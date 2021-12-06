FMIA Week 13: ‘Seven Shots'—How T.J. Watt And Steelers Kept Playoff Hopes Alive By Stopping Ravens Late

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the biggest lesson from the Sunday night game—other than perhaps that the Kansas City defense has now come full circle and will be a force to be reckoned with—is that we’ve reached that time in the six-year post-Peyton Manning Era in Denver that cries out/demands for yet another major investment in a quarterback. Denver is non-competitive with the premier team in the division. The 22-9 loss to KC at Arrowhead on Sunday night means the Broncos, post-Manning, are 0-11 against Kansas City by an average losing margin of nearly two touchdowns per game. The options facing Denver GM George Paton come March:

• Trade for Aaron Rodgers (his choice whether he wants to be dealt, and no sign if he does) or Deshaun Watson (risky and costly) or Russell Wilson (no sign Seattle will trade him) … or do something unexpected. If Miami deals for Watson, Tua Tagovailoa might be out there—though he’s playing more and more like an answer in Miami. Jimmy Garoppolo might be out there, but he’s tarnished his rep to the point where I doubt anyone looks at him as a no-doubt answer for the next five years. The best option, I think, is Rodgers, but it’s still so cloudy that he’ll even be available. Even if he can be had, he’s 38, and Denver would almost have to backstop Rodgers with a long-term guy in the ’23 or ’24 draft.

• Draft one. Looks like an iffy market this year, but Paton may fall in love with a project mid-round guy like Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett in the winter.

• Do something outside the box. Blow away a team not looking to trade its starter—Matt Ryan or Derek Carr, for example—or trade less for a Jalen Hurts if Philadelphia decides to draft the next big thing, then mold your offense around the arm and legs of Hurts.

It’s easy to say about any of those things, Not gonna happen. Fine. But the alternative is the status quo, and that looks disastrous.

2. I think Ben Roethlisberger is right, it’s time to walk away. Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Roethlisberger is telling friends he’s likely to retire after the season. I loved his fight and his comeback Sunday against Baltimore. But some guys are 44 going on 34 (Tom Brady), and some are 38 going on 33 (Rodgers). Roethlisberger is 39 and looks every bit of it. Since Dec. 1, 2020, no quarterback in the league has more turnover-worthy plays (interception, dropped interception or fumble in the pocket) than Roethlisberger’s 30, per PFF, and I probably didn’t have to tell you that; you can see it. The Steelers—now, there’s a team that should move heaven and earth to try to deal for Rodgers and convince him the Steelers give him the best chance to win in his golden NFL seasons.

3. I think the best performance on a losing team Sunday was David Montgomery’s, in Chicago’s loss to Arizona. He is such an impressive runner inside and outside, and so much of his talent is buried with the moribund Bears attack.

4. I think Tony Pollard is better than Ezekiel Elliott. There. I said it.

5. I think that may be partially because Elliott’s banged up. But Pollard’s just more dangerous, has been so for some time, and Elliott (zero 70-yard rushing games in the last seven games) has stopped being the unstoppable horse the Cowboys grew to rely on three and four years ago. Since opening day 2020: Elliott, 4.18 yards per rush; Pollard, 4.99. After Pollard’s 58-yard TD sprint in New Orleans late in the third quarter gave Dallas a 20-10 lead, the Cowboys needed to be about whittling down the clock, but the next four drives totalled 6 minutes, 29 seconds, and Elliott totalled five carries for 21 yards. Just not good enough.

6. I think lots of things bother me about Brian Kelly’s move from Notre Dame to LSU, but most of my disdain boils down to honor. What college coach bolts from a job:

• While being under contract for between $2.7 million and $4 million a year.

• While his team is in contention to play for the national championship.

• After building a family environment with his players, emphasizing he’ll be there for them and they need to rely on each other to get to the ultimate goal of a championship.

• While his staff is out recruiting, having no idea Kelly is negotiating with LSU and signing with LSU.

A responsible adult doesn’t do this. A responsible adult says to LSU, “Hope you can wait till after my season, and then I’d like to take the job. But not till then.” How can any LSU recruit, or any LSU recruit’s parents, trust a word Brian Kelly says? He’s not alone in being in it for himself in the coaching business. But Kelly walking away with Notre Dame still on the cusp of playing for everything it worked for … It’s just wrong, and no one can convince me he’s justified.

7. I think this is what happens on losing teams: The Jets have changed kickers seven times in the last 23 games, due to a lingering groin injury, performance, performance and more performance, since mid-October 2020. From Sam Ficken (2020 game 6) to CFL import Diego Castillo (games 7-9) to Ficken (game 10) to Castillo (games 11-13) to Ficken (games 14-15) to Chase McLaughlin (game 16) to Matt Ammendola (2021 games 1-11) to Alex Kessman (game 12). Kessman made his NFL debut Sunday against the Eagles. He was wide left after the Jets’ first touchdown. He was wide left after the Jets’ second touchdown. After the third touchdown, coach Robert Saleh called for the Jets to go for two. They failed. The Jets trailed at halftime 24-18. Of course, it should have been 24-21. The Jets had a kicker once. For seven years until being allowed to walk in early 2017, Nick Folk was an efficient, low-maintenance kicker. Over the last seasons—of course, for the arch-rival Patriots—Folk has made 92 percent of his field goals while the Jets continue to agonize over the position four years later.

8. I think no matter what the number, I’d take the over on number of times Kyler Murray has turned play-action into a sprint-out to the right this year. And every time—I’m telling you, ever darned time—the defense falls for it and Murray has daylight on the right side. Crazy. Why do D-coordinators have such a hard time forcing their left-side defenders to stay home for the dangerous Murray?

9. I think there is no MVP with five weeks to play. There’s just a large field.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. TV Story That We Need This Week: The great storyteller Steve Hartman of CBS News on good things happening at a general store in Vermont.

b. Hartman’s so great. At a time when stories showing us at our best are overrun by those showing us at our worst, he comes up with inspirational stories like this.

c. These townies in Norwich, Vt., not only saved the store—they donate the money they were due in salary to the owner’s favorite charities!

d. Interesting Climate Story of the Week: Cara Buckley of the New York Times, with photos by Karsten Moran, with a fascinating story about one couple in leafy Long Island, lands of lush lawns, with an environmentally friendly property. It’s cool how lawn-lovers and this couple coexist.

e. So much about how vital plants and growths and trees and flowers are to wildlife and birds and insects. Good to think about. Writes Buckley:



WADING RIVER, N.Y. — If Bill Jacobs were a petty man, or a less religious one, he might look through the thicket of flowers, bushes and brambles that encircle his home and see enemies all around. For to the North, and to the South, and to the West and East and all points in between, stretch acres and acres of lawns. Lawns that are mowed and edges trimmed with military precision. Lawns where leaves are banished with roaring machines and that are oftentimes doused with pesticides. Lawns that are fastidiously manicured by landscapers like Justin Camp, Mr. Jacobs’s neighbor next door, who maintains his own pristine blanket of green.

“It takes a special kind of person to do something like that,” Mr. Camp said, nodding to wooded wilds of his neighbor’s yard. “I mow lawns for a living, so it’s not my thing.”

Mr. Jacobs and his wife, Lynn Jacobs, don’t have a lawn to speak of, not counting the patch of grass out back over which Mr. Jacobs runs his old manual mower every now and then. Their house is barely visible, obscured by a riot of flora that burst with colors — periwinkles, buttery yellows, whites, deep oranges, scarlets — from early spring through late fall. They grow assorted milkweeds, asters, elderberry, mountain mint, joe-pye weed, goldenrods, white snakeroot and ironweed. Most are native to the region, and virtually all serve the higher purpose of providing habitats and food to migrating birds and butterflies, moths, beetles, flies and bees.

f. To each his own. Bill and Lynn Jacobs are doing something really important.

g. Education Story of the Week: Janet Shamlian of CBS News on how schools around the country are coping with staff shortages.

h. “Staff shortages” is putting it mildly. Some 30,000 public school teachers in September alone quit their jobs.

i. Listen to Gel Ortiz, at Barnum Elementary School in Denver, “I am principal, assistant principal, teacher, para-professional. I cover classes, lunch/recess duty. I do everything that needs to be done.”

j. Shamlian found a school principal who does the vacuuming at a school in Las Vegas.

k. What a breakdown in probably the most important thing we can do for our kids—educate them.

l. Radio Story of the Week: Quil Lawrence of National Public Radio on the heroic and ultimately tortured life of a Green Beret who died too young. Reported Lawrence:



Retired Special Forces Maj. Ian Fishback graduated near the top of his West Point class, deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, earned a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Michigan and was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2005 for blowing the whistle on torture by the U.S. military.

He died broke, virtually homeless and medicated with heavy antipsychotic drugs in an adult foster care center near Kalamazoo, Mich., on Nov. 19 at age 42, as his friends and family scrambled to find him mental health care.

“He was Captain America,” says Marc Garlasco, a former Defense Department official who was at Human Rights Watch when Fishback reached out in 2005. “It’s just hard for me to comprehend that this is how the life of Captain America would end, in mental anguish while being forcibly medicated in some facility. It’s a real damning, damning statement on 20 years of war and how we treat the veterans of this country.”

m. We’ve got to do better for the people who risk their lives for us. We just have to.

n. Amazon Fallout of the Week: Alexa Juliana Ard of the Washington Post on a whole lot of Alexas who are changing their names because Alexa the voice assistant is making it a little creepy for real Alexas to feel good about their name.

o. This is why I love newspapers, especially those that work to unearth interesting stories like his one.

p. “Someone decided it was funny at work to just call me Siri,” said Alexa Smith, director of major gifts for the NAACP legal defense fund. Wrote Alexa Juliana Ard:



Nearly 130,000 people in the United States have the name Alexa. It gained popularity after singer Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley named their daughter Alexa in 1985. In 2015, more than 6,000 baby girls in the United States were named Alexa, according to a Washington Post analysis of Social Security Administration data. After Amazon chose Alexa as the wake word of its voice service, the name’s popularity plummeted. In 2020, only about 1,300 babies were given the name.

In virtual classes, business meetings and at auditions, Alexas said they have been instructed to avoid saying their name or arbitrarily assigned new names. One Alexa said the teasing and jokes escalated to sexual harassment.

For me, this was highly personal. My mother named me Alexa after falling in love with the name long before I was born in 1994. I’ve also experienced uncomfortable encounters after Amazon made the name a wake word, including being given commands as if I were the bot. Almost two years ago, I started introducing myself outside of work and family by my middle name, Juliana, because it connects me to the Mexican American side of my family. My grandfather died in 2018. His sister’s name was Julia, so in some ways it feels like a piece of him.

… I interviewed three sets of parents of Alexas who legally changed their daughters’ names. At least 10 other Alexas, children and adults, started going by nicknames or their middle names.

q. All of you who wrote to tell me Tillamook is not on the outskirts of Portland but rather 71 miles away, thanks. And sorry. It’s fixed in the column from last week.

r. The last four episodes of “On the Media” on NPR: What pigeons can tell us about the Omicron variant; a different Hanukkah story; how cassette tapes changed the world; a look back at the animated film “The Incredibles.” At a time when there are media stories in huge numbers all over the news scene, I wonder if the bosses at NPR ever ask “On the Media” people: Think one of these weeks you might do a story on the media?

s. I don’t mean to be snarky. But I listen to public radio a lot, and it’s great, and that bothers me.

t. Good for the Bearcats. Congrats, Kevin Youkilis.

u. Michigan over Georgia, Alabama over Cincinnati. It’d be nice to see an intersectional national championship game.

v. RIP, Bob Dole, a great American. Here’s how great: In 1942, Dole registered to join the Army. He was sent to the European front as a second lieutenant, and in 1945, while trying to rescue an Army radio man, Dole was hit by multiple rounds from a German attack. He lost a kidney, suffered neck and spine damage, broke his right shoulder and was temporarily paralyzed, yet returned to America and had a storied career in politics. Not a bad résumé: two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, Congressional Gold Medal. He packed a lot of importance into 98 years.