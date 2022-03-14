FMIA: The Week That Shook The NFL World, And All The Deals Still To Come (And, Oh Yeah, Tom Brady Unretired)

NFL News And Notes

What else catches my eye after a flurry of important action in the league last week, ahead of what will be another landscape-altering several days:

The Deshaun Watson Risk/Reward Question

Talking over the weekend with one team that has some interest in trading for the sidelined Houston quarterback (“Kicking the tires on it,” one club official said), it was clear that the sordid part of Watson’s story is not over, despite a Texas grand jury deciding Friday not to hand down an indictment of sexual misconduct against Watson. This team was just coming to grips with the fact that, though Watson will not be charged criminally, 22 women have maintained in civil cases that Watson engaged in sexual misconduct during massage-therapy appointments while he was the Texans quarterback. Watson has vehemently denied the charges and is set to testify Tuesday and answer questions about the civil suits. It’s logical no team will make an offer until they hear what he says.

Even after the presumed NFL suspension for part of the 2022 season is served by Watson, the teams interested in dealing for him—the Panthers, Eagles, Browns, Seahawks and Saints, reportedly—have to consider how much to factor in public reaction in their communities. Enterprising reporters wherever he signs will try to find and interview the women who have accused Watson. The sordid details in stories several massage therapists told to Sports Illustrated last year will emerge again.

Internally, interested teams will ask before making a trade: Is this the franchise cornerstone we want to hold up to our fans and sponsors? One club official told me Friday that Watson, coming out of Clemson in 2017, was one of the cleanest top prospects off the field this team has seen in recent years. That, also, will weigh into the decision by teams.

It’s an important question that every team considering a trade will have to debate internally. And then there are these three other important questions:

• Most importantly, which teams will Watson waive his no-trade clause? Would he say okay to a deal to the Eagles, in a very tough town, if they were interested? When Michael Vick signed there after his incarceration for dog-fighting, fans picketed and some never let it go. Or would fans be so in love with Watson’s talent that they’d let the past go? How about the Panthers, surely interested, with the thin ice coach Matt Rhule appears to be on? The no-trade part of the story is a legitimate question.

• What’s a fair price in trade? Watson is owed $35 million guaranteed this year, and you should not expect the Texans—after paying him $10.5 million to sit last fall—to contribute a dime to that $35 million. The acquiring team will be in line to pay all of that, plus per-year non-guaranteed compensation of $37 million, $32 million and $32 million from 2023-25. I think the price will start with at least three first-round picks, and probably some add-ons.

• Is he worth it? If a team can handle the off-field part, morally and practically, it’s getting a 26-year-old franchise quarterback who, in 2020, led the NFL with career-bests in passing yards (4,823), TD-to-interception differential (plus-26) and rating (112.4) on a bad Houston team.

Watson has the upside of a top-five NFL quarterback for the next decade. Some team is going to bet it can withstand the negatives of the next 12 to 18 months and look toward solving a major need with a player it thinks it will love in 2025, 2027, 2029.

Russell Wilson is traded from Seattle to Denver

Denver GM George Paton was aiming for this trade for a long time—since the day he took the job 14 months ago, I believe. In fact, when he traded former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller to the Rams for second-round and third-round picks last October, he knew he was making a deal to accumulate picks to make the kind of trade he made last Tuesday: first-round picks in 2022 and ’23, second-round picks in 2022 and ’23, a fifth-round pick in ’22, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick this year.

Arguably, Denver traded three ones and three twos for Wilson—because Fant and Lock were the Broncos’ first-round and second-round picks, respectively, in 2019.

Quite a ransom. So was it worth it?

Absolutely, categorically yes. If I was the Denver GM and the price was higher, I’d have paid it. It’s elementary. Denver has had a league-high 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired six years ago, and the Broncos are in the midst of their worst five-year run as a franchise in a half-century. This gives them a 33-year-old quarterback who has missed three of 177 Seattle starts since the day he was drafted in 2012, who is a remarkable 113-60-1 in his starts, who has a Super Bowl ring, who has led his team to the playoffs in eight of 10 seasons, and who is the fourth-highest-rated passer (101.8) in NFL history.

As important: Wilson will be supremely motivated with his new team to prove his first losing season in 2021 is not a harbinger of things to come. With a new and imaginative coach in Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson will be challenged by new concepts and a new offense—something I believe he thought was lacking in Seattle—with a good group of receiving weapons and a 21-year-old back, Javonte Williams, who could be ready to break out with a quarterback who will make teams less likely to crowd the box to stop the run.

As Wilson’s side considered which team it wanted to play for, it considered 14 different teams with scores of factors for each: roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base, everything. Denver finished either at or near the top in that 14-team contest. At the end, Denver was a very good spot—even though Wilson enters the toughest division in football, bar none, with each team having a franchise quarterback. The challenge gets even tougher with the Chargers bulking up with Khalil Mack and other free-agent prizes this spring.

When the trade becomes official, one of the Denver claims will be that Paton never engaged Green Bay in conversations about Aaron Rodgers—he was all-in on Wilson (five years younger than Rodgers, likely to play six or seven more years at least) all along. That could be. I do know Paton and Seattle GM John Schneider have been discussing the guts of this trade since January; they were spotted in at least two long conversations at the Senior Bowl in late January, and might have discussed it before then.

As for Seattle, I’ll always think the drip-drip-drip of an unhappy quarterback factored into this. Although Wilson is a non-confrontational sort, Schneider was probably never going to pay a quarterback and supposed team leader $50 million a year if he wasn’t all-in with the organization. This gives Schneider, a fearless deal-maker and risk-taker, the ammo (ninth and 40th overall picks this year, an extra first-rounder next year) the ability to be a player in the Deshaun Watson derby if he chooses. Schneider is the type of GM to take that shot—if Watson can be convinced to waive his no-trade clause for Seattle. (Why wouldn’t he?) Don’t cry for the Seahawks. They’ll figure it out.

Joe Buck makes a huge life-change

Buck left the top football/baseball job at Fox for the single job of “Monday Night Football.” Two things interest me:

• Buck, who has done 24 World Series, just disappeared from baseball. It’s barely a mention in the story of him going to ESPN to do Monday games with former Fox partner Troy Aikman. Maybe his love of baseball waned, or maybe the hopscotching between baseball playoffs/World Series and football Thursday/Sunday games for five weeks just got very old. Who could blame Buck, particularly with 4-year-old twins taking up more of his life, for saying, Something’s gotta go, and it’s baseball. The sad part of it, though, is he’s great at baseball. I’ll miss him being the voice of the Fall Classic, and big baseball playoff games prior to it.

• The whole Monday night thing—with Buck and Aikman on ESPN doing a regular telecast, and Peyton and Eli Manning doing an entertaining alternative one on another ESPN channel—seems like a vanity deal for ESPN. As Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported, ESPN will now pay about $50 million a year to employ those four men. Imagine paying two sets of football commentators to record contracts to compete against each other every Monday. Time will tell if it’s a stroke of a) genius or b) insanity to have Buck and Aikman try to boost Monday Night Football ratings while having the Manning brothers nibble away at their audience every week. As one industry person said to me Saturday: “You think Peyton and Troy are going to shake hands with each other and say, ‘Good luck?’ They’re super-competitive. All four of those guys will be analyzing the ratings every week, trying to beat the other guys.”

Postscript: FOX has two of the next three Super Bowls, and America will likely get to know Kevin Burkhardt a lot better in the next three seasons. He’s likely to take Buck’s seat. What a jump in status for Greg Olsen—who was playing tight end for the Seahawks 15 months ago—if he gets FOX’s top analyst seat and works two Super Bowls in his first four years on TV.

The NFL gets a player to stick on its don’t-bet-on-football billboard

With the suspension of Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season for betting $1,500 on NFL games (including Atlanta’s), the NFL can now walk into every locker room next summer and say, We’re not kidding around. We’ve got some long tentacles into the sports-gambling industry, and if you do it, you’re gone for a year.

I’ve got no problem with the year ban, even though the NFL is far into bed with gambling companies. Anything that casts doubt on the legitimacy of NFL games has to be nipped in the bud. My big question—and the league would not make one of the Genius Sports officials (the London-based firm that caught Ridley and manages “integrity services” with the NFL) available to answer it—is: Is there a way to monitor gambling habits of a player using a pseudonym, or using a relative or friend to bet for him? One NFL official said yes, there is, but we’ll see.

Ridley bet using his own name. I can’t see a player making that mistake again. Will a player try to circumvent it another way, particularly with his career on the line? You’d think not. But as gambling becomes more and more pervasive in the American culture, I’d be surprised if an emboldened player, bombarded with sports-betting ads day after day after day, doesn’t try to find what he thinks is a secret way to bet on NFL games.

Too much uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers to divine much

So Rodgers is committed to play for the Packers in 2022. Beyond that, we don’t know much. The Packers did everything possible—short of building a moat around 2021 offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s Green Bay home to prevent him from leaving for the Denver head-coaching job—to make Rodgers want to stay. They re-hired old Rodgers friend Tom Clements as quarterback coach. Money was no object in keeping line coach Adam Stenavich from going to Denver with Hackett; Rodgers likes Stenavich, and he got a big raise to stay as offensive coordinator. And of course Green Bay franchised Davante Adams and hope to find a way to keep him as long as Rodgers is there.

That’s the big question: How long is Rodgers committed? Until he or the Packers say, it’s hard to say anything other than Green Bay is the clear, unquestionable favorite in the NFC to win home-field advantage in the 2022 playoffs. Beyond that, this morning, Rodgers’ long-term future is a beautiful mystery.

Jacksonville makes an important under-the-radar move

There’s a reason I wrote last week that Aidan Hutchinson exited the NFL Scouting Combine as the favorite to be the top pick in the draft. Two, actually. One was the fact that I believe Jacksonville favors an edge player with the first overall pick, at least right now, and Hutchinson (30.5 tackles for loss last fall) is the cleanest of those prospects. Two was the belief in left tackle Cam Robinson, which Jacksonville reinforced last week by placing the franchise tag on Robinson. That was a mild surprise to those projecting who might get tagged, guaranteeing a player most consider a middle-of-the-road tackle $16.62 million next year. I see why. Robinson has steadily improved over the past three years as the Jags’ left tackle, and last year, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed one sack of Trevor Lawrence in 573 pass-blocking snaps. As of today, I think Jacksonville (last 33 games: 50 sacks) is better served adding a pass-rush threat to the Josh Allen/Dawuane Smoot tandem than a tackle.

Seahawks part ways with Bobby Wagner

Six hours after the Russell Wilson trade shocked the NFL, news broke that the backbone of Legion of Boom was being cut. Bobby Wagner will go on to play elsewhere (Baltimore? Kansas City?), but this much should not be forgotten:

On draft weekend 2012, Seattle GM John Schneider made the two best picks of that draft. He chose a linebacker from Utah State, Wagner, 47th overall. Then he picked Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson 75th overall. (We could quibble here; Luke Kuechly at nine overall is in the discussion for a top-two pick in that draft, but I’ll give the edge to Wagner, who has played two more years—as of now—and at an equal level of greatness.)

Wagner and Wilson were cornerstones for a franchise that went to two Super Bowls, won one, and made the playoffs eight times in 10 years. Wagner and Wilson will likely make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Great stories do not always end in a warm and fuzzy way, and Wilson and Wagner disappearing from the Pacific Northwest on the same day is not pretty. But Wagner, the long-term defensive leader, was a huge part of the Seahawks averaging 11.4 wins per year (including playoffs) in his decade of excellence.

In every one of Wagner’s 10 seasons, he was rated as one of PFF’s top 20 linebackers. Twice he was first, twice he was second; seven times he was in the top 10. His range, his punishing and sure tackling, his instincts … those things set him apart. Give the man his due.

Last Chance Saloon for Carson Wentz

I start with this premise: I don’t see Indianapolis making another stab at a big-money quarterback for the fourth time in five Frank Reich-coached seasons. Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo … trying to find a way to deal for one with an already denuded 2022 draft class … with no guarantee either would lead a good team to the promised land. From Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz. My gut feeling is the Colts, with their first pick (47th overall) will aim for a Matt Corral type and throw a draftee like that into the training-camp salad with Sam Ehlinger and a veteran bridge player like Teddy Bridgewater. Just a hunch.

With that said, I think Indianapolis should have given Wentz a second season. He arrived a year ago from Philadelphia a broken quarterback, and his play down the stretch this year was borderline awful at the biggest moments of the year. But you’ve got to line up with someone, and Wentz with one more year of Reich in his ear would be better, I believe, than the above QB potpourri.

A lot has been said about what went wrong. My interpretation: Wentz was bull-headed and harder to coach as a battered sixth-year QB than he was in his great 2017 pre-injury season. He too often took his first read over making a complete view of the coverage, then deciding where to throw. A few of his throws—the panicky pick-six out of the end zone in the huge game against Tennessee, the poor-judgment pick in Jacksonville that doomed the Colts in the win-and-in-the-playoffs regular-season finale—were incomprehensible.

But imagine how shocked Wentz must have been to hear he was getting whacked by his sponsor, Reich, after just one year. That had to be the humbling event of his life.

Indy, obviously, was lucky to find a team, Washington, to hand over two third-round picks (one which will become a second if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this year) and take on the full $28-million compensation this year. Very lucky. But I think I side with Mike Florio here on his Washington prospects. Wentz basically has been kicked out of the family now. His family was Philadelphia, and one of his champions there, Reich, moved on to be the Colts’ coach. So now he’s kicked out of the house. Find your own way. Now he moves to a team without a godfather, with a soothing head coach, Ron Rivera, and patient offensive coordinator, Scott Turner. But this is it for Wentz. If he’s not better over the next two years, his next stop will be Backupland. And for a guy who was a month away from a possible MVP just five years ago, that’s a steep fall. I expect he’s smart enough to figure it out, and Washington will be the beneficiary of a player who should be scared straight.

More boldface names in the news

Khalil Mack. For three years and $63.9 million and a second-round pick, the Chargers are gambling that the 31-year-old speed player, coming off foot surgery, will be the bookend rusher for Joey Bosa the defense has lacked. The Chargers wanted him for another reason: He’s the kind of alpha male and demanding teammate coach Brandon Staley wanted to add.

The Bengals. Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 70 times in 21 games, including playoffs, which I’m sure comes as a shock to all of you. Starting Cincinnati linemen rated among the top 20 at their position by PFF: zero. Cincinnati has the sixth-most cap space entering the market opening ($34.6 million), and there is no doubt they’ll be laser-focused on the five men up front.

Maxx Crosby. Great story. On the two-year anniversary of his sobriety, and after a season with a league-high 101 quarterback pressures/sacks, Crosby agreed to a four-year, $95-million deal to lead the Raiders’ defensive front under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. At 24, the energetic Crosby has a great future.

Amari Cooper. Six months ago, Cleveland’s 1-2 at receivers were Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Now: Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones (I guess). The Browns will pay Cooper $20 million a year for the next three years (assuming he is kept) and need him to hit the ground running for Cleveland to be an AFC North contender this fall.

Jarvis Landry. There is no better fit of player to team in the next week than the Cleveland wide receiver to New England. It would take Landry 15 minutes to become one of Bill Belichick’s favorites of recent years. Not sure if Landry will be cut by the Browns or if they can get a low pick for him in trade, but his gritty and no-BS style on and off the field fits the Pats perfectly.