FMIA - Training Camp Tour: Tua’s New Armor, Odell’s New Approach, and Carolina’s New Brain

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think it’s been enlightening to ask coaches and execs, anonymously, in several camps what concerns them most on the football landscape. The two most common answers: college football and gambling.

2. I think this response from a GM about the potential of gambling really hit home: “The league needed to make some of these penalties really severe for one reason: It got the players’ attention,” the GM said. What worries him, he said, is if a player knows he can’t gamble on football anywhere or gamble on anything from the team facility, he could use an uncle or buddy to place bets for him—someone he thinks can’t be traced back to him. But the tracing mechanism by the league is sophisticated. “Players just shouldn’t risk it,” the GM said.

3. I think my big question about the college football crisis is: When did the NCAA just abdicate all responsibility about the future of college football and hand it to TV networks?

4. I think one club executive told me that’s the big problem. “It’s the wild west in college football now,” he said. “The NCAA has disappeared as a governing body. We used to have important conversations with them about rules and stuff that’s really important to the future of the game. Not now.”

5. I think I see the Pac-12 (Pac-4?) orphans and wonder what will become of them. Will they be independents, scrounging up games against all comers? These four schools out in the cold produced some pretty big names over the past generation or two. Like:



Cal: Jared Goff (first overall NFL draft pick), Aaron Rodgers (24 th ), Tony Gonzalez (13 th ).

(first overall NFL draft pick), (24 ), (13 ). Oregon State: Brandin Cooks (20 th ), Steven Jackson (24 th ), Chad Johnson (36 th ).

(20 ), (24 ), (36 ). Stanford: Christian McCaffrey (eighth), Andrew Luck (first), John Elway (first).

(eighth), (first), (first). Washington State: Drew Bledsoe (first), Ryan Leaf (second), Marcus Trufant (11th).

So do great prospects now just gravitate to the haves and throw the have-nots into the dustbin? I’m sure these schools have every intention to continue the rivalry games that have become a vital part of their football lore. But tell me: six, eight years from now, when Oregon is in the Big Ten and recruiting the best players in the country, what will the Civil War against Oregon State be like? When the Beavers are getting none of the premier players and just the lesser ones? Will the Apple Cup turn into Washington 56, Washington State 3? Life will go on, but it’s just a troubling story to me.

6. I think, finally, this is another concern. The answer to everything in college football seems to be, Expand the playoffs. Okay. Expand the playoffs to 16 and play the championship game on the off weekend between the conference title games and the Super Bowl. This season, that would be Feb. 4. So now, for the very best teams in college football, the season would last longer than for most NFL players—from practice starting on, say, July 25, to the title game on, say, Feb. 5. That’s six-and-a-half months. And any pretense of a player at Ohio State or Georgia or Alabama being a “student” continues to fly out the window … aided, of course, by the existence of spring practice. The college football season would mimic to a T the NFL season, playing for six months and then coming back in the spring to have what in essence are the kinds of minicamps the NFL has.

Waddle discusses the origins of his 'waddle' dance Jaylen Waddle joins Peter King to discuss playing in the heat, Tua Tagovailoa's leadership and the origins of his 'waddle' touchdown celebration.

7. I think Alvin Kamara getting a three-game ban for his role in that violent fight in Las Vegas is a favorable result for him and the Saints. I thought it would be more.

8. I think the underrated contract note of the week was linebacker Logan Wilson signing a four-year deal to stay a Bengal. Vital. Excellent. He’s one of the five most important players on that team.

9. I think Marcedes Lewis signing with the Bears at 39 reminds me of Calais Campbell playing this year at 37 with the Falcons. One difference: Campbell is on track to play about half the snaps or more with Atlanta. Lewis, if he makes the Bears, might play a quarter of the snaps.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Let me be the 9,467th to say losing or winning by penalties is a terrible way to decide a game. But the coach saying, “We’ve been working on penalties for the last nine, 10 months” to Jenny Taft of FOX, and the U.S. missing three of the penalties on non-saves?

b. I know there’s pressure, major pressure, on these players. The game is hard. But missing the net on three of seven PKs when the keeper never touches the ball is not good.

c. “Soccer can be cruel sometimes,” said Vlatko Andonovski, our coach. It can be, and it was. But you make your own breaks in sports. For a United States team to score one goal in the last 300 minutes of World Cup play (1-1 Netherlands, 0-0 Portugal, 0-0 Sweden in 120 minutes) is fairly shocking, and a clear sign that we’ve stagnated while the rest of the world has caught up with us.

d. It’s great to see the world catch up—I’m not down on that at all. It makes the sport better. But scoring one goal in five hours of soccer is awful, and finding and developing finishers has to be the focus of our team for World Cup ’27.

e. Canine Story of the Week: Cathy Free of The Washington Post on a dog that sat in a Louisiana animal shelter for 11 years (11!!!) before being adopted.

f. So much awful, and so much great, about this story.

g. But at least Vanessa has a home for her final months, or years, thanks to Ellie Mitchell, a paramedic from Delaware. Wrote Free:

Vanessa, a senior pit bull, had been dropped off at the dog shelter in August 2012 when she was a puppy. Her owners were moving and didn’t want her anymore.

For more than a decade, Vanessa has spent the majority of her life in a kennel at Villalobos, a pit bull rescue that holds 400 to 500 dogs, with about 50 adopted every month. Vanessa was passed over every time.

… “I just want to make her final years the best years she’s ever known,” Mitchell said. “Vanessa has definitely earned it.”

h. Sports Biz Story of the Week: ESPN somewhere between transition and freefall, by Kevin Draper and Brooks Barnes of The New York Times.

i. When I got to Sports Illustrated in 1989, it was unassailable, rock-solid, the bible of sports. Lots of real-world things intruded, mostly the steep decline of print, and 34 years later, it’s not the same place.

j. ESPN, of course, is still the Ohtani/Mahomes of sports media, but cracks are showing. Good look by Draper and Barnes into why:

Last year around 71 million United States households paid for a television package that included ESPN, and those cable providers, in turn, paid ESPN an average of $8.81 per month for each home, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that ESPN has also taken in more than $2 billion annually in advertising in recent years.

But cord cutting has been hurting both those revenue streams. A decade ago, more than 100 million households received ESPN, meaning 30 million fewer households get ESPN today than in 2013. ESPN has consistently raised its affiliate fee to offset this decline, but its ability to continue doing so will be limited in the coming years: By 2027, fewer than 50 million homes will pay for cable television, according to PwC, the accounting giant.

At the same time, ESPN’s costs are exploding. ESPN will pay an average of $2.7 billion annually over the next decade for the right to show the N.F.L., a 42 percent increase from what it used to pay. It will soon negotiate with the N.B.A. on a potentially very expensive renewal of its rights agreement.

k. The impactful piece of that: Over a 14-year span, cable TV households in the United States will be cut by more than half.

l. Speaking of impactful …

m. Shameless Plug of the Week: It’s fantasy football season, as you may have heard. My friends at Rotoworld asked me to tell you about the best draft guide on the market, the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. It has regularly updated rankings, profiles and mock drafts. Click here, use promo code King20, and save 20% at checkout.

n. While you’re at it, do not under any circumstances take fantasy football advice from your friendly Football Morning in America columnist. I’m the guy who advised fantasians to pick Danny Wuerffel once, as Steve Spurrier’s QB1 in Washington. That genius move disqualifies me from ever telling you who to draft again.

o. Probably a good time to not be watching the news, correct?

p. I don’t turn the TV on in my hotel, as a general rule. I broke the rule Sunday when I woke up in Cleveland because of the U.S. women’s World Cup game, but it’s the first time in my 1.5 weeks away that I clicked the remote to watch something.

q. Good to meet Central Michigan Chippewa Alex Kemp, NFL ref, getting coffee in my hotel near Browns camp Sunday morning. (Browns stuff coming next week in the column.) Nice fellow.

r. Brian Sipe, 74 tomorrow. Man, where’d the time go?

s. Why I bypassed Framber Valdez—ace of my fantasy baseball staff last year—for Sandy Alcantara in my baseball draft this year is beyond me. But it’s just one reason why the Montclair Pedroias are languishing in sixth place in my league.

