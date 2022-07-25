FMIA: NFL Training Camp Tour Kicks Off With Las Vegas’ Hot, Hot New Offense And Buffalo’s Plans for Von Miller

10 Things I Think I Think

The deal is either $46.1-million a year for five years in new money, or $38-million a year for seven years—folding in the last two years of his original contract. The new money is more than most people in the league thought Murray would get after the Cardinals started 10-2 last year then fizzled badly down the stretch. As one executive said in the wake of the deal: “$46.1 million is some crazy s--- for Kyler Murray.” Here’s why I get it: The Cardinals were an irrelevant team when Murray got drafted with the first pick in 2019, coming off a 3-13 season. Murray was drafted to lift a franchise. In Murray’s first three seasons, the Cardinals have gone 24-24-1 in the regular season, and 0-1 in the playoffs. In the NFL, you’ve got no chance without a quarterback. Murray’s not a top-five quarterback, but he does give the Cardinals a good chance to win every game he starts. That makes him worth stratospheric money. Agent Erik Burkhardt will have some great stories to tell about an offseason in which he negotiated a new deal for client and Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury, advised on a new deal for Cards GM Steve Keim (Burkhardt is not his agent, but they are friends), heavily criticized the franchise right after those two deals got done for dragging feet on the Murray contract, and then negotiated a new deal for the QB. I would bet a lot of money if Burkhardt hadn’t stomped his feet last February about Murray’s deal that it wouldn’t have gotten done before training camp. The full guarantee of about $103 million is good news for the next two teams with quarterback megadeals to sign—the Chargers and Justin Herbert, and the Bengals and Joe Burrow. (I’m not a fan of making a big deal about guarantees in contracts for starting quarterbacks, because, in this case for example, the chances of Arizona cutting Kyler Murray sometime in the next five years are tiny.) Guarantees are more important because owners have to escrow 75 percent of guaranteed money in contracts. An owner like Jimmy Haslam, who has an empire of truck stops, can find $175 million to put in escrow for a Deshaun Watson contract. But because the Bengals and Chargers are mainly family-owned—as is Arizona—the funding rules hurt their ability to have huge guarantees in contracts. The funding rules, by the way, should be done away with. Teams have so much guaranteed media money coming in every year that they’re not in danger of defaulting on contracts. Point on QB contracts is this: It’s arguable now, and the Bengals and Chargers will surely make the case after Murray and Derek Carr signed deals that were not fully guaranteed, that the Watson deal is an outlier.

2. I think the weird story of the week is the impasse in negotiations between Kansas City and left tackle Orlando Brown, acquired from the Ravens in a trade last year. Here’s why it’s so weird: Adam Schefter reported that Kansas City offered to make Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history: five years, $139 million, an average of $27.8 million per year. In terms of the most insane contract-related decisions of 2022, this is in the top two. For the record: One, the Browns paying a man with 24 sexual civil cases pending against him a fully guaranteed $45 million a year for five years … Two: A pretty good but not great left tackle turning down a deal that would make him the richest player in the trenches in the 103-year history of the league.

1. Brown, per Schefter, nixed a deal worth $1.64 million per game. Travis Kelce’s contract pays him $621,287 per game.

2. In PFF rankings of offensive tackles who played a minimum of 800 snaps last year, Brown was the 19th-rated tackle in football.

3. Well, there’s not really a third. I’m just totally befuddled why a smart person like Brown, with one of the best jobs a tackle could ever have (blocking for Patrick Mahomes, playing in a Nirvana place like Kansas City, making more money than any lineman ever), would turn down that offer.

4. I think I had an interesting conversation with a sports attorney Saturday, an opinionated sports attorney. I asked this smart person: “What’s your gut feeling on the sanction for Deshaun Watson?” The attorney said an interesting thing: The arbitrator, Sue L. Robinson, will be making her first decision as a referee straddling the line between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and she’ll want to be seen as very fair; so it will be tough for her to accede to what the NFL reportedly wants—a minimum of a full year’s suspension.

5. I think that Man City-Bayern Munich friendly at Lambeau Field Saturday night could be a sign of things to come. “We’d love to do it again,” Packers president Mark Murphy told me Sunday night. “Everyone in our organization loved it, and the teams seemed thrilled about it. Their people said, ‘We have never played in a stadium like this one.’ They loved the history of it. They loved our surface [an artificial base with natural grass].” Murphy said tickets were sold to people from all 50 states and to fans from 19 countries (“It’s the most diverse crowd we’ve ever had at the stadium”), and the only damper was a pair of weather delays that shortened the game from 90 to 80 minutes. Murphy said a normal Packer home game brings about $15 million in local economic impact, and he estimated this game brought in at least $10 million. One interesting point: “Some of our players came in a couple days early for camp, because they wanted to see the game. I saw Aaron Rodgers in the Man City locker room talking to one of their legends.” So many of the major European teams like to broaden their brands in the offseason, so I’d expect the Packers to work to make another game happen in 2023 or ’24.

6. I think (and this is a weird meteorological note here) that one amazing thing about covering a Raiders practice in the middle of the summer, during the day, is how different the experience is when clouds are present. On Saturday, practice started at 8:30 a.m. Accuweather said 99 degrees in Henderson, Nev. We saw only slivers of the sun for the next two hours, and the temperature was 100 at 9 a.m., 99 at 10 a.m., and 104 at 11 a.m., as the last players left the field. There was a breeze throughout. It wasn’t awful. After practice, coach Josh McDaniels said, “What a day! Wasn’t this nice? It was 111 yesterday.” Crazy, but 100 with cloud cover is not as big a deal as 86 with blazing sun.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The camp tour begins at the Raiders.

8:54 am PT: 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/LtELHg7oUQ — Peter King (@peter_king) July 23, 2022

7. I think I don’t care about the Patriots not naming offensive or defensive coordinators. I just don’t. It’s a Belichick thing. He’s mysterious. Part of him, I’m sure, isn’t sure who should call the offensive plays, and as such it’s hard to name a coordinator if that man isn’t going to call the plays.

8. I think my favorite passage of the week was Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on the third David Tepper/Carolina Panthers executive this year leaving the organization. The mayhem around the Panthers extends to the failed practice facility and office complex the team stopped in mid-construction after a dispute over it with officials in Rock Hill, S.C. The organization looks like a mess. Writes Florio:

The off-field turmoil in the organization meshes with the team’s on-field struggles. Tepper has tried to spend his way into contention, spending big on head coach Matt Rhule, who enters 2022 on the hot seat (even if Tepper won’t admit it). Tepper also has pinballed his way through a variety of quarterbacks in search of a franchise player who will elevate the team to perennial playoff qualifier. Since 2020, the team has tried (and failed) to make it work with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Cam Newton. Recently, the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield, a buy-low proposition that Tepper hopes will cause the team to soar into one of the seven postseason berths in the NFC.

His experience through nearly five years as an NFL owner underscores the reality that no amount of success in the line of work that positions someone to buy an NFL team guarantees success. Financially, the Panthers will print as much cash as every other franchise. Competitively, Tepper’s team continues to be an also-ran. The natural frustration for a multi-billionaire who has previously seen everything he touch turn to gold but who now can’t buy his way to the top of the standings may be the common denominator in so many employees being run off.

9. I think Tepper is learning—as jillionaires Stephen Ross in Miami, Jimmy Haslam in Cleveland and Woody Johnson in New York have learned before him—that no matter how much money you walk in the door with, your team will never be good without a consistent quarterback.

a. Podcast of the Week: Tom Rinaldi of FOX Sports with “Wesley,” the incredibly dramatic and incredibly under-told story of the life and times and murder of Lyman Bostock. “Wesley” was Bostock’s middle name.

b. I grew up a huge baseball fan. One fall Sunday afternoon in my senior year at Ohio University, I heard the news that the previous night, in Gary, Ind., Lyman Bostock was gunned down after having dinner with his uncle there. Murdered. WHATTTTT!!!!!!!! Bostock was fourth in the American League in batting average (.323) in 1976, and second (.336) in 1977, and in 1978, the Yankees and Angels had a free-agent bidding war for his services. He chose the Angels. On the last day of his life, a Saturday afternoon in September 1978 he went two-for-four in the middle of a packed Angels lineup (Grich, Lanford, Bostock, Baylor, Rudi), then drove to Gary for dinner. He was murdered at 10:20 that night by a man who thought his wife was having an affair with Bostock. (They were not.) Amazingly, the Angels played their game 15 hours later at Comiskey Park. I still shake my head about that.

c. Eight-part pod. I’ve heard the first two episodes. Two more out today, with two more each of the next two Mondays. Anyway, you all know Rinaldi as a great storyteller, which is what he is here. I never knew so many things, and I’ve always thought the only in-season murder of a major-league player in the history of baseball was one of those stories that needed to be told in long form. Who better than Rinaldi?

d. What overwhelms me with sadness after listening to the first two episodes is not that we didn’t get to see a possible Hall of Fame career play out. (He hit .311 in four seasons, and died at 28.) What hurts is not getting to see what Bostock would have accomplished off the field. He was heavily involved in civil-rights causes in college (at what is now Cal State-Northridge), and had to serve three weeks in an L.A. jail for his part in leading the takeover of a campus building when Blacks thought they were being repressed on campus. Rinaldi does a good job of illuminating the person Bostock was. I highly recommend the pod.

e. And yes, in a future column, I will discuss the Andrew Luck podcast by Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Need to listen to it in full. But I hear good things.

f. Story of the Week: Campbell Robertson of the New York Times, on the story of a wealthy Kentucky man who constructed what he thought was an impenetrable home with a luxury bunker made to survive a nuclear or civil war.

g. The headline: “He built a home to survive a Civil War. Tragedy found him anyway.” That’ll get you to read the story, or at least it should. And the words that follow are just as riveting. Tragedy befell the C. Wesley Morgan family with the murder of daughter Jordan, and now they’re trying to find some new normal.

h. Wrote Campbell:



On a warm evening at a public campground in central Kentucky, Mr. Morgan, 71, sat in a folding chair, watching his wife, Lindsey, and 14-year-old daughter, Sydney, take a walk among the campers and R.V.s. He was spending his nights in agony over Jordan’s death, he said. She had been shot at least 11 times in her bed. Just thinking about it, he said, was like being strangled.

His days were spent overseeing repairs to his bullet-riddled house and talking to potential buyers.

He had built the house in the Obama years, when he was convinced society was on the verge of collapse. Here his family could live in secluded comfort, and if the social fabric truly tore apart, as he expected it would, they could wait out the chaos in an abundantly stocked underground bunker. Now he couldn’t wait to be rid of it.

“Our life hasn’t been right since I started construction on that son of a bitch.”

i. What a story.

j. Educational Story of the Week: Hannah Seo of the New York Times, on some myths about the body’s need for water, and about the foods that matter to keep you hydrated:

k. Why did I pick this story to highlight? Because of this, per Seo:



Taking in liquids is crucial, but hydration can go beyond simply drinking water. The popular belief that we all need to be drinking eight cups a day to be truly hydrated persists, though it has been debunked again and again.

“There’s really no data behind the eight glasses of water a day thing,” said Dr. Dan Negoianu, a nephrologist at the University of Pennsylvania. For example, “just because your urine is dark, that doesn’t prove that you’re dehydrated.”

l. I had no idea the eight-glasses-of-water-a-day thing had been debunked. I thought I should be doing that. Anyway, it’s informative and good to know that vegetables and fruits can hydrate us very nicely, and almost exclusively if we choose.

m. You know who’s got a really interesting Substack? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Very good writer. Pulls zero punches.

n. Kareem on the Elvis movie is biting and insightful. So cool to see him flex his writing muscles here, and elsewhere.

o. Wrote Abdul-Jabbar:



I feel about Elvis the way I feel about most biopics of musicians: it will do until a good one comes along. That’s because these movies often are so rigidly formulaic that it’s like going on a blind date that turns out to be someone you dated once in high school 20 years ago—and they haven’t changed a bit. You already know everything they’re going to say—every joke, every anecdote, every everything.

…That’s the movie Elvis. The only reason to stay is the vibrant and energetic music. When Elvis sings, the movie bursts into glorious technicolor. The rest of the time: black-and-white meh. Basically, the movie is nothing more than a bland delivery system for the tasty soundtrack, like a gallon of white rice with only a couple tablespoons of delicious curry tikka floating on top.

p. Kareem from the top rope!

q. Happy 76th anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Wow. Just wow.

r. Happy 60th, Dean Biasucci. Man, that makes us old guys feel older.

s. I found it sad last week—maybe it’s a big reason why I’m languishing in sixth place in my rotisserie baseball league—that for the first time ever the baseball All-Star Game featured a player I’d never heard of. Joe Mantiply. When I looked over the rosters last Monday, I said, “Who is Joe Mantiply?” Arizona relief pitcher. Two saves, nice ERA, gotta pick one player from each team, D-Backs are lousy. So of course Mantiply pitched one easy 1-2-3 inning, fanning Xader Bogaerts in the process, and good for him. But a sign of the times in baseball, I guess…a sign that I’m not paying the attention to the game I once did.

t. Profile of the Week: Joseph Bien-Smith, writing in Sports Illustrated’s Where Are They Now issue about the great sportswriter Gary Smith. The story first appeared in Victory Journal.

u. Gary Smith is peerless in our industry. But he’s been out of circulation for a few years, and out of the pages of SI, so many of us have lost track of him. Bien-Smith does a good job, not just of finding him in South Carolina, but of explaining why he was so great at his long profiles—four a year.

v. Bien-Smith relayed a story about Smith from the eighties that is so Smith.



Gary Smith boarded the first train out of Rome and took it to the end of the line. He crossed the street right as a bus pulled up and rode it to the end of the line too. Now, a little red car slid to a stop beside his outstretched thumb and a man with wild black hair and wild black eyes beckoned him to get in.

It was a linguistic scramble as the man attempted to engage Smith. Italian, then English, and finally a slapdash mess of Spanish and French to get to the most pressing matter: “Where to?”

“Wherever you’re going,” Smith responded. And so, the man turned the key and they set off, the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” playing on repeat. Eventually, they pulled into a tiny village, Castel Viscardo, on the calf of Italy’s boot, 4,200 miles and a universe from the Midtown Manhattan Sports Illustrated office. It was late summer, 1983.

Gary Smith stayed in town that night, and then for months thereafter, working at the brickyard and picking the region’s famous grapes.

w. Years later, Bien-Smith got one more detail from Smith:



“When I got to the end of the line, I got off and put my thumb out,” he says. “Whoever picked me up, wherever they were going, that was where I was gonna land. And, you know, just see what happened.”

x. That’s just living life. That’s what Smith did, and still does. The other good thing about this piece is list links of some of his best stories. I think particularly you’ll enjoy the prescient Tiger Woods tale.

