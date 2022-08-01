FMIA: Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Welcomes Training Camp Tour To Latrobe With 3 Words—Bring It On

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it won’t be a national holiday (not yet, anyway), but you may hear a thing or two about Tom Brady turning 45 on Wednesday. A few notable things to me about the birthday and its significance in NFL history, even though I sincerely doubt Brady, who will be trying to break in a new center after the camp injury to Ryan Jensen last week, will be interested:

a. Brady, per Alex Stern of the Elias Sports Bureau, would be the ninth player to play an NFL game after his 45th birthday. Five are exclusively kickers (Ben Agajanian, Adam Vinatieri, Morten Andersen, Gary Anderson and John Carney). A lineman named John Nesser played two games for the Columbus Panhandles in 1921, while end Bobby Marshall played three games for the Duluth Kelleys in 1925.

b. You read that right: Brady, assuming he lines up to play Dallas in Week 1, would be the first non-kicker at 45 or older to play an NFL game in 97 years.

c. Blanda is the only quarterback to throw a pass after age 45. He completed 7 of 22 after turning 45, though those were mostly mop-up throws, with no quarterback starts, as he wound up his career mostly as a kicker for the Raiders.

d. I doubt Brady’s going to break this mark, but you never know: The oldest player to ever throw an NFL pass was Blanda, on Dec. 21, 1975, at 48 years and 95 days old, per Pro Football Reference. John Madden got Blanda some snaps in the last game of the regular season—Oakland 28, KC 20—at the Oakland Coliseum. Blanda threw a pick to Willie Lanier and completed one of three passes.

e. In other words, a starting quarterback for a Super Bowl contender playing at 45 is without precedent.

2. I think the Deebo Samuel extension (three years, $71.6 million, announced Sunday night) is a nice compromise and rids the Niners of a headache that would have plagued them in September. I like how it was handled. GM John Lynch refused to make any grandiose statements about Samuel when he said he wanted to be traded, and he never got emotional about it. Lynch didn’t know at the time whether Samuel would drive an impossible bargain, or come back to the table to try to get something done. When Lynch made it clear he wouldn’t trade Samuel and then just put the story on simmer for two months, that gave all parties time to reset and cool off. Nice job getting Samuel back, and good for Samuel to cash in after one great season.

3. I think you’re probably seeing some pictures out of training camps with players (linemen, tight ends and linebackers mostly) wearing Guardian Caps, the foam helmet supplement that sits on top of helmets. The idea is to give the head an extra shock absorber when helmet-to-helmet contact occurs, or when the helmet strikes any solid surface. Several coaches, including Mike Tomlin, have been outspoken advocates of the Guardian Caps, mandated at the positions I mentioned through the week of the second preseason game in mid-August. Said Tomlin: “What convinced me is that data that said when one player wears it and hits a player who doesn’t, the impact on the head is 10 percent less. And if both players are wearing them, the impact is reduced by 20 percent.”

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No one knows what the data will say after a summer of increased usage of the caps, but the NFL is hoping wearing the device will markedly decrease the number of concussions and sub-concussive hits in the summer. The league has seen an uptick in recent years of concussions in the preseason. “The brain does not acclimate to head impact,” NFL medical director Dr. Allen Sills said. “The Guardian Cap helps mitigate those forces at a time of the season when we see the greatest concentration of them.” It’s a good step. I’d like to see players wear them for every practice, in-season and out.

4. I think the life and times of Bill Russell should be celebrated not just for basketball, but for his contributions to society. As longtime basketball writer Bob Ryan pointed out after Russell’s death Sunday, Russell’s teams played in 21 winner-take-all games (in the NCAA tournament or Olympics, or the final game of an NBA playoff series) and his team was 21-0 in those games. He never averaged more than 19 points a game in his NBA career, but his Celtics teams won 11 titles in his 13 NBA seasons. That stuff won’t be repeated. His social activism is what helped him win the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. He fought hotel boycotts as an NBA player, boycotting a preseason game in Lexington, Ky., once when he and Black teammates were denied hotel rooms. He joined with Muhammad Ali and other athletes in backing Ali’s refusal to be drafted. Russell simply wouldn’t back down in the face of perceived injustice. His final public act in that arena: In 2017, at age 83, he posted a photo of himself kneeling in solidarity with NFL players. He was a model to all citizens to stand for something, and the modern athlete respected the heck out of him for it. “Rest up Bill Russell,” Saints wideout Jarvis Landry tweeted Sunday night.

5. I think, in case you’re scoring at home, my 39th training-camp trip is five sites old, with six more slated this week:

• Seen: Las Vegas, Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh.

• Scheduled (important word, because life is fungible) this week: Cincinnati, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota.

• Little things I noticed so far: Derek Carr’s mastery of a new offense with the Raiders, and his love of learning and commanding his team … Bills WR Gabriel Davis’ attention to his craft. His work and soft hands on the Juggs machine post-practice was noticeable … Devin McCourty’s love of football, and after the retirement of his brother, his inability to let it go in New England … The respect the Giants have for safety Xavier McKinney, and the great expectations they have for him, and how he embraces both … The juice rookie Kenny Pickett brought to the Pittsburgh crowd (huge, just huge) with an early-practice touchdown tucked into the left corner of the end zone. Mark my words: Assuming Pickett doesn’t start, the locals will beat the drum for him very early if the starter struggles.

6. I think I noticed this from the dispatch of Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer after the Browns’ first practice of camp open to the public Saturday, on the reception given to Deshaun Watson: “Not only did no one protest, Watson was cheered as he ran out onto the practice field, and again when he left after spending about a half-hour interacting with fans.” Interesting. Not altogether surprising.

7. I think veteran jurist Sue L. Robinson is about to be a household name for the first time in a long legal life.

8. I think I do not like what this says: There was more written and discussed on NFL teams’ alternate helmets in the second half of July than there was on Daniel Snyder and Congress, Deshaun Watson, and any other news that actually means something. (And now, I’ll ask you politely to get off my lawn.)

9. I think this story has had about 16 lives in the past six days, but here’s my take on the Kyler Murray contract clause that became not a contract clause: It’s the dumbest clause I’ve ever seen in an NFL contract. Intentionally or not intentionally (and did someone inside the team actually want to embarrass Murray?), that clause calling for Murray to spend at least four hours studying the game plan in each game week was going to get out. It was too sensational to not get out. And so the result of that would be embarrassing for Murray and point out that the team was worried about whether the young quarterback was devoting enough time to his job. Imagine a clause like that for Patrick Mahomes, or Tom Brady, or Russell Wilson, or Josh Allen, all noted worker bees. They’d laugh. Because of all the darts thrown at Murray (and a few at the team), the Cardinals cut out the clause. But the damage was done to Murray’s reputation. And I can’t help wondering how long it will take to repair the relationship between him and the team.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Traveling the country, I continue to be amazed at the sheer number of beers. How do all the breweries survive?

b. Waze is incredible. How is it free? “Police in 0.1 mile,” it warned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday evening, our little crew on the way to Latrobe and the Steelers. Sure enough, there was a Pennsylvania state trooper on the side of the road 10 seconds ahead.

c. Beernerdness: Reader Bjorn Anderson asked for more Beernerdness and Coffeenerdness, so I’ll keep that in mind in the coming weeks. Today’s edition: Castle Island White Ale (Castle Island Brewing, Norwood, Mass.) I’m a fan of the wheat beers/white ales, and this one was a little hoppier than most. Had a big smell and taste of coriander with a good head, though not the same smoothness of an Allagash White. New England’s become a great place for beers of all kinds, and this one, if you like the style, is a good one to sample.

d. Congrats on the weight loss, Greg Bedard. Just awesome. So happy for you.

e. Story of the Week: Michael Finnegan of the Los Angeles Times, with one of the coolest they-almost-got-away-with-it stories of the year.

f. Great dateline, and love the way Finnegan set up his tale:



TIVAT, Montenegro — The private jet banked eastward as it ascended out of Lisbon. After passing Madrid and Barcelona, it flew over the Mediterranean and the Italian peninsula — Rome on the left, Naples on the right.

The husband and wife enjoying the plush cabin with their black dog were convicted swindlers from Los Angeles on the sixth day of a daring getaway. With police worldwide on alert to arrest them, they had slipped off to Portugal and hoped to vanish in the Balkans by nightfall.

Their destination was Montenegro, a mountainous nation a few hundred miles up the Adriatic coast from Greece — an appealing alternative to prison in the United States. At sunset, the splendor of the rugged shoreline came into view as the chartered Cessna Citation VI descended into Tivat, a posh town on the stunning Bay of Kotor, framed by the steep slopes of the Dinaric Alps.

There, the couple would shed their identities as Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian, leaders of a family fraud ring that collected $18 million in pandemic relief for sham businesses in the San Fernando Valley. It was one of the many lurid scams by grifters who lied to get rescue loans during the 2020 lockdowns.

Forged Mexican passports with photos expertly embedded would clear the couple’s way into Montenegro. Rich and Mary were adopting new names worthy of a 19th century novel: Roberto Niko De Leon and Nataly Rose Perez Garcia.

g. Is that real life, or the best beach read of the summer?

h. Such a smart way of making sure the reader gets swallowed up into the story. I found my outrage bubbling up when I realized these people had stolen $18 million from you and me, basically, to bankroll a wonderful and undeserved life … not to mention abandoning their three children as they made a getaway. Who does that?

i. Crime Story of the Week: Michael Hall of Texas Monthly with “Murders on the Lake,” about an unsolved triple-murder in Waco in 1982. (H/T from reader Conrad Roblejo.)

j. You’ll need some time to plow through it, but the investigations are compelling.

k. I disagree, “Jeopardy!” Mayim Bialik should be full-time, not in a job-share with Ken Jennings. Ken’s a nice guy, Mayim’s a natural at the gig.

l. As a Red Sox follower, I’d understand trading Xander Bogaerts at the deadline for a top prospect. But not re-signing Rafael Devers long-term? That would be unacceptable.

m. Man, the Reds got a ransom for a pretty inconsistent pitcher, Luis Castillo. They parlayed a very good year for Castillo so far (2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) into a great prospect return from Seattle.

n. Would you pay a gigantic price in players and prospects for Juan Soto, plus a $38-million-a-year deal? That’s a sticker-shock sign and trade.

o. Song of the Week: The Covid/isolation video version of “Something So Strong,” by Crowded House.

p. That song’s a hidden fave of mine, and how great is the technology that allows five people in different locales to play their parts of a great song, and then look how great it sounds when it’s knitted together?

q. Radio Story of the Week: Carrie Feibel of National Public Radio, on the incredible dilemma of ill mothers and reticent doctors as the new abortion laws take effect.

r. This is an apolitical inclusion in the column, included simply for the quality of the story and the quandary we’re in as a society if we don’t figure out what to do with women whose lives are endangered carrying babies they long to bring to term but can’t. From the story:



In the medical profession, doctors will continue to grapple with the new legal restrictions, and the resultant dilemmas in obstetrical care, says Dr. Alan Peaceman. A professor of maternal-fetal medicine at Northwestern. “It’s going to take a while before ... the medical community comes to some kind of consensus on where you draw this line, and where you say enough is enough. Because that doesn’t really exist right now. And if you leave it up to individuals, you’re going to get uncertainty and people unwilling to make decisions.”

s. This is not something I have to worry about, but I found it interesting: a segment on Alison Stewart’s WNYC radio show “All of It” about when kids should have smartphones. Stewart interviewed author Catherine Pearlman, who wrote “First Phone: A child’s guide to digital responsibility, safety and etiquette.” (Scroll down to the 22-minute interview late in the show.)

t. Pearlman says there’s no right age to get kids these phones. “The first thing is, ‘What’s the need?’ “ Common sense. Most kids are getting these phones between 8 and 11 now, which surprises me—seems early. But Pearlman has some good guildelines to follow, and good ideas about rules for phone use at a young age.

u. Strong third and fourth episodes of “Wesley,” the Lyman Bostock pod by Tom Rinaldi. What a life (and death) story. I’m bummed out anticipating the tragedy in Episode 5, when, presumably, the story of Bostock, one of the best players in baseball, being murdered on a 1978 road trip, is revealed.

v. Ahhhh, to be Colts owner Jim Irsay and to love and collect artifacts both famous and arcane. On Tuesday night at the AON Grand Ballroom on Navy Pier in Chicago, Irsay will debut his latest prized possession: the “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing title belt won by Muhammed Ali in his fight with George Foreman in Africa in 1974. Jim Brown, a friend of both fighters, will be Irsay’s guest at the event. And it’s free, from 7-10 p.m. All of Irsay’s collection, political and historical and sporting, will be on display.

w. This is apropos of nothing, totally. But I’ve had four people on the trail so far talk to me about the books I reviewed in early June in the Fathers Day book section. At the Giants the other day, John Mara said he read “City on Fire,” by Don Winslow, and was looking forward to Kostya Kennedy’s Jackie Robinson book. I love that. Not that people are reading the books I recommend, necessarily, but that people are reading.

x. Thanks for having me as a guest on your pod, Cam Heyward. Not sure when my episode of “Not Just Football With Cam Heyward” will be live, but he came off the practice field Saturday and sat there by the side of the field and recorded it. Good host. Curious guy. And prepared.

y. When you get to be 65, as happened with me in June, and you look at the training camp schedule, and you see: “Sunday, July 31: Writing Day,” man, it’s nice to be able to sit in a hotel in Cincinnati, navel-gaze a bit, and figure out exactly what you want to write. Squeezing in four innings of Orioles-Reds doesn’t hurt either. Great to be back in my old town.