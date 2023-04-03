FMIA: What the First Four Teams Will Do on Draft Night and Owners Challenging Goodell

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it’s absurd and idiotic for NFL Media Group to not renew the contract of Jim Trotter. Now, Trotter is a friend so I’m not impartial here. But he told me Saturday that last fall, his agent was told by the network that there was no reason to think the veteran NFL writer wouldn’t have his contract renewed, though he might have to take a pay cut, because the league was cutting back. Trotter, who is Black, raised the issue of poor Black representation in the newsroom at NFL Media at Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference in Los Angeles 14 months ago, and then again this year in Phoenix. At this year’s press conference, he said to Goodell: “A year later, nothing has changed. James Baldwin once said, ‘I can’t believe what you say because I see what you do.’” Then, last week, Trotter said he’d been told his contract would not be renewed. I wonder why. It’s just wrong, on several levels. When the NFL hired Trotter in 2018, it knew who he was—a good football journalist who was going to call it exactly how he saw it, regardless of whether his reporting hurt sacred cows. Now they want him to change? Plus, at a time when minority numbers in the newsroom need to improve, the NFL cuts loose one of the most respected Black journalists covering the game. It’s backward thinking.

2. I think you should hear Trotter’s words. The NFL should hear them too. And the league will, going forward. “I was offered a three-month severance package, with an NDA [non-disclosure agreement]. I declined,” Trotter said. So you can expect to hear some of his grievances in the coming weeks. A few points from our conversation:





On his reaction to getting released: “Any time you poke the bear, there are potential consequences. I’d been bringing this up for a year and a half, internally and externally … None of what happened has really shocked or surprised me. What has shocked and surprised me is the level of support I have gotten, from so many people. It’s been humbling.”

None of what happened has really shocked or surprised me. What has shocked and surprised me is the level of support I have gotten, from so many people. It’s been humbling.” On how it happened: “At the Scouting Combine, the person who’d told my agent [Sandy Nunez, NFL VP for Talent Management On-Air] asked to meet with me and asked: ‘Are you in alignment with the newsroom?’ I said, ‘Of course not. The fact that we don’t have one Black executive, one Black copy editor, one full-time Black employee on the news desk is troubling.’ She said, ‘That’s what I thought. It’s kind of hard to fight corporate headwinds. Sometimes you have to compromise.’ I said, ‘I feel I’ve compromised a lot already … But there’s one thing I’m not going to compromise on, and that’s my integrity.’”

But there’s one thing I’m not going to compromise on, and that’s my integrity.’” On his feelings about Roger Goodell: “I don’t feel any different about him. People think I have some personal animus about him. I don’t … But since asking him the question in Inglewood [at the Super Bowl last year], no one from the league office has called me to talk about the issue. So … it makes you wonder. How can you not have one person involved in the news process who is Black?”

it makes you wonder. How can you not have one person involved in the news process who is Black?” On the moral of the story: “For me, it’s that journalism matters, representation matters, accountability matters. If I don’t get another job, I’m okay. I’ve done the right things here.”

3. I think I don’t know what genius with the XFL or the St. Louis franchise thought it would be a good April Fools joke to issue a “statement” announcing a move to Los Angeles for the 2024 season. I mean, who thought that was funny?

An official statement from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the XFL: pic.twitter.com/MPBcL5CyOj — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 1, 2023

4. I think the over/under date for the Aaron Rodgers trade is early evening April 28. That’s when the second round of the NFL Draft begins. That’s when the first of likely two or three draft choices to be exchanged would happen. The Jets have the 11th and 12th picks in round two, 42nd and 43rd overall, and I’d bet one of those picks will be the key to this trade getting done. Since Rodgers would be unlikely to be at the dawn of the Jets offseason program April 17, the big date is the 28th because that’s when it’s most realistic the first draft choice would be exchanged between the teams. Rodgers would be at the mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15, and probably at some of the OTA offseason workouts between May 22 and June 9.

5. I think this illustrates the Rodgers-mania in New York these days: On March 21, Rodgers went out for coffee in Thousand Oaks, Calif. A photographer saw him, took some photos, and the photos were obtained by the New York Post. The paper wrote a story about the (presumably) future Jets quarterback going out for coffee. “That was the number two sports story on our website for the day,” said the paper’s Jets scribe, Brian Costello. “The appetite for anything Rodgers right now is just insatiable.”

6. I think what Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said at the meetings, about being patient with Jordan Love, is absolutely apt. The first starting seasons in Green Bay for Brett Favre (1992) and Aaron Rodgers (2008):

These two great quarterbacks, collectively, went 14-15 in their first seasons as starters, with 26 interceptions.

7. I think, quietly, the Lions have gotten competitive while building intelligently for the future. Three NFL teams have 12 picks, combined, in the first three rounds of the next three drafts: Houston, Chicago and Detroit. Houston and Chicago have miles to go before they sleep. Detroit, on the verge of serious contention, picks sixth, 18th, 48th, 55th and 81st this year—a league-high five picks in the first 2.5 rounds. GM Brad Holmes has done an excellent job looking to the future while stocking his team for today. If Jared Goff is the answer at quarterback, the Lions will be consistently dangerous for the first time in some time.

8. I think this story about the late Aaron Hernandez , by NPR’s Todd Wallack, is haunting. NPR station WBUR in Boston and The Boston Globe obtained recordings of some phone calls made by Hernandez just before he killed himself in prison, and the calls show Hernandez was upbeat and positive very shortly before his death. A piece of the story on NPR, supplemented by the words of Dr. Ann McKee, who has examined scores of brains of former NFL players:



WALLACK: In the case of Hernandez, one potential factor is that he had a brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. It’s been linked to head injuries and contact sports like football. CTE can cause people to be aggressive or even violent. And researchers have seen many cases where people with CTE died by suicide.

MCKEE: There’s just a lot of impulsivity and very sudden changes in behavior.

WALLACK: That’s Dr. Ann McKee, who leads Boston University’s CTE Center. The disease can only be diagnosed after someone dies by examining samples of the brain under a microscope. McKee says Hernandez had one of the worst cases she’d ever seen in someone so young. He was just 27. Another possible factor is evidence that Hernandez smoked a synthetic drug called K2 in the days before his death. Nora Volkow is director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Volkow says K2 can have dangerous side effects, especially for people like Hernandez with brain injuries.

VOLKOW: So it’s a Russian roulette when people take these drugs because they do not know, first of all, what is the chemical they are consuming.

9. I think when you think of football and health and safety being paramount (which of course it should be but is certainly not always), think of the life and death of Aaron Hernandez.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Kudos to LSU for winning the women’s national championship. I saw none of the game Sunday (our family was flying all afternoon to a vacation), so I’m ignorant of the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark story other than the than the worked-up response on Twitter from all angles. So I’ll say congrats to Angel Reese and her mates for a job well done against a tough foe.

b. From Saturday: A number of smart basketball followers said this over the weekend, one of them in the story below, but Caitlin Clark is the modern-day Pete Maravich.

c. Watch this . It’ll take less than three minutes. Watch Maravich totally confound Wilt Chamberlain about 1:48 in.

d. Now watch Clark against South Carolina great Aliyah Boston:

Caitlin Clark took it right to Aliyah Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/yi3vCbWywD — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2023

e. And here:

Caitlin Clark doing Caitlin Clark things 🤩



She is the 6th player in D-I history to score 1,000 points in a single season 👏 pic.twitter.com/jPIsT1Rq6X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2023

f. And here, looking Maravichian:

This hesi from Caitlin Clark was tough 🔥#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/QFL4rssOdc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2023

g. Caitlin Clark Stat of the Week, from ESPN: Her average made three-pointer this year is from 25 feet, 11 inches. Shooting from 26 feet and hitting threes. It’s what Steph Curry does.

h. Good to have you back, Rick Reilly: Writing in The Washington Post, one of our all-time great columnists opines on Caitlin Clark, and it’s wonderful.

i. Missed you, Rick. Writes Reilly:



Her shooting range starts in the hotel lobby. She passes like a ponytailed Pistol Pete Maravich and she has the sticky fingers of a subway pickpocket.

Her name is Caitlin Clark. She was just named the Naismith Player of the Year, for the top women’s b-baller in the country. And if you watch her against undefeated South Carolina on ESPN in the NCAA women’s Final Four, bring your inhaler, because she’ll take your breath away.

This 21-year-old, 6-foot junior plays for Iowa and she’s the most entertaining Hawkeye since Alan Alda.

j. Sums it up.

k. Kudos to the Colorado Rockies and to closer Daniel Bard talking openly about Bard beginning the season on the injured list with anxiety. “It’s a hard thing to admit,” Bard said. “I have enough going on outside the game to realize what’s important. I’m extremely grateful to be in an organization that understands these things and is accepting.”

l. Smart Story of the Week: Lindsey Adler of The Wall Street Journal on the pitch clock in baseball , and how shorter games will lead to added rest for players and, perhaps, players playing more games in a season if the games are 30 minutes shorter.

m. It’s hard to know exactly how much shorter games will be because of the pitch clock—pitchers have 15 seconds to pitch when the bases are empty, 20 seconds when a runner or runners are on base—but a good early estimate is 25 minutes. Adler wrote:



Twenty-five minutes per game may not seem like a drastic change, but the cumulative total presents a staggering change to the time the players will spend on the field in a season. Over the course of a 162-game season, that would add up to a spare 67½ hours per team. On a week-by-week basis, that would strip around 2½ hours of playing time per week—essentially shortening the player’s workweek by the time it would take to play nearly a full regular-season game.

“Ultimately, you’re going to see the best players play more games,” speculated Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “The compilation of time is going to be less, so we’re looking into that.”

… The shortened games may affect players in different ways, beyond the pitcher. The catcher will have to think more quickly and receive high-velocity pitches with less time to recover, but may also get out of the squat earlier each night. Infielders, who now must set up in specific parts of the diamond and totally on the dirt, will have to prepare to field batted balls with less precision in their defensive positioning and will have less time to recover from a diving stop. Outfielders may feel the effect in their feet, but will likely benefit from the pace, managers said.

“As a player myself, it was maddening when pitchers took too much time,” said Giants manager Gabe Kapler, a former outfielder. “You just felt like they were asking a lot of you as an individual. I think the pace will have a positive impact for defenders.”

n. I went to Guardians-Mariners Friday night in Seattle, and the game lasted 3:05. It would have been 3:50 last year. Robbie Ray’s control was disastrous—five walks, a jillion three-ball counts over 91 pitches in 3.1 innings. In the series opener Thursday, there were 250 pitches thrown, and the game finished in a tidy 2:14. In my game: 349 pitches. The fans around us loved how the game moved. This is going to be great for baseball.

o. Alex Speier, you are gold. The Boston Globe Red Sox scribe with an opening-day gem: “Alex Verdugo is the first Red Sox player to lead off the first inning of the team’s first game with a triple since Rabbit Warstler in 1931.”

p. Run, Rabbit, run.

q. Great job, John Fetterman, in illuminating your depression for America can see what it’s really like:

Six weeks after entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for depression, Sen. @JohnFetterman shares his struggle with depression, his health, and more in an intimate interview with Jane Pauley this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/3o2926I48B — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

r. Baseball Passage of the Week, from the acerbic Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe, on his view of the what the Red Sox have become: “They are a nerd-larded operation (33 folks in the analytics department) intent on not overspending, selling the illusion of contention in a watered-down playoff format that promotes ‘all are welcome’ every October.”

s. I do believe we are going mad. This county in California, because of totally unproven conspiracy theories about voting machines, has decided to spend $1.6 million to hand-count every ballot in the county in coming elections.

t. Maybe the Shasta County Board of Supervisors should have asked its constituents this question: Are you okay with us implementing a system that duplicates a system of counting votes used now that will cost every man, woman and child an additional $8.78 in tax money to count votes? For a family of four, that’s an additional $35.14 you’ll have to pay—or it’s money we’ll have to find in the budget by cutting needed services elsewhere.

u. This is what made-up, phony information spouted by conspiracy theorists ends up costing citizens. No wonder we can’t make any real progress on the most important issues of our lives—we have leaders who see ghosts in voting machines with zero, zero, zero legitimate proof of wrongdoing. NPR did a story on this, and said it’s likely there will be more mistakes in hand-counting than there would be by using the machines because, referring to the hand-counters, “people who are working 15-, 16-, 17-hour days, it kind of makes sense that they would make some mistakes in that counting process.” But don’t worry. I’ll get 100 emails this week about the evils of voting machines.

v. While we’re at it, give me one good reason why we continue to do nothing about mass shootings. Just one. The only solution since Sandy Hook has been to vote out the politicians who continue to do nothing about this American disease that allows young people to die in schools. It remains the only solution. That, plus not voting for anyone who takes NRA money.

w. How would you like to have children in public school in Tennessee, with your congressional representative Tim Burchett, who in the wake of the shooting that killed six innocents was asked what Washington can do to stop mass shootings. “There’s not a whole lot we can do,” Burchett said, and also this: “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up.”

x. Great leadership, Tim Burchett. When you’re on the campaign trail in the next election, that can be your slogan for re-election: THERE’S NOT A WHOLE LOT WE CAN DO! BURCHETT ’24!

y. My alma mater seems to have gone mad:

Ohio University’s new baseball jerseys that they are breaking out today



Are they 🔥 or 🗑? pic.twitter.com/cBorBBd7oY — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) April 1, 2023

z. Kudos to Colts owner Jim Irsay for funding the return of an Orca whale, Lolita, back to the wild after 53 years in captivity. What a story .