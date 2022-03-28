FMIA: New Overtime Rule Proposal Has Its Moment; Tyreek Hill Trade Shows How The NFL Is Changing

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think of the four high-ranking college quarterbacks who had their Pro Days last week, the one who impressed onlookers the most was Liberty’s Malik Willis. Powerfully built, ball comes out of his hand strong, throws a good deep ball, high-energy guy whose zeal is infectious. With the draft 31 days away, we’ll hear a lot more bad rumors about who loves Willis very soon. For now, this is how I see teams and the quarterback market in the first round:

• Detroit (2). Doubt it. Too much doubt cast on Jared Goff if Lions pick a QB.

• Houston (3 or 13). Possible, but I’d bet against it. There’s legit optimism in Davis Mills, and giving him a one-year trial seems smart before going all-in on a quarterback in 2023 ... if necessary.

• Carolina (6). Bingo. On April 9, 2016, Kenny Pickett announced he was committing to Temple and coach Matt Rhule, enrolling for the 2017 season. Eight months later, Rhule took the Baylor job and Pickett backed out the commitment and went to Pitt. Is the love still there? Or do Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer have eyes for another QB, maybe Malik Willis?

• Atlanta (8). Logical, now that Marcus Mariota is being handed the reigns (presumably) for a full season for the first time since 2018. If Arthur Smith loves a QB, I bet the Falcons dive in.

• Seattle (9). I hear all the love for Drew Lock being professed in the Pacific Northwest. I’m not buying it.

• Washington (11). I guess the presence of Carson Wentz precludes taking one.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Malik Willis #QB16 of Liberty throws during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images

• Baltimore (14). No, the Ravens aren’t taking one. But GM Eric DeCosta never met a deal he didn’t like. Big question: If Steeler GM Kevin Colbert calls, looking for a tradeup for Malik Willis, would the Ravens do a deal?

• Philadelphia (15, 16 or 19). Ditto Baltimore. Ditto trade-happy Howie Roseman.

• Pittsburgh (20). I keep wondering: How high would they have to trade up to be sure of getting Willis? All along, we thought the Steelers would be in a good spot to take a quarterback, with the market so lousy this year. But Carolina and Seattle are danger zones for the Steelers. I doubt sincerely they can sit at 20 and feel confident about getting the QB of their dreams.

• Detroit (32). Now it wouldn’t surprise me to see a free-faller go to the Lions here if they’re in love with him.

2. I think the league will schedule a great game for the Amazon Prime Thursday night season-opener in Week 2 on Sept. 15. The NFL will want this new partner to get off to a strong start. Last year, the first three games on the Thursday night slate involved six teams that all had losing records in 2020. I’d bet a lot that doesn’t happen this year.

3. I think I agree with the Niners being patient on the Jimmy Garoppolo front. Someone’s very likely to need a quarterback before the start of the regular season. Something’s going to happen—an injury, a retirement, something. No hurry to decide anything till Labor Day.

4. I think, judging by the reaction to every free-agent signing, I can confidently report that only one of the 9 million has been widely criticized: Jacksonville signing wideout Christian Kirk, who strikes no one as a number one receiver, to a four-year, $72-million contract. The fact that every other signing is either great or underrated or incredible must mean that every team has been monumentally improved, and no team will finish with a losing record this fall.

5. I think, speaking of free agency, let’s compare two receivers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

• Both missed time due to injuries in 2021.

• Smith-Schuster is 25, Valdes-Scantling 27.

• In 2018 through 2020, S-S caught 250 balls for 2,809 yards, while V-S caught 97 for 1,723 yards.

• Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with Kansas City for $3.25-million plus incentives. Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal for $30-million—he’s likely to earn $17 million in the first two years of the deal.

6. I think I do not understand those finances. I also think Smith-Schuster will be more productive in 2022.

7. I think the AFC West owns a lot of things these days. It’s the best division in football, and probably the best division in the 20 years since the NFL went to eight four-team divisions. It also owns draft sites. 2022: Vegas. 2023: Kansas City.

8. I think we’re getting to that point of the spring when a man’s thoughts turn to the NFL lid-lifter Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Who will be the foe for the Super Bowl Rams in the first game of the 2022 NFL season? A few barely educated thoughts. The Rams have nine homes game this year, and the two most attractive non-division games have Buffalo and Dallas coming off division-winning seasons and traveling to L.A. Usually I’d bet against either of those as the opener; both have major value as big doubleheader games in Fox or CBS late-Sunday windows, or as prime-time considerations for NBC. But this year, I’d bet that every game would be in play. Last year, NBC’s Thursday opener ratings for Dallas-Tampa were up 26 percent over the previous year (Houston-Kansas City), and the last thing the league and NBC want is a ratings crash for the first game of the season. There’s one other factor: NBC views the first weekend as a Thursday-Sunday combo platter, so it will want to be competitive with the combined number of whatever the Thursday opener and Sunday night opener turn out to be. I won’t be surprised to see a mega-draw like Dallas on Sunday night, with the league being able to keep Cowboys-Rams for later in the season. But we’ll see.

9. I think there’s something else to consider: The league schedule-makers benefit from a strong AFC West and slightly less strong NFC West this year. The Rams play the AFC West this year, with the Broncos and Raiders at home. So the league could put Russell Wilson’s first game as a Bronco in the season-opener, or Davante Adams’ first game with the suddenly explosive Raiders, or an NFC Championship rematch with the Niners … if it decides to hold onto the Dallas and Buffalo games. My guess: Denver at L.A. in game one of 272. Emphasis on “guess.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I have known Marla Ridenour, a well-respected Browns and NFL beat reporter, for most of my professional life. How tough, but how important, it is for her to reveal this awful part of her past in the Akron Beacon Journal.

b. The headline: “Browns’ Deshaun Watson trade trigger past for sexual assault victims. I am one of them.” Wrote Ridenour:



This is not about Watson’s guilt or innocence. Two Texas grand juries have declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, the latest on Thursday. No matter the resolution, that will be forgotten when Watson wins games and perhaps takes the Browns to their first Super Bowl.

This is about victims who are reliving unspeakable acts of violence because of the way the Browns have embraced Watson.

I am one of them.

c. Ridenour’s description that follows is riveting.

d. This is such a complex topic, obviously, but the feelings of those who have been abused cannot be minimized.

e. Stunner of the Week: Ash Barty, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, retired from tennis … at 25.

f. Maybe things like this shouldn’t be so startling when they happen. How do we know what total absolute devotion to something, anything means to a person? Imagine the drive, the focus, the single-mindedness it takes to be the greatest in the world at something … and imagine if you wake up one morning, or wake up every morning for a month, and think: I want other things in my life. I don’t want to be all tennis, all the time. I’ve made $24 million doing this, and now I want to do something else.

g. The BBC on Ash Barty’s decision. Listen to Barty:



“I know that people may not understand it. I’m okay with that. Because I know that Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve traveling the world, being away from my family, from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be.”

h. Good for you, Ash Barty.

i. Story of the Week: Chico Harlan of the Washington Post with a fascinating what’s-next tale of the hundreds of thousands of people streaming out of Ukraine: “They made the choice to flee Ukraine. But next question is where to go.”

j. Imagine your life is turned upside down and you’re evicted, essentially, from your country, and you’ve got to decide … right now … what to do and where to go. Wrote Harlan, who is fantastic:



PRZEMYSL, Poland — The stream of people keeps arriving, safe at last in Poland, and for many, the next stop is a shuttered shopping mall four miles from the border. That’s where they encounter a place that some volunteers call the “decision room.”

It’s less a room than a bank of chairs, crammed among a sea of cots, near what used to be the mall’s supermarket. Now, it’s a riot of activity: volunteers, European national flags, information booths for various countries, and refugees trying to make sense of the staggering choices at hand.

“Free transport to Estonia,” one sign reads. “Free housing 90 days” in Denmark, reads another, posted in front of a whiteboard listing the buses departing daily: for Zurich, Dresden, Munich, and so many other cities that are everywhere but Ukraine.

“A lot of refugees start crying right then and there,” feeling overwhelmed, said Greta Ostrowska, one of the center’s coordinators.

k. College Basketball Nugget of the Week: Former Kentucky women’s basketball player Treasure Hunt has entered the transfer portal.

l. That’s one of the great names in our country.

m. Universal Feature Story of the Week: Chad Finn of the Boston Globe on the last high school game his daughter played, and what the aftermath of it is for player and parents.

n. This story is so perfect. Finn writes with the feeling I wish I could have when chronicling my two daughters’ softball and field hockey exploits 20 years ago. (Say it ain’t so. But it is so, and I’ve got the grandchildren photos all over the house to prove it.) He gets it. I’ll always believe the greatest sports events I’ve attended are those my daughters, not Tom Brady or Jerry Rice, played in. And the ache Chad Finn feels when it’s over is hauntingly familiar.

o. See if you feel it too. Writes Finn, after days of Leah Finn mourning an upset loss in the Maine state girls basketball tournament:



Eventually her sad haze began to lift. Attention turned to spring lacrosse, and the multi-state pursuit of a prom dress, and those other obligations and joys unique to senior year. The basketball successes, including a state championship sophomore year completed just a couple of weeks before COVID turned the world inside-out, surged to the front of her memory with a renewed appreciation. We could have done without the reminder, but it is inspiring how resilient and mature teenagers can be.

Me, I’m still caught in the flashbacks and the echoes, and I know I’m not alone among our parent group. One dad told me he drove by the school gym recently and caught himself tearing up when it dawned on him that he had no reason to go there anymore. Part of the reason it’s so hard letting go, we agreed, is because the end of basketball portends many other senior-year final scenes for which we are in no way prepared. Say, has anyone ever proposed 13th grade?

p. How great is that writing?

q. Can Saint Peters play again tonight? And tomorrow night?

r. Betting is hard, and there’s a reason why I don’t do it. Saint Peter’s was an 18-point dog against Kentucky and won; an 8.5-point dog against Murray State and won; a 13-point dog against Purdue and won. So I can’t fathom then, with North Carolina favored by 8 against Saint Peter’s on Sunday, how anyone could bet the money line against Saint Peter’s. I don’t know. Gambling is insane to me.

s. My great friend Jack Bowers is a Dukie. His wife Karin went to UNC. Blue Devil-Tar Heel games are not fun in their house. “I might have to find a sensory deprivation tank next Saturday,” Jack texted, mindful of UNC-Duke in the Final Four semis next week. How amazing is it that, for Coach K, the career all comes down to beating the team eight miles away?

t. I can’t believe Italy is out of the World Cup. Losing to North Macedonia … I mean, wow. So I ask myself: WWGWT? What Would Grant Wahl Think?

u. I asked the greatest soccer writer I know, and this is what Grant Wahl thinks:



In soccer, more than in any other sport, the better team can lose. Italy, the four-time World Cup winner and last year’s European champion, won’t be going to this year’s World Cup after losing 1-0 at home to (wait for it) North Macedonia on Thursday. The World Cup is a global tournament and rightly gives spots to teams from every continent. That limits Europe to 13 of the 32 places, which means there’s little margin for error in the qualifying tournament.

Italy finished behind Switzerland in its qualifying group after penalty expert Jorginho failed to convert a last-minute penalty against the Swiss in November that would have earned Italy a World Cup berth. That sent Italy into the European playoffs, which this cycle means having to win two one-game showdowns instead of home-and-home two-game playoffs.

Enter North Macedonia, which Italy outshot 32-4. But all that matters is putting the ball in the net, and the Macedonians’ 92nd-minute goal did the trick. Soccer can be a cruel sport. Italy is missing the World Cup for the second straight time, and it’s a reminder that nothing in the world’s game is ever just handed to you.

v. Thanks, Grant. Knew you’d have the right perspective.

w. No matter what Will Smith did before Sunday night, no matter what he does after Sunday night, I predict the first graf of his obit in the New York Times years from now will begin, “One of Hollywood’s shining stars in the first quarter of this century, Will Smith, who stunned an international audience at the 2022 Oscars by slapping Chris Rock onstage as millions watched, died Wednesday.”