FMIA: NFL Training Camp Tour Begins With Hugs In L.A., ‘Some Balls’ In San Francisco And A Mystery In Las Vegas

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think not much has changed on the vax front with Cole Beasley, except he can’t stop talking about something that is fruitless. Speaking of the issue on Twitter on May 14, Beasley said: “This is the end of it. I’m done speaking on it.” Ten weeks later, he’s giving statements and singing songs and still sparring with people about it, while wearing his mask incorrectly. It’s a debacle, and I’m starting to think, really, that the Bills’ season is going to be impacted by this campaign he can’t stop waging that will convince no one he is right.

2. I think, of all the non-Aaron Rodgers events of the first full week of the camp season, the most ominous was the Michael Thomas ankle surgery news, and the clear frustration that a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 of 2020 that ruined Thomas’ 2020 season will also significantly mar his 2021 season. To recap: Saints signed Thomas to a five-year deal worth $19.25 million a year before the 2019 season. Thomas caught a league-record 148 passes in 2019. Two stays on IR last year contributed to a non-impact season; 40 catches, zero touchdowns in seven games. Now Thomas will miss at least a third of this year after surgery in June that requires a four-to-six-month rehab. Sean Payton said the other day the surgery “should have” happened much earlier than it did. Apparently, Thomas was trying the non-surgical option of aggressive rehab. But when you get to a point where an injury suffered in September 2020 continues to linger, clearly there should have been a line of demarcation that said if the injury isn’t right by, say, April 1, surgery would be done. That obviously didn’t happen.

3. I think for a team that runs such a tight, organized ship, it’s surprising that the Saints didn’t ride herd on this injury better.

4. I think I don’t want to read too much into this one either, because I’m not inside the organization. But it’s bothersome that WFT players hear their coach, who is still feeling effects from his battle with cancer last year and is immune-deficient, plead with them—and it sounds like “plead” is the right word—and then many still don’t get the vaccine. Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, coach Ron Rivera is still working on the unvaccinated, after offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe were recent additions to the team’s burgeoning COVID list. From Jhabvala:



Rivera posed to his players a what-if scenario: What if Saturday had been Sept. 12, and the team was about to face the Los Angeles Chargers in its season opener? If Scherff and Sharpe were, at minimum, flagged as close contacts, they would have to miss two games because Washington hosts the New York Giants the following Thursday night.

“It brings the reality of what the rules are, and I hope it helps,” he said. “But, again, these young men have to make their decisions.”

Not to mention that if their coach, who is in close contact with the players every day, could get seriously ill, or worse, if he catches the virus. They should all read the story from Utah that I’ve highlighted below in 10d and 10e.

5. I think so much has been said about Aaron Rodgers, and the story’s so old by now, that I’m not going to give you a mega-take on it. A few thoughts instead:

• I’ve seen discussion about how Rodgers didn’t win anything, didn’t get concessions. The reworked contract, as reported by Adam Schefter on Thursday, has the 2023 contract year voided in his deal (it was scheduled to end then), meaning 2022 is now the final year, and setting up triggers that will make it better for the Packers to move on from Rodgers rather than face a monstrous cap charge all in 2022. I believe the Packers have known for some time that a good and smart trade would be Rodgers giving the franchise one more season and then being allowed to leave if that’s his desire. I still believe that.

• I liked the fact that instead of dancing around tough topics and handling his issues in a passive-aggressive way, Rodgers spent his press conference elucidating exactly what troubled him and why he thinks he should have some (even small) say in the way his team operates on the field. I do understand the reticence to bring active players into the decision-making process. But this is 2021. And players realize if there’s something they want, and they feel strongly about it, they can make enough of a stink about it or simply demand an exit. It’s going to work with Deshaun Watson. In a different way (free agency), it worked for Tom Brady. It’s the modern business. And if you want the principal of not hearing out your franchise player and league MVP when he’s got something on his mind, you should be in another business. The fact that he still holds animus over Jake Kumerow being let go last year should tell Gutekunst that maybe he should ask the quarterback for his thoughts about which receivers he likes the most before cutting the roster. Doesn’t mean the Pack has to keep every player Rodgers wants, but why shouldn’t he be able to tell the GM which receivers run the best routes and which he’s most comfortable with?

• The trade to bring Randall Cobb back was all Rogers’ idea, all the way, as Schefter reported. That had to sting GM Brian Gutekunst. But now maybe it’ll be good for Gutekunst.

• I lost count how many veterans Rodgers stuck up for as having been treated poorly by the team. I think it was 12. I’m sure he scored some points in his locker room, but that’s football. It just is. Lots of players are bitter when their team won’t pay them. And there surely were some factors (like common courtesy in negotiations) that Rodgers has a point about, but the salary cap forces some cruel decisions.

• Denver is such a perfect team for Rodgers in 2022. I’m sure Carolina and Philadelphia and Washington will enter the fray if/when Green Bay trades him, but sending him to the AFC minimizes the rematches which I’m sure the Packers would want to avoid at all costs.

6. I think this was a great cross-sport comparison that a friend at NBC sent me. Swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines, describing the burst into the pool of America’s latest swim hero, said gold medal sensation Caeleb Dressel “comes off the starting blocks, I don’t know, like Aaron Donald.” That caused me to watch a video of his start in the 50-meter freestyle. Whoa. Gaines is right on the money.

7. I think I miss Terez Paylor. I’ll miss him more this week when I go to Kansas City.

8. I think the best way to handle the unknown is to not say anything till you know something. The silence out of the Colts over the weekend tells me they don’t have real information—just gut feelings—about the foot injury suffered by only the most important person in the franchise right now, quarterback Carson Wentz. After having his 2017 and 2018 seasons cut short in Philadelphia due to injury, forcing the Eagles to use a second-round pick on a quarterback last year, it’s crazy that Wentz went down last week, at age 28, with what could be the third major injury of his young career. But let’s wait before entering Panicsville. Indy is expecting to have a better idea of the path forward early this week, cautiously optimistic that Wentz can avoid surgery and rehab his way into play at the start of the season or early in it. We’ll see.

9. I think you may have read about my former peer at The MMQB, Andy Benoit, taking a job with the Los Angeles as a coaching assistant to Sean McVay. I saw Andy on Saturday when I was at Rams camp, and he is thrilled with the development, and McVay told me he’s happy to have Andy on staff. It’s a cool thing to see Andy pursue his dreams. When he was writing, he was such a student of the game—studying tape of every game, and using his contact with 50, 75, 100 coaches to ask, “Am I seeing this right? What are you doing in this formation?” He’d urge me to approve expense money so he could travel to places like Mobile for the Senior Bowl and Indy for the Combine so he could spend sessions with assistant coaches league-wide to study his craft. Sean McVay told me Andy will start on the ground floor as his personal assistant, learning the basic stuff like how to do a practice script. His office will be adjacent to McVay’s so he can learn everything straight from the boss, and at practice Saturday he trailed the boss around the field, just observing. One day, if all goes well, McVay hopes Andy Benoit can be his Ernie Adams, the deep-thinking master of private projects for Bill Belichick for lo these many years. High expectations. I really like Andy a lot, and I’m pulling for him.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I’ve never seen a baseball trade deadline like that one. Who plays for the Cubs now? The Nats? Juan Soto just became Juan Solo. The one deal that shocked me was Washington trading Trea Turner. Isn’t he a top 15 player in baseball?

b. Baseball Factoid of the Week I — Average salary of a Dodger on the 26-man roster: $10.23 million. Average salary of a Ray on the 26-man roster: $2.71 million.

c. Baseball Factoid of the Week II — 2021 team wins, as of this morning: Rays 64, Dodgers 64.

d. Story of the Week: Jack Healy of the New York Times, reporting from Utah, on people who rejected the vaccine now experiencing the disease in some very raw ways.

e. Healy captures the anguish of Mindy Greene on her 42-year-old husband, Russ Greene. They are parents to four kids, and now Russ Greene’s life is in the balance. Writes Healy:



Amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and deaths, some people who once rejected the vaccines or simply waited too long are now grappling with the consequences, often in raw, public ways. A number are speaking from hospital beds, at funerals and in obituaries about their regrets, about the pain of enduring the virus and watching unvaccinated family members die gasping for breath.

“I have such incredible guilt,” Ms. Greene said one morning as she sat in the fourth-floor lobby outside the I.C.U. at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, which looks out to the mountains where her family once went hiking and four-wheeling. “I blame myself still. Every day.”

The recent surge of infections and hospitalizations among unvaccinated people has brought the grim realities of Covid-19 crashing home for many who thought they had skirted the pandemic. But now, with anger and fatigue piled up on all sides, the question is whether their stories can actually change any minds. Some people hospitalized with the virus still vow not to get vaccinated, and surveys suggest that a majority of unvaccinated Americans are not budging. Doctors in Covid units say some patients still refuse to believe they are infected with anything beyond the flu.

“We have people in the I.C.U. with Covid who are denying they have Covid,” said Dr. Matthew Sperry, a pulmonary critical care physician who has been treating Mr. Greene. “It doesn’t matter what we say.”

f. Sports Column of the Week: Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times on Suni Lee winning the women’s all-around gold medal in gymnastics at the Olympic Games.

g. Liked this one because Elliott told the story of exactly who Lee is—her family is Hmong, an Asian ethnic group with some population in various regions of the United States—as well as capturing the moment of the victory. She wasn’t supposed to be the American who won this gold, obviously. Wrote Elliott:



When Suni Lee first showed interest in gymnastics, her father, John, built her a wooden balance beam in the family’s backyard in St. Paul, Minn., because they couldn’t afford to buy one. He’d always given her a pre-competition pep talk, and she vividly imagined how he’d join her someday to celebrate an Olympic triumph. Her dream shifted shape when John fell off a ladder and was paralyzed from the waist down two years ago. She nearly gave up the dream and quit gymnastics when she broke her foot a year ago and lost an aunt and uncle to COVID-19.

Learning that Tokyo Olympic organizers wouldn’t allow foreign visitors to attend the Games also hit her hard. Her parents were her strength. She couldn’t imagine them not being by her side. Distant though her parents were, Lee felt her father was close in her heart when she looked up at the scoreboard and saw she had made their dream come true.

“We’ve always talked about this,” Lee said, “like, if I were to win a gold medal he would come out on the floor and do a backflip with me. It sucks he’s not here, but virtually they’re here.”

h. Interesting story on the Simone Biles malady the Twisties, from Kalyn Kahler of Defector.

i. I’m pretty sure no one in the non-gymnastics population ever heard of the mental malady when these Olympics began. Wrote Kahler:



The twisties are gymnastics’ version of the yips, the same type of mental block that golfers, pitchers, and kickers struggle with, but on a seriously dangerous level. The yips means Jon Lester doesn’t get a runner out on an attempted steal. The twisties means Simone Biles lands on her neck.

“It’s when you are getting ready to do something, and you have done it, how many times, especially her, and you get in the air and you just can’t or you don’t remember,” says gymnast Chellsie Memmel, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics. “Your body and your brain are fighting each other and it is completely and utterly disorienting because you really don’t know where you are in the air. It is incredibly scary and incredibly dangerous with how much height that she is getting on vault or on floor.”

Memmel struggled to find the words to accurately describe this phenomenon, which is feared and dreaded by gymnasts at every age and level. “It is just crazy,” she said. “It is really hard.”

Memmel was at the Team USA watch party in Orlando when she saw Biles’s shocking vault. She noticed Biles’s head positioning was different, a dead giveaway for the twisties.

j. Life Story of the Week: Jack Thomas of the Boston Globe with a gem about his own mortality.

k. The headline and subhead are pretty good, and the story’s better. Headline: “I just learned I only have months to live. This is what I want to say.” Subhead: I’ve been a journalist for more than 60 years. So after doctors delivered the news, I sat down to do what came naturally, if painfully: Write this story.”

l. Writes Thomas, in a voice sounding not at all miserable to be doomed, but rather emotional and clinical and real at the same time:



After a week of injections, blood tests, X-rays, and a CAT scan, I have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s inoperable. Doctors say it will kill me within a time they measure not in years, but months.

As the saying goes, fate has dealt me one from the bottom of the deck, and I am now condemned to confront the question that has plagued me for years: How does a person spend what he knows are his final months of life?

Atop the list of things I’ll miss are the smiles and hugs every morning from my beautiful wife, Geraldine, the greatest blessing of my life. I hate the notion of an eternity without hearing laughter from my three children. And what about my 40 rose bushes? Who will nurture them? I cannot imagine an afterlife without the red of my America roses or the aroma of my yellow Julia Childs.

. . . After I die, I’m not expecting the world, but this business about the afterlife is more complicated than what they describe in the Bible. The experts say more than 100 billion humans have died. If you’re looking for a buddy to have a beer, like jazzman Dave McKenna or writer Jerry Murphy or possibly Peter Falk who played Columbo, how are you going to find him in a mob of 100 billion people?

m. You read that, and you think there are good things about knowing that you’re dying rather than going lightning-fast: You get to do the things (if you choose) like telling people you love how much you love them, and seeing things and appreciating them for the last time, and openly pondering the meaning of it all. You’ve written a great piece, Jack Thomas, with words for all of us to live by.

n. No good segue after that story. So I’ll just say: Nothing like the In-N-Out fries. Crispy, plus you’re eating some real potatoes.

o. Unless it’s the In-n-Out cheeseburger. Now that’s an impressive burger. California’s lucky.

p. West Coast Camp Soundtrack Find of the Week: Kygo. “Happy Now.”

q. Soundtrack II: “California,” by Joni Mitchell . . . “Wake Me Up,” by Avicii . . . “Levels,” by Avicii . . . “Million Reasons,” by Lady Gaga . . . “You Baby,” by The Turtles . . . “I Live for the Sun,” by The Sunrays . . . “Midnite Cruiser,” by Steely Dan . . . “Gimme Shelter,” by the Rolling Stones . . . “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” by Tom Petty . . . “Something Just Like This,” by the Chainsmokers and Coldplay . . . “One Tree Hill,” by U2 . . . “Dog Days Are Over,” by Florence and the Machine.

r. Line of the Week, from Jay Busbee: “The SEC is becoming the Amazon of college football.”

s. I’m really sorry I have mostly missed the Olympics. I love the Olympics. But on the road, often writing when I’m in my room alone, I like to work in silence in my old age. The TV would just be a distraction. Since I left home in Brooklyn two weeks ago for the West Coast, I have not watched one minute of news, and I’m a TV news hound, and I’ve caught only snippets of Caeleb Dressel’s dominance and Suni Lee’s gold performance and some women’s volleyball (USA v Turkey) and some table tennis while waiting for food somewhere, and a little of Spain v Argentina men’s hoops, and a little bit of men’s steeplechase, somewhere along the road. Who thought up the steeplechase? Who said, Let’s have people run an obstacle course, including jumping over a huddle into a big puddle? Fun to see every four years, I guess, but the origin story would be a good story. Last note on the Games: A headline I never thought I’d see is about Novak Djokovic smashing his racket in a bronze medal loss at the Olympics. Yikes.

t. Not sure if I’ve written this on one of my trips to the Westin South Coast Plaza in the last few years, since the Rams and Chargers began doing training camps in Orange County. But every time I’m at the place, I think of 34 years ago, January 1987, sitting in the lobby of the hotel around 5 a.m. two or three days in a row, a fly on the wall as Bill Parcells and his high-school coaching mentor Mickey Corcoran drank coffee and passed the time before the practice day began. Parcells was so confident. Mickey was too, but the old coach was good at grounding Parcells too.

u. Beernerdness: I didn’t actually have this one, but I do believe it is the best name for a beer in world history: Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout (Belching Beaver Brewery, Vista, Calif.); I photographed the logo on my iPhone in a BevMo. Look at it.

v. I challenge you to come up with a better name and logo—with a beaver actually in full belch mode.

w. This week’s lineup of camps:



Monday: Chargers, Costa Mesa, Calif. By the way, amazing thing about staying in this area is the luxurious proximity. Drove 6.4 miles to interview Sean McVay at his Newport Beach hotel Saturday morning just after dawn. Drove 4.2 miles to the UC-Irvine campus for Rams practice. Snuck away to see Rockies-Padres at Petco, 78 miles away, Sunday afternoon. This morning, perhaps while you’re reading this, I’ll be off to see new Chargers coach Brandon Staley early at their facility 1.7 miles away. Then I’ll drive 2.4 miles to Chargers practice at Jack Hammett Stadium. Post-practice, videographer Matt Buckman and I will hustle over to John Wayne Airport, 4.6 miles away, to fly to the next stop.

Tuesday: Seahawks, Renton, Wash.

Wednesday: Broncos, Englewood, Colo.

Thursday-Friday: Kansas City, at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Then home for 2.5 days before the East/South/Midwest portion begins. Hope to see you on the road. Come up and say hi.