FMIA: Sorry, Bucs and Chiefs. Here’s Why Super Bowl Will Be Rams-Bills, And More Predictions For NFL 2021

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the Giants made two moves for the offensive line this week that left me scratching my head—and left me worried for Daniel Jones and that offense. They trade a useful defensive lineman, former Giants third-round pick B.J. Hill, to Cincinnati for Billy Price, a guard-center bust. Price, per PFF, is the league’s 86th-rated center out of 89 who have played the position since he entered the league in 2018. His guard grade is no better. Then the Giants traded a fourth-round pick in 2023 to the Ravens for guard Ben Bredeson (who I was told was unlikely to make the Ravens’ roster), and late fifth and seventh-round picks. If you look at the where those picks in the Bredeson were in the 2021 draft, the fourth-rounder would be 116th overall, the fifth-rounder 175th overall and the seventh-rounder 254th. The value of the 116th pick on the draft-trade value chart is 62 points, and the lesser two picks the Giants received are worth 21 and 1 points. So Bredeson, to be worth this trade, almost has to become either a contributing swing player for multiple years, or a starter. A big ask for someone who played 48 offensive snaps in 2020.

So now GM Dave Gettleman is responsible for importing all eight active offensive linemen on the Giants’ roster, at a total cost of $122.6 million. (Big-ticket guys: Nate Solder, who has two years of his four-year $62-million contract remaining, and Andrew Thomas, who has three years of his four-year, $32.3-million deal left. Solder has been okay, Thomas poor—and he was the first tackle picked in a rich 2020 draft crop for tackles.) The bottom line is if the line struggles to give Jones time this year and the Giants don’t somehow win seven or eight games, it’s going to be tough for Gettleman to be handed the reins for a fifth draft in New Jersey.

2. I think I learned something about Nick Saban in his enlightening interview with Alan Blinder of the New York Times. Saban’s a lot more malleable as a coach than I thought. Listen to him about how his approach to coaching has changed:



“The biggest thing that has changed for me — and you might be shocked when I say this — is that I’ve actually become, through the years and through the experiences, a lot less outcome-oriented and a lot more process-oriented. I think that approach carries over to the players because then they become less outcome-oriented, and they’re more focused on process, they’re more focused on one play at a time, exactly what do I have to do and how do I have to do it, what’s going to help me be successful here, and they’re not looking at the scoreboard like we’ve got to win the game. They’re focusing on one play at a time.”

3. I think that reminds me so much of what Drew Brees told me a couple of years ago, when I asked him what advice he’d have for your quarterbacks. In effect, Brees said, Ignore the scoreboard. Think about making every play the best it can be. Worrying about the scoreboard distracts from the only thing you can control—the next play. Great advice for football, and for life.

4. I think the Week 1 Saints-Packers ended up in Jacksonville primarily because of a concert at AT&T Stadium (a popular Mexican group, Los Bukis) the following Wednesday. The set-up time for these stadium shows is significant, and though the Cowboys would have worked with the NFL to make the game happen in Texas, the NFL had no such stadium issues in Jacksonville with the Jaguars on the road in Week 1 and no other events in the stadium there. There are two other major reasons for the NFL being so keen on playing this game at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday:

• This is the first season of what the NFL is calling double-doubleheader weeks, something the NFL is starting this year and carrying through the remainder of the new TV contracts signed earlier this year. Each year in Week 1 and Week 18, the league, instead of focusing on one network with a mega-game in the late doubleheader window, will put a big game on both FOX and CBS in the late window. This year, the schedule was set up this way next Sunday: Cleveland-Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. on CBS, and Green Bay-New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. on FOX. (CBS gets the added benefit of Steelers-Bills at 1 p.m. ET, which would be worthy of a prime-time slot itself.) The NFL needed Saints-Packers in that slot because the other FOX games that day (Seattle-Indy or Denver-Giants) wouldn’t have delivered near the audience that Packers/Aaron Rodgers/first Saints game post-Brees will deliver.

• A good doubleheader game might draw 24 million viewers (Green Bay-Indy last year, Week 11) or 23 million (Kansas City-New Orleans in Week 15). The NFL is hoping that two games with four fan bases with big TV followings can generate a total audience of 36-38 million viewers. Losing Green Bay-New Orleans would have scuttled that plan. So there was never any serious thought of postponing the game so it could be played in New Orleans later in the year.

One other note about the game: It’s a 7.5-hour straight-shot drive across I-10 from New Orleans to Jacksonville. It’s certainly not top of mind for a region that is struggling mightily to overcome the effects of Hurricane Ida, but there surely will be a good contingent of Saints fans who will find their way to Jacksonville.

5. I think there is no question Tom Brady has seen the quote from Dallas rookie Osa Odighizuwa in advance of their meeting Thursday night: “He’s not very mobile.” Well, no kidding. Pointing out a Brady weakness publicly before you’ve played your first NFL game . . . interesting.

6. I think I love C.J. Beathard as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. Beathard’s a servant-leader type, a guy who should have a 15-year career in the league because he understands his role is to serve Lawrence in all ways, with enough real football under his belt to be able to be helpful on and off the field.

7. I think it was cool to see Michael Strahan get surprised on the set of Good Morning America by his old teammates, all wearing Strahan Giants jerseys. He’ll have his number retired Nov. 28 when the Giants host Philadelphia, the team he victimized most (21.5 sacks in 28 games) in his Hall of Fame career. Interesting, too, to look back at the year Strahan was drafted, in 1993. Check out the top three rounds that year: Willie Roaf (drafted eighth overall), Jerome Bettis (10th), Strahan (40th), Will Shields (74th), John Lynch (82nd). Five Hall of Famers in the top 85 picks. That’s not uncommon, to have five Hall of Famers from one draft, but the depth of that draft was what stood out to me when looking back: Jason Elam 70, Lorenzo Neal 89, Mark Brunell 118, Frank Wycheck 160, Michael McCrary 170, Jessie Armstead 207, Trent Green 222.

8. I think this is my Acquisition of the Week in Football Media: “Go Long with Tyler Dunne” has hired Bob McGinn, the superb beat man/historian on the Packers and all things NFL draft, to do a Packers and NFL-centric podcast, to write his draft series for the 38th year, and to bring to life his past reporting on current players around the league. “Go Long” is a pay site on Substack. Dunne’s done a great job making the site lively and interesting, and I can’t think of a bigger prod to make people subscribe than to be able to download the knowledge of McGinn weekly.

9. I think I found this nugget interesting from a new podcast series (“Glory Days: Dreams and Nightmares”) about the 2014 Ohio State national championship team, from former Buckeyes Joshua Perry and Evan Spencer. Perry asks Spencer in episode two, dropping Wednesday, about an incident between two coaches on Urban Meyer’s staff in 2013: “Do you remember when [offensive coordinator] Tom Herman tried to fight [defensive line coach] Mike Vrabel? Mike Vrabel, a literal pitbull and Tom Herman, a Yorkshire terrier, ‘Hold me back. Hold me back.’ And Mike’s like, ‘No. If he wants to fight, don’t hold him back.’ Coaches get heated like players, too . . . Urban wanted to challenge the coaches as much as he wanted to challenge the players. He wanted them to feel backed into a corner, for them to be combative, for them to hash things out the way they needed to. Because ultimately that was going to make them a better staff.” Can’t see that working in the NFL, especially with Meyer not able to control the flow of info that emanates from the program as much.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. You’ve done it again, Steve Hartman. The CBS News “On the Road” guy with a gem on World War II vet Frank Grasberger, a letter he prized, and discovering the writers of the letter after 12 years of wanting.

b. The letter came out of the blue, as Hartman reports:



The Strongsville, Ohio, resident is a World War II veteran. In 2009, a third grader wrote to thank him for his service. “If it wasn’t for you, we would never have freedom. I’m so happy you made sacrifices. Your friend, Dashauna Priest,” the letter said.

To Grasberger, that simple thank-you came to symbolize a life well served. “I’m tickled to death that I have a letter like this,” he said.

c. What came next is something we all need.

d. Football Story of the Week: Kevin Clark of The Ringer on Dan Campbell, the throwback head coach in Detroit.

e. Clark visited Campbell and wrote about his aversion to some things modern. Interesting to see, and not too surprising, that Campbell’s view on the communication toys of modern society is a dim one. I doubt he had Brian Polian speak to his team. Polian’s the Notre Dame assistant coach who wrote a short book on how to communicate with the modern athlete, on the young person’s terms. Here is Clark on Campbell:



He stands up from the desk and walks around the room to act out an explanation of how a time traveler would describe smartphones to people in the past. “They’d be like, ‘You won’t believe where I was. Everyone has these little rectangular devices and they just wander around—their fingers are doing something. They are wandering and they don’t even know where they are going. They live through this device.’ ”

Campbell thinks smartphones are the worst thing that has happened to coaching because he believes that players across sports have lost the ability to communicate with their colleagues in the locker room. “It’s a big emphasis. It’s a lost art, man, to be able to say, ‘Listen, you’ve got an issue, or something’s going on, come up and look at me and tell me exactly what’s on your mind. If something bothers you, come up and tell me. Just tell me. Don’t text your agent. Don’t have your agent call [Lions general manager] Brad [Holmes] so Brad calls me. Just come up and say it.’ We are trying to breed that culture.”

Campbell’s solution to any potential communication problems is to say exactly what he means at all times.

f. I just have this feeling about Dan Campbell, a feeling that I have about all coaches who are a little different: If the quarterback plays well, the coach is going to look a lot smarter than if the quarterback is a dud.

g. Saluting you, Paul Domowitch, on a great career in Philadelphia, and a wonderful farewell. You know this, Paul. But you’re lucky to have had the dad you did.

h. Remembrance of the Week: James Brown of CBS News on the night 50 years ago when the Pittsburgh Pirates fielded the first starting lineup of non-white players.

i. What’s so interesting, at least to me, is to see Dave Cash, Manny Sanguillen and Al Oliver, 50 years after that day, getting their due, and presenting the other six ballplayers and the late manager, Danny Murtaugh, who made that night happen.

j. The 1971 World Series: Pirates over Orioles in seven games.

k. Football Profile of the Week: Mina Kimes of ESPN on Justin Herbert.

l. Not Kimes’ first rodeo, obviously. Love how she opens the story about this humble person handed the reins of an NFL franchise:



Let’s talk about the haircut.

Justin Herbert looks away, visibly distraught. Not because he’s embarrassed by the haircut in question -- in December, he showed up at a Chargers news conference looking less like a golden-haired surfer god and more like a military school cadet, a visually awkward transformation that launched a thousand memes -- but because talking about the haircut means he has to talk about his least favorite subject, the one that he’s been trying to avoid ever since we sat down for breakfast: himself.

Herbert stabs his pancakes with a fork. “So John Lott, our strength and conditioning coach ... he said, ‘I cut my son’s hair all the time.’ I was like ‘Sweet, you can cut mine.’” He shoves a bite into his mouth. “He cut it in the weight room, and ... that’s kind of it.”

But why would you let your strength and conditioning coach ...

He shrugs. “I just didn’t really want to pay for a haircut, to be honest.”

m. That’s the way to open a story about a humble guy who cares more about the important things life.

n. I’m sure someone has told him this in the gentlest of terms, but rabbit ears are a bad thing to have in the very high-profile sports business, Bryson DeChambeau.

o. Podcast of the Week: Tim Rohan of Religion of Sports, with a seven-episode pod (three are out now, with a new ep dropping on each of the next four Thursdays) on the life and times of South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who went from track hero to murderer when he shot to death girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The pod is a production of Religion of Sports and PRX.

p. Stories like Pistorius, Rohan found, usually get told from the vantage point of the hero and/or fallen hero. Most of those efforts ended up mostly or partially sympathetic to Pistorius, who still has a network of fawning supporters even through he’s in prison for Steenkamp’s murder. Rohan does an effective job early setting the scene of South Africa’s idolatry of Pistorius, and his skirting of malleable Paralympic sprinting rules. For such a huge story that the world was obsessed with at the time of the murder in 2013, I felt like we never got the full story of what made Pistorius tick, and what led to the murder. Particularly after episode three, a dissertation on his abusive behavior, I finally feel like I understand the idol worship that built up Pistorius, and the mental and anger issues that tore him down and made his behavior predatory.

q. Rohan details the relationship between Pistorius and a longtime pre-Steenkamp girlfriend, Samantha Taylor, through an extensive interview with Taylor’s mother, Trish Taylor. A passage:



Rohan: “Privately, Pistorius didn’t always control his temper around Samantha.”

Trish Taylor: “I heard him one day screaming on the phone at Samantha and I ran into her room and I said, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ And Oscar hadn’t realized initially I was in the room and he carried on screaming. And the language that came out of his mouth was vile. And then obviously when he realized I was there, he just kept quiet. And I just said to him, ‘Don’t you ever, ever speak to my daughter like that, ever.’ But I did ask Samantha, Samantha I hope he hasn’t spoken to you like that before. And she kind of just hmmm, she didn’t really answer us. And I just said this is not feeling good for me. It’s feeling really, really bad. Like we were all feeling at that stage of the relationship that, that’s abuse. Even verbal abuse is just not acceptable.”

Rohan: “Samantha would later describe their relationship in an affidavit. She said that Pistorius had many mood swings, that he could turn from friendly to aggressive in an instant. She said he was jealous and possessive. He wanted to have control over her. Here’s Samantha in a TV interview from 2014.

Samantha Taylor: “He was definitely very verbally abusive to me. Very emotionally abusive. He always wanted to know where I was, who I was with. If he didn’t believe me, he would phone my family. He would ask me to send photos of what I’m wearing and the person I’m sitting next to.”

Trish Taylor: “Samantha used to have to Skype him with her pajamas on, to prove that she was at home, she wasn’t going anywhere.”

r. Rohan has been working on the Pistorius podcast for most of a year. The effort shows, with original reporting and great insight into the real Pistorius, who is now serving a 15-year sentence for the murder of Steenkamp.

s. Hard to not feel bad for Naomi Osaka, who might need a lengthy break from the spotlight of big-time tennis. Watching her lose to Laylah Fernandez (what a player, by the way) Friday night, I saw no joy, nothing rewarding, in Osaka for the length of the match. Afterward, she confirmed that. “I feel like for me recently, like, when I win, I don’t feel happy,” she said. “I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal.” It isn’t. Sports shouldn’t be torturous. Hope she gets to love tennis again, and if she can’t, that she gets to love something else.

t. Radio Story of the Week: KJZZ’s Katherine Davis-Young, reporting for NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, on the burnout of health-care workers in Arizona, working through a third surge of the virus.

u. A favor: Listen to the health-care workers. Listen to the pain in their voices. Like this description of how a seriously ill patient in a hospital’s Covid unit responded when he woke up in the hospital:



“First thing he said was, where am I, and what I am doing here? When [the nurse] said, ‘You have Covid,’ he said, ‘Oh, Covid’s not real.’ “

v. Well now. This is going to make those of a certain age feel fairly ancient: Bert Jones turns 70 tomorrow.

w. Unless this makes you feel ever older: Gary Danielson turns 70 on Friday.