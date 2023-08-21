FMIA Training Camp: Jerry Jones Still Believes; Shanahan on the SF Safety Net

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the best idea I heard in my camp travel in the past few days came from Christian McCaffrey. He’s a Stanford man, and is chagrined by the dissolution of the Pac-12 as we knew it. His idea: Create a football conference of schools with similar emphasis on academics: Cal, Stanford, Duke, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Rice, SMU and maybe Georgia Tech (I may be missing another one). Smart. Stanford and Cal joining the ACC seems dumb.

McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season Christian McCaffrey talks about his relationship with Brock Purdy, the "whirlwind of emotions" in going from Carolina to San Francisco, moving on from last season's NFC Championship Game and more.

2. I think the flying-under-the-radar Story of the Month is the competition between NFL stadia in New Jersey, Los Angeles and Arlington, Texas to host the 2026 World Cup Final. The decision will come sometime in the next month, I hear. I suppose MetLife Stadium just outside of New York City would have to be considered the favorite. But I wonder about AT&T Stadium, Jerryworld, in Dallas-Fort Worth. The place can fit 100,000 fans, it’s near the epicenter of soccer in the Western Hemisphere (Mexico and Latin America), and it’s got incredible sightlines. We’ll see; every one of those places has appeal.

3. I think the Michael Oher story has a few chapters left to reveal, which is why it’s probably best today to not judge yet but rather to say, “Let’s see what happens.” I thought Stephen L. Carter, writing for Bloomberg, had a smart, down-the-middle story. The fact is, we don’t know the full story. We know lurid accusations, but I’d rather wait and see the full truth, assuming it comes out in the next few months.

4. I think Professor Peyton Manning is not anything I thought I’d ever see. He’ll teach a class as a “professor of practice” at the University of Tennessee’s college of communications. Not sure what a professor of practice is, but he‘ll teach a class touching on lots of news- and sports-media topics.

5. I think I find this odd: There’s only one starting quarterback in the league 36 or older: Aaron Rodgers, who turns 40 in December. Just eight years ago, the Super Bowl-winning QB, Peyton Manning, was 39, and the top four QBs in passing yards were 35, 34, 38 and 36 (Brees, Rivers, Brady, Palmer). I don’t think it means much—just an oddity in an era when quarterbacks are protected better than ever and they’re playing longer than ever.

6. I think I’m looking forward to seeing the Chargers’ new training facility open next year—offices and three full natural-grass fields in El Segundo, five minutes (in mild traffic) from the airport in L.A. The model is gorgeous.

7. I think, of course, I’m not there every day and the Colts know their business. But I’m not crazy about the decision to name Anthony Richardson the starting QB after an in-and-out training camp, and after just one year as a college starter. I know he needs the experience, but what’s the rush, with Gardner Minshew a solid option to start the season?

8. I think when you hear Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t concerned that kicker Cade York missed 47- and 41-yard field-goal attempts with a preseason game on the line, and you hear York say he’s not concerned, you should be skeptical. A coach is not going to publicly express doubt in his kicker. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. Stefanski cares, a lot.

9. I think I’m looking forward to Mike Silver’s 2024 book about the major change in football in recent years—the change in offensive football dating to Mike Shanahan’s staff in Washington from 2010 to 2013. It’s about the imagination of Shanahan, and how he encouraged experimentation and new thinking about the game with the assistants on that staff, including Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Raheem Morris. Silver’s been reporting this book for the past five years and—I know Mike well—he’s sure to have a bunch of Moneyball-type stories from deep inside the Shanahan tree. He’ll have stuff about where these men see the game going. And there will be dirt. Mike did not major in Sugarcoating at Cal.

Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints Peter King explains why Derek Carr's 'fresh start' with the New Orleans Saints can benefit both sides and how the four-time Pro Bowler has already helped New Orleans.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Stadiumnerdness: Many thanks to Fred Uhlman of the Padres for hosting me and my NBC colleagues Myles Simmons and Kristen Coleman at Petco Park—and for arranging my interview with Joe Musgrove, whose fantasy football thoughts you can read higher in this column. Petco is a gift. What a lovely park.

b. Baseball’s so fun, often when you least expect it to be. Two teams a combined four under .500 playing in front of a packed house on a Friday night … Never heard a discouraging word about the disappointing Pads, even while they were being no-hit through six innings by a pitcher with an ERA in the 6’s, Brandon Pfaadt. With runners on second and third in the eighth, leadoff batter Ha-Seong Kim comes up and the crowd starts chanting his name, over and over. (Manny Machado I get, but the light-hitting Kim? Cool support.) Kim singled in two and the crowd went nuts. Then Fernando Tatis Jr. came up and belted a homer to the moon, accentuating it with one of the great, emotional bat flips ever. A gray-haired guy three rows ahead of us was jumping up and down like a kid.

c. Tatis is one fun player to watch.

d. Time it took to drive 82 miles from Costa Mesa to downtown San Diego Friday afternoon: 2 hours, 29 minutes. I actually viewed that as a positive.

e. Fun moment while I was getting a hot dog in the fifth inning. A couple of big football fans who’d had a few beers each, from appearances, recognized me and were surprised to encounter me at a baseball game in the middle of training-camp season. One of the guys didn’t really think it was me. I didn’t know what to say to convince him, so I just said, “Yeah, it’s me.”

f. “Are you sure?” Mr. Tipsy said.

g. Beernerdness: Had a Swingin’ Friar Ale (Ballast Point Brewing, San Diego) in the ballpark. Aside from it being served in the best can in beer history—the old Padre logo of a friar swinging a big bat, in brown and gold colors—the beer was refreshing, hoppy, very flavorful. It went down in a single inning. Really nice, as are all the beers at Ballast Point.

h. I bet southern California had never hosted six big-league baseball games in one day, ever, until Saturday. The Dodgers, Angels and Padres all had home series over the weekend. The tropical storm slated to hit the state on Sunday caused a pre-emptive move of all the Sunday games to early-afternoon Saturday starts. So each franchise had day-night twinbills Saturday: Marlins-Dodgers, Rays-Angels, Diamondbacks-Pads.

i. Podcast of the Week: “The Retrievals,” a Serial Productions/New York Times five-part podcast that, quite frankly, still has me angry six days after I finished it.

j. The story: Hundreds of patients a year use the Yale Fertility Center in New Haven, Conn., attempting to increase their chances of getting pregnant. There is a surgical procedure known as “egg retrieval” used to aid in the pregnancy quest. Suffice to say that without a local anesthetic—pain-killing fentanyl dripped into the patient—the procedure would be intensely painful.

k. For more than a hundred patients at Yale several years ago, the procedure was agonizing—because a nurse at the clinic, addicted to fentanyl, was stealing the fentanyl and replacing it with saline solution. The story is compelling and heart-wrenching enough. But the way the authorities at Yale handled it, the way the nurse and doctors minimized the excruciating pain, the way our legal system dealt with the nurse, and the absolutely outrageous way the board overseeing medical misconduct handled the nurse’s case … well, the reporting by Susan Burton and her podcast team is extraordinary.

l. Overall, I’m outraged by the way the women’s pain was minimized. You’ll listen to this and wonder how we got to the point where such a severe violation in an important medical service is treated in a way that protects the violators more than the victims.

m. On that happy note … we segue.

n. Story of the Week: Eric J. Greenberg of Rolling Stone with a gem: “Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven’t Come Home.”

o. Amazing, really, that Mitchel Weiser and Bonnie Bickwit, high-school kids from Brooklyn, hitchhiked to Summer Jam at Watkins Glen, N.Y., to see the Grateful Dead, The Band, the Allman Brothers and a slew of others. Did they make it? Did they enjoy the show? Did they leave and hitchhike in the direction of Brooklyn?

p. Pre-cell phone. A crowd of 600,000. How would anyone know what happened to the two kids? And nary a clue about their fate. What a story.

q. Let the record show that Aaron Judge went 12 weeks without a home run at Yankee Stadium this year. He ended that over the weekend, but going Judge-less for so long is a good part of the reason why the Yankees, on Aug. 21, are below .500.

r. Coffeenerdness: I had to take this shot of threatening skies over my morning home-away-from-home on so many mornings of this camp trip. The cities vary. The setting’s similar. This one: Thursday, 6:18 a.m. Santa Clara, Calif., 1.1 miles from Niners camp. I’d been to this one a couple of times and remember how eminently workable it was. Padded bench seats are the key. Good for two hours of planning and writing before the day begins.

s. I don’t write about one of the joys of traveling west. At 66, my body clock is loath to change time zones. So last Thursday, I woke up at 2:45 a.m. in the Santa Clara Marriott, thought, Oh no, it’s over, managed to go back for 70 more minutes of sleep and then just got up. You can get a lot done when the world is asleep.

t. This is a little bit more—but not a lot more—than an educated guess: Smart people in baseball think Shohei Ohtani’s going to sign with the Dodgers this offseason.

u. Happy 69th birthday, Archie GriffinHappy 69th birthday, Archie Griffin.

v. I’ll leave you with this story from NPR about a good person, and good dog, in Maui.

w. Radio Story of the Week: Eric Westervelt of NPR, from Maui, on the mental toll the wildfires have taken on the humans who survived them.

x. Westervelt dug into the support system for the ravaged community of Lahaina and found a gem of a person named Annie Vance.

WESTERVELT: “Psychotherapist Annie Vance lost her home in Lahaina. She’s now volunteering at shelters and counseling hotel employees affected by the fire with the help of her 9-year-old black lab therapy dog, Rio.”

VANCE: “I’ve taken him to my sessions, and people just love him. We get talking about the dog, and then we get talking about how are you and what happened to you. And it gives a nice entrance into the conversations that need to be had.”

WESTERVELT: “But who counsels the counselors who’ve had to flee a deadly wildfire and lost their home? Vance admits both she and Rio are pretty tired, and she and these other mental health professionals say survivors will be reckoning with their wounds for a long time. After Vance recently went to buy some much-needed clothes, Rio gave her a forlorn look.”

VANCE: “I ran out of the house with the dress I had on and one other, and Rio got back into the car, and he gave me this look like, ‘Mom, I just want to go home. Are we going to go home now?’ And I just looked at him and cried, and I said, ‘Rio, honey, I want to go home, too, but we don’t have a home anymore. But we’ll make the best of what we’ve got.’”

y. Bless you, Annie Vance.

