FMIA Week 9: Deep Breaths At NFL’s Midseason, Or Overreaction Monday? Who Knows After Another Wild Week

After the Henry Ruggs catastrophe last week, the first thoughts are about the 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, whose SUV was rear-ended in the horrific crash, and to her dog Max, a Golden Retriever. After the death of Tintor and the dog, the family set up a GoFundMe page, with a goal of $7,000. As of 12:45 a.m. ET today, 2,039 people across the world had contributed a total of $89,536.

It’s astounding that, in a part of a city with stoplights and traffic at all hours, a human being would choose to drive 156 mph, as the police allege Ruggs did. He’s likely (if not virtually certain) to serve prison time if found guilty for driving at that speed and striking Tintor’s vehicle and being at twice the legal limit for alcohol. “It’s something he’ll have to live with for the rest of his life,” Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said last week. It’s something that will ruin his football career, or at least rob him of his prime. That pales in comparison to the death of Tintor, of course. But it’s part of the sordid story.

“I don’t know the right way to handle it,” said Carr, “but I’m doing my best.”

As for the football part of it, the elimination of Ruggs from the Raiders is a ruinous piece of Mike Mayock’s three-year puzzle to remake the team with high-quality, high-character players, mostly from huge football schools like Alabama and Clemson and Ohio State. It’s a major hit for Mayock.

Ruggs’ impact in his 1.5 years as a Raider was a mixed bag. When Ruggs was drafted as the top receiver in the 2020 wideout class, owner Mark Davis saw his friend Cliff Branch in Ruggs. Was he Branch? No, not yet. Could he have been Branch? Possibly, not certainly. His 18.42 yards per catch so far was Branch-like, but his production—50 catches, 921 yards and four TDs in 20 career games—was only half of a player drafted 10 spots lower, Justin Jefferson of the Vikings. One defensive position coach on a team that played the Raiders this year told me his team’s game plan was to take Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow away while singling Ruggs. “Carr loves Waller and trusts Renfrow,” this coach said. “He doesn’t look for Ruggs all that much.”

With that in mind, I went back over the weekend and looked at 2021 NFL GamePass video of Ruggs. In his last game as a Raider, in Week 7 against Philadelphia, Ruggs was targeted four times, all intermediate or short routes. The score was 7-7 at the two-minutes warning of the first half. After that point, Carr threw 16 passes. He never targeted Ruggs, and the Raiders beat Philadelphia 33-22. Still, during the game, FOX analyst Jonathan Vilma said of Ruggs: “He’s really starting to become a phenom in this NFL.”

I didn’t see it. I saw his two big-time plays this year—TD bombs that left great safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Justin Simmons flailing (literally) in the wake of the speedy Ruggs beating the Steelers and Broncos for long scores. But he seemed more puzzle piece than franchise receiver. It’s hard for a receiver who averaged 2.5 catches per game to be a franchise receiver.

The temptation was to call Ruggs a Tyreek Hill type of receiver—blinding, game-changing speed. But early on, the comparison were faulty. Since opening day 2020, Hill was targeted 229 times by Kansas City QBs, and Ruggs 79 times by the Raiders. Really, Hill was a physical presence, an all-around receiver and Jet-sweep threat. Ruggs was a guy who could take the top off a defense but didn’t have the ball in his hands enough—yet, at least—to be a great player.

So on Sunday, I watched Ruggs’ replacement, journeyman Zay Jones. His 4.46-second speed is good, but not Ruggs’ 4.27-second time from the 2020 Scouting Combine. And that’s what I noticed—Jones doesn’t have great separation ability. “Zay’s a great deep threat,” Renfrow said. “He can take the top off a defense as well.” Maybe, but I never saw it. I never saw Jones behind the deep safety, threatening the D with speed. Carr had 46 pass attempts against the Giants, and only four to Jones. The most consequential: With 5:19 remaining in the game and the Giants up 20-16, Jones sped up the right sideline toward midfield. He was covered closely by Giants cornerback James Bradberry, with safety Xavier McKinney lurking.

Now, Jones did a double-move, and he did have a step on Bradberry, and maybe an earlier throw by Carr would have found him. But Carr didn’t account for McKinney, lurking. “Earlier in the game, the Raiders ran the same route [not with Jones], the same double-move,” McKinney told me later. “The first time, it was definitely a back-shoulder throw. I knew the play all along and I was just waiting for him to throw it.” This time, it appeared Carr just underthrew Jones, and McKinney was there to pick Carr for a second time.

So now, presumably, the Raiders will rely on a mélange of Jones and DeSean Jackson to play Ruggs’ role. Jackson turns 35 in three weeks, and it’s unrealistic to think he’ll be an every-down player. Since opening day 2018, Jackson has averaged playing 29 snaps a game. Any more than that, and the Raider risk a savior blowing a tire and being lost for the playoff run.

Lots of moving parts for the Raiders now. I trust that Carr won’t be so gobsmacked by the loss of Ruggs that he falls into a slump that wrecks the Vegas season. With two games left against mysterious Kansas City, and roadies with Dallas, Cleveland and Indianapolis, the Raiders can’t wallow. And Carr, the biggest piece of the Raiders’ playoff puzzle, has to put aside the franchise mayhem—again—and try to make a talented-enough football team succeed. With the Raiders, now tragically, it’s never easy.

On Aaron Rodgers

I purposely did not want to write 6,000 words, as a proud member of the woke mob, to inundate the football world with the Rodgers story. But there are four points on the story I’d like to make:

1. He said there was a “witch hunt” in the media, trying to find out who was vaccinated and who wasn’t. There were questions asked of players about whether they were vaccinated, if that’s what a witch hunt is. There’s a reason for it. We saw it last week. America, and Packer nation, discovered out of the blue that Rodgers was out of an important game against Kansas City, and might be out against Seattle the following week. If a player tests positive, say, on a Friday and is unvaccinated, he will miss the next 10 days of team activities, meaning he will miss at least two games. That’s news. Reporters are going to ask about that, and rightfully so.

2. He said, “If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid and, unfortunately dying of covid?” What an elementary question. We’ve known since the summer of the existence of breakthrough cases, which mean that people can get Covid after getting the vaccine—but those cases of Covid will almost certainly be mild. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from Covid than vaccinated people who get breakthrough cases of the virus.

3. He said he hopes to be a father one day, and said the unknown of long-term vaccine effects on fertility was a factor in not getting the shot. There’s a greater risk, however, of infertility caused by getting Covid than by taking the vaccine, per the CDC.

4. He said he has consulted with his friend Joe Rogan, podcast host and comic, about what to take to stave off Covid. Rogan has never studied medicine, dropped out of UMass-Boston, and admitted that he’s neither a doctor not an expert in the field. Taking advice from a very opinionated man on Covid seems the same as Rodgers walking into the third row of the stands at Lambeau Field before a big third-down play and saying, “You’ve been a season-ticket holder for a long time, and you love football. What should we call on third down here?”

I continue to think a starting quarterback for a football team who makes $35 million a year—or whatever the salaries of Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz are—should think about all the lives they’re affecting by not getting the vaccine. Is it life and death to miss one or two football games? Of course not. But is there some overwhelming evidence that you’re doing such harm to yourself by being vaccinated that you’ll risk missing two games in the middle of a season?

Finally: As Adam Schefter reported Sunday, I’ve heard from three club officials that the NFL is letting Rodgers get away with things lesser-known players couldn’t get away with—that is, not wearing a mask at things like indoor press conference, even though he is not vaxxed. NFL executives have been asked to sign a document, weekly, professing that they will follow all NFL Covid protocols in team facilities. They’re dubious that the Packers are doing so. It’s a fine line the Packers are facing, another GM said: They don’t want to alienate Rodgers, in hopes of him wanting to stay in Green Bay at least one more season. But they are risking major team fines and discipline if they look the other way on Rodgers and masks.

The league has begun an investigation into the Packers’ mask protocol, one source told me. League officials, by right, can watch 30 days of video from the team’s training facility.

Five Games, Five Thoughts

• Josh Allen squared. “Josh Allen the quarterback doesn’t like to take sacks—and he’d taken a few,” said Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, explaining why the Buffalo QB made a terrible decision late in the third quarter, rushed by five Jaguars, and panic-threw a pass right into the arm of Jacksonville edge player Josh Allen. For the Buffalo quarterback to win, he was going to have to make some methodical drives . . . and plays like this interception made long drives very difficult. Cullen might have found a Buffalo kryptonite.

• Love v Mahomes. So now the Packers know Jordan Love isn’t ready for prime time. In fact, he’s not ready for a noon regional game either. This was the tell to me of Love’s inaccuracy: He completed six of 14 targets to the best receiver on the team, Davante Adams. You’d have to go back to 2017 to find a game when Aaron Rodgers completed less than 50 percent of his passes to Adams. That’s a problem. For Mahomes, the inconsistency continues—10 possessions in the final three quarters Sunday, zero touchdowns. Still, the division’s there if Andy Reid can figure things out. AFC West standings this morning: L.A. Chargers 5-3, Las Vegas 5-3, Kansas City 5-4, Denver 5-4.

• How’d the Titans scored 14 points in 11 seconds? With 12:21 left in the second quarterback, Ryan Tannehill threw a short TD pass to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead at the Rams—after Matthew Stafford threw a terrible interception trying to avoid a safety. The Rams got the ball back, and on first down, Stafford gift-wrapped another pick, this time a pick-six by Kevin Byard. Oh, and the Rams had 12 penalties for 115 yards. You can chalk this up as a bad day for the Rams, not a fatal one. But say this about Tennessee: that’s a pressure-packed defense with an all-pro interior player of the future—defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Here’s the big point for Tennessee coming out of this: It’s going to be almost impossible for the Colts to catch the Titans in the division now. The Titans have a three-game lead and have four games left against teams with two wins: Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, at Houston.

• “DBU.” That what Xavier McKinney calls Alabama, with its tradition of training defensive backs (Marlon Humphrey, Trevon Diggs, Kareem Jackson, Pat Surtain, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Landon Collins) for the NFL. McKinney had two interceptions of Derek Carr in the 23-16 Giants upset of the Raiders Sunday. His pick-six was notable for the lack of excitement McKinney showed. “Alabama prepared us for moments like this,” McKinney said post-game. “I try not to get too excited. I’ve been there before, and I don’t want to waste energy I’ll need later in the game.” McKinney’s instincts on both picks showed what a special talent his anticipation is.

• 30-0. I can’t think of anything more stunning in all the Sunday strangeness than that score. With five minutes left in Arlington Sunday, those who were rushing to the exits looked up and saw Denver 30, Dallas 0. Two garbage scores made it 30-16. This was the most significant part of the game to me: In the first seven minutes, in Denver territory, Dallas had fourth-and-short twice, and both times went for the first downs. Both times the Cowboys failed, once on a Zeke Elliott run, one on a Dak Prescott pass. Denver played that solidly without its two defensive stars—the traded Von Miller, and the injured Bradley Chubb. Vic Fangio’s D is gold, and he might be saving his job at the same time.