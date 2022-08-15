FMIA: Trey Lance Is NFL’s 2022 Mystery Man And Why The Chiefs Are Just Fine Without Tyreek Hill

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think my first reaction to Deshaun Watson telling reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala he was “truly sorry to all the women that I have impacted in this situation,” was, it’s about time. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back,” he said. “But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character.” Okay. Flashback to the press conference introducing Watson last spring. Watson then: “I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life.” So … which is it?

2. I think it’s good to see Watson taking responsibility, finally. And it’s probably a case of being lawyered up for a long time, but the first thing Watson has to address if he’s really coming clean is to explain why he said for months he never did anything wrong. If he truly felt that way, what switch was flipped, and when, and why?

3. I think the most significant quarterback news of the preseason weekend was not Kenny Pickett going 13 of 15 with a walkoff TD pass in his preseason debut for the Steelers — immediately becoming the most popular man in Pittsburgh. The most significant news was Joe Burrow returning to practice Sunday after 18 days away (appendicitis surgery). Any doubt he opens the season under center for the AFC champs…pfft. Gone.

4. I think the team that goes away to camp the longest is Kansas City, and when I went to St. Joseph, Mo. last week to take the temperature of this perennial contender, I found out a couple of interesting things — interesting to me, anyway — about going away. Reid enters his 10th season as Kansas City coach (where has the time gone?), and he has steadfastly kept his love of going away to training camp intact at a time when scores of teams are retrenching and staying at home facilities. This year, Reid’s team will be away at camp the longest of any team in the league: 27 days (minus the days away from St. Joseph, Mo., for preseason games and league-mandated off days). In his cinder block dorm room at Missouri Western State University, an hour before a recent morning practice, he said: “Peyton Manning told me, ‘I love that you still go away to camp. That’s the best.’ I think it creates an atmosphere where you can totally focus on football. No distractions. We’re here, we’re working. It’s all football. It’s great for camaraderie, for guys getting to know each other. One other advantage for us is it gives our fields back at our facility a break. They take a lot of wear and tear. Having a long period with no one on them means they’ll be in good shape for the season when we get back.”

5. I think I feel strongly about this Tom Brady deal about taking 10 days off for a personal matter in the middle of training camp. Very strongly. Brady has so much currency in the bank with coaches and teams regarding dedication to the job and devotion to his craft that when he comes to the Bucs and says he needs 10 days away, my response would be: “Take more if you need it.”

6. I think I don’t care to speculate on what it might be. He deserves the right to call his shot here and to keep the reason to himself.

7. I think only one thing in the preseason meant anything much this weekend: 17 penalties by the Cowboys. That has to stop, and it has to stop now. Ridiculous.

8. I think, re Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris saying the 2022 training camp experiment of some position groups wearing the padded Guardian Caps surrounding their helmets, “They’re stupid:” I am going to resist the temptation to say “That’s stupid.” I don’t play football. So I don’t know if Harris’ contention is correct. He thinks because linemen and linebackers who wear the caps could get so used to the extra padding they’ll let their guards down once the Guardian Caps come off, and use their helmets to make contact more than they would without the experience of Guardian Caps. Harris might be right. But when I was in Steelers camp, I thought what T.J. Watt said to me was smart: “I don’t know if they’re going to do any good. But they can’t hurt. Anything I can do to have a chance to play longer and do less damage [to the brain], I’m in favor of.” Harris’ contention that guys will get used to the extra padding and play more carelessly…I guess it’s possible. But to assume players will lead with their heads more, to me, is a faulty assumption.

9. I think for those surprised Watson started the first preseason game for Cleveland, why? If I were Stefanski, I’d be playing Watson and the first-team offense max snaps in games before he has to leave the team for his multi-week suspension. As I wrote last week, it’s tough to count on Watson being ready to hit the ground running with a new team after almost two seasons of not playing in real games.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Football Story of the Week: Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com on the life and times of Sean McVay

b. Two words come to mind: masterful, vivid.

c. Wickersham’s great. We in the business know that. A story like this reinforces the importance of granular details and stories from the heart of a person’s being, when knitted together in a well-written jigsaw puzzle, make up the perfect story.

d. Wrote Wickersham of the time when, as a young head coach, he supremely ticked off his young offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur:



During one practice, there was a disagreement between offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and LaFleur. McVay entered the fray, weighed in, backed Kromer and went about practice, not thinking much of it.

Later that day, LaFleur entered his office, livid that McVay had sided with Kromer. “You showed me up in front of the players,” LaFleur said. “With all due respect, you should just fire my ass right now.”

McVay felt his blood pressure rise. The Rams were playoff-bound -- and LaFleur, one of his best friends, was complaining about this?

“You know what?” McVay replied. “I f---ing hate this job. I’m f---ing quitting. F--- this s---. I hate myself. I hate that I’m treating you like this ...”

“No!” LaFleur said. “You can’t do that!”

e. The quote about trading for Stafford with the five F-bombs and the hanging courage just adds to the unvarnished truth.

f. American Story of the Week: Marin Cogan of The Highlight, via Vox (H/T “Sunday Long Reads), on the most dangerous road in the country, an eight- to-10-lane highway in Pasco County, Fla.

g. I never think of these gigantic roads with stoplights and excessive speeds as death traps, but they were never made for pedestrian traffic to traverse, and this story tells you why.

h. Writes Cogan:



Crashes are so ubiquitous that some talk about an old bumper sticker on cars that read: “Pray for me, I drive on US-19.” Another part of US-19, in neighboring Pinellas County, is sometimes called “death valley.” But the road is pretty much unavoidable for most people trying to move freely through the area, and the alternatives aren’t much better. No one is more endangered on the road than those who use it unprotected by a ton of steel — and there are a lot of them.

“This road has so many cars,” says Julie Bodiford, a nurse who lives in the area, “and it’s death after death.”

Julie’s brother, Kevin Bodiford, knew US-19 well. He didn’t have a car and he liked to walk, so the 33-year-old traveled it often, to visit friends and to move between his extended family’s houses. Each morning, he met his mom for coffee at the 7-Eleven on US-19 and New York Avenue in Hudson; it was their daily ritual, the way he checked in with her to let her know that he was okay.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 10, 2021, Kevin was walking on the side of the road. Surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven shows him in a baby blue shirt, blue shorts, a UNC baseball cap, and a backpack. He’d been at a friend’s house for a bonfire earlier in the night; Julie thinks he was headed for their mom’s house.

In the official crash report from that night, the police said that Bodiford was trying to cross the road. The footage Kevin’s family obtained from a nearby business is grainy, but it shows something else: Kevin walks, and a truck towing a trailer passes him without incident. Then he appears to stop. Headlights illuminate his body. A white Chevrolet pickup truck plows through. In the video, Kevin is there one moment and gone the next. He was thrown from the road. His backpack was knocked off. The driver tapped the brakes and drove off, leaving Kevin to die on the side of the highway. i. Five years, 48 pedestrian deaths. Wow.

j. Coffeenerdness: Flew United a few times last week, and man, those folks need to up their coffee game. It’s more coffee-flavored water than real coffee.

k. Beernerdness: Maybe it was the 94-degree practice in Denver Thursday. Maybe it was my fondness for wheat ale. Or maybe a combination of the two. Whatever, I highly recommend a beer I had at Elway’s in the Denver airport before flying to Houston: Beehive American Wheat Ale (Bristol Brewing Company, Colorado Springs, Colo.). Talk about a perfect beer for just the right time…light, very cold, classic wheat taste and spices. I got a second one.

l. Nice Roasted Corn and Chicken Chowder at Elway’s, BTW.

m. Lindsay Jones: So happy to see someone as distinguished as you get a job as influential as helping run NFL coverage at The Ringer. Great deal. And made for all the right reasons. Good for you.

n. Societal Story of the Week: Danielle Abril of the Washington Post, on the change of life as a young white-collar worker today: “Gen Z workers demand flexibility, don’t want to be stuffed in a cubicle.”

o. Headline says it all. Writes Abril:



When Ginsey Stephenson moved to San Francisco for work in February, she finally met and mixed with her colleagues for the first time. It was something the 23-year-old had longed for since entering the professional world out of college seven months prior.

The boutique public relations firm she works for follows a hybrid schedule of three days in the office per week, meaning she no longer has to nervously message people on Slack she had never met in person. Most importantly, being in the office has helped her transition from working from her parents’ Virginia home — much like she did in school — to life as a working adult.

“I actually love going into the office — it feels more organic,” Stephenson said. “But I don’t know how anyone went into the office every day. I don’t know if we were cut out to work in a pre-covid world.”

p. Office mandates...weird. Understandable, but weird.

q. When in Houston the other day, on the 12th floor of a downtown hotel, I looked at the office building across the street. I could make out the insides of eight floors. The bottom two had people in them on Friday, working, apparently. The six above them, empty.

r. This is a vibrant city, or used to be. When my producer Annie Koeblitz and I drove to interview some Texans in mid-morning Friday, it was like a ghost town downtown. When we came back in the afternoon, same thing. I hope people come back to work, for the sake of the cities.

s. On my night table at home is “Path Lit by Lightning: The life of Jim Thorpe,” by David Maraniss. Fired up to dive into it. The Maraniss treatment on anyone is excellent, and his work on one of the great athletes in history who we know so little about is an important contribution to the sporting world.

t. How many times do we have to see the Nets try to live with the superstar ethos and fail (Garnett/Pierce as ancients, Durant/Irving/Harden as incendiary devices) before we say: Perhaps the way to build a team is to, you know, build a team.

u. Scott Pioli used to have a saying on his wall in New England as Bill Belichick’s chief personnel man. “Individuals go to Pro Bowls. Teams win championships.”

v. Wow, Fernando Tatis. Eighty games. I don’t pretend to know everything about the story, but for a player to take a medication with ingredients he wasn’t aware of (if that’s the case here) is mind-boggling. Doesn’t Tatis have people around him who could monitor that stuff? Shouldn’t he? Eighty games. The Padres’ season. It’s just not understandable that one player could make a mistake that massive.

w. Warm thoughts and wishes to one of the great gentlemen in the game, Len Dawson, who has entered hospice care at age 87 in Kansas City. Such a good man.