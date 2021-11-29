FMIA Week 12: The Top 10 Teams In The NFL Right Now, And Who Has The Best Shot To Be This Year’s Bucs

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I don’t want to get too hyped over one game, or a recent run of play, but I don’t know how anyone watches the Cleveland Browns last night or for the last month and says, “It’d be a swell idea to pay Baker Mayfield franchise-quarterback money.”

2. I think Matthew Stafford is morphing into bad Stafford at just the wrong time. Three games in a row with a pick-six (even through the one against the Niners was gift-wrapped by Tyler Higbee) is not the way Sean McVay wants to head into the Rams’ stretch run.

3. I think the Bengals aren’t a Super Bowl team this year, and they may not be anytime soon. But down the stretch, no team will want to play Cincy with Joe Burrow throwing the way he is and Joe Mixon running the way he is and Trey Hendrickson dominating the defensive front the way he is. Baltimore and Kansas City come to Cincinnati in Weeks 16 and 17. Look out.

4. I think I’m getting fed up with pass-interference calls. There was an epidemic of them Thursday, particularly in Vegas-Dallas, and more Sunday. The one that frosted me—and from the sound of it, FOX analyst Greg Olsen—was Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz under-throwing wideout Zach Pascal by three or four yards, Pascal slowing up to try to come back to the ball, and Tampa cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting colliding with Pascal because the Colt was coming back for the ball. Flag, and a 24-yard DPI call. Ridiculous. It’s physically impossible for Murphy-Bunting to not hit Pascal. You can’t penalize a defender when a receiver is coming back to the ball and has to run through the defender. “I don’t love bailing out the offense here,” Olsen said. Of course he’s right.

5. I think regarding Bill Belichick’s comments about there being “no criteria for the Hall of Fame,” well, of course there is no criteria for the Hall of Fame. To my knowledge, that is the case with most if not all Halls of Fame. Used to be that 500 home runs or 3,000 hits made baseball players semi-locks for Cooperstown, but it’s not written as any part of the rules for election. What would be criteria for the Hall, in football? You can’t say a quarterback who passes for 40,000 yards, for example, would be automatically in the Hall; I use that line of demarcation because Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana barely passed it, and they are certainly all-time greats. It’s likely 12 to 15 quarterbacks playing today, minimum, will pass 40,000, including Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins (and maybe even Andy Dalton), and I doubt it makes sense to enshrine half of the quarterbacks from one era in the Hall. Plus, with all the positions, how would you make minimum criteria for every one? You can’t.

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 23: Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for David Martin #88 of the Miami Dolphins during their game at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2007 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images

6. I think Belichick’s point was about believing that Rodney Harrison deserves to be in the Hall. Harrison is certainly a good candidate. But the sum total of two first-team all-pros and two Pro Bowl berths in a 15-year career doesn’t help Harrison’s cause. His two Super Bowl rings help, and his excellent play in big games (particularly against the Colts) in his six New England years helps. Every defensive back who’s a contender can point to numbers in his favor—safety LeRoy Butler’s five first-team all pros, for instance, or versatile corner Ronde Barber’s 47 interceptions and 28 sacks—just as Belichick can point to Harrison having more than 30 sacks and picks in his career, and being a great contributor on a championship team. It’s possible that his low award count is because among many of his peers, Harrison was an unpopular player; he was a brutally effective safety, and some foes thought he was a cheap-shot guy. Could they have withheld Pro Bowl votes, and could the media have withheld all-pro votes, because they objected to his style of play? Possible. To me, Hall of Fame candidacy at most positions should be influenced by numbers and awards, but as the late Paul Zimmerman used to preach, “You watched this guy play. Is he a Hall of Famer? Was he truly one of the greats of his day?” I realize that leads to great subjectivity, but I see no way around it. And I believe Harrison is definitely in league with, say, Butler and Darren Woodson, two other prime candidates, even with the poor award numbers. In games I watched, Harrison tilted the field at safety. (Editor’s note: Harrison is an analyst on NBC’s Football Night In America.)

The bottom line is every coach, every fan base, can point to two or so players who aren’t in the Hall and pound fists on the table over them. If Belichick never coached Rodney Harrison, would he be advancing his cause? I doubt it.

7. I think term limits for the 49 voters is something I would not oppose. But the problem with them is that, say, a voter like Rick Gosselin, long-time football writer in Kansas City and Dallas, is the best I’ve ever seen in my time on the committee in terms of analysis, open-mindedness and respect for the process, and it serves the Hall well to have him sit in judgment and lead so many of the discussions. I hope Gosselin serves till he’s 90.

8. I think the Joe Flacco acquisition is really paying off for the Jets. He took four days to report to the Jets after being traded, knocking him out of the first game he was a member of the team. He was inactive again for his second. He mopped up against the Bills, then lost to the Dolphins, then, as an unvaccinated player, was sidelined for at least five days after being a close contact. The Jets had to re-sign James Morgan to buttress the position the other day, not knowing when Flacco or Mike White would be able to return. Question for GM Joe Douglas: Why trade for an emergency quarterback who is not vaccinated? Isn’t the point of having an emergency quarterback being able to count on him in the case of an emergency? How can the Jets count on Flacco? Flacco’s a great guy and in the right circumstances, good to have on a roster. But I’d never trade for a player in a great position of need who was unvaccinated. It’s not smart business.

9. I think this NFC East travel factoid interests me: The Eagles won’t get on an airplane for the last eight weeks of the NFL regular season. The Philadelphia slate starting in Week 11: New Orleans, at Giants, at Jets, bye, Washington, Giants, at Washington, Dallas. The Cowboys get on five planes in the last eight weeks of the season. The Dallas slate: at Kansas City, Las Vegas, at New Orleans, at Washington, at Giants, Washington, Arizona, at Philadelphia. No real moral of the story there, and I doubt it matters much if at all, but it is quirky that the Eagles flew six times in the first 10 weeks and zero times in the last eight.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Laura Krantz and Julia Carlin of the Boston Globe on the sordid ethos of fraternities at the University of Massachusetts. “It’s baffling that they exist.” Wrote Krantz and Carlin:



“You think we live in a culture that’s becoming more aware of consent, and starting to change to be more equitable, and then you go to frats and it literally all disappears,” said Jessica Gordon, a UMass senior.

At UMass, an anonymous accusation on social media of a sexual assault at Theta Chi this fall ignited large protests outside the fraternity and demands from students that the administration take action against the organization and Greek life more broadly, and take steps to discipline perpetrators of sexual assault.

Besides public statements condemning sexual assault, the fraternities at UMass have been largely silent in the recent debate about their culture. In interviews, a dozen UMass students described jarring experiences and troubling behavior, including verbal sexual harassment and sexual assault. One woman said she was told she couldn’t enter a frat party unless she had sex with one of the pledges. She and other women said fraternities often enforce “ratios” on party nights, limiting the number of men who can enter a party so that there are many more women.

They said first-years who often don’t yet have a strong friend group and yearn to experience the infamous ZooMass culture are especially vulnerable. The method some brothers use to lure first-years into sexual encounters is known as “farming.” At a forum this fall, sophomore Zoe Lee-Davis described how, earlier this year, a Theta Chi member guarding the door to a party asked to feel between her legs before he let her in, to make sure she did not have male genitalia.

b. Lord. Come on. How offensive.

c. Love of Sports Story of the Week: Caroline Hawley and Samatha Everett of the BBC World Service, going inside the efforts of the Afghan women’s soccer team to survive.

d. Ice Cream of the Week: From Tillamook Creamery in Tillamook, Ore., comes my new favorite ice cream. Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream has big cherry chunks in ultra-creamy ice cream, with a pinkish hue. Almost worth going to the outskirts of Portland just to tour the place.

e. Beernerdness: Alaskan Amber (Alaskan Brewing Company, Juneau, Alaska), a dark ale based on a recipe born in Alaska using water from the Juneau Ice Field (don’t know what it is, but it sounds like it would be a great base liquid for beer), was the Thanksgiving beer of choice. I could only drink two, because it’s a tad heavy. But well worth it. Very malty.

f. Coffeenerdness: Great environment and a comfy store at Olympia Coffee in Columbia City, a homey ‘burb south of Seattle. I strongly recommend the latte with an extra shot.

g. Beatles Story of the Week: Ben Sisario of the New York Times on the new three-part documentary, using film and recordings never before seen and heard, on the life and times and dissolution of the Beatles.

h. Peter Jackson directed it. He spent parts of four years sitting in an editing suite in New Zealand slicing, dicing and editing 60 hours of Beatles film down into three episodes totalling seven hours, airing on Disney+ now. Jackson told Sisario it is a “very unflinching look” at the real life of one of the greatest bands of all time (I think the greatest), with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr the stars of the show. Wrote Sisario:



If there is a true culprit in the breakup, it was the business conflicts that ensued during 1969, when the group tussled over its management, and Lennon and McCartney tried but failed to take control of the company that held their songwriting rights. Those problems are foreshadowed in “Get Back” with the utterance of a single name: Allen Klein, the American business manager who arrives a few days before the rooftop show to pitch his services for the band. Shortly after the events shown in “Get Back,” Lennon, Harrison and Starr all signed on with Klein; McCartney declined, and the schism was never repaired.

“Our movie doesn’t show the breaking up of the Beatles,” Jackson said, “but it shows the one singular moment in history that you could possibly say was the beginning of the end.”

If Beatles scholarship and fandom has proved anything, it is that even a contradictory summation of the band and its influence can still hold true. The Beatles were a pop boy band that ended up pushing the creative boundaries of rock music further than anyone else; nearly every day of their existence together has been documented exhaustively, though a full accounting of their motivations is impossible.

“Get Back” seems to contain all those multitudes — the delight, the tension, the fighting and the wonder of the Beatles simply playing music on the roof.

“There’s no goodies in it, there’s no baddies,” Jackson said. “There’s no villains, there’s no heroes. It’s just a human story.”

i. Good Idea of the Week: Kurt Anderson, writing for Medium, with a story about leaving his New York City bubble to see and feel a part of the country he never does, “Doing Our Bit to Avoid a Civil War.”

j. Anderson writes of driving in his black Audi with New York plates to see a historic hotel in West Virginia, and getting out and encountering a local man in a LAND OF THE FREE T-shirt.



“Y’all,” he said in a classic Appalachian drawl with an inscrutable little smile, “sure are a long way from home.”

One could imagine that as sinister. One could hear, in the mind’s ear, the opening bars of “Dueling Banjos.”

Instead, after we explained we were interested in the history and architecture of the palatial joint, he explained he lived “right there up the holler,” and we proceeded to spend a wonderful half hour together, chatting about the old hotel and the environs. His historical knowledge was deep and detailed and enthusiastically offered. I believe he was pleased and maybe relieved by the encounter. I know we were. Sweet Springs indeed.

And in fact, for the whole two weeks of the trip, we saw and sensed not one of the unwelcome reactions we’d wondered about. Nothing but friendliness or run-of-the-mill indifference.

k. Great idea by Anderson. I wish the post was three times as long as it was.

l. A few college football thoughts:

m. So if Alabama beats Georgia on Saturday, I guess Alabama’s in to the college football playoff, but going touchdown-less for 59 minutes against a 6-5 team didn’t exactly boost ‘Bama’s case.

n. I guess Georgia is in, regardless of the result versus Alabama. Then Cincinnati and Michigan are in with wins in their conference title games. Four? Notre Dame, with the 11-1 record and the 34.5-point average margin in their last four games, I suppose.

o. The Oregon-Oregon State game was superb if for only one reason: It’s the best uniform-contrast game I’ve ever seen—Oregon with its shocking-bright electric green helmets, jerseys, pants and socks, and the Beavers with the black helmets with orange beavers, orange-red jerseys, orange-red pants and orange-red socks. Beautiful.

p. It’s just right, Michigan getting off a 10-year schneid and beating Ohio State. Series had become too one-way.

q. Jim Harbaugh: “Sometimes people that are standing on third base and think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”

r. He didn’t say who he meant, but everyone knows it’s on now between him and Ryan Day, Buckeye coach.

s. And Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, this is perfect. The point is about Michigan, after a decade of failure against Ohio State, was putting Harbaugh’s professional life on the line this season, in what he told a member of the Michigan administration last summer: “We’re going to do it, or die trying.” Wrote Baumgardner:



The buzz around Ohio State’s program last winter was that Day had been telling anyone willing to listen of his plans to “hang 100” on Michigan the next time he saw the Wolverines. On Saturday, he wound up 73 short.

t. Good to see regional rivalries hold the day Saturday. UMass at New Mexico State, for instance. Amherst to Las Cruces, a tidy 33-hour drive covering 2,297 miles. At least the fans went wild—6,632 of them jammed into 29,000-seat Aggie Memorial Stadium.

u. UMass, 1-11. UConn, 1-11. Man, good luck, Don Brown and Jim Mora.

v. I must be really crazy. If Francisco Lindor is a $34.1-million-a-year player, how is Marcus Semien a $25-million-a-year player? Semien’s last two full seasons: 78 homers, 194 RBI. He’s 31 years old. Don’t get that one.