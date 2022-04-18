FMIA: ‘A Mysterious Year’ — Twelve People In NFL Draft Rooms Share Notes On Picks, Prospects & Trades

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think Erik Burkhardt, the agent for Kyler Murray, is right to press the Cardinals to get some sort of new contract done before the draft. One or two teams (Carolina? Pittsburgh?) will draft a quarterback and thus make the market Murray much, much smaller if the Cardinals would choose to deal Murray at some point during the offseason. Burkhardt’s asking the Cardinals to declare their intentions on Murray sooner rather than later, which, given the discord between the two sides, is not an unreasonable request. Three things I expect:

a. The Cardinals will not accede to Burkhardt’s demands. They’ll wait till sometime this summer before addressing the Murray situation. (He’s due to make $5.5 million in total compensation in this, his fourth season.)

b. Chances are microscopic that Murray plays this season under his current deal.

c. Cool heads will prevail by the end of July. No matter how the Cardinals feel about Burkhardt taking this fight public, they know they have to keep Murray, because the task of finding another quarterback in this day and age (ask Carolina) is far more difficult than keeping your current one content in this crazy quarterback market.

2. I think these are a few thoughts about the first weekend of the USFL:

• Please don’t make any predictions about the short- or long-term future of the league based on the optimism of Saturday’s competitive opening night 28-24 win by Birmingham over New Jersey. The last iteration of the XFL lasted five weeks. The Alliance of American Football lasted 67 days before going belly-up. This USFL has some deep-pocketed networks behind it, for sure. But you just don’t know if the ratings will justify a future. So just wait and see.

• I know the weather was lousy, and Sunday was Easter. But the crowd at the second USFL game Sunday was just grim, a high school JV game crowd. That cannot continue.

• Judging from the Saturday night game, there are definitely some receivers in this league. The one-handed TD catch by Birmingham’s Osirus Mitchell was superb. The bomb on the first snap of the USFL season by New Jersey was cool.

• Coaches should go for three after touchdowns. We’re watching this for fun and experimentation. Going for a PAT … zzzzzzzzzzz.

• Was it just me, or did the quarterbacks look off on many of their throws? And could it be because of the implanting of a chip in all footballs to be able to judge with precision exactly how far the ball is from the first down marker or from the goal line? I’ve heard the ball is some percent heavier with the chip in it. Is it worth the technology to have a football that weighs more than a regular one?

• Best technology: listening to Jersey coach Mike Riley (for those who know him, a very loquacious sort) call plays to his two quarterbacks for two or three minutes. That was so informative. Too early for a worst technology, but man, I was dizzy watching the helmet-cam. Vomitous. The shaking and the camera view not centered was distracting. I appreciate the director and producer trying to take advantage of all the new toys. But it’s stomach-turning to see shaking and exploding camera views. Work on that.

• The offensive lines look way behind the front sevens. Coaches might have to max-protect a lot more than they’d like.

• If I were USFL bosses this week, I’d start to work on what can be done to help the quarterbacks, starting with the design of the football. People aren’t watching April football to see punts and field goals.

• I hope the league works. As Jason Garrett said on the telecast Saturday night, leagues like this are the land of opportunity for players. Would Kurt Warner and Sam Mills be in the Hall of Fame if not for the World League and the first USFL? Would Adam Vinatieri be knocking on the door of the Hall without his time in the World League? All doubtful. So though I may have little interest in the league and won’t watch a lot of it, I’m rooting for it. Jobs for players is a good thing.

3. I think the most interesting signing of the last week was not Sammy Watkins or even Derek Carr, neither of which is very surprising. I’ll be interested to see the terms of the one-year, “up to $7-million” deal for Geno Smith in Seattle, who has started five games in the last seven years.

4. I think the best example of a quarterback contract not overwhelming his team’s cap is what Derek Carr did in Las Vegas. He’s contractually obligated to the team now for the next four seasons. We know the 2022 cap ($208.2 million) and have a good idea that the 2023 cap will be about $230 million. Carr’s percentage of the cap over the next two seasons: 9.3 percent and 15.6 percent. Smart for him, and smart for the team, to not have the quarterback eating up more than that.

5. I think I’d ask you to go back and read the quote from the member of the United States House of Representatives from Illinois (it’s the second entry in “Quotes of the Week”), and I’d ask you: How proud must the NFL be for consistently defending Dan Snyder as he has torn down a once-proud franchise?

6. I think the Bills are very lucky the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, is from Buffalo. Born there, raised there, started her political career there. Hard to imagine a governor from another part of the state would have been as generous to the Pegulas in earmarking $850 million to the construction of a new stadium for the Bills. She mentioned Toronto and San Diego as cities that could have pilfered the Bills, in listing the reasons for her largesse. Hochul told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer: “They did have options to leave … Buffalo’s a very small market. It’s quite extraordinary that they have a team at all, because there’s a lot more money to be had in larger cities like San Diego and others who would love to have a team.” I mean … San Diego? The city without a stadium?

7. I think I appreciate a deal-maker like Hochul, but that’s a huge amount of money for owners with the resources of the Pegulas.

8. I think I don’t blame Baker Mayfield for being angry with the Browns. I would be too, after playing hurt for most of 2021. But I don’t know what good it does to keep talking about it. The more he talks about it, the more a team interested in him thinks, Is this guy going to be divisive if it doesn’t work out with us?

9. I think the one-word social-media reaction from Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson on the prospect of Mayfield perhaps joining the Panthers says volumes: “Noooooo.” How many legit contenders for his services are there? Seattle, maybe? Mike Florio came up with a smart thought the other day: How crazy would it be if the Browns cut Mayfield, were on the hook for his 2022 salary … and he signed with the Steelers? The very thought of that has to make the Browns hold onto Mayfield even though he’s a weekly distraction to the team.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Year: “Untold,” by Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne of ESPN, on the sexual assault story at Penn State that you never knew.

b. The reporting, the drama, the revelations … just outstanding reporting and writing by Junod and Lavigne.

c. Todd Hodne, a Penn State football recruit from Long Island in 1977, let loose sexual terror on the Penn State campus, terror that nearly got covered up. A lot of people, including Joe Paterno, look terrible here. The crimes involved a knife and you can read about them in the story. They’re heinous.

d. There is a knight in shining armor: former Penn State tackle Irv Pankey, who went on to a very good NFL career with the Rams. Pankey believed the first victim, Betsy Sailor, who testified against Hodne—and went against the powerful Penn State culture. Wrote Junod and Lavigne, about Pankey:



One night, there came a knock on Betsy’s door that changed everything for her. “And I went to my door, and I opened it,” she remembers, “and there was a man that completely, seemingly, filled the entire door frame, like there was not a lot of space other than him. And he put out his hand and introduced himself. He said: ‘Hello, my name is Irv Pankey, and I just wanted to let you know that I was in the courtroom today and I listened to what you had to say. And I believe every word that you said. And, you will never have to be afraid, or be alone again. I will be by your side.’”

Irv Pankey was a junior and a natural protector—a tight end who had been moved to left tackle. He was 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, with a 13-year NFL career in front of him. He had a deep solemnity about him that belied his penchant for good times. He was the roommate of Hodne’s friend Kip Vernaglia … Pankey had seen her on the stand, and he knew bravery when he saw it. “She came forward,” Pankey says. “And that brought things to light—what the situation really was. If she hadn’t stepped up and he hadn’t gone to trial, no one would ever have known. And she started putting cracks in stories. … Kudos to her for not being buffaloed.”

They were so different from one another in so many ways. But Irv had seen that Betsy was alone in State College, and in that he saw part of himself … “She did not deserve to be a pariah.” But they also had something else in common. Betsy was not just alone; she was singular. She had taken on the institution of Penn State football and, alone among Hodne’s victims, had brought her case to court. Now Irv, alone among his teammates, walked to her dormitory and knocked on her door. Betsy stood up for herself. Irv stood up for Betsy.

e. Radio Story of the Week: NPR’s “Morning Edition,” with its regular Friday feature “StoryCorps,” this one on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson making his major-league debut.

f. Harold Lucas Jr., 89, has vivid memories of Robinson’s first spring training in Daytona Beach, Fla., and kudos to NPR for featuring someone who remembers Jackie Robinson hitting fungoes to some of the kids in the same neighborhood as Robinson’s spring training ballpark.

g. Recalled Lucas: “He used to hit fly balls out, and we would catch ‘em. He told us he was just the beginning of what was going to be the future. He said, ‘If I can do it now, there’s no telling what you’ll be able to do when your time comes.’ ”

h. Robinson’s legacy is gigantic, of course. But listening to Harold Lucas Jr., describe his impact on the lives of a few Florida kids brings it all home. Said Lucas: “I’m thankful for his advice, to try to prepare ourselves to be somebody. You see, you have to build on what people who come before you do.” Perfect.

i. Dueling New York Post Back Pages of the Week: Bill Parcells used to say that coaching in New York was an exercise in “euphoria or disaster. That’s the way it is with you guys [reporters]—it’s a beautiful day or the sky is falling. One or the other.” And so Tuesday, after the Mets’ bullpen blew a game, was far different from Saturday, after a 10-3 win.

j. Rewarding Story of the Week: Teresa Watanabe of the Los Angeles Times, on an L.A. school celebrating the collegiate rejection letters (that’s right) as well as the letters informing immigrant students they got in.

k. Many of these students at Downtown Magnets High School are sons and daughters of immigrants who work low-paying jobs, who never would be able to attend America’s most prestigious schools without financial aid—and without high school teachers and a counselor who care for them so deeply. Wrote Watanabe:



After months of suspense over their college acceptance decisions, the seniors at Downtown Magnets High School in Los Angeles were much in need of a cathartic event: a college rejection party.

Holding court in the library, clad in cheery pink, stood Lynda McGee, the school’s longtime college counselor who has helped thousands of students at her low-income, high-performing high school get into college.

Kenji Horigome went first. He is the son of a single mother who works in a low-wage job at a Koreatown restaurant. They came to Los Angeles from Japan when Kenji was in fourth grade after losing his father to illness. Kenji worked hard to learn English, overcome loneliness and earn good grades — achieving a 4.3 GPA — so he could earn college scholarships and grants so as not to burden his mother with loan debt.

On this day, Kenji hunched over his laptop and clicked on the notice. His eyes widened. “Oh shoot!” he exclaimed, leaping out of his chair. Berkeley accepted him — and offered enough financial aid to cover his attendance without loans. He is also weighing offers from Harvey Mudd College and the University of Michigan, which have both offered him full-tuition scholarships, and Bowdoin College. Kenji dreams of a career in astrophysics, with a good salary so he can treat his mother to dinner at a fancy Korean restaurant and buy her a designer handbag.

“The money I earn will be a game changer to escape poverty,” Kenji said.

l. The American dream is alive and well, nurtured by teachers and counselors who truly care in schools like this. What a rewarding story.

m. Rip Job Line of the Week, from Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, on the first Apple+ telecast of a baseball game, Mets-Nats: “The three commentators selected for the curtain-raiser seemed to have been drawn from a hat on Bingo Night in the rectory basement.” And on the technical side of the game: “It brought to mind local access cable TV coverage of high school field hockey. Jayvee.”

n. Quite Mushnickian.

o. Jurisprudence Story of the Week: Jonah Bromwich of the New York Times, on career NHL pest Sean Avery choosing to represent himself in a Manhattan court case.

p. I’m shocked—shocked!—that Sean Avery would be giving a judge hard time. Wrote Bromwich:



The misdemeanor with which Mr. Avery has been charged carries a relatively light penalty, and Mr. Avery said that prosecutors had already offered him plea deals that would involve a modest fine. But accepting the most recent deal offered would have required Mr. Avery to plead guilty, pay a fine and attend an anger management program, and he was apparently unwilling to accept those terms. (When asked for comment before his appearance, he declined, then insulted a reporter and asked that the reporter be removed from the courtroom.)

q. Nine hundred former NHL opponents just read that paragraph and said, “That’s Sean Avery all right.”

r. RIP, Liz Sheridan. Jerry Seinfeld’s TV mom was 92, and she was the perfect TV mom. The mom of all moms.

s. “Mrs. Seinfeld … Please, I am begging you … Put … the air-conditioner on!”

t. While you’re at it, stay on Biscayne.

u. So this is how Bill Belichick spent his 70th birthday Saturday night in Nashville: