FMIA Super Bowl 56: Airport After-Parties And The Play That Won The Championship For The Rams In L.A.

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this was the outstanding performance throughout the postseason: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, in four playoff games, attempted 20 kicks. He made 20 kicks. Is there some award for Most Valuable Postseason Player? The Bengals played four one-score games in the postseason (margins: 7, 3, 3, 3) and McPherson scored 52 percent of their points, 48 of 92.

2. I think the Van Jefferson story is an all-timer. The Rams wide receiver won the Super Bowl, then headed straight to the hospital where his wife Samaria was delivering their second child. Samaria attended the game, but went into labor and left midgame on a stretcher. After the game, an Instagram post showed Jefferson with his newborn son.

3. I think I loved doing four pre-game show vignettes highlighting some cool Super Bowl stories for NBC. (See them all right here.) Steve Young’s queasy post-Super Bowl XXIX celebration; Bill Parcells’ motivational ploy involving Lawrence Taylor and Jumbo Elliott before Super Bowl XXV; the pugnacious Joe Gibbs on almost getting into a fight at halftime of Super Bowl XXII; and Terry Bradshaw’s go-round over spelling with Hollywood Henderson at Super Bowl XIII. Cool execution of a smart plan, and I’m indebted to Autumn Morowitz and Annie Koeblitz, the invaluable producers of the stories. Morowitz grasped the concept and was great in seeing it through to the end.

4. I think there’s a lot in TV Land happening behind the curtain right now. We don’t know exactly how the Thursday night Amazon booth will look (Al Michaels plus who?), we don’t know how the Amazon pregame show will look, and there are a lot of questions around what exactly Troy Aikman will be doing. One of the interesting wild cards is Sean Payton. He entered the derby, after quitting the Saints, with networks thinking that he will be a one-year scotch-tape job before he returned to coaching. But I’ve heard that may not be the case. I could see Payton, 58, being out for a long time, or forever. I could also see him coaching again, fairly soon. But I do think that he is open to where the TV/coaching road takes him. If he gets on a TV team that is great and has a future, I won’t be shocked if he takes the TV thing and makes a Jimmy Johnson career out of it.

5. I think Payton reminds me a little of Tom Brady in this regard. Brady changed from a football-is-god ethos to football having a crucial but not irreplaceable place in his life. Payton is one of those guys who, as a coach, thought about football probably 80 percent of his waking hours. Remember the fascinating formation that I wrote about in 2018, when Payton invented a play from something he saw on tape late on a Thursday night, with no quarterback behind center, but Drew Brees and Taysom Hill split wide, with one of them at the last minute moving in to take the snap? You’ve got to be possessed to think like that. But the downside is it leaves you drinking Mountain Dews to stay awake all the time instead of getting normal sleep, and then your health eventually suffers. I don’t know what’s happening with Payton, but I don’t think it’s smart to assume he’ll be coaching in 2023.

6. I think Tony Dungy’s idea for improving the minority-coach-hiring prospects is worth your consideration. I have been a fan of this for a long time. The idea: prohibit any head coaching interviews till after the Super Bowl, and prohibit any head-coach hires till 10 days after the Super Bowl. It’s sort of an enforced slow-roll of the process. He explained it to me Saturday at Super Bowl TV rehearsals:



“The NFL Draft used to be in February, right after the season. I think everybody in the league got together, decided, you know we’re making too many mistakes. This is too important. We should take our time. We should do a little more research. The league started doing workouts, scouting combines, much more draft preparation.

“If you look at it as a ‘I’m investing in a 10-year career for a guy,’ two months to get the right guy seems logical. Now, we’re trying to rush because we gotta get this coach in place. He’s gotta get going. He’s gotta get ready for the draft. He’s gotta get ready for the season. All that’s true, but going back to the original basis of Dan Rooney’s whole proposal for the Rooney Rule was you take your time, and you make a 15-year decision. If you’re looking at it as a 15-year decision, four weeks or five weeks of extra time and research makes a lot of sense.

“We can slow it down and not have people feel, ‘I’ve gotta compete to get this guy first.’ I think it would lead to better decisions.”

7. I think this example from Dungy perfectly illustrates the problem: The Bills played at Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Bears and Giants wanted to interview defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Bills. Frazier’s unit was the NFL’s best defense in 2021, by a lot. Buffalo allowed 272 yards per game, 30 yards fewer than any other team in the league. Frazier really wanted the Bears’ job; he played on Chicago’s Super Bowl XX championship team. So after finishing his prep plans for the playoff game Friday, Frazier did a Zoom interview with the Bears. Such interviews usually entail deep questions about plans for a staff, philosophy, and a coach basically selling himself through a detailed plan. The average one of these interviews takes three hours or so. Before the Bills’ plane left for Kansas City at midday Saturday, Frazier squeezed in his interview with the Giants. He didn’t want to, but NFL rules mandated that if he was going to fit into the Giants’ interview schedule before they made a decision on their head coach, Frazier’s slot would have to be before the playoff game in Kansas City.

8. I think this makes zero sense. Less than zero. It has always been absurd. The process is unfair to the Bills; before their biggest game of the year, the defensive coordinator is distracted by perhaps six hours of job interviews, and even if he physically has the time, he’s going to enter this huge game not nearly as fresh as he’d want to be. The process is unfair to Frazier, who finds his attention divided before a huge game. The process is unfair to the teams doing the pursuing; they’re not getting the best version of Leslie Frazier in making major decisions for their futures.

9. I think, still, the NFL needs to better populate the pipeline for minority coaches. Last week, in response to the recent lag in hiring of minority coaches in the NFL, I suggested Goodell mandate that each team that currently does not have an offensive coach that touches the quarterback and passing game be made to hire such an assistant by the start of this season. Over and over, we hear that there are not enough Black and minority coaches in the pipeline to be NFL head coaches. This would be a way to accelerate that process, and a way for teams to confront the lack of diversity on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL coaching ranks. It’s clear that owners and club executives are leaning to offense when they choose coaches in the current era of football. The four coaches in the conference title games this year—Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, Zac Taylor and Sean McVay—all are steeped in offense. In the last three seasons, 10 of the 12 coaches in the conference title games have offensive backgrounds. (Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott, in the 2019 and ’20 seasons, respectively, are the exceptions.) In the last seven hiring cycles, since 2016, NFL teams have hired 48 head coaches. The breakdown (assuming Kevin O’Connell officially becomes Minnesota’s head coach this week) goes like this:



Coaches with offensive backgrounds hired: 33 (68.8 percent) Coaches with defensive backgrounds hired: 14 (29.2 percent) Coach with special-teams background hired: 1 (2.1 percent — Joe Judge, Giants, 2020)

Thus the suggestion to beef up diversity of coaches in the quarterback room. It all starts there.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. My two favorite places I encountered during the week in L.A.: The Museum of Tolerance and the Unicorn Museum.

b. What says Los Angeles more than this sign:

c. Sports Story of the Week: Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on the tense negotiations that led to the Nets-Sixers Harden-for-Simmons trade at the NBA trading deadline.

d. You’ll need ESPN+ to read it all, but the open of the story is terrific. I still don’t quite understand the Nets giving up on the big three after they played a grand total of 16 games together, but maybe it was a stupid idea in the first place. How can three megastars with significant ego and one with such a vax-aversion that it could ruin the Nets’ current season coexist? Wrote Shelburne and Woj:



In the final minutes of negotiations, Daryl Morey was shouting to Sean Marks: “Stay on the f---ing phone!” Here it was, 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, and the Philadelphia 76ers’ president of basketball operations had come too far to let this deal die. He implored Marks to stay on the line until they had an agreement on the biggest trade of the year.

“We’re going to finish this!” Morey said. He was on the cusp of getting disgruntled star Ben Simmons out of his life and James Harden back into it, the protections on these draft picks were within reach, and Morey wanted it over. For months, everyone had told Morey to settle, cave to the marketplace’s mediocre offers and unburden the Sixers of the Simmons saga. To hell with that. Morey wanted Harden, and now it was here.

“We’re dropping F-bombs now, Daryl?” Marks said, joking.

e. Does anyone care about the NBA regular season, by the way?

f. Olympics Story of the Week: My friend Tim Layden of NBC Sports on deadline, after the second disastrous ski race by Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing.

g. Layden’s good at everything. I really like how he brings the history of a person or an event into a story so seamlessly, fitting into the flow of the narrative so effortlessly, with a deep lesson in the words. Wrote Layden about Shiffrin:



[Shiffrin said], “It feels like a really big letdown. I tried to think about what I’ve been doing with my skiing. There was nothing that would suggest that I wouldn’t finish a single run. My skiing has been really solid. My entire career has been about trusting my skiing. If it’s good skiing, that’s what I have to rely on, on these race days.”

Here it becomes even deeper and more personal. Mikaela and her older brother, Taylor, where raised by parents who had met as weekend skiers. Jeff, an anesthesiologist; and Eileen, a nurse. New Englanders who reveled in making turns on New England ice and Colorado powder. They raised their kids to ski joyfully, to – sorry – trust the process (long before it was a thing) of skiing beautifully and perfectly and correctly and letting success follow. Never letting the tail wag the dog.

When Mikaela was five years old, she joined an after-school ski program for little kids in Vail, Colorado. The kids were told to ski down a little bunny hill while a teacher observed and placed them into groups based on their form. One after another, kids pizza-wedged down, until finally Mikaela arced a series of lovely parallel turns. The man at the bottom said, “Well, I don’t have a group for you.” Jeff was the Zen Master of the Shiffrin process, a loving dad who just wanted clear turns and let the rest flow.

… She trusted her skiing, and her skiing failed her. Or she failed her skiing.

h. Loved this NFL Network tribute to new Hall of Famer Sam Mills from one of the players and people he influenced, Steve Smith.

i. Inside Football Story of the Week: Andrew Beaton and Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal on the mostly unknown owner of the Rams, Stan Kroenke, and his hot-and-cold relationship with the other NFL owners … and with big-time soccer owners.

j. Sometimes stories might not have bombshell headlines or major news in them, but are important because we need to know why—in this case—Kroenke and the 31 other owners have gone to war over the lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis and the resulting $790 million NFL settlement with the jilted city. The other owners think Kroenke should be responsible for the entire bill; it was his decision to leave St. Louis, it went awkwardly, and they had nothing to do with it. Kroenke thinks in part because he built the beautiful new football palace SoFi Stadium that benefits every team in the league that the other owners should share the payment to St. Louis. Wrote Beaton and Robinson:



In November, Kroenke’s representatives sent a letter to the other owners and league officials claiming he could settle his part of the litigation individually for between $500 million and $750 million, while the league and the 31 other teams would still be on the hook.

Owners were outraged because it would leave them still fighting over a matter they believed was Kroenke’s responsibility. They also believed it was a strategic error that cost them hundreds of millions, people familiar with the matter said, because when the content of the letter became public, they thought it raised the cost of a future settlement for all of them.

Sure enough, the next week, all of the parties agreed to settle the case with the St. Louis authorities. The price tag: $790 million, or just above the number floated in the letter.

k. Songs of the week: I don’t turn the TV on when I’m on the road anymore. (One exception on this trip: I did watch some Olympics. I’m a bit of a Winter Olympics nerd, as I’ve admitted.) But I do listen to some music that is normally foreign to me. I have become sick of the oldies-everywhere ethos in restaurants/airports/etc.

l. Tate McRae, an 18-year-old Canadian with one of the most distinctive voices I’ve heard in a while, with “she’s all I wanna be.” Fantastic.

m. Taylor Swift, “All Too Well.” Every song I hear of hers is in my head for a while after three or four plays. She’s great. The lyrics in this one are terrific.

n. Sometimes I think, My generation had The Beatles. Kids today have Taylor Swift. Sounds crazy, and I’m sure it probably is, but that’s how great she is.

o. There is always a new great thing. Taylor Swift, Burrow, whoever. Life goes on, as it should.

p. And I never thought I’d be writing to a Justin Bieber song, but “Ghost” caught me Saturday night in my hotel room penning this column. Then I saw Diane Keaton starred in the video for this song. Really cool.