FMIA: Peter King’s Offseason Power Rankings; Carolina and Green Bay’s QB Strategies

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it sounds like the attorneys general of New York and California are going to dig deep into The New York Times’ allegations from more than 30 female NFL employees of mistreatment and sexism in their work at the NFL. That Times investigation described a “stifling and demoralized corporate culture that drove some women to quit in frustration.” Don’t dismiss this one.

2. I think I found myself wondering this week, with some time on my hands, whether any tight end will ever have the kind of four-season run we have just seen from Travis Kelce. In the last four years, including playoffs, Kelce has caught 525 passes—425 in the regular season, 100 in the postseason—in a total of 76 games. That’s 6.9 catches per game. For reference, the leading tight end pass-catcher ever, Tony Gonzalez, had a career high of 356 catches in his most productive four consecutive seasons. Of course Kelce benefits from playing in so many playoff games, but he’s still 73 catches better in their best four consecutive regular seasons. It’s hard to overstate the importance of Kelce in a generational NFL offense.

3. I think I’d bet a lot of money that when Nick Foles was drafted in the third round in 2012 by the Eagles, he never thought he’d make $82,255,520 in 11 NFL seasons. And who knows? Maybe, after his Friday release by the Colts, Foles will choose to play some more. Or back up some more. He’s only 34. In today’s NFL, that’s just-entering-your-prime territory for a quarterback. By the way, this couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Foles is first class in every way.

4. I think the Eagles/Cards dispute over Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort talking to then-coaching candidate Jonathan Gannon disappeared quietly with an odd trade of draft choices 10 minutes before the start of the draft. Very odd. There’s an offshoot to it. The Eagles were angry that Gannon was talking to a team during a period not allowed by the league. But the whole system is rife with chances to cheat. I’d be shocked if he were the only one in this year or any year that violated the time period when assistants are allowed to discuss jobs with other teams.

5. I think the offshoot is this: The NFL, in allowing these conversations/interviews while teams are still in the playoffs, is allowing some of the most important coaches for playoff teams to have their attention divided at the most important time of the year. Let’s take Dan Quinn, the Dallas defensive coordinator and wholly honorable and good man. The Cowboys played at Tampa Bay on Monday night of Wild Card weekend. Dallas won. The Cowboys got home about 4 a.m. Dallas time on Tuesday, then had to prepare to play the 49ers the following Sunday afternoon in California. Short-week playoff game, on the road, a three-hour flight away, against a team Dallas hadn’t played that season, against a quarterback the Cowboys had never played. Big week, long week, compressed week. And Quinn interviewed for head-coaching jobs with three teams that week. I don’t blame Quinn, who is playing by the rules. I blame the rules. They stink. How is it fair to the Cowboys that Quinn has his attention divided in a short week and the biggest week of the season? Do you think Quinn was as fresh and focused late in that week as possible?

6. I think the NFL absolutely, positively should not allow any interviews for new coaches until after the Super Bowl. There is no fair reason for the NFL to have these January interview rules on the books. The Competition Committee should present a proposal, now, to mandate that no interviews for head-coaching jobs take place until noon Eastern Time on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

7. I think I noted Cam Newton’s statement last week to Josina Anderson implying that some people in football think his unemployment in the NFL is related to the length of his hair. Well. I would recommend to Cam Newton that he watch video from a certain freshly paid quarterback’s news conference last week, or simply look at this photo:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks during a news conference on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS

8. I think we should all appreciate the humanity of Zach and Julie Ertz. They have done a wonderful thing: purchase and refurbish a three-story stone home in downtrodden North Philadelphia so kids will have an after-school base to study, be tutored and to have a safe space in what is often a tough neighborhood. The after-school space will be open this summer, and in full operational mode for students and families by the time school opens this fall. The Ertz family has moved to Arizona and would be forgiven if they said Thanks for the memories, Philly, and moved on. But no. The place that led to their marriage and having a family would not be forgotten by the couple. They hope to make the place a safe place for after-school learning, for aiding a community with things like financial literacy, and for helping kids get on a college track. “We don’t have all the answers,” Zach Ertz said Saturday. “We’ve partnered with people who have a heart for giving, and ideally, we’re helping any after-school student. Whether it’s help, hope or love, we just want to be there for people.” Good point by him: “We could just give money. But we are invested in the community. We started our relationship here, started our lives here, our family here. We really care about this city. We want to help. This is our effort to help Philadelphia through some tough times.”

9. I think there should be more Zach and Julie Ertzes in this life.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. RIP Vida Blue. The A’s pitcher seemed like a demigod to me at the height of my love of baseball in ninth grade. Vida was 24-8 that summer with a 1.82 ERA—at age 21. He looked like the new Koufax in his A’s uniform—the one I remember had green sleeves and gold vest and gold pants. Tall and rangy with a whipsaw left-handed fastball that had to be in the upper nineties, I was amazed how durable he was throwing the way he did. Nine times he threw more than 220 innings in a season. Those days are gone.

b. Blue started and won probably the most noted of all All-Star Games, in 1971 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Look at the murderer’s row he faced as the A.L. starting pitcher: Mays, Aaron, Torre, Stargell, McCovey, Bench, with Clemente and Rose coming off the bench. That’s the game Reggie Jackson hit the (reported) 520-foot home run out of the stadium over the right-field upper deck. The All-Star Game was a very big deal in those days, the only time other than the World Series that A.L. faced off against N.L., the only time Blue would ever have faced, say, Willie Mays.

c. You go, Mage. What a great, great story. Celebrate, Venezuela!

d. Read wonderful turf writer Tim Layden of NBC Sports on Mage , and on the spate of thoroughbred deaths, on the jockey who finally won a Derby (Javier Castellano), and on the way he was bought for a pittance against all the millionaires in the horse business.

e. Javier Castellano, good friend of late-in-life horseman Bill Parcells, by the way.

f. Wrote Layden:



It was co-owner and bloodstock agent Ramiro Restrepo, weary of fighting for draft picks against the giant hedge fund and private equity syndicates that have increasingly come to dominate the high end of the thoroughbred game, reaching to spend $290,000 – at Delgado’s urging: “Gustavo took out his whip and cracked me two times and said, ‘Let’s go, don’t stop bidding!’ – last May for an unraced two-year-old. We went up to $290,000,” Restrepo said, “Which in the real world is a lot of money, but which in horse racing, it’s just, it’s a respectable number, but it’s by no means a lot of money.”

And this: “This is a game where so many successful people are buying bulk, and I feel like they have unlimited bullets, and we have a musket.”

… Restrepo also reduced his risk. At the start he co-owned Mage with Delgado; he then brought in Herzberg and Commonwealth Racing, a partnership group that specializes in selling micro-shares, and has more than 400 “owners” with a piece of Mage.

On Saturday, Mage broke very slowly from the gate. Castellano settled, and then maneuvered Mage to the rail, saving ground, a veteran move. “The horse, he didn’t break,” said Castellano. “I didn’t panic. We have plan A, B, C, D. I knew there was a lot of speed in the race. Take your time, enjoy the ride.”

g. Layden’s last line in a tumultuous week for a troubled sport about the fun and competitiveness of the 149th Kentucky Derby: “Not a cure, but a salve.” Perfect.

h. Story of the Week: Chris Walker of 5280 on this strange and hugely dangerous business of transporting cars and goods, called transmigrantes transport , from the western United States to Guatemala—and a kidnapping. Hat tip to Don Van Natta and Jacob Feldman for The Sunday Long Read, which is where I found this story.

i. One of the great things about journalism—it’s something one of my Ohio University professors told me back in the seventies—is that our job quite often is to take people to places they cannot go, to tell stories they cannot know. This story by Walker is a perfect example.

j. Writes Walker:



“Why haven’t we killed him already?” It was one of the few things Orlando León could hear his captors arguing about through the sound of rain pounding on a metal roof in Guatemala. From where he sat with his hands bound in front of him and a hood pulled over his head, he wondered the same thing: How was he still alive? And how long had he been sitting there?

A metallic taste filled Orlando’s mouth as blood dripped from the gums where his top four front teeth had once been. It was difficult to see anything through the hood, but Orlando knew he was in a cemetery. Before his kidnappers had shoved him inside a small building, he’d been able to make out the silhouettes of gravestones and crosses when flashes of lightning illuminated them against the dark backdrop of the jungle. Judging from other stories he’d heard about kidnappings in Guatemala, he figured his abductors had already dug an unmarked grave for him.

k. “Call the police again and we’ll kill your husband.” Yow.

l. Ridiculous, Horrific, Indefensible Stat of the Week: Per this Mother Jones story , there are at least 20 million AR-15s in circulation in the U.S. today … and 14 million of those were manufactured here and bought in the last decade. Those 14 million weapons of war generated sales of $11 billion. Regardless of what weapons were used in the last two or three or five mass shootings, it’s only a matter of time before those 20 million murder machines are used again, and are used in a mass shooting.

m. But hey, thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers.

n. Allen, Texas is the latest, with nine dead ranging between 5 and 61, including reports that a young girl had her face shot off. Oh my God! Keep that out of a football column!!!

o. A thousand times no.

p. Quote of the Week from an Allen resident: “This is sickening. When is this s--- gonna stop?” From Kyler Murray. That’s the question of the day, of the week, of the month, of the year, of the millennium.

q. The problem, as I see it, is the relentless acceptance of the status quo. We used to be a country that would come together to solve crises. We are a country now that finds it more important to protect our own turf than to protect our children and our citizens from being massacred by guns. That’s not only the opinion of some flaming liberal. That’s a pure, unadulterated, indisputable fact.

r. Sigh.

s. Happy trails, Dale Arnold, and the best to you in retirement. I always valued Dale as a terrific and knowledgeable host on my WEEI appearances for years. A very good man.

t. New Jersey is fortunate to have Steve Politi, the Star Ledger and NJ.com sports columnist, living in it. He had the line of the week, about the 200 pounds of pasta found in a wooded area near Old Bridge, N.J., apparently dumped by a man cleaning out the house and finding a huge stash of food left by his late mother in case, you know, a couple of years of pasta was needed for some reason.

u. The pasta was found laying out after some heavy rains, so it appeared to have been prepared and left outside in gigantic mounds of spaghetti and other styles. The authorities were in search of the culprit.

v. Wrote Politi:

w. “Early suspect emerges. Police now searching for local man Al Dente.”

x. Good luck, Jim Trotter, in your new gig at The Athletic. I have a feeling I’ll be chasing some of your stories.

y. This is my last column for 12 weeks. I will resume with a column from the training camp trail on July 31. Nothing really complex about this—I just wanted to take some time off and do some family things (and a bunch of nothing too) before the start of my 40th season covering the NFL this summer. There won’t be any replacement columns in my absence; in the past few years, the guest columns quite often have been more work than my offseason columns. So we just decided that FMIA would go on hiatus till training camps begin.

z. A few notes: The Peter King Podcast will have two more episodes, this week and next week, before returning in early August. And I will tweet out my annual Father’s Day book recommendations the week of June 5, so you can still buy the dad or dads in your life a book for Father’s Day (June 18). Thanks, as always, for your support in reading the column, and I hope you don’t mind me recharging the battery before season 40. Have a great couple of months, everyone.