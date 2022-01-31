FMIA Conference Championships: Rams vs. Bengals? The ‘Not In A Hundred Years’ Super Bowl Is Here

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I liked the Terry Bradshaw doc, “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep,” so much I screened it twice. Bradshaw’s open about so much—his depression, his three failed marriages, his near-disdain over being the first pick in the 1970 Draft out of Louisiana Tech (“Why would anyone pick me in the first round?”), Chuck Noll, waiting too long to retire. At one point in the 74-minute NFL Films-produced show (Tuesday night, HBO, 9 p.m.), Bradshaw talks so much about his failings in Pittsburgh and in marriage that you can see he’s almost disgusted with himself. It’s an honest show about what made him tick then and now, centered around one of the touring variety shows Bradshaw did recently in Branson, Mo. Three highlights for me:

• He sang “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” and it reached 9 on the Billboard chart when Bradshaw was 27, mid-career in Pittsburgh. Almost half a century later, he sings it in his show.

• On doing the variety show: “I didn’t want to go through life without doing something—without accomplishing something. You want to separate yourself from everybody. Have I done it? I think when I won four Super Bowls I’d done it. But Joe Montana tied it, and Brady blew it away and got seven. He lost three too. So that’s not it. I loved entertaining. I did movies. I choose things that are extremely challenging. You think going out there on that stage is easy? I do it because it separates me. It puts me on a different path. Not everyone can do this.”

• He wanted to retire after the Steelers’ fourth Super Bowl, and he said his dad talked him out of it because the Rooney family had been so good to him. He said: “Winning didn’t satisfy you, because you had to do it again. As much as we accomplished, it was hard to enjoy. After Super Bowl 14, I told my dad, I need to retire. I’ve had enough of this. ‘Dad, four Super Bowls in nine years! Four Super Bowls in nine years. I like the sound of that.’ I didn’t have the balls to NOT come back … God I wish I’d have retired. That’d have been so cool.”

2. I think from the opening press conference and the early reviews, new Giants GM Joe Schoen looks the part of a modern GM who has paid his dues, learned the scouting game under excellent people, and knows the formidable task in front of him. The best thing Schoen said in his first couple of days on the job: He’s going to give Daniel Jones every chance to be the Giants’ long-term quarterback. When the Giants interviewed nine GM candidates for the job left vacant after the damaging reign of Dave Gettleman, eight said they were in Jones’ corner, including Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM. The Giants are convinced Jones has a chance to be the long-term guy. I’m dubious, but I do feel strongly that a player who was picked sixth in the draft and who has had some good moments in his first 38 games—throwing for 402 yards to best the Saints this year, going 4-2 in the division last year, showing the athleticism a modern QB needs—should not be jettisoned yet. As owner/president John Mara said the other day: “We’ve done every possible thing to screw this guy up.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 28: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the eagles 13-7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images

No Giants fan wants to hear a fervent defense of Jones, who has been hurt too much, been too careless with the ball and exited 2021 with what might be a serious neck injury. Jones will enter his fourth season in 2022 on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator. Jones has also had two different regular left tackles, two left guards, two centers and two right guards; and three different right tackles. The Giants haven’t had a 70-catch receiver in Jones’ three seasons.

Terry Bradshaw said something hauntingly familiar in his HBO documentary: In today’s football, he thinks the Steelers would have given up on him after three seasons. He was a 48-percent passer in his first three years, with 31 TDs and 58 interceptions. He’d lost his confidence. We get into this off-with-his-head mentality when evaluating young quarterbacks. How are you going to find out if the guy is the real solution if you give him three years, with the third year a mess because of massive receiver injuries and mayhem on the coaching staff?

“People give up on quarterbacks too soon,” Schoen told me Saturday. “Think about the five quarterbacks drafted in 2018. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been in the same system, and look at their success. The other three quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold. What do they have in common? Different head coaches, different systems.” Mayfield four head coaches, Darnold three and Rosen, I’ve lost count on coaches and teams. Now, the fire drill is on for Jones. He’s got a year to show Daboll and Schoen he’s the guy. But he does deserve a fourth year.

Quarterbacks mature in different ways. Look at the first three seasons of John Elway, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones:



Elway: 42 games, .534 accuracy, 47 TDs, 52 interceptions, 6.55 yards per attempt. E. Manning: 41 games, .541 accuracy, 54 TDs, 44 interceptions, 6.31 yards per attempt. Jones: 38 games, .628 accuracy, 45 TDs, 29 interceptions, 6.62 yards per attempt.

Oh—and in his first three years, Elway ran for 636 yards and a 4.8 yards per carry average. Jones: 1,000 yards, 5.8 per rush.

Elway is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Manning a two-time Super Bowl winner with a good chance to make the Hall of Fame. Jones, with the best completion rate and TD/INT ratio, is a guy many Giants fans and New York talk show hosts want gone yesterday.

Now you certainly don’t guarantee Jones’ fifth-year option this offseason. If it costs you more to sign him later, so be it. This should be a prove-it year for Jones with a new staff. But let’s give the sixth pick in the 2019 draft a legit chance to play like one.

3. I think now you know my pet peeve about young quarterbacks: Teams, often at the behest of flighty, ticked-off fans, give up on high-drafted quarterbacks too soon. Big mistake.

4. I think there’s one other pet peeve of mine. First-ballot Hall of Famer. I got a bunch of questions after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger: Is he a first-ballot guy? Well, he’s certainly a Hall of Famer, in my book. But I always want to know who else will be eligible in a player’s first year. That will have something to do with who gets in, and when. Let’s just say, for instance, that the following players will be eligible for the first time in the Class of 2027:

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Tyrann Mathieu, Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt.

It’s certainly not probable that all of those players will retire this offseason. I have no idea how much longer any of those players except the retiring Roethlisberger will play. The point is, five modern-era candidates can go in each year, max. And in 2027, do we know that there won’t be a leftover, a Philip Rivers or Eli Manning, who will get significant voter attention, to join what could be a formidable group of eligible players? I remember Cris Carter throwing a fit at not being elected in his first year, and maybe he had a point. But I wonder when Cris Carter is introduced at banquets or as a TV guest if the announcer says, “Ladies and gentleman, please welcome the sixth-ballot Hall of Famer, Cris Carter!” Of course not. No one knows. No one cares.

I have sat in the voting room for 30 years. And the emphasis on the first-ballot thing I just do not get. Is Richard Dent less of a Hall of Famer because he entered the Hall in his ninth year of eligibility? Is the bronze bust of Mike Ditka tarnished because he got in on his 11th try? When Fran Tarkenton retired in 1978, the NFL was 59 seasons old, and Tarkenton had more passing yards and touchdowns than any quarterback in history. He entered the Hall on the third ballot. So that’s what I think of all the chatter about first-ballot Hall of Famers.

5. I think I would also ask you very kindly, please, to get off my lawn.

6. I think I’m intrigued to see where Sean Payton lands as he becomes a TV/coaching free agent. My gut says Payton does TV for a couple of years (FOX booth? Amazon Thursday night studio?), then hits the market to coach again in 2024. And let’s not forget how Payton started his last gig. Two days before his first draft with the Saints in 2006, rookie coach Payton stopped by a Habitat for Humanity build, post-Katrina, in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. “If we win, I know we can help the community heal. It’s part of our duty,” Payton said that day. That same day, the mayor of New Orleans told me he hoped that, if the Saints did ever move, they’d give the city a year or two of joy to help them over the Katrina rebound. Payton did his part. In averaging 10.7 wins a year, with nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl win in 16 years, he and Drew Brees and GM Mickey Loomis spearheaded the revival of football in a city that lives for this team—surviving the bounty blemish that scarred the team in 2012.

7. I think I’ll always wonder how much passing on Ben Roethlisberger in the 2004 draft haunted Raiders owner Al Davis before he died. The Raiders drafted Robert Gallery, a tackle from Iowa, number two overall, and he never justified the hype in eight NFL seasons. Roethlisberger went 11th to Pittsburgh. He was the perfect big-armed quarterback Al Davis always pined. The Raiders needed a quarterback and passed on a prototypical one for the franchise. That had to have stayed with Al. Three years later he drafted a quarterback he fervently hoped would be Roethlisberger, and JaMarcus Russell never came close.

8. I think for those of you who remember the origin days of The MMQB, you probably know that Andy Benoit, one of our original staffers in 2013, went on to bigger and much better things as an aide to Rams coach Sean McVay. And this morning, Andy Benoit is 60 minutes from winning a Super Bowl ring. Kind of cool.

9. I think the NFL, and some of its smartest football scouts, deserve kudos for putting on the HBCU Combine over the weekend. The event, held in Mobile, Ala., is designed to be sure that some prospects who might be overlooked at the historically black colleges get their dues in front of NFL scouts. It’s not just workouts and measurements; each of the 39 prospects got to meet NFL scouts, GMs and influencers, including former Kansas City GM Scott Pioli, who helped run the event. Virginia State cornerback/safety Will Adams is a perfect example of a player who wasn’t invited to the Indianapolis combine and wasn’t prominent on any teams’ boards entering the weekend. “He’s long, explosive and athletic,” Pioli said. “He’s the kind of player teams left here saying, ‘We’ve got to find out more about this guy.’ That’s the purpose of this—to give legitimate prospects the exposure they deserve.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Kudos Rafael Nadal. Five hours and 24 minutes of incredible exertion. Forget the incredible tennis. How many people in the world are that fit, to be able to play at a championship level for five-and-a-half hours? Wow.

b. Why would the USA and Canada play a World Cup qualifier at the same start time as the AFC Championship Game? What sense does that make?

c. Late-Night Appearance of the Week: Peyton Manning with Colin Jost on Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. My favorite Manning line? “The French have a saying: Parlez-vous Francais? Which means, You do you, girl.”

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

d. Manning’s already in the SNL Guest Host Hall of Fame for being the mean coach who beans little kids on the football field. And this one’s right up there too.

e. Best TV show I watched last week: “Roberto Clemente,” the American Experience documentary on PBS.

f. What a hero. There is no other word for him. A great ballplayer who gave his life on a mission of mercy on a rickety plane to help victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972. The plane crashed in the Caribbean, and Clemente, 38, was never found.

g. So many touching moments of the doc, which chronicled Clemente dealing with racial animus in spring training in Florida, and in dealing with the local media in Pittsburgh. What hit me most was when the Pirates were flying home from winning the World Series in Baltimore in 1971 in seven games, and Clemente got out of his seat and approached pitcher Steve Blass, who threw a four-hitter to beat the Orioles 2-1 in Game 7 a couple of hours earlier. Blass said in the show that Clemente said, “C’mer Blass. Let me embrace you.” Blass said the thought of it gives him goosebumps today: one of the all-time greats going out of his way to seek out a good pitcher, but not Marichal or Gibson or Drysdale, and asking him for a hug. “It validated everything I ever thought could happen to me in the game of baseball,” Blass said. So many cool scenes like that one.

h. Count me among the dinosaurs. I could not have voted for serial cheaters Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

i. John Feinstein wrote a good column in the Washington Post that I mostly agree with about Bonds and Clemens. There is more than enough evidence to convince me that Bonds and Clemens used PEDs, and it affected their career achievements.

j. Regarding David Ortiz: That would have been a decision for me, but based on what I have read, I probably would have voted for him. Ortiz was alleged to have tested positive one time, in 2003, in a confidential testing program run by MLB that some drug experts later cast aspersions on. I read Game of Shadows, and there’s a lot more than one possible brush with PEDs there with Bonds. Ortiz never tested positive in his final 13 years in the bigs, and he hit 452 homers over that time. Again: I do not cover baseball, and if I did, I may know more about all three players that would cause me to feel differently. But that’s how I see it from the bleachers.

k. Baseball has a character clause for the Hall of Fame. That would include, for my vote, cheating. Football does not have a character clause for its Hall of Fame. So drug users or cheaters in any way are to be judged on what they did on the field. It’s a fine line, to be sure. But just as I was adamant that Lawrence Taylor’s four-game drug suspension couldn’t keep him out of the Hall of Fame, I was also adamant that you could hold it against him that he left his team high and dry for the four games he missed. At the same time, you couldn’t eliminate him from consideration because of it.

l. Column of the Week: John Canzano of the Oregonian on a Montana play-by-play person, Mark Martello, who made some cracks about a teenage Portland State women’s college basketball player from Chicago and the city of Portland that got him fired.

m. Martello wasn’t sorry and didn’t apologize. He was fired, and he said the truth hurts.

n. A teenager goes from Chicago to Portland for college and to play basketball, and some ignoramus says stuff like that. As Canzano wrote of the players at Portland State, who are going through a miserable year of postponements and makeup games:



They’re just college kids doing their best while traveling more than 3,000 miles to play four games in a two-week period. I suspect Martello was fired more for his failure to apologize than his initial comments and in that he got what he deserved.

Portland—the city—has work to do. The brand is broken. The homelessness problem is heart wrenching and needs attention. A downtown clean-up is needed and the images broadcast nationally over the last couple of years aren’t flattering. But none of that is on the women who suit up and play basketball at Portland State. They’re sweating and sacrificing and doing their best.

o. Good work, John Canzano.

p. Journalism Story of the Week: Tim Layden of NBC Sports, on the reverberations of a story he did 24 years ago, still felt years later.

q. What really struck me in this story was a passage about how this business works. You try to get to the bottom of stories, of course, and you succeed sometimes, but many times there are things hidden that the subject doesn’t want aired and won’t talk about, and you do your best, and then you move on to the next story. Layden hit a home run here, in recounting his story about skier Picabo Street at the 1998 Olympics. Wrote Layden:



Herein lies a hard reality about the relationship between writers and those whom they—we—write about, notably in the world of sports feature-writing and featurized event reporting, where we strive to capture the essence of a subject, constrained by time, circumstance and most of all, truths that a subject withholds, or that we fail to find. As journalists, even at our best and most earnest, we access only a slice of a subject’s life, captured at a singular moment, framed by the emotions of that moment—victory or defeat, celebration or despair; medal or no medal; self-assurance or fear. We take a snapshot and hope it holds.

And our work almost always requires some cleanup, occasionally because we got something wrong, or much more often because we got it right, and opened a wound. But we move quickly on to the next story, because moving on to the next story is the literal job description. The subject is left behind, either elevated by our praise, stung by our criticism or revealed, and seen, in ways that can be painful.

r. Hey Jeff Garcia: Here’s how the football business works. Players play, analysts say what they think, and we all go on our way. You certainly have a right to express your opinion about what ESPN analyst Mina Kimes says about Jimmy Garoppolo, as sexist and demeaning as your words were. But it’s not worth losing your mind.

s. Hey Kim Jones: You’re a pro, you’re great on TV, you report and we decide, and I wish you the best in your next gig after NFL Network.

t. Now a nod to my friend John Czarnecki, retiring at 73 after being one of the originals at FOX Sports covering the NFL beginning in 1993. FOX brought him over from CBS as it did with so many others, Czar a mostly behind-the-scenes editorial consultant. He’s been an info-nugget guy for FOX NFL Sunday since the jump, giving Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long et al some of the tidbits they’ve used on the air for years.

u. Czar, who has covered the NFL for 43 years, is one of the first people who taught me how to cover the NFL as a league. When I was a Giants’ beat reporter in the eighties, I remember seeing him sidle up to Bill Parcells and they were friendly, and I thought: How can a guy from the West—Czar covered the Rams and the league for California papers in the eighties—know the coach of the team I cover? Turns out it was just hard work, covering the Giants as a Pro Football Writers pool reporter in Super Bowl week (I learned from him to always raise my hand for that duty), and having more phone numbers than the rest of us. Notable thing: I have lived my entire professional life in the Eastern Time Zone. Czar, Pacific Time. And I could never call or text him too early. Last Sunday, I wanted to ask him something. I was in Wisconsin. It was 7:19 a.m. “Are you still asleep?” I texted. (WELL NOT NOW YOU IDIOT!) “Just got up,” he texted back at 5:19 a.m. his time, and it did not surprise me he was awake. I am, however, a cruel friend.

v. Czar is a very good friend to Terry Bradshaw. “We have become best buddies,” Bradshaw said Saturday. “We’ve worked together for 32 years, going back to CBS. I couldn’t trust anyone any more than I trust Czar. He is as connected as any reporter in the business. He’s my total confidante when it comes to anything in the NFL.”

w. Czar has been a model of work and excellent reporting. More than that, he’s been a conscience to me. So many times I’d run a story past him and asked him what he thought. Use it? Is it any good? Do I need more? We all need those people in our lives, and I’m lucky I had Czar for lo these many years. I tip my cap to him this morning.