It was June 2020. Seven years earlier Mark had been diagnosed, at age 45, with early-onset Alzheimer’s, a cruel and unrelenting disease that would eventually rob the gifted dentist of his coordination, reduce him to nightly medical care and transform doting family members into complete strangers. Mark’s deteriorating condition had tested a grieving family in every conceivable way: their patience, their resolve, their faith, even their sanity. But this was a clear-eyed thought from a cloudy mind, and so it was one worth savoring.

Mark squared up his youngest son in the kitchen and told him: “Hey, don’t wait to do something.”

Then patted him on the back.

Sam stood in stunned silence. So did his mother, Stacy.

“Mom,” Sam finally said, “do you think you could get him to write that down?”

And so Stacy grabbed a sheet of paper and sat at the table with her husband of 27 years. A language-arts teacher at the local junior high, she carefully drew each letter, then watched for 15 minutes as Mark tried like hell to recreate them, his face determined, his pencil trembling.

D O N ' T

W A I T

T O

D O

S O M E T H I N G

Then he signed the message, “Pops”, in what looked like pre-K scribble.

Sam folded the paper and stashed it in his truck. Eventually, he knew what to do with it, how to memorialize it. But for now, it was simply a cherished memento.

The last thing his father ever wrote.

k. Wow. What a story, Ryan Lavner

l. Sam Farmer Story of the Week: I joke, slightly, because my friend Sam, of the Los Angeles Times, writes so many good ones. But this one, about the vault underneath the Pro Shop at Augusta that houses the trove of green jackets given to Masters champs, is one of those places in sports we never get to see. Until Farmer saw it last Thursday.

m. Wrote Farmer:



The vault is located beneath the pro shop, which is accessible to members and their guests. On the other side of the door are 24 steps down, with motion-sensitive lights that gradually illuminate the room below.

At the bottom of the stairs is an exposed brick wall, curved like the ceiling of a wine cellar, with Byron Nelson’s green jacket under glass and museum lighting. On either side are two large touch-screen displays. Those use video and three-dimensional graphics to tell the story of how the jacket tradition came to be.

The other half of this space is a glass storefront that requires fingerprint entry. On display is the club’s oldest green jacket in its archives, which dates to the 1930s, has a different logo — a far more rudimentary outline of the United States with a golf flag planted in Georgia — and looks to be made of a heavy felt.

Also in the room are two leather arm chairs, decorated with tiny Augusta logos, and the bust of a mannequin draped in a marked-up and deconstructed green jacket. The club has a tailor on retainer.

… The jackets are not supposed to leave the club. Only the current champion can take it home for his reign.

n. Now you know something that you did not know about the tournament that occupies four pleasant days of your life every year.

o. Real Golf Story of the Week: Kent Babb of the Washington Post about the golfer you may not know who took the Saudi LIV money, Harold Varner III.

p. It’s all about the money for Varner. I’m sure that’s it for the other LIV golfers, most of whom try to hide it.

q. Wrote Babb:



“I play golf so I can change the direction of my family’s life,” says Varner, 32. “And that’s it. No other reason.”

When he joined LIV in August, he says, its public relations apparatus sent Varner the same talking points it sent other players. He ignored them. Instead, he posted on Instagram that it was “simply too good of a financial breakthrough,” a chance for a Black man from rural North Carolina to acquire generational wealth. In other words, Harold III made a decision that factored in the experiences of Harold I and Harold II and saw a one-time opportunity to change the math for Harold IV, a possible Harold V and beyond.

So what about LIV chief executive Greg Norman’s declaration that players’ motivation to defect from the PGA Tour expands beyond greed? That golf can be an instrument of global diplomacy and that LIV players wish to grow the game?

“They’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets,” Varner says. “I tell them all the time, all of them: ‘You didn’t come here to f---ing grow the f---ing game.’ ”

r. Public Service Story of the Week: Adrian Florido of National Public Radio on the increasing news deserts in America because of the death of newspapers and the ability of big newspaper companies to remain solvent.

s. Florido spoke to Joshua Benton of the Nieman Newspaper Lab at Harvard, and the conversation was stark. Said Benton:



“Newspapers have generally given up on the idea of creating new print readers. They’re not really making new print readers anymore. So the idea has been to shift to digital, and Gannett claims some degree of success in doing that. But even when that does happen, newspapers generally make significantly less money off of a digital subscriber than they do from a print subscriber. The other problem is that there are lots of other free alternatives for a lot of local news and information, and people will be happy to consume those without bothering to subscribe to the local daily.”

t. The more stuff isn’t covered, the more local officials can get away with what they want, if they’re so inclined. It’s not just that. It’s about human beings losing touch with their communities. It’s just not healthy.

u. You’re an American hero, Gregg Popovich.

v. The Spurs coach, in his media session Sunday, made some terrific points about how public officials in Tennessee after the massacre of six innocents there did just what public officials do—give thoughts and prayers, and never give any real ideas to stop the mass shooting in the country.

w. Popovich quoted the governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee: “He said, ‘I’m closely monitoring the tragic situation. Please join us in prayer.’ What are you monitoring? They’re dead! Children. They’re dead!”

x. Popovich said he thinks of his 6- and 11-year-old grandchildren getting dropped off at school and hoping every day that they’ll be okay. “Most of the people in this room,” he said, pointing out to the reporters, “when we were in school, we worried if Nancy would dance with us after the football game Friday night or something. That was our anxiety.”

y. No more. I love Popovich for saying what the majority of Americans think every single day.