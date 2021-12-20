FMIA Week 15: Omicron Forces NFL To Change Course As Playoffs Near

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think if you want to get some sense of the job ahead of the next head coach of the Jaguars, consider these five things:

a. The Jags lost to 3-11 Houston by 16 and 14 points this season.

b. The Texans averaged scoring 33.5 points against Jacksonville this year. They’ve averaged 11.7 points per game in their other 12.

c. The Jaguars have employed three head coaches (Marrone, Meyer, Bevell) in its last 30 games. They’re a combined 3-27.

d. With rookie franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence starting every game, Jacksonville hasn’t scored 24 points or more in a game this year.

e. Lawrence has nine TD passes in 504 throws. The man drafted 66 slots after Lawrence, Davis Mills, has 10 TD passes in 302 attempts.

2. I think Marvin Lewis, who last coached in the NFL in 2018 and wants a shot at being a head coach again, had some interesting comments to me about the process. Lewis coached the Bengals for 16 seasons. He was derided, understandably, for never winning a playoff game, but he did have a 19-13 record against Baltimore and was 49-47 in the formidable AFC North. He has had interviews in the last two years, but is hoping is this year’s muddled field—there is no true leading, must-have coaching candidate for the January opening to come—he can get another chance.

“When I talk to teams,” Lewis told me, “they’re usually apologetic. You know, ‘Well, you had to work in Cincinnati.’ But I never get any credit for that. I’ve always considered my time there to be a blessing, really, because of all the aspects of football I was able to learn.”

I asked Lewis if he thought things would get better for minority coaches—he is Black—in this hiring cycle, after owners doing such a poor job in recent years with hiring Black head coaches. “I don’t know that you can tell these owners who to hire,” Lewis said. “Hopefully they take deeper dives. But it is an embarrassment for the league when [newly hired Grambling coach] Hue Jackson—nothing against Grambling—can’t get any coaching job in the NFL after being a head coach and coaching running backs, quarterbacks, defensive backs and being a coordinator. That tells me we haven’t made the kind of progress we need.”

Lewis has been on Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State for three years, and this season has taken on a mentoring role for defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, the former NFL linebacker. “It’s really given me a chance to study football and made me a better coach,” Lewis said of his college experience.

3. I think this is this week’s sign that 2021 is the weirdest season in many years: Cards, 7-0 on the road, go to Detroit, 1-10-1 entering the day. Cards never in the game. Lose by 18. Arizona started the season 7-0. Arizona is 3-4 since, including 1-2 since Kyler Murray returned from injury.

4. I think this compelling story by Ken Belson of the New York Times about former wide receiver Vincent Jackson should be read by everyone in the football business—players, team people, media, fans. Vincent Jackson had a mild case of CTE, and his life spiraled downward. This was the second story of last week about CTE diagnoses of former players. The first was about former defensive back Phillip Adams, who murdered six people and then killed himself—no one is sure of his motive—last April. Thoughts:

• Work on position-specific helmets should be fast-tracked so every player can have the option to wear a helmet most suited to absorb the head strikes his position gets most often. It’s disconcerting to me that only a handful of linemen are wearing the first position-specific helmet this year. I hear the number is six. Why would a player choose to not wear the helmet that would protect him the most?

• The 17-game season should be reduced to 16. The NFL claims it’s doing everything it can for the health and safety of its players. Does everything include exposing starting players to 6 percent more full-speed snaps in a season?

• Stop complaining about the game getting soft. This isn’t James Harrison’s NFL, nor should it be. Quarterbacks shouldn’t be getting earholed anymore—thank goodness that’s almost vanished from the game. Give officials leeway on the helmet-to-helmet calls that look like they were missed on replay. They’re trying to get it right, trying to rid the game of head hits. That’s a good thing. (I did criticize the umpire in the Saints-Titans game for calling a late hit with helmet contact on Ryan Tannehill—but the official was so close, with no visible evidence Tannehill got a helmet-to-helmet hit, and I’ll continue to question those.) The bang-bang calls, either made or not made, are most often so close that you can’t dwell on them. It’s life in the NFL today.

5. I think we’re in a golden age of tight ends. Think of the impact of tight ends in the last few weeks:

• Travis Kelce has the most productive game of his 137-game NFL career—10 catches, 191 yards, two TDs, including a walkoff in overtime—as Kansas City beat the Chargers on Thursday night.

• George Kittle owned two straight San Francisco foes, Seattle and Cincinnati, with 22 catches for 332 yards and three TDs in Weeks 13 and 14. Kittle added another six catches and 93 yards in Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

• Mark Andrews followed up an 11-target, 11-catch performance in Week 14 with another gem on Sunday. Andrews caught 10 balls for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the close loss to the Packers. He’s now 15 catches shy of 100 for the season, even with the QB yo-yoing in Baltimore.

• Darren Waller, Dawson Knox, Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Hockenson. All big-time threats. On a given day, a healthy Waller might be the best of them all.

• Gronk. With 34 targets in Weeks 11 through 14, Rob Gronkowski is giving Tom Brady the kind of consistent target he gave him in his Patriots prime, Sunday’s collective stinker aside.

6. I think I am laughing about Eagles fans complaining they have to play Mike Glennon’s Giants on a short week because of Washington’s Covid exposure. Oh, the horror! What people have to complain about in life would be sad and pathetic if it wasn’t so funny.

7. I think when you own a team, you’re the steward of the franchise. The steward of a franchise should not hire a coach to tremendous fanfare, soaking in all the praise and accolades for doing so, and then, when it all falls apart, and the coach is fired, the steward of the franchise should not become invisible after announcing the firing in an eight-sentence press release at 12:35 a.m. Shad Khan owes it to his fans to stand up and level with them about this disastrous Urban Meyer era.

8. I think that Khan’s words explaining why he’ll have no comment till after the season—“in the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base”—are a lousy, word-salad excuse to say nothing. I hope Khan is paying Darrell Bevell nicely to take the shrapnel of another failed Jags season for the next three weeks. Khan has had one winning season in 10 years of ownership (42-118 overall record). His fans should hear why they should have faith in the direction of this consistently losing franchise, which has won one of every four games in the decade Khan has owned the team. Khan’s a good man. I just think he owes his public an explanation in the horrible times, even if it’s not a satisfying explanation.

9. I think making the Pro Bowl now is on the verge of being devoid of meaning. Teams and players are now tweeting out appeals to fans for retweets, with each RT counting for either one or two Pro Bowl votes. (Fan votes, on aggregate, count for one-third of the vote for the Pro Bowl.) The Pro Bowl has lost most of its meaning in term of judging modern players because so many players skip the game and so many players who weren’t voted in originally now can call themselves Pro Bowl players. (For instance, 18 receivers could call themselves Pro Bowlers in 2019, but eight made it after eight of those voted in chose not to play.) It’s just so devalued now. And how pathetic is it that San Francisco’s Trent Williams, the best tackle in football (by a huge margin, per 2021 Pro Football Focus rankings), was eighth in fan voting? I want to know the genius who said, “Hey, let’s let fans vote for guards and tackles and centers for the Pro Bowl! They watch a lot of coaches’ tape!”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

i. TV Story of the Week: Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on the John Madden documentary that will air on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

j. The show is 90 minutes long (72 minutes of program) and the team of FOX NFL producer Richie Zyontz and co-producers Joel Santos and Tom Rinaldi interviewed 38 people in or around Madden’s life. (They were pretty darned thorough—Rinaldi interviewed me about my trip with Madden across America on his bus for Sports Illustrated 30 years ago.) Madden has lived such a full life that I’m sure it was tough to cram everything they wanted to use into 72 minutes. Wrote Deitsch:



One question early on was whether they could get Madden to do an on-camera interview.

“Initially there was uncertainty as to how far John would participate,” Zyontz said. “He hadn’t been on camera in eight or nine years, and while that mind remains a steel trap, he has hearing issues and his voice understandably isn’t as strong as the voice we all remember.”

“We knew John would cooperate, but would he participate?” Rinaldi said. “It was a huge question for us. Would he sit for an interview, the first lengthy on-camera interview of any kind in well more than a decade, essentially since he left the stage? When you’re fixed in the public’s mind for so long looking and sounding a certain way, you’re almost not permitted to age and only because you’re fixed in this one image.”

Zyontz, [FOX’s Eric] Shanks and Rinaldi visited with Madden last March in Pleasanton, Calif., and laid out the project. Zyontz said most of the time was spent teeing Madden up to reminisce and tell stories. At that point, the group came away feeling very good about how he looked and sounded.

k. And so Madden will be in it. Good update from Deitsch, who is always insightful on these TV stories.

l. Science Story of the Week: “We know enough about Omicron to know we’re in trouble,” by Sarah Zhang of The Atlantic. Wrote Zhang:



What seemed likely earlier this month is now quite certain: A big Omicron wave is coming, on top of an already substantial Delta wave. There are still some unknowns about the variant, such as exactly how severe these cases will be. But we know enough about Omicron to understand that the time to act is now. “If we wait until our hospitals look like they’re starting to fill,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, the director of the [University of Texas] COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, “then it will be too late.”

The most intriguing unknown—the one in which we might like to place our hopes—is whether Omicron could be milder than Delta. But a milder, more transmissible virus can easily sicken so many people that it ends up increasing hospitalizations and deaths on the whole. Here is some simple math to explain the danger: Suppose we have two viruses, one that is twice as transmissible as the other. (For the record, Omicron is currently three to five times as transmissible as Delta in the U.K.—though that number is likely to fall over time.) And suppose it takes five days between a person’s getting infected and their infecting others. After 30 days, the more transmissible virus is now causing 26, or 64, times as many new cases as the less transmissible one … If we are banking on the idea that Omicron is more mild to get us through winter, then we had better hope that it’s really, really mild.”

m. No editorializing here. Just the facts. The scary facts. Protect yourselves, folks.

