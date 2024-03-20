12 people brandished firearms, at least six fired during mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

The mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade could have been worse than it was.

According to the Associated Press, unsealed federal court documents indicate that 12 different people brandished firearms at the rally.

At least six of them fired shots. This suggests that as many as six did not pull the trigger on the guns they had drawn during the chaos.

43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galavan was killed in the shooting. More than 20 others were injured.

Meanwhile, one of the youths arrested in connection with the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally is now facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He has been in custody since being detained on February 14 on a felony charge of resisting arrest.

A hearing will be held on the question whether to try the defendant as an adult. If that happens, he’ll face five to 15 years in prison.

Another teenager continues to be in custody on a lesser gun charge. Two men previously were charged with second-degree murder and weapons charges. Per the AP, three other Missouri men have been charged with federal counts regarding illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and of guns with extended magazines.

It’s hard to imagine that kind of firepower being carried around at the rally without anyone noticing or any of the hundreds of law-enforcement officers who were present at the parade and rally intervening.