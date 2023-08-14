FMIA Training Camp Tour: Mahomes Channels Brady, Packers Love Affair, and Justin Tucker Magic

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the biggest headline of the first full preseason weekend had to be not only Damar Hamlin’s return to football in Buffalo’s game against the Colts, but Hamlin seeming to eliminate any chance he wouldn’t make the 2023 Buffalo Bills. That may sound out of touch with those who think, Buffalo could never have cut Damar Hamlin this year, not after his good-news story of survival. But I can tell you this wasn’t a gimme. The Bills needed to see how Hamlin would respond to physical football over the past two weeks, particularly in the game against the Colts. And in a five-play sequence midway through the first quarter, Hamlin answered the question. He made two solo tackles and one assisted tackle, including stoning Colts running back Evan Hull on a fourth-and-one rush into the pile, getting the ball back on downs for the Bills.

2. I think Hamlin realized the significance of Saturday too. “It was super fun, just another milestone on getting back to myself in professional football,” he said. “When you step between the lines, you’re putting yourself at risk by hesitating, by reserving. I made the choice — I wanted to play. Making the choice, I know what comes with it. I’m out there, I’m not thinking twice.” When I was in camp, I wondered about his drive, whether he’d have the same verve. So far, he does. “I honestly couldn’t imagine not being a part of this,” he said Saturday. “There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

Hamlin practices in pads for first time in return Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at the fact Damar Hamlin is back to practicing in pads less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest and dissect the mental side of what he’ll have to work through.

3. I think my eyebrows got raised the other day when I read that some Washington players approached coach Ron Rivera with — apparently — some complaints about the hard coaching style of Eric Bieniemy, the new offensive coordinator. “They were just a little concerned. I mean, it’s a whole different approach,” Rivera told reporters. Good!!! Where Washington ranked in the past five seasons in points scored:

2018: 29th

2019: 32nd

2020: T-25th

2021: T-23rd

2022: T-24th

I’m not in the meetings or on the practice field. But maybe the best concept here is for a new coach with fresh ideas to come and shake things up. “A little concerned.” Stop. Rivera walked it back the next day, saying he put his foot in his mouth. Bad look all around.

4. I think we all understand the first episode of “Hard Knocks” being all about Aaron Rodgers. The insights into his introduction to the Jets were great and insightful. But two quibbles: Every show can’t be the Aaron Rodgers Show. And there was waaaaaaay too much time spent on the Hall of Fame Game. It doesn’t matter, guys. When a team is simply trying to get back on the bus after the game with zero injuries and the result is the most meaningless outcome of anything the team will do all season, four minutes would have been plenty. The sequence on the long throw from Zach Wilson to Malik Taylor was great. A couple of color shots beyond that and get out of there.

Rodgers appears to embrace access on Hard Knocks Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the first episode of Hard Knocks and Simms explains how much he enjoyed the behind-the-scenes insight into Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets training camp.

5. I think Matt Araiza, cleared of all charges in a college sex-assault case, should have a job in the NFL. If we’re innocent till proven guilty, and he was one of the best punters to come out of college football in recent years, what’s the holdup?

6. I think Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf is handling the Kirk Cousins situation the right way — not committing to moving swiftly to try to re-sign Cousins. Why would the Vikings? Cousins is a tremendous guy, a good leader, an efficient player (153-50 TD-to-pick rate with Minnesota) … who has one playoff victory in five seasons. Do you want to commit a minimum of $50 million a year, for one, two or three years? Or, if Cousins does not lead the Vikes deeper into January this year, do you want to start over in 2024, when Cousins will be 36?

7. I think I understand if you’d say, “Wait. Lamar Jackson is a 1-3 career playoff quarterback — same as Cousins — and Jackson has missed 10 starts due to injury over the last two seasons, while Cousins has missed one over that period. And you supported the Jackson contract. What’s the difference?” Excellent question. I would answer this way: The Ravens seem more inextricably tied to Jackson and his style of quarterbacking; he was 30-7 as the Ravens’ starter in his first three years, the 2019 MVP, before injuries struck the last two years. There’s also the element of fan bases, I believe, though neither franchise would admit it. Ravens fans would be protesting in a big way if Jackson were not re-signed. I sense Vikings fans want Cousins to be their quarterback, but if he doesn’t advance the team this year, I think many would be ready to move on.

8. I think I gave you my opinions on the shameful college football realignment mess, with the NCAA abdicating all authority over the college game. Then I read Stanford coach Troy Taylor’s thoughts in an ESPN.com story by Kyle Bonagura. I understand where he’s coming from—basically, that being in the ACC is better than being an independent, as silly as it would be Stanford and Cal to have five road trips of 2,500 to 3,000 miles a season. “I’m okay with traveling,” Taylor said. “People used to have to come across the country in a covered wagon. It would take them months … We get on a plane for five, six hours. That’s not the end of the world. You get drinks served to you and some snacks.” Well, I guess.

9. I think Troy Taylor would be good at making lemonade out of lemons.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Poor Maui. The terror of fire is absolutely amazing.

b. This story, about how Annelise Cochran of Lahaina escaped the fire by hanging on a rock ledge at the Pacific Ocean is both harrowing and heroic. Good work by Matthias Gafni of the San Francisco Chronicle. Cochran, a friend (Edna) and a neighbor (Freeman), set out to save themselves when the fire overwhelmed their apartment building near the Pacific Ocean in Lahaina.

c. Wrote Gafni, about the peak of Cochran’s ordeal:

Her low point came when the cars — some less than 10 feet away — began blowing up. “The sound was horrifying and the ground would shake like an earthquake,” Cochran said.

d. There are horrifying human tragedies, and then there is what happened in Maui.

e. I’ve never seen a dumber suspension in my life than play-by-player Kevin Brown getting banned by the Orioles for simple and obvious and gentle analysis of the ballclub.

f. Email Headline of the Week: “NCAA concerned with realignment,” by Sports Business Journal.

g. That rivals “Ohtani good at baseball.”

h. Stay at the Graduate Hotel in Iowa City if you ever get a chance. It’s a chain that doesn’t feel like it. Short walk from campus, cool coffee shop (Poindexter) right off the lobby, comfy rooms. (Mine was perfectly black at night, the way I like it, with no light seeping in.)

i. Then there’s the key card:

j. I’d never been on the Iowa campus before. Never been to Iowa City. What a lovely college green and setting. Makes me want to go back for a game sometime.

k. One highlight of the trip last week: Breakfast with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, who was along for the ride from Chicago to St. Joseph. Ferentz enters his 25th season as Iowa coach (after starting, as he pointed out, 2-18), and I knew him a little when he was on the Cleveland and Baltimore coaching staffs in the nineties. Hadn’t talked to him in 25 years, I bet, but he was exactly as I’d remembered: smart about football, great conversationalist. He must be a great recruiter.

l. Sports Business Story of the Week: Peter Kafka for Vox on the huge ESPN gambling story. Great headline: “Disney used to hate gambling. Now it’s doing a $2 billion sports betting deal.”

m. ESPN is like so many companies: virtuous until you see how much money can be made by being un-virtuous.

n. Writes Kafka:

Here’s a story that would have been very, very hard to imagine a few years ago: ESPN, Disney’s sports behemoth, is doing a $2 billion deal with Penn Entertainment, a gambling company you’ve probably never heard of. It’s a striking about-face for Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spent years insisting that his company should avoid anything to do with gambling.

And there’s an additional wrinkle for people who pay attention to changes in sports and pop culture: ESPN’s sports betting deal with Penn replaces one the company previously had with Barstool Sports, the raunchy and provocative publisher that used to thrive on portraying ESPN as lumbering and out of touch.

Some folks who work at ESPN think it’s a big win: They get an infusion of cash, and they think not just telling their viewers about sports betting but directly participating in sports betting is a good thing. ESPN already had deals with sports betting companies, but you should now expect to see a lot more of it when you tune in.

o. In 10 years, Gamblers Anonymous will have more people to counsel than Alcoholics Anonymous.

p. Radio Story of the Week: “In California, wildfires are prevented by crews of unlikely firefighters: goats.” Vanessa Romo of NPR on a crazy phenomenon.

q. Reports Romo:

The end of a quiet residential street in Glendale, Calif., is just one of many battlegrounds in the state’s annual fight against wildfire season. And it’s being waged by goats.

About 300 of them are spread out along the foothills and steep ridges of the Verdugo Mountains, which loom over multi-million dollar homes at the end of a cul de sac. The goats are busy chomping away on the dried-out vegetation that’s exploded after this year’s drought-busting rains.

Seemingly oblivious to the 94-degree heat, the animals are hard at work devouring several acres of dead, yellowed grasses, scrubby bushes and cactus, as well as some of southern California’s most invasive plants, including star thistle and black mustard.

“There’s very little they won’t eat. Even things that seem impossible. I don’t know how their digestive systems deal with it, but they do,” Michael Choi told NPR, squinting out at his herd from under a brown felt cowboy hat.

r. I’m done with oldies. How often can one hear “Back in Black” before saying enough already?

s. Review of the Week: Leila Fadel of NPR on the new Netflix series “Painkiller.” Good information here:

t. There’s something still so perverse about the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma avoiding prison for the thousands who have died from opioid overdoses. Good to see the Supreme Court paused the Purdue Pharma opioid settlement on Thursday.

u. Why was there a Halloween popup shop open in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 3? Weird country. Halloween costumes on sale 88 days before Halloween.

v. Some baseball thoughts: The Braves amaze me. The 2-3-4 hitters, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson — have played in all 117 Braves’ games and have 99 homers with 272 RBI. Imagine having three ironmen like that who are averaging 33 homers and 90 RBI in the heart of your order — with seven weeks left to play.

w. The Mets are a national embarrassment, as is owner Steve “I’ll Show You How to Buy a Championship” Cohen. Hedge funds aren’t sports, Steve. With CitiField mostly packed for the first three games against the rival Braves over the weekend, the Mets performed vomitously. In two days, they lost three games 7-0, 21-3, 6-0. Outscored by your rival at home 34-3! Sunday night’s six-run fifth wasn’t enough to salvage that.

x. RIP to a friend from the Cincinnati Enquirer days, John Fay, the longtime Reds’ beat writer. A good man gone at 66.

y. NBC gives me consistently high-quality producers and videographers all the time on the road. As the third segment (Cleveland-Green Bay-Chicago-Iowa City-Kansas City ended Friday night, with the bad travel day cutting out Indianapolis), all praise to Kelsey Bartels and Morgan Miller for the pictures, the video, the driving (1,116 miles from Green Bay to Lake Forest to rural Indiana to Lake Forest to Davenport to Iowa City to St. Joseph to KCI Airport, in five days), the sanity, the tolerating of my phone calls and NPR-listening. Folks, I’m a lucky man to have the support system I do.

