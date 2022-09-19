FMIA Week 2: Mike McDaniel’s ‘F--- It’ Play Powers Dolphins’ Comeback and How 49ers Adjust Without Trey Lance

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think that gigantic elf at midfield of the Browns stadium looks downright bizarre and, quite frankly, idiotic.

2. I think I listen to a lot of Andrew Siciliano and Scott Hanson on the two NFL red zone channels (except yesterday with Siciliano, because the DirecTV was out in my house and on my laptop), and I can tell you on all the Sundays I’ve ever listened to either, I heard the strangest sentence on Sunday. This was the explanation from Hanson about why there is a 40-foot-by-30-foot Brownie the Elf logo on the field: “Per Scottish folklore, from hundreds of years ago, apparently the elf pops up in your home and helps you do chores.”

3. I think there will be a chorus of “it’s way too early for that,” and I understand that sentiment. But is Kenny Pickett warming up in the bullpen yet? The Trubisky-led offense has put up 30 points in nine offensive quarters (almost nine; there was an OT last week in Cincinnati), and 255 offensive yards per game won’t cut it long-term.

4. I think I’ll have more to say about my Amazon experience next week (I wanted to give the pregame and game crews a couple of weeks before saying much), but I was impressed with the picture quality on both my laptop and smartphone. I know some TV users had buffering issues, but none of that with the smaller screens, at least for me. This week, I’m going to take some time watching the alternate ‘cast.

5. I think I thought I was a Jimmy-Johnsonologist and knew pretty much everything about his NFL life. But as part of an NFL Icons series on EPIX, there’s a Jimmy Johnson documentary airing Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, with a fresh interview plus lots of stuff from the hallowed archives of NFL Films. It’s hosted by Rich Eisen. Great line in there from Johnson about great franchises: “The downfall of every organization is you start fighting over who gets the credit.” And there’s this nugget that I never heard:

Johnson: “A lot of people look at our franchise and they say, ‘Well, the Herschel Walker trade made this franchise.’ Well, people don’t understand that we had fifty-one trades in the five-year period there. Fifty-one trades, that was more than the entire rest of the league put together.”

(It wasn’t, but 51 is a lot of trades.)

Eisen: “Johnson nearly had fifty-two trades. In 1992, he tried to negotiate a deal with his former offensive coordinator David Shula, who had just been named head coach of the Bengals.”

Johnson: “We had a defensive back that was a decent player, but we were going to release him, and I didn’t want him to go to one of our opponents. And so David Shula was at Cincinnati. I said, ‘David,’ I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a defensive back, pretty good player can help you if you want to make a trade.’ He said, ‘Well, what do you want for him?’ I said, ‘You know, you can give me a case of beer.’ He said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘Hey, you don’t even have to give me a case of beer. You can buy me a drink at the convention or something.’ So he called back, and he says, ‘Uh, Jimmy, I’m sorry, we can’t make the trade.’ I said, ‘What!’ Everybody was skeptical of me after the Herschel Walker trade. They thought I was trying to pull the wool over their eyes.”

6. I think it’s downright weird to see the Bucs 2-0 and Tom Brady with 402 passing yards.

7. I think it’s never a good sign anytime you ask someone this question about a business deal: “Is there anyway [sic] the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

The excellent reporting of Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe unearthed that text message — it’s what Brett Favre asked the head of an agency that collected and allocated millions of dollars in state welfare funds, as he was allegedly angling to get money from the state to help Southern Miss build a volleyball facility. (Favre’s daughter, Breleigh, played volleyball there.)

Now, Mississippi is the poorest state in the country, with per capita income of about $22,000 per adult. World Population Review said earlier this year that 18.8 percent of state residents live in poverty, with an alarming 27.9 percent of children below the poverty line. So anyone knowingly using state welfare funds for a pet project like this volleyball facility would be subject to prosecution — never mind that Favre made $141 million in his NFL career. He claims he did not know the funds he was seeking came from state welfare coffers. In time, we’ll learn whether that is true, because a civil lawsuit in Mississippi seeks to plumb the depths into the murky state welfare agencies. The governor at the time, Phil Bryant, and others including Favre are under fire for channeling $5 million in state welfare funds toward the volleyball project.

Wolfe’s reporting makes Bryant sound like a Favre fanboy. Imagine the athletic director of Southern Miss pushing for upwards of $5 million for a standalone volleyball facility in a state that’s so poor. Hard to believe Bryant would have spent so much time and energy on such a project unless Favre, the greatest athlete in state history, was pushing it. Mississippi Today asked Favre in 2020 if he’d discussed the volleyball facility with the governor and he said, “No.” This, despite the uncovering of evidence by Wolfe of multiple meetings of Favre and Bryant discussing the facility—and the governor even advising Favre on how to word a proposal to get the money so funding for the facility could pass muster through the state.

It looks bad for the former governor and for Favre. Morally, Favre already looks very bad. Legally, if it’s proven that Favre knowingly used a very poor system to bankroll a pet project, it’s going to be much worse for him, and justifiably so.

8. I think this is now ancient history, but here’s the overriding point about Nathaniel Hackett choosing to try a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-five from the Seattle 46-yard line last Monday: I hope Hackett has learned from this, but I’m not so sure he has. Although he said a day later, “We definitely should have gone for it,” he also reiterated that the team “had a plan” to get to the 46- and then try the field goal. “We said 46-yard-line was where we wanted to be,” he said. To still be saying that a day after is just crazy to me. Who wants to get in position to kick a 64-yard field goal in anything other than absolute desperation with zero other alternatives? This is the NFL’s 103rd season, and there have been two field goals that long in history — from 64 and 66, and Brandon McManus’ long was 61. I’d be concerned if I were the new Denver owners or GM George Paton that the coach is still talking about the logic of it the next day.

9. I think this was a masterful piece by Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated on the return of Tyrann Mathieu to the hometown that could have killed him. Writes Bishop:



Maybe this is a fairytale after all. Enigma to adversary to hero. Maybe, he thinks, it could be perfect. Storybook. Roll credits. The End.

The thought is forceful but fleeting, like the thunderclaps in the distance. Look closely. Notice the ink on his right leg, row after row of nearly identical crosses that explain why his relationship with his hometown is as much thorns as flowers.

The tattoos represent his torture and his torment, the friends and family members Mathieu lost during childhood alone. He added all 22 at once, over two sessions, one for each cross and one for the initials denoting each individual who died.

Fairy tale? Please. Tyrann Mathieu has a graveyard on his leg.

It’s different, this homecoming. It’s glorious. It’s terrifying. He left New Orleans as a young adult soon to lose his way and returns as a father of three. He departed disgruntled and comes back enlightened. He left fearful and returns not with the resolve of someone who had conquered their fears but one who learned to navigate them.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. How great is “Abbott Elementary?”

b. My wife and I have been watching the show about a struggling inner-city Philadelphia grade school with a disastrous principal and wonderfully hopeful star teacher, and it’s sad and funny and cynical and great. I can see why so many people are hooked on it—it appeals to all ages. The star, Quinta Brunson, is also the writer, and she won an Emmy for her writing last week. As she told Vanity Fair, “When someone will come up to me on the street, or even on social media, and say that they’ve been watching it with their eight-year-old child, or their 70-year-old grandmother, that’s, like, almost too humbling to function.”

c. Inside Football Story of the Week: Kalyn Kahler of Defector with a gem on how NFL teams scout officials. Great stat in here: Ref Bill Vinovich’s crew has been last in called penalties for each of the last four years. That’s why networks like Vinovich on the primetime games. They’re liable to go faster with Vinovich.

d. Writes Kahler:



Every year at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, the analytics company Pro Football Focus meets with their clients and prospective clients to hear feedback on their product. And over the last five or six years, PFF analyst Steve Palazzolo says teams kept bringing up officiating. Specifically, they wanted PFF to track penalties by the individual official who threw the flag. The league only provides teams with data on penalties by crew, which isn’t granular enough for NFL coaches, who want to know which side or field judges call the most PI, or which line judge calls the most false starts. (The answer? “Jeff Bergman,” says a third game management coach. “If you have him, he calls it tight.”)

“Almost every team said, Hey, yeah, we do this on our own, if you guys could do this, it would be really helpful,” Palazzolo says. “There was need, and demand was high.”

So this year, for the first time, PFF has added this stat to its NFL product. Teams can search by official, by penalty, or by position, like back judge or side judge. And within that database, each penalty is linked to the film.

“The refs aren’t too happy about it,” Palazzolo says.

e. Fat Leonard is on the lam. Kristina Davis and Greg Moran on an escapee, Leonard Glenn Francis, who swindled the U.S. Navy out of at least $35 million

f. Interesting, too, to read this Newsweek column about the tentacles of the Fat Leonard scandal

g. Podcast segment of the Week: Melissa Harris-Perry, with producer Katerina Barton, of The Takeaway, the public radio podcast, with a question we’re all asking, all over the country: What’s going on with the teacher shortage?

h. Listen to the teacher from New York City, a middle-school math teacher (I should say, a former middle-school math teacher) about why he left the profession after six years:



“Our job is difficult and I was like, ‘Over the last six years I’ve put in 12-hour days than most of my friends that make two, three, four times what I make.’ I lost belief in how big of an impact I can make or what my impact was. By the end of the day, I was exhausted. Emotionally, physically, psychologically, I was just done … I think when I realized that I couldn’t be entirely emotionally invested as I feel that I should, I was just like, “I got to step away, because otherwise, I’m not going to be the best service to our kids.”

i. This is serious. Really serious. We’ve got to be sure we support the teachers in this country. We cannot fight them on every little curriculum thing so many teachers and librarians are fighting about these days. Support teachers. Support them.

j. Someone had to tell the Queen’s bees, and the queen bee, that the Queen died, per Daniel Victor of the New York Times.

k. The Daily Mail had an exclusive on the subject, which prompted the New York Times’. And which was so positively British. Re the Mail: “The Royal Beekeeper has informed the Queen’s bees that the Queen has died.”

l. Victor found Stephen Fleming, a beekeeper for 25 years and co-editor of British beekeeping magazine BeeCraft (THERE IS A BRITISH MAGAZINE FOR BEEKEEPERS). After a beekeeper friend of his died, Fleming said he went to the friend’s property and gave the bees the bad news. Wrote Victor:



John Chapple, the beekeeper at Buckingham Palace, declined to comment. The Daily Mail reported that he had placed black ribbons tied into bows on the hives before telling them in hushed tones that the queen had died and that they would have a new master.

Mr. Fleming said most beekeepers would most likely be aware of the tradition, but not as many would practice it.

“It’s generally thought to be a good and nice thing to do,” he said.

m. I have three baseball observations.

n. Schedulenerdness: MLB scheduled the A’s to play three series in nine weeks in Houston, all in mid-month, in three straight months. You can look it up: July 15 to 17, Aug. 12 to 14, Sept. 15 to 18. In the span of 31 home games, 10 were against Oakland. I bet that was easy marketing for execs in Houston, selling 10 games in the middle of the pennant race against a team with zero recognizable names. Well, they do have Tony Kemp.

o. One question for those excited about the prospect of Jacob deGrom on the free agency market this offseason, which I guess will be the case. Since opening day this season, Miami’s Sandy Alcantara has started 30 games and pitched 212.2 innings. Since opening day 2020, deGrom has started 36 games and pitched 214.1 innings. It’s impossible to not love deGrom as a player, of course, and of course, the 2020 season was shortened because of Covid. But pick some standout pitchers under the age of 35. Since the start of 2020, Alcantara has pitched 460.1 innings, Gerrit Cole 436.2, Julio Urias 393.1, Zack Wheeler 422.1, Corbin Burnes 405.2. Some team is going to drill way, way down on the risk of paying deGrom at or near the top of the market and do it, I’m sure. But even in the risky business of pitching, that’s a dangerous contract.

p. Aaron Judge is just so fabulous — at-bat, in the field, in the clubhouse, as a teammate — that even for a person who had two Yankee-loving brothers but could never bring myself to do anything but truly dislike that team...I find myself drawn to his at-bats like a mosquito to a light bulb. Much respect to the tall guy.

q. This is one amazing story: The founder of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, gave away the company because he loves the planet and fears for it.

r. Patagonia is worth $3 billion. Chouinard gave it away.

s. Wrote David Gelles of the Times:



Rather than selling the company or taking it public, Mr. Chouinard, his wife and two adult children have transferred their ownership of Patagonia, valued at about $3 billion, to a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations. They were created to preserve the company’s independence and ensure that all of its profits — some $100 million a year — are used to combat climate change and protect undeveloped land around the globe.

“Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Mr. Chouinard, 83, said in an exclusive interview. “We are going to give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.”

As a pioneering rock climber in California’s Yosemite Valley in the 1960s, Mr. Chouinard lived out of his car and ate damaged cans of cat food that he bought for five cents apiece.

Even today, he wears raggedy old clothes, drives a beat-up Subaru and splits his time between modest homes in Ventura and Jackson, Wyo. Mr. Chouinard does not own a computer or a cellphone.

“I was in Forbes magazine listed as a billionaire, which really, really pissed me off,” he said. “I don’t have $1 billion in the bank. I don’t drive Lexuses.”

t. Long live Yvon Chouinard.

u. Happy 58th, Bob Papa! Happy 59th, Trey Wingo. And happy 60th, Ken Rosenthal. None of you look a day over 57.

v. And happy trails, Roger Federer. I’m no tennis buff, but winning 20 majors and being number one in the world for 237 consecutive weeks is worth a tip of all of our caps. Best to you, sir.