FMIA Week 16: Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think there are a few things to keep in mind about the impact of the NFL moving its “Sunday Ticket” package to YouTube TV for at least the next seven years beginning in 2023. For those not familiar with the streaming world, YouTube TV gets all the major channels and charges homes about $64 per month for most of what can be purchased on cable TV … and there’s no hardware involved. There will be an additional charge to get Sunday Ticket; the price point has not been determined, but one TV person estimated it would be in the neighborhood of $300 for the season. Other points:





The league has wanted out of the DirecTV partnership for a couple of years at least. Putting a big dish on the side or roof of a home is pretty yesterday, and the numbers reflect that. DirecTV had 25.4 million subscribers in 2015; just seven years later, per Fitch Ratings, the company has 13.3 million subscribers. Conversely, anyone with a smart phone, computer/tablet/laptop or smart TV can get YouTube TV. Look what’s happened to the connected-TV world. Ten years ago, almost 100 million Americans had cable or satellite TV. That is forecast to be cut in half by 2025. To get YouTube TV, all you need is internet access and a device. It’s just far easier as a user experience.

The NFL will make at least $2 billion a year, on average, from the deal. That’s up at least $500 million per year from DirecTV’s rights fee. There will be escalators for the NFL over the deal’s seven years, much of that related to how many streamers YouTube can attract. One thing about rights fees. Keep in mind that most media rights deals escalate over the years. So the league could get significantly less than $2 billion in early years, and significantly more in year seven. But the average of all the TV deals will pay the league about $13.2 billion per year. That means each team would be due an average of $412 million per year in TV fees. That’s up from $250 million per team per year under the old TV deals. The salary cap. Players get 48.5 percent of most team revenue, including TV. So in the average season from 2023 to 2029, the TV rights deals will raise the salary cap $78 million per team.

Forgot those. They’ll be going up. All are short-term deals. Particularly in countries with football fever like Germany, it’s not a pittance—though that German TV contract does last through the 2025 season. Seven years. Every one of these TV/media deals either expires or the NFL can opt out of after seven years—after the 2029 season. By design by the NFL.

Expect better graphics, with analytics and new ways to see the game—though nothing’s been finalized yet. FOX and CBS, the Sunday afternoon homes of NFL games, have to be nervous. If a viewer pays for the new YouTube package, that will supply every game in the 6.5-hour window on either smart TVs or phones or computers. So it’s another pull away from needing cable to be able to see NFL games. (NBC, ESPN/ABC and Amazon Prime Video are not affected because their games are not on Sunday Ticket.)

One option YouTube TV should strongly consider: the single-team option. It's common sense: Would a Browns fan but marginal full-NFL fan in Salem, Ore., pay $250 or so to get every NFL game? Why not offer a Browns fan all 13 or 14 of Cleveland's games not on Sunday Ticket for, say, $75? I know the NFL has thought of this in the past, and it's time the league and YouTube TV agreed to implement it.

2. I think my MVP Watch top 10 stands like this through 16 weeks:



One through five: 1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Jalen Hurts, 3) Josh Allen, 4) Joe Burrow, 5) Justin Jefferson. Mahomes and Hurts are still jockeying for position in my eyes. It’s really close. The last two weeks will matter.

Six through 10: 6) Nick Bosa, 7) Justin Herbert, 8) Trevor Lawrence, 9) Micah Parsons, 10) Saquon Barkley. Bosa is one dominant dude right now. I expect him to be the heavy favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

3. I think I owe a few people at NBC thanks for their help with this Christmas gift story I did for Football Night in America last night … Matt Casey for the idea, Vinny Costello for the production, producer/idea person Annie Koeblitz for being with me in Denver and Oregon to talk to Peyton Manning and Dan Fouts. You may want to see it if you missed it last night:

4. I think the suspension of Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for a year is absurd. It’s beyond absurd. Per Mike Florio, Austin was suspended for betting $50, occasionally, on basketball games—nothing on NFL games. Why would we care if Miles Austin bet 50 bucks on the Warriors to beat the Suns? How possibly does that impugn the dignity of professional football? But no—coaches can’t bet on anything, while players can bet on sports other than football. Senseless. Just senseless. And we’ll see 600 commercials this week begging fans to bet on football games, during the football games themselves. Does anyone in the NFL office say to Roger Goodell: Taking tens of millions from gambling companies, then suspending an assistant coach for betting on a non-football game defies logic, and we shouldn’t do that? Someone with a conscience should.

5. I think this passage from veteran Patriots scribe Karen Guregian interested me the other day. It’s about the dynamic between New England owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick, involving the de facto offensive capos, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Guregian wrote: “It just seems incredibly obvious that Belichick can’t keep his pals in their current posts. He can’t have Patricia and Judge anywhere near the offense next year. Kraft has to make it clear that Belichick needs to come up with real solutions, as opposed to getting his friends on the cheap with their former teams still paying them. Even though all the evidence hasn’t been gathered, it still has to be obvious to Kraft that Belichick needs to bring in a legitimate offensive coordinator. Not some coaching experiment with fired head coaches. And changes might also have to extend to the coaching staff beyond the offense, but getting [Mac] Jones experienced offensive coaches has to be the priority and first order of business. If Belichick isn’t willing to budge, then Kraft has to decide whether it’s worth it to keep the status quo, or move on from his sure-fire Hall of Fame head coach and clean house.”

6. I think that was prescient of Guregian to write. I don’t know if it’s going to play out that way, but Kraft is not a bystander as an owner. I’ll be curious how he reacts to this season.

7. I think I made a big deal about the Packers’ addition of Rich Bisaccia as special-teams coordinator before the season. They paid him a reported $2-million-a-year, the highest salary ever paid to a special-teams coach, in the wake of their poor play in the kicking game last year, including the blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the narrow playoff loss to San Francisco. So let’s see Bisaccia’s impact though 15 weeks compared to last year’s group through the full season.





Kick returns. Much improved, from 30 th last year (17.7 per return) to 10 th this year, six yards per return better.

Much improved, from 30 last year (17.7 per return) to 10 this year, six yards per return better. Punt returns. One yard better this year, from 8.0 to 9.0 yards per return.

One yard better this year, from 8.0 to 9.0 yards per return. Opponents’ kick returns. Two yards worse this year, at 23.5 yards per runback.

Two yards worse this year, at 23.5 yards per runback. Opponents’ punt returns. Slightly worse: 9.5 yards per return last year, 10.0 this year.

Slightly worse: 9.5 yards per return last year, 10.0 this year. Net punt: 41.9 yards last year, 39.6 this year. Not great, but there is a plus: Pat O’Donnell has just one touchback, versus 23 placed inside the 20-yard line. The Pack, however, did not have a punt blocked in the regular season last year, and O’Donnell had one blocked this year. Deflected actually, against Baltimore. And he has faced consistent pressure to avoid others.

Conclusion: Where’s the great impact of Rich Bisaccia? Overall, the Pack is slightly better in the kicking game this year, but it hasn’t been the overhaul the franchise had hoped for.

8. I think you won’t read about the Pro Bowl in this column for a couple of reasons. I’m a Pro Bowl curmudgeon; it’s been a meaningless event for years, and at least the league recognizes that such a phony game should no longer be played, and they’re transitioning into some sort of flag-football event. But also, the voting doesn’t necessarily honor the best players, for a variety of reasons. Anyway, in case you wondered why I wasn’t outraged about Pro Bowl snubs or the like, the basic reason is there has been nothing concerning the Pro Bowl that is worth a scintilla of outrage, other than the fact that it actually had been played every year until now.

9. I think this was my favorite Franco Harris story of the Week—Dave Bennett of the Los Angeles Times on the meaning of Franco Harris to Pittsburgh. The photos are classic. And Bennett on what happened late in Harris’ rookie year is just great:



A little more than a week before the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers were practicing in Palm Springs to prepare for their final regular-season game, against the Chargers in San Diego. At a restaurant one night, some Steelers officials noticed that one of their fellow diners was perhaps the most famous Italian American of them all, Frank Sinatra.

Legendary Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope — later the creator of the Steelers’ Terrible Towel — was enlisted to slip a note to Sinatra. In the note, Cope explained Franco’s Italian Army and invited the singer to the Steelers’ practice the next day. Sinatra went to the practice, met Harris, was inducted into the army with the rank of general and received one of the group’s helmets.

“Not only did I get to meet Frank Sinatra,” Harris said, “but after the Immaculate Reception game, he sent me a telegram to congratulate me. How cool was that?”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Happy Boxing Day!

b. I got introduced to Boxing Day on one holiday trip to England (my brother Ken married an English gal), and it’s celebrated in countries of the British Commonwealth—originally to give gifts to the less fortunate but more recently as a shopping holiday. It’s also a bank holiday in many countries.

c. Human Factoid That Should be Bigger Than it is Story of the Week: Yuki Noguchi of National Public Radio on the life expectancy in the United States being down more than two years over the past two years—to the lowest average age in almost 20 years.

d. Reported Noguchi:



Deaths from COVID-19 and drug overdoses, most notably synthetic opioids like fentanyl, were the primary drivers of the drop in life expectancy.

“It’s not a good year for the data, let’s put it that way,” says CDC statistician Kenneth Kochanek.

It’s rare to see such big changes in life span year to year, but the pandemic claimed nearly 417,000 lives last year — more than even the year before — making COVID-19 the third leading cause of death for the second consecutive year.

e. Man, 106,000 drug-overdose deaths. Wish I could say that’s unbelievable.

f. This might be the funniest pot-calling-the-kettle-black comment in sports history. It’s from Yanks owner Hal Steinbrenner, on Mets owner Steve Cohen’s spending spree and whether baseball should look into having a harder salary cap: “I think it’s something to be looked at. Nobody should have to go into spring training thinking their team has no chance of making the playoffs.”

g. I mean.

h. Someone with a good baseball salary database could tell you that the Yankees outspent the Orioles by 10 kazillion dollars in the last 10 years.

i. Of course it’s absurd that the Mets will have a salary commitment plus luxury tax of $495 million—at least—in 2023. But that’s the fault of the owners in Major League Baseball, for allowing this luxury tax loophole that tells Richie-rich guys like Steve Cohen that if they’re willing to pay an $111-million fee (or more), they can pay players whatever they want.

j. Speaking of Yankee hubris … Here’s club president Randy Levine rebuffing any talk of the Yankees not being the gold standard of MLB:

k. “There’s no doubt the Yankees have been, are today, and will continue in the future as the flagship of Major League Baseball.’'

l. Said the president of a team that has won one of the last 22 World Series. Thirteen straight years without a title.

m. Cool Lifestyle Story of the Week: Alex Vadukul of The New York Times on teens who don’t want smartphones.

n. Alex Vadukul, you’re a great and observant reporter. This story shines because Vadukul immersed himself into the lives of young people who eschew smartphones, and he illuminates why, and it makes total sense.

o. Vadukul writes:



On a brisk recent Sunday, a band of teenagers met on the steps of Central Library on Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn to start the weekly meeting of the Luddite Club, a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. As the dozen teens headed into Prospect Park, they hid away their iPhones — or, in the case of the most devout members, their flip phones, which some had decorated with stickers and nail polish.

They marched up a hill toward their usual spot, a dirt mound located far from the park’s crowds. Among them was Odille Zexter-Kaiser, a senior at Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood, who trudged through leaves in Doc Martens and mismatched wool socks.

“It’s a little frowned on if someone doesn’t show up,” Odille said. “We’re here every Sunday, rain or shine, even snow. We don’t keep in touch with each other, so you have to show up.”

After the club members gathered logs to form a circle, they sat and withdrew into a bubble of serenity.

Some drew in sketchbooks. Others painted with a watercolor kit. One of them closed their eyes to listen to the wind. Many read intently — the books in their satchels included Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment,” Art Spiegelman’s “Maus II” and “The Consolation of Philosophy” by Boethius. The club members cite libertine writers like Hunter S. Thompson and Jack Kerouac as heroes, and they have a fondness for works condemning technology, like “Player Piano” by Kurt Vonnegut.

Arthur, the bespectacled PBS aardvark, is their mascot.

p. Now that is one incredible detail, Arthur as a high school club’s mascot in 2022.

q. The club’s founder, Logan Lane, has a flip phone. No internet access. “I still long to have no phone at all.”

r. RIP Tom Browning, author of a 1988 perfect game for the Reds.

s. The Reds have been playing baseball for 153 years, and it’s their only perfect game. Let that marinate for a while.

t. Browning actually pitched it after a two-hour rain delay, and it took just 1 hour, 51 minutes. Struck out seven, including Kirk Gibson twice.

u. Journalism Project of the Week: “The Lives They Lived,” The New York Times Magazine’s annual look at notable deaths of the previous year. This year, the magazine profiles 12 children who were victims of gun violence in America in 2022.

v. “Since 2020, gun violence has surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for American children,” the magazine reported.

w. Here’s a link to a podcast the writers of these stories did. Powerful.

x. What a lovely Celebration of Life for the late Grant Wahl last Tuesday in Manhattan. Multiple speakers—from his professional, personal and collegiate lives—spoke lovingly of Wahl in a two-hour service. I was blown away by the eloquence, composure and love of his brother, Eric Wahl, and also by the grace of his widow, Dr. Celine Gounder.

y. After the initial shock, I have never seen anyone handle the death of a beloved husband and family member and friend better than the family and close friends of Grant Wahl, led by Dr. Gounder. A masterclass in love and grief, if there can be such a thing.

z. RIP, Vicki Czarnecki. The wife of one of my best friends, former sportswriter and FOX editorial consultant John Czarnecki, died in Riverside, Calif., last week after being ill for some time. Vicki and Czar have been such great friends to our family, and as I told Czar after she passed, Vicki had such a great gift for conversation. We could talk about anything for long periods of an evening or several evenings. Such a good and genuine person she was. My sincere condolences to Czar, his three girls and their families.