FMIA: On Jeopardy, Joe Burrow and Super Bowl 56—Predawn Drive Into Work With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this is the football story of the week, the interesting football story of the week, that will get lost in the Flores/Brady/Super Bowl/Olympics hype machine. It’s not the story of the year, but simply a story that is imaginative and I find compelling in this just-find-an-edge day in the NFL. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett is hiring a coach for his coaches, a teacher for his teachers on the Broncos coaching staff. Hackett is eying an expert in education and technology who will work with each coach to improve engagement with players by learning different and more technologically advanced teaching methods. “I think he can open up a new world of technology and teaching for our players,” Hackett told me. More from Hackett about it:

FMIA: How did you get the idea to coach and teach players differently?

Hackett: “I am a little bit of an outlier in this profession. I love being different. I majored in neurobiology in college, and there was a chance I was going into the medical field. But what the different paths taught me is there’s not just one way to do anything. I decided I loved coaching football. It’s so dynamic, so diverse, so ever-changing. You’d better be able to engage this generation of players. This is the YouTube generation.”

FMIA: So no big, thick playbooks, like the old days.

Hackett: “I am paperless. When I left Green Bay to come here, I had two or three boxes, and no heavy-ass boxes.”

FMIA: Describe how you will teach players, and how you want your coaches to teach them.

Hackett: “In football, when you’re putting in the playbook, it’s called ‘install.’ You really should call it ‘teach.’ Sometimes, when you see coaches coach, players are sleeping in meetings. That can’t happen. I want them to walk into the classroom excited to learn. It won’t be me, or our coaches, just talking. It will always be us interacting. In Green Bay, when we were coaching the quarterbacks, I always found if I could get Aaron [Rodgers] to laugh, I accomplished something. But I’ve been with a lot of different quarterbacks, and they always know I’ll put them in position to excel, and I’ll always have their backs.”

FMIA: Aaron Rodgers—lots of people are connecting the dots—you were the offensive coordinator at Green Bay, had a great relationship with Aaron, and maybe he’ll be traded this off-season …

Hackett: “I’m the coach of the Denver Broncos. He plays for Green Bay.”

Now there’s a man who’s been well media-trained.

2. I think it’s not good for the Giants to lose defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to the Raiders. But for the 42-year-old Graham, I can see exactly why he’d make the move. He had an impressive nine-hour interview with the Vikings last Tuesday for the head-coaching job, and his stock has been steadily rising around the league after his work with the Giants in the past two years. But because he’s good friends with Brian Flores (they worked together on Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots, and then together in 2019 in Miami), and because he admires Josh McDaniels, the move to Las Vegas makes sense.

Two other things: Nevada is a very advantageous tax state (New Jersey state income tax: 8.97 percent; Nevada: zero), so Graham gets to keep more of his money. And Graham will boost his own profile in a clearly tougher division for offenses and quarterbacks. With four games against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert per year, great play by the Raiders defense will keep Graham in contention to be a head coach.

3. I think if you tune into the NBC pregame show, you’ll see a cool series of four short vignettes I did on Super Bowl stories you might not know. They’ll popup throughout the show Sunday. The stories are with Steve Young, Terry Bradshaw, Bill Parcells and Joe Gibbs, with some cool animation for each.

4. I think I can’t think of a better assistant hire for any team than Rich Bisaccia taking over the special teams coordinator job with the Packers. The kicking teams have ruined the Packers on many occasions over the past two years, and clearly cost them the chance to host the Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field eight days ago. The two sides are talking. This is a layup.

5. I think I’m not in the daily TV grind, or in the daily anything grind anymore. But man, I applaud the work of the “Good Morning Football” crew on NFL Network (Kay Adams, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and, this week, DeAngelo Hall). They—and their crew—will do a four-hour show every day this week in L.A., starting at 4 a.m. PT. They’ll do four-hour shows every day the following week, starting at the same time, including live from L.A. at 4 a.m. PT the day after the Super Bowl. Imagine after a long week, covering the Super Bowl, trying to find out stuff after the game from people in the game … then getting three to four hours of sleep and you’re back at it the next morning, and every day that week. Adams, Schrager, Brandt and Hall (a part of a rotation of replacements for Nate Burleson when he went to the CBS morning show) have been banging it all season on less than optimal sleep, and it’ll be worse in these next two weeks. My hat’s off to them, and to that crew, for producing a fun and informative show when it’s such a grind.

6. I think I might be in the minority, but I actually liked “Washington Football Team.” Quirky, cool, original in a ridiculously obvious way. At least, WFT would have prevented newspapers and snarky websites from pulling stuff like this headline from the New York Post the day after the Washington Commanders were christened:

7. I think this is a Jim Harbaugh note to clip and save: Per Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press, when Harbaugh told the Michigan AD, Warde Manuel, that he was coming back to coach the team, Harbaugh said, “This will not be a recurring theme ever year. This was a one-time thing.” I’ve got no problem with a man investigating a job—at all. And Harbaugh was up-front about this. But Harbaugh has put himself on record now as saying he won’t be looking for an NFL job again. If he does, he deserves to have his words thrown in his face.

8. I think this falls under the I’m Just Saying banner … Patrick Mahomes is still only 26, with plenty of career left. But when he started this four AFC-title-games-in-four-years run, Tom Brady beat him, and Brady was 41, and Mahomes was soon to be king of the mountain, mostly alone. But here came Josh Allen as a major threat in Buffalo. And in ’20, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert popped up in the same conference, not to mention the 2019 MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the badly tarnished Deshaun Watson. Imagine if Aaron Rodgers gets dealt to the AFC in March or April. Mahomes’ conference next year could be the top-heaviest for quarterbacks since the NFL split into conferences in 1970. It’s a long way of saying that Mahomes played four straight AFC Championship Games at home and got just one Super Bowl ring out of the four. Not optimal, if you want to chase all-time greatness in the quarterback pantheon.

9. I think I’m hoping fervently that the Pro Football Hall of Fame retains the mystery of the Class of 2022 till Thursday evening, when NFL Honors is due to reveal the class. There are five modern-era finalists, and also candidates in the senior (Cliff Branch), contributor (Art McNally) and coach (Dick Vermeil) categories. No leaks in the 20 days since the 49-member board of selection met.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Important TV Story of the Week: Jacob Soboroff of NBC Nightly News on the dangerous blood shortage faced by Red Cross blood banks.

b. Drastically reduced college blood drives; students are often among the most generous donors. Donors scared with the Omicron variant of being in public places with close contacts. People scared of being out in public more than they have to be. All understandable reasons. But the images of those blood banks with so little supply. Heartbreaking.

c. Soboroff’s startling stat: Of all those eligible to give blood, only 3 percent of Americans do.

d. I have an idea. A contest. (Not sure if this will actually get people to donate, or make them run from it.)

e. Peter King Blood Donation Contest: Donate blood, win lunch with me. If you donate a pint of blood sometime between today and March 1, take a photo of the record of your donation and email the photo, plus where and when it happened, to me at peterkingfmia@gmail.com. Put “Blood Donation Contest” in the subject line, and include your name, phone number and where you live in the email. In the spring, I’ll put all the names (hope there’s more than one) on folded pieces of paper in a hat and pick one out. If you’re the winner, I’ll come to your town and buy you and a guest lunch at the place of your choice.

f. I realize it’s not the most lucrative contest prize in history. Sorry I don’t have two tickets to The Big Game to offer. But I hope this will spur a few people to go give the gift of life. It’s vital right now.

g. Tom Brady Column of the Week: Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post captured his career and his ethos really well, I thought.

h. The bottom line with Brady, regardless what you think of him, is that he got the most out of his ability than any player in NFL history. Period. Wrote Jenkins:



Over time, the trophy-shine around Tom Brady began to get in the eyes and obscure the most essential fact about his NFL career: It was entirely self-made, manufactured. “Poor build. … Gets knocked down easily,” a draft scout wrote about him so infamously all those years ago. What if Brady had accepted it as the final judgment, surrendered to the opinion? Don’t ever let the seven Super Bowls and all the records gloss over that most vital lesson: What people say about you is always wrong, if you make it so.

Brady proved that any kid with perfectly ordinary athletic prospects, the middle-of-the-packer who doesn’t come with some preloaded or far-fetched anatomical gift, can construct greatness. What made him great was an inner curiosity, an urge to fill in his blanks and see what might happen with enough study and sweat.

Brady’s 2000 NFL draft evaluation will go down in history as one of those infamous misjudgments on par with a talent scout’s assessment of Fred Astaire’s screen test: “Can’t act; slightly bald; can dance a little.”

i. Kudos on an excellent officiating career, Tony Corrente. I’ll always remember Corrente as a survivor of a serious cancerous mass at the base of his tongue … and it was discovered after he tried to break up a Steelers-Ravens brawl in opening week 2011. “Getting knocked down and hurt in that Baltimore game might have saved my life,” Corrente told me that season. Soon he started coughing up blood, and the mass was discovered. By the time he was finished with treatment, he resumed his regular career in the 2012 season and worked 10 more. Good for him.

j. Happy trails, Joe West.

k. The all-time leader in big-league games umpired retires with lots of opinions about him, and lots of good lines. Liked this one from Fergie Jenkins: “Whenever he called games I pitched, I used to call him Ray Charles.”

l. Heartwarming Story of the Week: FOX News with the tale of Eagles safety Anthony Harris taking an 11-year-old girl—who’d lost her father and grandfather in the previous year—to a Daddy/Daughter Dance at her Texas school.

m. “She felt like a princess all night.”

n. You’re a good person, Anthony Harris.

o. So surprising the Nets are in the tank.

p. How do you expect to build a great team with a vital player playing only part-time? It’s the Kyrie Curse.

q. Beernerdness: Cincinnati has become a bastion of beer nerds. One of the big breweries is Rhinegeist. I’ve had a few of their beers, but never the lager. So I tried the Cheetah Lager, and I liked it. Very light, like a summer beer. But it’s hoppy for a lager, and has a little lemon zest to it. I had it in a can, from the little mart inside the Cincinnati Hyatt. But I bet it’s a good draft beer.

r. Nathan Chen is inspiring.

s. You know how most skaters take off on a quad or a triple toe-loop or whatever, and you hold your breath because you think he/she might fall? I never think that with Chen.

t. Podcast of the Week. For Olympics nerds, this is NBC’s version of The Daily. The pod looks at some unknown stories—the guy who designed the slopestyle course in Beijing and used the Great Wall as inspiration, for instance; there’s an investigation into curling’s broom scandal (creatively called) Broomgate; how NASCAR drivers and speed skaters have parallel experiences. It’s a cool way to familiarize yourself with good Olympics stories.

u. Good luck in retirement, Rich Dalrymple. His 32-year run as senior VP of PR and communications for the Cowboys just about coincided with my beginnings at Sports Illustrated, and I bet I covered the Cowboys more than any one team in those three decades. Three things stick out:

v. On one of my first times around the team when Dallas started getting competitive in 1990, Michael Irvin saw me in the locker room, met me and yelled, “WE’RE IN A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED GAME!” Those were the days … a round of interviews with the big players on the Cowboys before the big game.

w. After a game once, early on, Rich set me up to talk to Jimmy Johnson, and he was off the record with me on some sensitive things. I think Rich was sweating a bit when Johnson realized how much he’d told me. “Hey Peter,” Johnson said, staring a hole through me, “if you f--- me on this story, I’ll squash you like a squirrel in the road!” I think I’ve reminded Johnson of that story 15 times, and he howls every time.

x. October 1997. Assigned to write “What’s wrong with Emmitt?” Emmitt Smith was in decline, and I called Dalrymple to see if I could get some time with Smith. Emmitt said no. Dalrymple told him he was going to do it. “SI’s been great to you for all the years you’ve been great,” Dalrymple told him. “You’ve got to talk to them when things aren’t so great.” Smith talked. RUNNING ON EMPTY, with Smith on the cover, landed in 3.2 million mailboxes around the country the following week.

y. That’s a guy who knows how to do his job. Now he can breathe a bit. Imagine being the PR guy for Jerry Jones AND the Dallas Cowboys. That’s some commitment right there.

z. RIP Billy Reed, one of the best sports columnists in America in my lifetime. Also, one of the great Kentuckians. Reed died Saturday at 78.